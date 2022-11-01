You are here

Pfizer boosts COVID vaccine sales forecast by $2b

Pfizer boosts COVID vaccine sales forecast by $2b
Pfizer Inc on Tuesday raised its forecast for annual sales of its COVID-19 vaccine by $2 billion to $34 billion on demand for Omicron-targeted boosters. (Reuters)
Reuters

  • Sales of the COVID-19 vaccine have eased from pandemic highs on soft demand for the original shots
  • "Our COVID-19 franchises will remain multi-billion-dollar revenue generators for the foreseeable future," said Chief Executive Officer Albert Bourla
DUBAI: Pfizer Inc. on Tuesday raised its forecast for annual sales of its COVID-19 vaccine by $2 billion to $34 billion on demand for omicron-targeted boosters, helping allay some investor worries over growth for the vaccinations.
The US drugmaker’s shares rose 2.4 percent to $447.67 in morning trading as its third-quarter profit beat estimates, mainly due to better-than-expected sales of the vaccine.
The upbeat earnings also sent shares of rival COVID-19 vaccine makers higher. Novavax Inc. rose 11 percent, while Moderna Inc. gained about 4 percent.
Sales of the COVID-19 vaccine have eased from pandemic highs on soft demand for the original shots, sparking concerns over demand over the next few years.
In response, Pfizer plans to roughly quadruple the price of the vaccine, which it sells with German partner BioNTech, in the United States once the government stops buying doses and shifts to a private market.
“Our COVID-19 franchises will remain multi-billion-dollar revenue generators for the foreseeable future,” Chief Executive Officer Albert Bourla said in prepared remarks ahead of a conference call.
Meanwhile, Pfizer is also expected to face the loss of patents for some key drugs between 2025 and 2030. The company has turned to deals such as its recent $5.4 billion acquisition of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. and its $11.6 billion purchase of Biohaven to beef up its pipeline.
While some will point to the massive Comirnaty beat as unsustainable, “we’re not yet throwing in the towel given an emerging pipeline and significant balance sheet flexibility,,” said BMO Capital Markets analyst Evan Seigerman.
Third-quarter sales of the COVID-19 vaccine came in at $4.40 billion, blowing past estimates of $2.60 billion.
However, $7.51 billion in sales of the company’s COVID-19 pill Paxlovid missed estimates of $7.66 billion.
Pfizer earned $1.78 per share in the third quarter, beating estimates of $1.39.
Separately, the company said its experimental respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) vaccine was found to be effective in a late-stage study in preventing severe infections in infants when given to expectant mothers.

Topics: Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

Car subscription app invygo raises $10m 

Nour El-Shaeri 

CAIRO: Car subscription app invygo has raised $10 million in a series A funding round led by MEVP to strengthen its presence in Saudi Arabia and the UAE. 

Founded in 2019, invygo is the largest automotive subscription service in the Middle East, allowing users to choose, drive, swap, and own cars through its mobile app. 

CEO and co-founder of invygo, Eslam Hussein, told Arab News that the company will be able to strengthen its presence in the Kingdom with its newly released ‘subscribe-to-own’ service. 

“We’ve seen huge demand in particular for our subscribe-to-own offering in the Kingdom, which is 25 percent of our business there and growing fast. 

"For customers who do not have strong credit scores or access to car financing, we are able to give them an affordable route to car ownership,” Hussein told Arab News 

He explained that Saudi users will be able to subscribe to the new offering for either 24 or 36 months and pay a final amount after that period to take full ownership of the vehicle. 

“At invygo we're pushing the boundaries of auto-financing with our solutions and partners, to enable financial inclusion at scale. History has shown us how access to a vehicle can create immeasurable economic opportunities, and this is what we want to achieve for Saudi Arabia,” he added. 

The company is betting big on its financial solutions in the Kingdom and the UAE as it anticipates the service to contribute to 50 percent of its overall business operations. 

“In Saudi Arabia in particular, we anticipate subscribe-to-own will become 70 percent of our business there, as people want to own an asset and have it in their name,” Hussein added. 

Following its investment, invygo aims to create over 100 jobs across Saudi Arabia and the UAE in the next 12 to 18 months, as well as investing in its product development. 

The company managed to maintain a 4x annual growth since its inception and is expecting to reach 5x growth rate in 2023, Hussein stated. 

Hussein aims to take invygo beyond the Middle East, as the company plans to offer its services in underserved markets like Egypt, Turkey, and Pakistan. 

“We will continue to build on our mission to solve financial inclusion and mobility challenges, to help people get access to cars easily,” he stated. 

The global car subscription market is set to reach $9.8 billion by 2027. The Middle East and North Africa region has already witnessed large investments and acquisitions in the mobility tech sector. 

The company raised a total of $14.6 million in funding making it one of the top most funding mobility tech startups in the region. 

Topics: Invygo

Tabuk, Southern Province cement report lower profits, extending downward trend

Arab News

RIYADH: Tabuk Cement Co. and Southern Province Cement Co. experienced weak profitability in the first nine months of 2022, in line with declining profits in the Kingdom’s cement sector.

Tabuk Cement revealed in a bourse filing that its profits declined 81 percent between January and September of 2022, falling to SR3.4 million ($904,758).

