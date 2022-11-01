You are here

TASI falls on mixed earnings: Closing bell
The Tadawul All Share Index slipped 1.18 percent, to end at 11,530 (Shutterstock)
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s main index declined today, dragged down by mixed earnings announcements and a decline at Aramco’s shares, the largest market player, despite strong quarterly performance. 

The Tadawul All Share Index slipped 1.18 percent, to end at 11,530, while the parallel market, Nomu, gained 0.49 percent to finish at 19,600.

Saudi oil giant Aramco ended Tuesday's session 0.14 percent lower, following the announcement that its profit had surged 39 percent in the third quarter of 2022, surpassing the average of analysts’ forecasts.

Profits at the most profitable oil company in the world hit SR159 billion ($42 billion) after revenue soared 51 percent to SR544 billion.

The oil giant was expected to post SR152 billion in net income, according to Bloomberg data, versus Al Rajhi Capital's projection of SR154 billion.

Saudi Arabian Mining Co., or Ma’aden, slumped 9.92 percent, despite its profit nearly trebling to SR8.3 billion during the first nine months of 2022.

Ma’aden’s profit rose 165 percent from SR3.1 billion in the same period a year ago. This was coupled with a 69 percent revenue jump to SR31 billion, compared to SR18 billion last year.

AlMasane Al Kobra Mining Co. declined 5.31 percent, after it recorded a 22 percent profit drop for the first nine months of 2022.

It had made a strong debut on the Kingdom’s stock market earlier this year.

Amak posted SR105 million in profit, down from SR135 million in the same period last year, it said in a bourse filing.

Sabic shed 1.58 percent, two days after the chemical giant reported a 10 percent decline in profits to SR16 billion during the first nine months of 2022.

Saudi Reinsurance Co. gained 2.26 percent, following a 4 percent increase in net profit before Zakat to SR50 million for the first nine months of 2022.

Tabuk Cement Co. decreased 4.12 percent, after the cement producer posted an 81 percent decline in profits between January and September of 2022, falling to SR3.4 million.

National Medical Care Co. gained 5.43 percent, after it made SR115 million in its first nine-month profit, up 15 percent from SR100 million a year earlier.

Middle East Paper Co. dropped 7.87 percent, after it posted a 96 percent leap in profits during the first nine months of 2022 to SR247 million

The Co. for Cooperative Insurance decreased 0.83 percent, as its net profit before Zakat rose by 16 percent, to SR390 million in the first nine months of 2022.

Saudi National Bank, the Kingdom’s largest lender, shed 4.21 percent, while the Kingdom’s most valuable bank, Al Rajhi, decreased by 0.23 percent.

Saudi Printing and Packaging Co. soared 9.94 percent to lead the risers, while Rabigh Refining and Petrochemical Co. declined 9.97 percent to lead the fallers.

PIF-owned Americana Group obtains approval for dual listing in Abu Dhabi, Riyadh

PIF-owned Americana Group obtains approval for dual listing in Abu Dhabi, Riyadh
RIYADH: KFC and Pizza Hut restaurants operator Americana Group, owned by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, has obtained approval from the Capital Market Authority for dual listing in Abu Dhabi and Riyadh. 

The firm’s dual offering is the first of its kind in the Saudi Capital Market, according to the CMA’s statement.   

The food company, which is also owned by an investment vehicle led by Dubai-based businessman Mohamed Alabba, received approval to offer a 30 percent stake or 2.53 billion shares. 

In April, First Abu Dhabi Bank, Goldman Sachs Group and SNB Capital said they are working on the initial public offering, which could raise around $1 billion and value Americana at as much as $8 billion, according to Bloomberg. 

This year, Gulf markets have witnessed a banner year with regards to initial public offerings, benefiting from a war-driven surge in oil prices. 

In July, the Gulf Cooperation Council exchanges have seen an increase in foreign inflows despite ongoing global volatility, which sent shares to their lowest levels in years because of inflation and interest rate concerns. 

Saudi Arabia’s stock market raised almost $9.3 billion through 15 IPOs last year, making it one of the most active markets in the Middle East and Africa.

Saudi Arabia highlights environmental action after rise up prestigious global green index

Saudi Arabia highlights environmental action after rise up prestigious global green index
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has kicked off a broad green awareness campaign on the eve of key sustainability summits. 

The Kingdom has released detailed information cataloguing its climb up the Green Future Index 2022, issued by MIT Technology Review, as it seeks to take the lead on developing solutions to the environmental challenges facing the globe. 

Saudi Arabia’s 10 place rise up this year’s list comes after programs and initiatives led by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, notably the Saudi and Middle East Green Initiatives and the establishment of royal natural reserves to increase vegetation in Saudi Arabia.  

With the aim of achieving several objectives of Saudi Vision 2030, SGI, MGI —and the Circular Carbon Economy approach that the initiatives aim to advance — are key pillars to develop the roadmap to realize the Kingdom’s ambitious climate objectives. 

