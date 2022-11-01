You are here

  • Home
  • Dhaka eyes opportunity to send health workers to Saudi Arabia

Dhaka eyes opportunity to send health workers to Saudi Arabia

Special Dhaka eyes opportunity to send health workers to Saudi Arabia
The MoU signing to establish a Saudi-Bangladesh business council. (SPA)
Short Url

https://arab.news/r4y4x

Updated 39 sec ago

Dhaka eyes opportunity to send health workers to Saudi Arabia

Dhaka eyes opportunity to send health workers to Saudi Arabia
  • Only about 50 Bangladeshi clinicians reside in the Kingdom
  • Bangladesh health sector struggling to employ medical graduates
Updated 39 sec ago
SHEHAB SUMON

DHAKA: Bangladesh is eyeing a new opportunity to send its clinicians to Saudi Arabia, officials said on Wednesday, after an initial agreement was reached during a Bangladesh-Saudi Arabia Joint Commission meeting in Riyadh.

The 14th session of the joint commission took place on Oct. 30-31, focusing on wide-ranging cooperation, including in the fields of energy, security, labor, investment and health.

During the meeting, the two countries agreed to form a business council to increase trade and a task force to enhance energy cooperation. The two sides also signed an expedited memorandum of understanding for the recruitment of Bangladeshi medics.

“We agreed to initiate an executive program to bring Bangladeshi health sector professionals into the Kingdom. Under this program, Bangladeshi doctors, nurses and other health professionals will get the opportunity to work in the Kingdom,” Dr. Mohammad Javed Patwary, Bangladeshi envoy to Riyadh and permanent representative to the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, told Arab News.

“A big development took place on this point,” he added.

“I hope this program will move forward very fast. It’s almost final and I hope the deal will be signed shortly.”

According to Bangladesh Medical Association data, only about 50 Bangladeshi clinicians reside the Kingdom, which otherwise is home to some 2.5 million expat workers from the South Asian country.

The potential to increase that number would not only enhance the Kingdom’s workforce in the health sector, but would also be an investment in the quality of Bangladeshi medics, given the top quality of equipment at Saudi clinics, according to Dr. Ehteshamul Huq Choudhury, the medical association’s secretary general.

“Sending health workers to the Kingdom will create win-win opportunities for both countries. Hospitals in the Kingdom are very well equipped with state-of-the-art technology. When our doctors and nurses work with this equipment, it will obviously increase their skills also,” Choudhury told Arab News.

“Eventually, when they return home with these skills, they will be able to serve the people back home.”

Employment abroad would also help them to retain their profession, as thousands of medical graduates in Bangladesh are now without jobs despite their high education levels.

Bangladesh’s more than 100 medical colleges produce large numbers of certified doctors, and many nursing graduates have completed master’s degrees. But the country’s health infrastructure is unable to accommodate them all.

“At present we have 110,000 registered doctors in the country while there are 123,000 trained nurses. Of them, the government health sector employs 40,000 doctors. The rest are either employed by the private sector or remain unemployed,” Choudhury said.

“As per my knowledge, around 30,000 doctors are currently unemployed,” he added.

“If these health workers remain unemployed for a longer period of time, their knowledge and skills will somehow derail.”

The number of clinicians Bangladesh could send to Saudi Arabia would depend on demand.

“But I think Saudi Arabia is in need of expert doctors, nurses and health technologists. This sort of shortage is seen in many parts of the world now, like in the UK, Australia etc.,” Choudhury said.

“Since we have a huge number of skilled doctors and trained nurses, we can send as many as the Kingdom requires.”

