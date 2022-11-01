You are here

Indonesia seeks UAE, Saudi aid in fighting tuberculosis, meningitis

Indonesia seeks UAE, Saudi aid in fighting tuberculosis, meningitis
Indonesia accounted for the second-highest number of Tuberculosis cases worldwide, after India, with 969,000 incidences annually, according to a report this year from the World Health Organization. (AFP/File)
Sheany Yasuko Lai

  • Southeast Asian country has 2nd-highest number of tuberculosis cases globally
  • Nation also struggling with supply of vaccines against meningitis
JAKARTA: Indonesia is set to receive financial assistance from the UAE and Saudi Arabia to tackle a tuberculosis epidemic and acquire vaccines against meningitis, its health ministry said on Tuesday.

Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin held talks with foreign officials on the sidelines of a Group of 20 ministerial meeting in Bali last week that led to at least eight agreements, including financial assistance for the Indonesian health sector from the UAE and Saudi Arabia.

“There will be $5 million financial aid from Saudi Arabia for medicines and vaccines against meningitis for Hajj and Umrah pilgrims,” the Indonesian Ministry of Health said in a statement.

“There’s also $10 million from the UAE to tackle TBC (tuberculosis) in Indonesia.”

Indonesia has some of the highest numbers of meningitis cases in southeast Asia, as it has been struggling to secure an adequate supply of vaccines amid limited domestic production.

Vaccination is a requirement for Hajj and Umrah pilgrims, and the supply issue has been a problem in recent months for those coming from Indonesia, the world’s largest Muslim-majority nation.

Tuberculosis is also a major problem. Indonesia accounted for the second-highest number of cases worldwide, after India, with 969,000 incidences annually, according to a report this year from the World Health Organization.

Indonesian authorities announced plans to launch a mass screening program in March, as the country aims to eliminate the infectious disease by 2030.

Most tuberculosis cases are recorded on Indonesia’s most populous Java island, home to around 150 million people and where the capital Jakarta is located, according to Ministry of Health data.

The financial assistance from the UAE will help Indonesia to close a funding gap it needs to fully finance its national program against tuberculosis, Jakarta-based organization Stop TB Partnership Indonesia said.

“This commitment from the UAE, as a direct result of bilateral diplomacy, is very strategic,” Diah S. Saminarsih, Stop TB Partnership Indonesia’s chair of the board of trustees, told Arab News.

“This support is also timely as Indonesia needs to catch up to recover from the service disruptions during the coronavirus pandemic.”

Topics: Indonesia Saudi Arabia UAE meningitis tuberculosis

Umrah agents to explore itinerary opportunities at London event

Umrah agents to explore itinerary opportunities at London event
  • British pilgrims to visit renovated Saudi historical sites as part of package revamps
  • Event to be hosted by Council of British Hajjis, is supported by All-Party Parliamentary Group on Hajj and Umrah
LONDON: UK travel agents and businesses at an event on Sunday will discuss ways to develop exciting itineraries for the Umrah pilgrimage market and improve the experiences of British pilgrims.

The Umrah+ Connect business to business event in London will be held in association with Nusuk, the first-ever official planning, booking and experience platform to create Umrah itineraries for Makkah, Madinah and beyond.

Travel agents offering Umrah packages and those that aim to sell them in the near future will be educated on how they can incorporate visits to historic Islamic sites related to the life of the Prophet Muhammad into their tours for British pilgrims.

These sites include six mosques, a well and a fort that were recently restored to their former glory in the holy city of Madinah, details of which were announced by Saudi authorities last month.

“This year we have brought extended partners and sponsors in to educate the trade on how they can develop exciting itineraries for the Umrah pilgrimage market, and how it can enhance the experiences of British pilgrims, and that of European pilgrims as well, when they go for Umrah,” CEO of the Council of British Hajjis and event host Rashid Mogradia told Arab News.

Mogradia added that traditional Umrah tour operators in the UK are innovating ways in which they can create itineraries and packages that go beyond booking flights and accommodation for stays in Makkah and Madinah.

People network at Umrah+ Connect 2021. (File/CBHUK)

He said that tour operators are moving toward providing packages that educate pilgrims by taking them to significant historical sites, helping them to connect these areas to the history and significance behind Umrah rituals, and the life of the Prophet Muhammad.

The Sunday event will help businesses “create opportunities to innovate and deliver exceptional travel experiences for those embarking on the journey of a lifetime,” Mogradia said.

“The UK travel market has shown great recovery post COVID-19 pandemic, and is a growing market. It’s therefore important, now more than ever, that the industry stays connected and capitalizes on the offerings and developments on Umrah+ itineraries, programs and initiatives being offered by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, which enrich and enhance the pilgrims’ experiences,” the CEO added.