The inaugural SGI Forum in October 2021 saw the announcement of a first suite of more than 60 new initiatives, with over SR700 billion in investments. 

The second editions of the MGI Summit and the SGI Forum, held under the theme ‘From ambition to action’, will take place next week in tandem with COP27 in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt.  

The MGI Summit will be held on Nov. 7 and the SGI Forum will be held on Nov. 11-12. 

Within an overarching vision to pave the way towards net-zero, SGI unites all climate action efforts within the Kingdom to fulfil three key targets: reducing carbon emissions by 278 mtpa by 2030, planting 10 billion trees across Saudi Arabia, and placing 30 percent of the Kingdom’s land and sea under protection. 

The Green Future Index report shows that the Kingdom has moved up in the Carbon Emissions Pillar by 27 places, ranking 19th globally. The progress was driven by the Kingdom’s announcement that it would raise the carbon-emissions target in its nationally determined contribution to 278 mtpa by 2030, more than double the 133 mpta announced in 2015. 

What also contributed to the Kingdom’s progress was the announcement of its aspiration to reach net-zero by 2060. 

Depending on the maturity and availability of the necessary technologies, this ambitious goal will be achieved through the implementation of the CCE approach, in line with the Kingdom’s development plans and economic diversification efforts, and consistent with the ‘dynamic baseline’ stipulated in the Kingdom’s NDC, ensuring the Kingdom maintains and enhances its leading role in the security and stability of energy global markets.  

The Kingdom has also launched, in this regard, a national program for the Circular Carbon Economy, a comprehensive approach endorsed by G20 leaders during the Kingdom’s presidency of the summit in 2020. 

In the Energy Transition Pillar, the Kingdom advanced 12 places, ranking 12th, as well as ranking 1st in the Renewable Energy Growth Indicator within the same pillar. This progress was led by the Kingdom’s announcement that it would raise the share of renewable energy in the energy mix used for electricity production to 50 percent by 2030. 

In the Green Society Pillar, the Index’s 3rd pillar, the Kingdom ranked 26th globally. Some of the most notable efforts in this regard were the Saudi Energy Efficiency Center, the launch of more than 27 specifications and regulations to increase energy efficiency in equipment and buildings, the adoption of the Saudi Corporate Average Fuel Economy standard (Saudi CAFE), the incorporation of Tarsheed Company to implement energy efficiency projects at government buildings and facilities, and the installation of more than 10 million smart electricity meters.

Three new factors have also contributed to enabling the Kingdom to compete with the rest of the world in this area: innovation in the energy sector, innovative projects within the Carbon Circular Economy National Program, and moving forward in the uses of hydrogen applications. 

Furthermore, the Kingdom advanced 13 positions in the Climate Policy Pillar, driven by its update of NDC, announcement of a carbon capture, utilization and storage (CCUS) hub, and establishment of the Riyadh Voluntary Exchange Platform for offsets and carbon credits within the Middle East and North Africa, the region’s primary platform and destination for companies and sectors that aim at reducing carbon emissions. 

As for green finance, the Kingdom has developed a holistic framework to help achieve its net-zero ambition by 2060. This framework is in line with the Paris Agreement and CCE approach and will allow entry into global environmentally-friendly debt markets. 

First launched in 2021, the Green Future Index is an annual ranking of 76 countries based on their ability to develop a sustainable, low-emissions future. It also measures the degree to which these economies are pivoting to clean energy, in industry, agriculture, and society through innovation, policy, and investment in renewables. 

The Green Future Index is divided into five pillars: Carbon Emissions, Energy Transition, Green Society, Clean Innovation, and Climate Policy. Countries are evaluated through these pillars, and each country is given a general pillar-wise ranking. Within each pillar, there are other indicators in which countries are also ranked. 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s mega projects helped fuel SR94.5 billion ($25.15 billion) in contracts being awarded in the first half of 2022, according to the latest report released by the US Saudi Business Council. 

This represented an 88 percent year-on year rise. 

The total value of projects awarded during the second quarter reached SR48.6 billion, while in the first quarter it stood at SR46 billion.  

The awarding of contracts by Saudi Aramco as part of its oil field developments in the Eastern Province, and the Neom Green Hydrogen Company’s construction of facilities at Neom accounted for all the contracts during the second quarter, according to the report. 

“The awarding of large infrastructure packages at Neom City’s ‘The Line’ during the (second) quarter accounted for the surge in value,” said USSBC in the report.  

“The gradual shift in the rise of the private sector’s participation to develop the Kingdom’s non-oil economy is bearing fruit,” said Albara’a Alwazir, director of economic research at the US-Saudi Business Council.  

He added: “The culmination of supportive macroeconomic conditions since the outbreak of COVID-19 will see the Kingdom’s GDP rise to an estimated 7.5 percent in 2022, the highest in 10 years.” 

In the second quarter of 2022, 11 contracts worth SR9.7 billion were awarded in the oil and gas sector.  

