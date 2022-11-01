Saudi business to contribute over half of Serco Middle Eastern revenues by 2026 

RIYADH: Serco, a British provider of transport, defence and public services, has opened a new regional hub in Riyadh, as it expects its Saudi business to represent over half of its Middle Eastern revenues by 2026.
The new office hosts ExperienceLab, Serco’s customer insight and service design agency centered around people and innovation.
A dedicated space and team have been put in place to help organisations within the Kingdom use the unique understanding of data and insights to design, evolve and adapt services to cater to their end-users and deliver world-class experiences, the company said.
Located in the capital’s cosmopolitan Riyadh Front district, the new office comes as part of Serco's long-term strategy to develop its Saudi-based resources.
It already employs specialist teams with 15 percent Saudi-national representation in the delivery of high-profile contracts such as EXPRO and Royal Commission of AlUla.
The office was inaugurated by Deputy Minister at the Ministry of Investment Badr AlBadr, and Neil Crompton, the British ambassador to Saudi Arabia. Also in attendance was Serco Group CEO Rupert Soames, and the firm’s country director Mona Althagafi.
Althagafi said: “Having our regional hub in Riyadh is strategically vital as we need to be as close to our key customers as possible so that we can continue to offer them the most responsive and innovative services available using global best practice and expertise delivered by our local team.”