You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi business to contribute over half of Serco Middle Eastern revenues by 2026 

Saudi business to contribute over half of Serco Middle Eastern revenues by 2026 

Saudi business to contribute over half of Serco Middle Eastern revenues by 2026 
Deputy Minister at the Ministry of Investment Badr AlBadr, British ambassador to Saudi Arabia Neil Crompton, Serco Group CEO Rupert Soames, and the firm’s country director Mona Althagafi at the office's inauguration (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/6atke

Updated 41 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi business to contribute over half of Serco Middle Eastern revenues by 2026 

Saudi business to contribute over half of Serco Middle Eastern revenues by 2026 
Updated 41 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Serco, a British provider of transport, defence and public services, has opened a new regional hub in Riyadh, as it expects its Saudi business to represent over half of its Middle Eastern revenues by 2026. 

The new office hosts ExperienceLab, Serco’s customer insight and service design agency centered around people and innovation.  

A dedicated space and team have been put in place to help organisations within the Kingdom use the unique understanding of data and insights to design, evolve and adapt services to cater to their end-users and deliver world-class experiences, the company said. 

Located in the capital’s cosmopolitan Riyadh Front district, the new office comes as part of Serco's long-term strategy to develop its Saudi-based resources.  

It already employs specialist teams with 15 percent Saudi-national representation in the delivery of high-profile contracts such as EXPRO and Royal Commission of AlUla. 

The office was inaugurated by Deputy Minister at the Ministry of Investment Badr AlBadr, and Neil Crompton, the British ambassador to Saudi Arabia. Also in attendance was Serco Group CEO Rupert Soames, and the firm’s country director Mona Althagafi. 

Althagafi said: “Having our regional hub in Riyadh is strategically vital as we need to be as close to our key customers as possible so that we can continue to offer them the most responsive and innovative services available using global best practice and expertise delivered by our local team.” 

 

Topics: Serco

Related

Serco launches third year of graduate programs
Corporate News
Serco launches third year of graduate programs
New Saudi headquarters for Serco’s regional hub opens its doors
Corporate News
New Saudi headquarters for Serco’s regional hub opens its doors

Pfizer boosts COVID vaccine sales forecast by $2b

Updated 5 sec ago

Pfizer boosts COVID vaccine sales forecast by $2b

Pfizer boosts COVID vaccine sales forecast by $2b
Updated 5 sec ago
DUBAI: Pfizer Inc. on Tuesday raised its forecast for annual sales of its COVID-19 vaccine by $2 billion to $34 billion on demand for omicron-targeted boosters, helping allay some investor worries over growth for the vaccinations.
The US drugmaker’s shares rose 2.4 percent to $447.67 in morning trading as its third-quarter profit beat estimates, mainly due to better-than-expected sales of the vaccine.
The upbeat earnings also sent shares of rival COVID-19 vaccine makers higher. Novavax Inc. rose 11 percent, while Moderna Inc. gained about 4 percent.
Sales of the COVID-19 vaccine have eased from pandemic highs on soft demand for the original shots, sparking concerns over demand over the next few years.
In response, Pfizer plans to roughly quadruple the price of the vaccine, which it sells with German partner BioNTech, in the United States once the government stops buying doses and shifts to a private market.
“Our COVID-19 franchises will remain multi-billion-dollar revenue generators for the foreseeable future,” Chief Executive Officer Albert Bourla said in prepared remarks ahead of a conference call.
Meanwhile, Pfizer is also expected to face the loss of patents for some key drugs between 2025 and 2030. The company has turned to deals such as its recent $5.4 billion acquisition of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. and its $11.6 billion purchase of Biohaven to beef up its pipeline.
While some will point to the massive Comirnaty beat as unsustainable, “we’re not yet throwing in the towel given an emerging pipeline and significant balance sheet flexibility,,” said BMO Capital Markets analyst Evan Seigerman.
Third-quarter sales of the COVID-19 vaccine came in at $4.40 billion, blowing past estimates of $2.60 billion.
However, $7.51 billion in sales of the company’s COVID-19 pill Paxlovid missed estimates of $7.66 billion.
Pfizer earned $1.78 per share in the third quarter, beating estimates of $1.39.
Separately, the company said its experimental respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) vaccine was found to be effective in a late-stage study in preventing severe infections in infants when given to expectant mothers.

Car subscription app invygo raises $10m 

Car subscription app invygo raises $10m 
Updated 19 min 28 sec ago
Nour El-Shaeri 

Car subscription app invygo raises $10m 

Car subscription app invygo raises $10m 
Updated 19 min 28 sec ago
Nour El-Shaeri 

CAIRO: Car subscription app invygo has raised $10 million in a series A funding round led by MEVP to strengthen its presence in Saudi Arabia and the UAE. 

Founded in 2019, invygo is the largest automotive subscription service in the Middle East, allowing users to choose, drive, swap, and own cars through its mobile app. 

CEO and co-founder of invygo, Eslam Hussein, told Arab News that the company will be able to strengthen its presence in the Kingdom with its newly released ‘subscribe-to-own’ service. 

“We’ve seen huge demand in particular for our subscribe-to-own offering in the Kingdom, which is 25 percent of our business there and growing fast. 

"For customers who do not have strong credit scores or access to car financing, we are able to give them an affordable route to car ownership,” Hussein told Arab News 

He explained that Saudi users will be able to subscribe to the new offering for either 24 or 36 months and pay a final amount after that period to take full ownership of the vehicle. 

“At invygo we're pushing the boundaries of auto-financing with our solutions and partners, to enable financial inclusion at scale. History has shown us how access to a vehicle can create immeasurable economic opportunities, and this is what we want to achieve for Saudi Arabia,” he added. 

