TASI falls on mixed earnings: Closing bell

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s main index declined today, dragged down by mixed earnings announcements and a decline at Aramco’s shares, the largest market player, despite strong quarterly performance.
The Tadawul All Share Index slipped 1.18 percent, to end at 11,530, while the parallel market, Nomu, gained 0.49 percent to finish at 19,600.
Saudi oil giant Aramco ended Tuesday's session 0.14 percent lower, following the announcement that its profit had surged 39 percent in the third quarter of 2022, surpassing the average of analysts’ forecasts.
Profits at the most profitable oil company in the world hit SR159 billion ($42 billion) after revenue soared 51 percent to SR544 billion.
The oil giant was expected to post SR152 billion in net income, according to Bloomberg data, versus Al Rajhi Capital's projection of SR154 billion.
Saudi Arabian Mining Co., or Ma’aden, slumped 9.92 percent, despite its profit nearly trebling to SR8.3 billion during the first nine months of 2022.
Ma’aden’s profit rose 165 percent from SR3.1 billion in the same period a year ago. This was coupled with a 69 percent revenue jump to SR31 billion, compared to SR18 billion last year.
AlMasane Al Kobra Mining Co. declined 5.31 percent, after it recorded a 22 percent profit drop for the first nine months of 2022.
It had made a strong debut on the Kingdom’s stock market earlier this year.
Amak posted SR105 million in profit, down from SR135 million in the same period last year, it said in a bourse filing.
Sabic shed 1.58 percent, two days after the chemical giant reported a 10 percent decline in profits to SR16 billion during the first nine months of 2022.
Saudi Reinsurance Co. gained 2.26 percent, following a 4 percent increase in net profit before Zakat to SR50 million for the first nine months of 2022.
Tabuk Cement Co. decreased 4.12 percent, after the cement producer posted an 81 percent decline in profits between January and September of 2022, falling to SR3.4 million.
National Medical Care Co. gained 5.43 percent, after it made SR115 million in its first nine-month profit, up 15 percent from SR100 million a year earlier.
Middle East Paper Co. dropped 7.87 percent, after it posted a 96 percent leap in profits during the first nine months of 2022 to SR247 million
The Co. for Cooperative Insurance decreased 0.83 percent, as its net profit before Zakat rose by 16 percent, to SR390 million in the first nine months of 2022.
Saudi National Bank, the Kingdom’s largest lender, shed 4.21 percent, while the Kingdom’s most valuable bank, Al Rajhi, decreased by 0.23 percent.
Saudi Printing and Packaging Co. soared 9.94 percent to lead the risers, while Rabigh Refining and Petrochemical Co. declined 9.97 percent to lead the fallers.