Topics: Dhaka health workers Saudi Arabia Bangladesh-Saudi Arabia

Related

Saudi Arabia, Bangladesh agree to establish joint business council
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia, Bangladesh agree to establish joint business council
Bangladesh seeking Saudi assistance in energy security, clean power
World
Bangladesh seeking Saudi assistance in energy security, clean power

Russia’s Wagner group facing UK court action over Ukraine ‘terrorism’

Russia’s Wagner group facing UK court action over Ukraine ‘terrorism’
Updated 53 min 45 sec ago
AFP

Russia’s Wagner group facing UK court action over Ukraine ‘terrorism’

Russia’s Wagner group facing UK court action over Ukraine ‘terrorism’
  • Jason McCue, senior partner at McCue Jury and Partners, said Wagner and its alleged boss Yevgeny Prigozhin ‘engaged in a campaign of terrorism’ in Ukraine
  • According to communications intercepted by German intelligence, Wagner group mercenaries may have been involved in atrocities in the Ukrainian town of Bucha
Updated 53 min 45 sec ago
AFP

LONDON: Lawyers in Britain on Tuesday took the first step toward what they said was “groundbreaking” legal action against Russia’s shadowy Wagner group over allegations it committed “terrorism” in Ukraine.
The proposed legal action is aimed at uncovering billions of dollars in reparations for victims of the mercenary fighters.
Wagner emerged in 2014 in Ukraine and is suspected by the West of doing the Kremlin’s dirty work in countries such as Syria and the Central African Republic — a charge Russia has always denied.
Jason McCue, senior partner at McCue Jury and Partners, said Wagner and its alleged boss Yevgeny Prigozhin “engaged in a campaign of terrorism” in Ukraine including murder, rape, the targeting of infrastructure and the planting of explosives around nuclear facilities.
“Their purpose was to spread terror and chaos in Ukraine,” he told Britain’s House of Commons Foreign Affairs Committee on Tuesday.
Ukrainian officials have said Wagner has been sending thousands of soldiers recruited in Russian prisons to the front line, with the promise of a salary and an amnesty.
According to communications intercepted by German intelligence, Wagner group mercenaries may have been involved in atrocities in the Ukrainian town of Bucha soon after the invasion on February 24.
McCue told the lawmakers Wagner had to be stopped and that “every option must be pursued to further protect victims of Wagner elsewhere in the world.”
Legal action “on behalf of courageous Ukrainian victims has just this second been commenced” against Wagner group and Prigozhin, he said.
“The claim has been commenced with formal service of a Letter Before Action on Prigozhin and Wagner. This is the first time in the world that Wagner and their likes have been sued by its victims for terrorism, used as a weapon of war, Putin’s illegal war,” he told members of parliament.
McCue said evidence would be produced before the High Court in London aimed at establishing that “Wagner engaged in terrorism against the Ukrainian people” and that “Putin’s war machine engaged in an unlawful conspiracy to deploy terrorism to facilitate their illegal invasion of Ukraine.”
The case was being brought by a group of Ukrainian victims in the UK but also “symbolically represents” all Ukrainians who have “suffered loss as a result of the war,” he added.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Wagner group Yevgeny Prigozhin

Related

Pro-Kremlin businessman confirms he founded Wagner mercenary group
World
Pro-Kremlin businessman confirms he founded Wagner mercenary group
EU eyes more sanctions on Russian mercenaries Wagner
World
EU eyes more sanctions on Russian mercenaries Wagner

Putin tells Erdogan he wants ‘real guarantees’ from Kyiv on grain deal: Kremlin

Putin tells Erdogan he wants ‘real guarantees’ from Kyiv on grain deal: Kremlin
Updated 01 November 2022
AFP

Putin tells Erdogan he wants ‘real guarantees’ from Kyiv on grain deal: Kremlin

Putin tells Erdogan he wants ‘real guarantees’ from Kyiv on grain deal: Kremlin
  • Putin told Erdogan "it is necessary to conduct a thorough investigation into the circumstances of the incident" against the Black Sea fleet
  • "Only after that will it be possible to consider the question of resuming work" within the deal, the Kremlin statement said
Updated 01 November 2022
AFP

MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin told Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan Tuesday that he wanted “real guarantees” from Kyiv before it potentially rejoined the grain deal.
Putin told Erdogan in a phone call that Russia sought “real guarantees from Kyiv about the strict observance of the Istanbul agreement, in particular about not using the humanitarian corridor for military purposes,” according to a statement from the Kremlin.
The Turkeye and UN-brokered deal allowed Ukrainian grain exports to resume in August, easing a food crisis caused by the conflict.
On Saturday, Russia accused Ukraine of misusing the safe shipping corridor for an attack on Russian ships in Crimea and suspended its participation in the agreement.
Putin told Erdogan “it is necessary to conduct a thorough investigation into the circumstances of the incident” against the Black Sea fleet.
“Only after that will it be possible to consider the question of resuming work” within the deal, the Kremlin statement said, referring to both the investigation and guarantees it is seeking.
For the second time in as many days Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu discussed the deal with his Turkish counterpart Hulusi Akar on Tuesday, the Russian defense ministry said.
Ukraine has said Russia’s claim was a “false pretext” to withdraw from the deal.
On Tuesday, more cargo ships left Ukrainian ports despite Russia warning a day earlier that it was “more risky, dangerous” to continue the exports without Russia’s participation.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Related

Grain ships sail from Ukraine ports as Russian missiles knock out power across country
World
Grain ships sail from Ukraine ports as Russian missiles knock out power across country
Russian withdrawal from grain deal will hurt MENA: Ukraine envoy video
World
Russian withdrawal from grain deal will hurt MENA: Ukraine envoy

UK former health minister Matt Hancock suspended over jungle reality show

UK former health minister Matt Hancock suspended over jungle reality show
Updated 01 November 2022
Reuters

UK former health minister Matt Hancock suspended over jungle reality show

UK former health minister Matt Hancock suspended over jungle reality show
  • Hancock will join pop singer Boy George, ex-England rugby union player Mike Tindall and England soccer player Jill Scott in the line-up for the hit programme
  • The long-running ITV show sees celebrities undertake challenges such as eating insects
Updated 01 November 2022
Reuters

LONDON: Matt Hancock, the former health minister who led Britain’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, was suspended by the ruling Conservative Party after he signed up for jungle-based reality television show “I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here.”
Hancock, who quit government after he was filmed kissing an adviser in breach of lockdown rules, will join pop singer Boy George, ex-England rugby union player Mike Tindall and England soccer player Jill Scott in the line-up for the hit program.
The long-running ITV show sees celebrities undertake challenges such as eating insects and being enclosed with snakes, before contestants are eliminated by public votes.
The Conservative Party said it had withdrawn the whip, meaning he was effectively suspended from the parliamentary party, after hearing he would be going to Australia to take part in the show when parliament was sitting.
“Following a conversation with Matt Hancock, I have considered the situation and believe this is a matter serious enough to warrant suspension of the whip with immediate effect,” Chief Whip Simon Hart, who handles party discipline, said on Tuesday.
There was also a less than enthusiastic response to the news in West Suffolk, east England — the area represented by Hancock in parliament.
Andy Drummond, deputy chair of the local Conservative association, said he was “looking forward to him eating a kangaroo’s penis,” according to PA Media.
COVID RESPONSE
The COVID-19 Bereaved Families for Justice campaign group also criticized the move.
“Matt Hancock isn’t a ‘celebrity’, he’s the former health secretary who oversaw the UK having one of the highest death tolls in the world from COVID-19 whilst breaking his own lockdown rules,” said spokesperson Lobby Akinnola.
“If he had any respect for the families like mine, he would be sharing his private emails with the COVID Inquiry, not eating bugs on TV.”
Hancock, 44, was at the center of Britain’s fight against COVID as health secretary, routinely appearing on television to tell people to follow strict rules and to defend the government’s response.
But he quit in June 2021 after the married minister was caught on security video footage breaking social distancing rules by kissing and embracing an aide in his office.
Hancock backed Rishi Sunak to become prime minister, but he was not rewarded with a ministerial position, and reports said he does not expect to serve in government again.
Sunak’s spokesman said the prime minister believed lawmakers should be working hard for their constituents while Britain was facing a cost of living crisis.
Asked if Sunak would watch Hancock on the show, the spokesman said: “I think that’s unlikely.”
British media quoted sources close to Hancock saying his appearance would “show the human side” of politicians, and he would use his time in the jungle to promote his dyslexia campaign.
Hancock is not the first politician from former Prime minister Boris Johnson’s government to appear on the show, which attracts more than 10 million viewers.
Nadine Dorries also had the whip suspended when she took part in 2012. Nine years later Johnson made her culture secretary.

