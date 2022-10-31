How to get ahead in advertising: Riyadh workshops looks into the future

RIYADH: Advertising experts and business owners have met in Riyadh to learn how to build sustainable brands that put people first.

Thomas Kolster, the founder of the Goodvertising movement, told attendees at the first Saudi Advertising and Creativity Forum that the future of marketing was getting people to buy more but lead better, climate-friendly lives.

He covered public speaking, creating effective brands in the Middle East and how to crack a creative brief at his workshop, “Learn how to fight purpose fatigue and create an authentic people-first brand.

“What I wanted to bring into the workshop was where brands are heading and the future of brands,” he told Arab News. “I think that the key lesson is really how to build meaningful brands that play an important role in people’s lives.”

Climate change, ethical products, health and consumer behavior were among the topics discussed in the workshop.

Kolster, on his second visit to Saudi Arabia, said it was “really interesting to see the change and accelerated changes that have happened with the commitments shared in the Kingdom.”

He said it was important to create emotional and simple marketing campaigns.

Kolster said that he would discuss on Tuesday “not only nudging people to buy more but also how to actually live better lives and climate-friendly lives.”

Nora Alolayan, a public health specialist who runs her own business, said she learned a lot from the workshop.

“My main interest in attending this workshop is to know how to market for a good advertisement,” she said. “This workshop is great to gain a wider understanding of the importance of sending a message for the brand to raise awareness in the community about important topics.”

Younes Elahdab, a senior brand specialist at Add Group, said that the session “worked my brain.

“The experience was really good. It was fun and it taught me the key messages,” he said. “I want to learn more about brands, to learn from Thomas, and at the same time, what I can do to make our brand more well-known in the industry. I loved the experience.”

The three-day Advertising and Creativity Forum began on Sunday at the Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Center.

It features 46 speakers, 16 panel discussions, 24 exhibition stands, and seven workshops led by industry experts.

It is hosted in partnership with the Riyadh Chambers Advertising Committee, Balaconah Creative Platform and the Creative Industry Summit.