Despite lower profit, the cement producer Tabuk’s first-nine months revenues increased by 21 percent to SR210 million.

Meanwhile, profits of Southern Province Cement Co. dropped by 28 percent in the first nine months of 2022 to SR238 million.

This was coupled with a 12 percent decrease in revenue in the period ending Sept. 30, reaching SR887 million.

Southern provinces attributed the lower profits to lower sales revenues due to the lower demand, lower selling prices, and higher production requirements prices.

 

Topics: cement Southern Province Cement Tabuk Cement

Saudi cabinet approves SME Bank System  

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s cabinet has approved the Small and Medium Enterprises Bank System, according to the Saudi Press Agency.  

Ministers signed off the transfer of Kafalah SME Loan Guarantee Program from Monsha'at to SME Bank.  

Launched in 2021, the Small and Medium Enterprises Bank focuses on providing all its products and services in digital form without the need to establish branches. 

It is one of the development funds and banks affiliated with the National Development Fund.  

At Tuesday’s meeting, the council of ministers also approved an initial agreement between the Saudi Space Commission and the Italian Space Agency for cooperation in the field of space activities for peaceful purposes. 

In addition, it discussed a draft memorandum of understanding with India to cooperate in the fields of energy, as well as a draft initial agreement with Oman to cooperate in the field of environment.  

It also discussed an MoU between the Ministry of Investment in the Kingdom and its Algerian counterpart in the field of encouraging direct investment.  

The cabinet also announced the establishment of the Supreme Space Council headed by the Crown Prince, Mohammed bin Salman. 

Topics: Small and Medium Enterprises Bank System Ministry of Investment

Saudi developer Arriyadh’s profits decline by 20% in first 9 months of 2022

Saudi developer Arriyadh’s profits decline by 20% in first 9 months of 2022

RIYADH: Saudi-based developer Arriyadh Development Co. has seen a 20 percent decline in its profits during the first nine months of 2022, compared to the same period last year. 

The firm has reported SR261.7 million ($69.6 million) in profits during the period, compared to SR325 million in the corresponding period the year earlier, according to a bourse filing. 

Despite the increase in the selling average prices, the decline in profit is mainly due to the 17 percent reduction in income from the associate company’s business, resulting from lower land sales volume. 

Also weighed on the profit was the increase of 139 percent in general and administrative expenses due to current lawsuit provisions of SR10.3 million. 

Topics: Arriyadh Development Co

TASI falls on mixed earnings: Closing bell

TASI falls on mixed earnings: Closing bell

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s main index declined today, dragged down by mixed earnings announcements and a decline at Aramco’s shares, the largest market player, despite strong quarterly performance. 

The Tadawul All Share Index slipped 1.18 percent, to end at 11,530, while the parallel market, Nomu, gained 0.49 percent to finish at 19,600.

Saudi oil giant Aramco ended Tuesday's session 0.14 percent lower, following the announcement that its profit had surged 39 percent in the third quarter of 2022, surpassing the average of analysts’ forecasts.

Profits at the most profitable oil company in the world hit SR159 billion ($42 billion) after revenue soared 51 percent to SR544 billion.

The oil giant was expected to post SR152 billion in net income, according to Bloomberg data, versus Al Rajhi Capital's projection of SR154 billion.

Saudi Arabian Mining Co., or Ma’aden, slumped 9.92 percent, despite its profit nearly trebling to SR8.3 billion during the first nine months of 2022.

Ma’aden’s profit rose 165 percent from SR3.1 billion in the same period a year ago. This was coupled with a 69 percent revenue jump to SR31 billion, compared to SR18 billion last year.

AlMasane Al Kobra Mining Co. declined 5.31 percent, after it recorded a 22 percent profit drop for the first nine months of 2022.

It had made a strong debut on the Kingdom’s stock market earlier this year.

Amak posted SR105 million in profit, down from SR135 million in the same period last year, it said in a bourse filing.

Sabic shed 1.58 percent, two days after the chemical giant reported a 10 percent decline in profits to SR16 billion during the first nine months of 2022.

Saudi Reinsurance Co. gained 2.26 percent, following a 4 percent increase in net profit before Zakat to SR50 million for the first nine months of 2022.

Tabuk Cement Co. decreased 4.12 percent, after the cement producer posted an 81 percent decline in profits between January and September of 2022, falling to SR3.4 million.

National Medical Care Co. gained 5.43 percent, after it made SR115 million in its first nine-month profit, up 15 percent from SR100 million a year earlier.

Middle East Paper Co. dropped 7.87 percent, after it posted a 96 percent leap in profits during the first nine months of 2022 to SR247 million

The Co. for Cooperative Insurance decreased 0.83 percent, as its net profit before Zakat rose by 16 percent, to SR390 million in the first nine months of 2022.

Saudi National Bank, the Kingdom’s largest lender, shed 4.21 percent, while the Kingdom’s most valuable bank, Al Rajhi, decreased by 0.23 percent.

Saudi Printing and Packaging Co. soared 9.94 percent to lead the risers, while Rabigh Refining and Petrochemical Co. declined 9.97 percent to lead the fallers.

Topics: Tadawul Aramco