Sponsors of the event include the Clock Towers, Accor – Holy Destinations, the National Committee for Hajj, Umrah and Visitation Activities, Makarem, Emaar Al Diyafa Hotels, Zam Zam International, Dar Al Taqwa Hotels Madinah and DS Rent.

Partners include the Kingdom’s flag carrier Saudia, Zamzam.com, Saudi Company for Visa and Travel Services, Emirates, Zain Telecom, Mawasim, Shaza Makkah, Mysk Touch, Somukh Aviation, Mahatat Al Alam, Safa Soft, Zamazemah Co., Destinations of the World, Aqeeq Hotels Madinah and Al Taif for Umrah Services Co.

Umrah+ Connect will be hosted by the Council of British Hajjis and is supported by the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Hajj and Umrah.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Umrah Umrah+ Connect London Council of British Hajjis (CBHUK)

Netherlands to repatriate 40 citizens from Syrian camps

Netherlands to repatriate 40 citizens from Syrian camps
THE HAGUE: Twelve women and 28 children will be repatriated to the Netherlands from detention camps in northern Syria, the Dutch government announced on Tuesday, making the country’s largest group yet to be brought back.

They will face charges on their return for joining Daesh.

The move comes after a Dutch court in May recommended that the women be returned immediately to the Netherlands, or that a commitment to return then be made within four months.

“The Cabinet is transferring twelve Dutch women suspected of terrorist offenses and their 28 children to the Netherlands,” two government ministers said.

“The women will be arrested after arrival in the Netherlands and will be tried,” Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra and Justice Minister Dilan Yesilgoz-Zegerius said in a letter to parliament.

The ministerial letter refused to say from which camp the women and children will be fetched or when, adding only it will be done via a “special operation.”

The children will be taken into the care of the Dutch child protection services, the ministers added.

Western countries have faced a dilemma over how to handle their citizens detained in Syria since the end of military operations against Daesh there in 2019.

Thousands of extremists in Europe decided to join the group as fighters, often taking their wives and children to live in the “caliphate” declared in territory conquered in Iraq and Syria.

Some 300 Dutch citizens traveled to Syria during the height of the civil war, according to Dutch government figures.

About 120 still remain — many in Kurdish-controlled camps and detention centers in northern Syria, or in Iraq and Turkey.

The return of jihadist fighters to stand trial in the Netherlands is a politically sensitive subject and the country’s anti-terror agency has warned that returning citizens may have the intention to continue “supporting jihadist activities.”

Dutch courts earlier this year sentenced a woman to three-and-a-half years behind bars for joining the now-defunct Daesh group.

The 28-year-old — identified only as Ilham B. — was repatriated last year from the Al-Roj detention camp in northeast Syria after she joined Daesh and Jabhat Al-Nusra jihadist groups with her husband in 2013.

Topics: Netherlands Syria

Dhaka eyes opportunity to send health workers to Saudi Arabia

Dhaka eyes opportunity to send health workers to Saudi Arabia
  • Only about 50 Bangladeshi clinicians reside in the Kingdom
  • Bangladesh health sector struggling to employ medical graduates
DHAKA: Bangladesh is eyeing a new opportunity to send its clinicians to Saudi Arabia, officials said on Wednesday, after an initial agreement was reached during a Bangladesh-Saudi Arabia Joint Commission meeting in Riyadh.

The 14th session of the joint commission took place on Oct. 30-31, focusing on wide-ranging cooperation, including in the fields of energy, security, labor, investment and health.

During the meeting, the two countries agreed to form a business council to increase trade and a task force to enhance energy cooperation. The two sides also signed an expedited memorandum of understanding for the recruitment of Bangladeshi medics.

“We agreed to initiate an executive program to bring Bangladeshi health sector professionals into the Kingdom. Under this program, Bangladeshi doctors, nurses and other health professionals will get the opportunity to work in the Kingdom,” Dr. Mohammad Javed Patwary, Bangladeshi envoy to Riyadh and permanent representative to the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, told Arab News.

“A big development took place on this point,” he added.

“I hope this program will move forward very fast. It’s almost final and I hope the deal will be signed shortly.”

According to Bangladesh Medical Association data, only about 50 Bangladeshi clinicians reside the Kingdom, which otherwise is home to some 2.5 million expat workers from the South Asian country.

The potential to increase that number would not only enhance the Kingdom’s workforce in the health sector, but would also be an investment in the quality of Bangladeshi medics, given the top quality of equipment at Saudi clinics, according to Dr. Ehteshamul Huq Choudhury, the medical association’s secretary general.

“Sending health workers to the Kingdom will create win-win opportunities for both countries. Hospitals in the Kingdom are very well equipped with state-of-the-art technology. When our doctors and nurses work with this equipment, it will obviously increase their skills also,” Choudhury told Arab News.