Topics: UK Matt Hancock reality show Conservative Party

Related

Rise in UK COVID-19 ‘concerning’ but not out of control: Hancock
World
Rise in UK COVID-19 ‘concerning’ but not out of control: Hancock
UK PM candidate Hancock says no-deal Brexit is not an option
World
UK PM candidate Hancock says no-deal Brexit is not an option

US exports most gas to EU allies to bolster energy security

US exports most gas to EU allies to bolster energy security
Updated 01 November 2022
ALI YOUNES

US exports most gas to EU allies to bolster energy security

US exports most gas to EU allies to bolster energy security
  • France, Britain, Spain and the Netherlands main buyers
  • Support key for global stability, says American official
Updated 01 November 2022
ALI YOUNES

WASHINGTON: The US has stepped up its export of natural gas to its European allies to support their energy security needs, with the majority going to France, Britain, Spain and the Netherlands.

This is according to Brad Crabtree of the Office of Fossil Energy and Carbon Management at the US Department of Energy, who was speaking during a briefing on Monday. The exports are part of long-term contracts to support EU nations, he said.

He said the US, as the world’s top producer and exporter of natural gas, plays a key role in helping European countries diversify their energy supplies, which would allow them to sustain their economies and maintain social and political stability.

Crabtree said US LNG exports reached a high of 122 billion cubic meters per year in March. It is expected to reach 132 billion by the end of this year, 153 billion in 2024, and roughly 204 billion per year by the end of the decade.

“We are prepared to do everything we can to advance global energy security over the next few years, and so in that context I’d like to clear up what are some misconceptions which have gained attention here in Europe,” he said.

This past summer, European countries struggled to maintain adequate natural gas supplies because of the war in Ukraine, which also caused an increase in prices. With large supplies coming from the US, European countries were able to mitigate the economic and political impact of shortages.

Crabtree said the US government has not held back on supporting its allies and have already authorized exports to the EU totaling four times current levels, to 490 billion cubic meters.

He added that the US has approved four applications for American exports on the Gulf Coast, and has completed environmental reviews for two planned terminals in Mexico that would further bolster supply.

Crabtree rejected accusations from some quarters in Europe that US producers were taking advantage of European need or engaged in market manipulation and price gouging. “These assertions are blatantly false,” he said.

He said the vast majority of US LNG produced and exported is subject to long-term contracts. This was a matter of public record and the US energy department publishes data monthly which shows that current export prices remain close to domestic levels.

He attributed the high prices in Europe to energy traders who hold the long-term contracts and derive benefit from the high margins.

Crabtree said the US government remains committed to decarbonization and reducing greenhouse gases, and is aligned with EU objectives to reach net-zero emissions by the middle of the century.

He said the administration of US President Joe Biden is committed to responsible and sustainable natural gas production, transport, domestic use and export. This can be attested by the recent passing of groundbreaking energy and climate change legislation in the US Congress.

He added that the US federal government is providing funding for long-term clean energy initiatives, which includes financial incentives for the private sector to invest in projects that supports decarbonization and clean energy.

“We are getting our own house in order in the US with respect to federal climate policy,” he said.

Topics: USA European Union

Related

Special Egypt, Algeria to boost cooperation in fields of gas, oil, mines
Middle-East
Egypt, Algeria to boost cooperation in fields of gas, oil, mines
Iran security forces fire tear gas near Tehran school after dispute
Middle-East
Iran security forces fire tear gas near Tehran school after dispute

HRW calls on ICC to investigate all sides in Afghanistan

HRW calls on ICC to investigate all sides in Afghanistan
Updated 01 November 2022
Arab News

HRW calls on ICC to investigate all sides in Afghanistan

HRW calls on ICC to investigate all sides in Afghanistan
  • Group urges misdeeds of US-led coalition, govt forces not to be overlooked by prosecutor
Updated 01 November 2022
Arab News

LONDON: Human Rights Watch has urged the International Criminal Court in the Hague to assess all sides — including former government forces — in Afghanistan for war crimes and crimes against humanity after the Office of the Prosecutor resumed its investigation on Monday.