The company is betting big on its financial solutions in the Kingdom and the UAE as it anticipates the service to contribute to 50 percent of its overall business operations. 

“In Saudi Arabia in particular, we anticipate subscribe-to-own will become 70 percent of our business there, as people want to own an asset and have it in their name,” Hussein added. 

Following its investment, invygo aims to create over 100 jobs across Saudi Arabia and the UAE in the next 12 to 18 months, as well as investing in its product development. 

The company managed to maintain a 4x annual growth since its inception and is expecting to reach 5x growth rate in 2023, Hussein stated. 

Hussein aims to take invygo beyond the Middle East, as the company plans to offer its services in underserved markets like Egypt, Turkey, and Pakistan. 

“We will continue to build on our mission to solve financial inclusion and mobility challenges, to help people get access to cars easily,” he stated. 

The global car subscription market is set to reach $9.8 billion by 2027. The Middle East and North Africa region has already witnessed large investments and acquisitions in the mobility tech sector. 

The company raised a total of $14.6 million in funding making it one of the top most funding mobility tech startups in the region. 

Topics: Invygo

Related

Car subscription platform Invygo raises $1.9m to boost KSA, UAE operations
Business & Economy
Car subscription platform Invygo raises $1.9m to boost KSA, UAE operations

Tabuk, Southern Province cement report lower profits, extending downward trend

Tabuk, Southern Province cement report lower profits, extending downward trend
Updated 30 min 47 sec ago
Arab News

Tabuk, Southern Province cement report lower profits, extending downward trend

Tabuk, Southern Province cement report lower profits, extending downward trend
Updated 30 min 47 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Tabuk Cement Co. and Southern Province Cement Co. experienced weak profitability in the first nine months of 2022, in line with declining profits in the Kingdom’s cement sector.

Tabuk Cement revealed in a bourse filing that its profits declined 81 percent between January and September of 2022, falling to SR3.4 million ($904,758).

Despite lower profit, the cement producer Tabuk’s first-nine months revenues increased by 21 percent to SR210 million.

Meanwhile, profits of Southern Province Cement Co. dropped by 28 percent in the first nine months of 2022 to SR238 million.

This was coupled with a 12 percent decrease in revenue in the period ending Sept. 30, reaching SR887 million.

Southern provinces attributed the lower profits to lower sales revenues due to the lower demand, lower selling prices, and higher production requirements prices.

 

Topics: cement Southern Province Cement Tabuk Cement

Related

Saudi Najran Cement’s profit slumped 50% owing to lower sales
Business & Economy
Saudi Najran Cement’s profit slumped 50% owing to lower sales

Saudi cabinet approves SME Bank System  

Saudi cabinet approves SME Bank System  
Updated 37 min 52 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi cabinet approves SME Bank System  

Saudi cabinet approves SME Bank System  
Updated 37 min 52 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s cabinet has approved the Small and Medium Enterprises Bank System, according to the Saudi Press Agency.  

Ministers signed off the transfer of Kafalah SME Loan Guarantee Program from Monsha'at to SME Bank.  

Launched in 2021, the Small and Medium Enterprises Bank focuses on providing all its products and services in digital form without the need to establish branches. 

It is one of the development funds and banks affiliated with the National Development Fund.  

At Tuesday’s meeting, the council of ministers also approved an initial agreement between the Saudi Space Commission and the Italian Space Agency for cooperation in the field of space activities for peaceful purposes. 

In addition, it discussed a draft memorandum of understanding with India to cooperate in the fields of energy, as well as a draft initial agreement with Oman to cooperate in the field of environment.  

It also discussed an MoU between the Ministry of Investment in the Kingdom and its Algerian counterpart in the field of encouraging direct investment.  

The cabinet also announced the establishment of the Supreme Space Council headed by the Crown Prince, Mohammed bin Salman. 

Topics: Small and Medium Enterprises Bank System Ministry of Investment

Related

Saudi Cabinet approves new regulations on surveillance cameras
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Cabinet approves new regulations on surveillance cameras

Saudi developer Arriyadh’s profits decline by 20% in first 9 months of 2022

Saudi developer Arriyadh’s profits decline by 20% in first 9 months of 2022
Updated 01 November 2022
Arab News

Saudi developer Arriyadh’s profits decline by 20% in first 9 months of 2022

Saudi developer Arriyadh’s profits decline by 20% in first 9 months of 2022
Updated 01 November 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi-based developer Arriyadh Development Co. has seen a 20 percent decline in its profits during the first nine months of 2022, compared to the same period last year. 

The firm has reported SR261.7 million ($69.6 million) in profits during the period, compared to SR325 million in the corresponding period the year earlier, according to a bourse filing. 

Despite the increase in the selling average prices, the decline in profit is mainly due to the 17 percent reduction in income from the associate company’s business, resulting from lower land sales volume. 

Also weighed on the profit was the increase of 139 percent in general and administrative expenses due to current lawsuit provisions of SR10.3 million. 

Topics: Arriyadh Development Co

Related

Saudi-listed Arriyadh Development acquires $44m tower in Riyadh
Business & Economy
Saudi-listed Arriyadh Development acquires $44m tower in Riyadh

Latest updates

Saudi business to contribute over half of Serco Middle Eastern revenues by 2026 
Saudi business to contribute over half of Serco Middle Eastern revenues by 2026 
Pfizer boosts COVID vaccine sales forecast by $2b
Pfizer boosts COVID vaccine sales forecast by $2b
Car subscription app invygo raises $10m 
Car subscription app invygo raises $10m 
Tabuk, Southern Province cement report lower profits, extending downward trend
Tabuk, Southern Province cement report lower profits, extending downward trend
Saudi cabinet approves SME Bank System  
Saudi cabinet approves SME Bank System  

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.