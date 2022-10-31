Snap rolls out Director Mode to all users

DUBAI: Snapchat is rolling out a new feature, Director Mode, to all users around the world on both iOS and Android devices.

First announced at the Snap Partner Summit in April, the new feature includes a set of camera and editing tools within the app, including Dual Camera mode, which allows users to use the front and back camera at the same time.

Other tools like the Green Screen mode will make it easier for users to change backgrounds, while Quick Edit lets users capture and edit multiple Snaps together quickly. A Camera Speed option will let users slow down or speed up their videos.

Snap already has a separate video editing app, Story Studio, which includes a suite of advanced editing tools aimed at professional creators. Director Mode, however, sits within the Snapchat app and is aimed at everyday users.

Many of the features, such as Green Screen and Camera Speed, are similar to those that already exist on TikTok and Instagram Reels.

However, Snap believes that it still has a place in the social media landscape — and on users’ phones — even in the face of TikTok’s growing popularity.

“The reasons that people come to Snapchat are really different,” said Sam Corrao Clanon, Snap director of content and ex-head of content strategy and insights at TikTok, according to TechCrunch.

He added: “Snapchat is a platform where people come because their friends are here — because their closest, most authentic, social and familiar relationships live on the platform. And we see even our broadcast content really is an extension of that.”