Patricia Gossman, HRW’s associate Asia director, said: “The ICC offers a rare opportunity to advance justice in a country where accountability is completely absent.

“This investigation needs to address serious crimes by all sides to the conflict, including US forces, to bring justice even when the most powerful nations are involved.”

The ICC’s initial investigation, stalled in March 2020 at the request of the Afghan government, had been in limbo ever since the takeover of the country by the Taliban in August 2021 — with ICC judges needing to determine who represented the country.

Karim Khan, the ICC prosecutor, was permitted to resume his work on Oct. 31 after judges determined that Afghanistan under the Taliban was not carrying out “genuine” investigations into war crimes or crimes against humanity.

His investigation covers events starting in 2003, following the fall of the Taliban to the US-led coalition, and includes the activities of the Taliban and its affiliates, Daesh, the Afghan National Security Forces and forces belonging to ICC member states stationed in the country, including the US, and their activities in relation to Afghanistan overseas — which relate in part to the practices of the US Central Intelligence Agency.

However, HRW stated that in his initial request to resume his investigation in September 2021, Khan “indicated that any investigation would focus on alleged crimes by the Taliban and the Islamic State of Khorasan Province (ISKP), a (Daesh)-affiliated group, while deprioritizing alleged crimes by Afghan security forces and US personnel.”

HRW said it had found “numerous” examples of violations of international law committed by Afghan and coalition forces in Afghanistan, including torture and summary executions.

It added that the ICC’s investigation “relates to all alleged crimes and actors” and urged Khan to “reconsider his decision to deprioritize these lines of inquiry and reaffirm his mandate to address the most serious abuses by all parties to the conflict.”

However, HRW admitted that the activities of the Taliban and ISKP in the region remained of chief concern, adding that the takeover of the country by the former had raised large concerns not only over bringing historic cases of human rights abuses to justice, but for the rights of future generations. 

HRW highlighted how the Taliban had carried out “unlawful killings, enforced disappearances and other serious abuses predominantly targeting former government security forces and officials and journalists, including women” since its takeover last year, as well as “arbitrary detention, torture and … collective punishment” on their opponents.

The rights of women and girls are of particular concern, it said, following the closure of almost all girls’ secondary schools in the country, their removal from numerous lines of work, and restrictions placed on their freedom of movement and expression. Many women and girls, it added, had been beaten, detained and tortured for protesting these limits placed upon them.

ISKP, meanwhile, are responsible for the deaths of over 1,500 innocent civilians, predominantly from among Afghanistan’s Shiite and Hazara communities. 

The security situation in Afghanistan, HRW said, had forced many thousands to flee the country, and would continue to hamper any ICC attempts to investigate and seek justice for victims.

Gossman said: “The ICC’s work in Afghanistan remains vital for justice to the victims of terrible crimes, including women and girls, ethnic minorities, and LGBT people. Continued impunity in the country’s decades-long conflict will only further the instability, corruption, discrimination, and recurrence of violence that the Afghan people have long endured.”

Topics: Afghanistan Human Rights Watch

Related

Experts: ‘US failure in Afghanistan years in the making’
World
Experts: ‘US failure in Afghanistan years in the making’

Latest updates

Dhaka eyes opportunity to send health workers to Saudi Arabia
Dhaka eyes opportunity to send health workers to Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia’s Tanween kicks off with focus on creative business collaboration
Participants partake in talks, exhibitions, networking sessions, master classes, and interactive spaces. (Supplied)
21st edition of Jordan Economic Forum conference kicks off
21st edition of Jordan Economic Forum conference kicks off
Riyadh prep school instills values of charity through harvest festival
In Riyadh, the students at Aldenham Prep School created care packages for charity. (Supplied)
Palestinians in West Bank on course for deadliest year on record, UN says
Palestinians in West Bank on course for deadliest year on record, UN says

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.