The value of projects awarded in Saudi Arabia plummeted to SR80 billion in 2020 due to the pandemic, but it rebounded to SR142 billion in 2021 and has been accelerating since. 

The USSBC Contract Awards Index grew to 230 points in the second quarter of 2022, which means the Kingdom’s construction activity is expected to rise in the coming period.  

“The CAI has remained above 200 points over the last three quarters and last dipped below this level during the third quarter of 2021,” the report added.  

The report further noted that the transportation sector’s 14 contracts during the second quarter elevated its share of awarded contracts to reach SR22.3 billion, the highest quarterly tally in 9 years, when SR94.1 billion worth of awards were given in the third quarter of 2013.  

The report further pointed out that the oil and gas sector grew SR6.6 billion or 218 percent year-on-year, but declined by SR5.4 billion or 36 percent quarter-on- quarter.  

According to the report, the water sector witnessed a climb in awarded contracts during the second quarter, as it reached SR6.1 billion from 15 deals.  

The majority of water contracts were awarded by the National Water Co., Saline Water Conversion Corp., Saudi Water Partnership Co., and the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture.  

The water sector grew by SR2.8 billion or 86 percent year-on year and by SR2.9 billion or 89 percent quarter-on-quarter.  

The report pointed out that the Tabuk region captured the largest share of awarded contracts by region with SR21.2 billion or 44 percent of the total, driven by NEOM’s awarding of three large-scale infrastructure packages which include the initial development of ‘The Line,’ which accounted for SR17.6 billion.  

The Riyadh region registered the second-highest tally as it attracted SR9.1 billion or a 19 percent contribution.  

According to the report, the Riyadh region witnessed a diversified mix of awarded contracts from the civil, transportation, real estate, and health care sectors. 

The Eastern Province contributed SR8.4 billion or 17 percent of the total contracts awarded in the Kingdom. 

Saudi miner Ma’aden’s share decline despite profits nearly tripling to $2.2bn

Saudi miner Ma’aden’s share decline despite profits nearly tripling to $2.2bn
RIYADH: Saudi Arabian Mining Co.’s, or Ma’aden, profit nearly tripled to SR8.3 billion ($2.2 billion) during the first nine months of 2022.

The Saudi-listed miner’s profit rose 165 percent from SR3.1 billion in the same period a year ago, according to a bourse filing.

This was coupled with a 69 percent revenue jump to SR31 billion, compared to SR18 billion last year.

Despite the profit growth, shares of the company declined 9.20 to lead the fallers at a share price of SR76.00, as of 11:08 a.m. Saudi time.

Ma’aden said the robust performance was due to higher average sales prices of all products in addition to a rise in sales of ammonia, ammonia phosphate fertilizer, aluminum, and industrial mineral products.

A higher share in profit from joint ventures, and higher income from time deposits also contributed to the results, it added.

During the third quarter of 2022, Ma’aden’s profits jumped 65 percent to reach SR2.1 billion, from SR1.3 billion in the same period last year.

 

Saudi Aramco partners with IBM to establish Innovation Hub in Kingdom

Saudi Aramco partners with IBM to establish Innovation Hub in Kingdom
RIYADH: Saudi Aramco and tech-giant IBM have announced preliminary plans for a strategic collaboration to establish an innovation hub in Riyadh.

According to a press release, the collaboration aims to support tech-driven economic growth in the Kingdom, by promoting emerging advanced technologies which include hybrid cloud, artificial intelligence, and quantum computing, in the areas of circular economy, materials science, supply chain, sustainability, security, and digitization. 

“The strategic collaboration of Aramco’s leadership with IBM’s enhanced technologies, R&D, and deep expertise, aspires to achieve potential breakthroughs in the energy sector that will have an industry-wide impact,” said Aramco's senior vice president of Technical Services Ahmad Al Sa’adi. 

He added: “Through this collaboration, we are seeking to leverage the next frontiers in computing to drive economic growth and enable decarbonization through digital technologies.” 

Saad Toma, IBM's general manager for the Middle East and Africa said that the collaboration will help materialize the goal to create a digital-led economy, as outlined in the Kingdom’s Vision 2030. 

“This collaboration aims to help develop local skills and talent with the knowledge and expertise needed to build this vision for the future using IBM technologies and expertise.”

The press release further added that Aramco and IBM will identify potential opportunities for the application of technologies to address sustainability challenges. 

Both companies will work together to accelerate the exploration of climate mitigation and adaption solutions using hybrid cloud, AI, and other emerging technologies, to help improve carbon emission performance and prepare enterprises for the impact of climate change, the release added. 

The press release further noted that the Memorandum of Understanding signed between Aramco and IMB is subject to the parties reaching the final agreement.

 IBM, headquartered in New York, has a long history working with the energy industry, and the firm has been operating in Saudi Arabia since 1947, when the first computer was installed in Aramco. 