“Eventually, when they return home with these skills, they will be able to serve the people back home.”

Employment abroad would also help them to retain their profession, as thousands of medical graduates in Bangladesh are now without jobs despite their high education levels.

Bangladesh’s more than 100 medical colleges produce large numbers of certified doctors, and many nursing graduates have completed master’s degrees. But the country’s health infrastructure is unable to accommodate them all.

“At present we have 110,000 registered doctors in the country while there are 123,000 trained nurses. Of them, the government health sector employs 40,000 doctors. The rest are either employed by the private sector or remain unemployed,” Choudhury said.

“As per my knowledge, around 30,000 doctors are currently unemployed,” he added.

“If these health workers remain unemployed for a longer period of time, their knowledge and skills will somehow derail.”

The number of clinicians Bangladesh could send to Saudi Arabia would depend on demand.

“But I think Saudi Arabia is in need of expert doctors, nurses and health technologists. This sort of shortage is seen in many parts of the world now, like in the UK, Australia etc.,” Choudhury said.

“Since we have a huge number of skilled doctors and trained nurses, we can send as many as the Kingdom requires.”

Topics: Dhaka health workers Saudi Arabia Bangladesh-Saudi Arabia

Russia’s Wagner group facing UK court action over Ukraine ‘terrorism’

Russia’s Wagner group facing UK court action over Ukraine ‘terrorism’
  • Jason McCue, senior partner at McCue Jury and Partners, said Wagner and its alleged boss Yevgeny Prigozhin ‘engaged in a campaign of terrorism’ in Ukraine
  • According to communications intercepted by German intelligence, Wagner group mercenaries may have been involved in atrocities in the Ukrainian town of Bucha
LONDON: Lawyers in Britain on Tuesday took the first step toward what they said was “groundbreaking” legal action against Russia’s shadowy Wagner group over allegations it committed “terrorism” in Ukraine.
The proposed legal action is aimed at uncovering billions of dollars in reparations for victims of the mercenary fighters.
Wagner emerged in 2014 in Ukraine and is suspected by the West of doing the Kremlin’s dirty work in countries such as Syria and the Central African Republic — a charge Russia has always denied.
Jason McCue, senior partner at McCue Jury and Partners, said Wagner and its alleged boss Yevgeny Prigozhin “engaged in a campaign of terrorism” in Ukraine including murder, rape, the targeting of infrastructure and the planting of explosives around nuclear facilities.
“Their purpose was to spread terror and chaos in Ukraine,” he told Britain’s House of Commons Foreign Affairs Committee on Tuesday.
Ukrainian officials have said Wagner has been sending thousands of soldiers recruited in Russian prisons to the front line, with the promise of a salary and an amnesty.
According to communications intercepted by German intelligence, Wagner group mercenaries may have been involved in atrocities in the Ukrainian town of Bucha soon after the invasion on February 24.
McCue told the lawmakers Wagner had to be stopped and that “every option must be pursued to further protect victims of Wagner elsewhere in the world.”
Legal action “on behalf of courageous Ukrainian victims has just this second been commenced” against Wagner group and Prigozhin, he said.
“The claim has been commenced with formal service of a Letter Before Action on Prigozhin and Wagner. This is the first time in the world that Wagner and their likes have been sued by its victims for terrorism, used as a weapon of war, Putin’s illegal war,” he told members of parliament.
McCue said evidence would be produced before the High Court in London aimed at establishing that “Wagner engaged in terrorism against the Ukrainian people” and that “Putin’s war machine engaged in an unlawful conspiracy to deploy terrorism to facilitate their illegal invasion of Ukraine.”
The case was being brought by a group of Ukrainian victims in the UK but also “symbolically represents” all Ukrainians who have “suffered loss as a result of the war,” he added.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Wagner group Yevgeny Prigozhin

Putin tells Erdogan he wants ‘real guarantees’ from Kyiv on grain deal: Kremlin

Putin tells Erdogan he wants ‘real guarantees’ from Kyiv on grain deal: Kremlin
  • Putin told Erdogan "it is necessary to conduct a thorough investigation into the circumstances of the incident" against the Black Sea fleet
  • "Only after that will it be possible to consider the question of resuming work" within the deal, the Kremlin statement said
MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin told Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan Tuesday that he wanted “real guarantees” from Kyiv before it potentially rejoined the grain deal.
Putin told Erdogan in a phone call that Russia sought “real guarantees from Kyiv about the strict observance of the Istanbul agreement, in particular about not using the humanitarian corridor for military purposes,” according to a statement from the Kremlin.
The Turkeye and UN-brokered deal allowed Ukrainian grain exports to resume in August, easing a food crisis caused by the conflict.
On Saturday, Russia accused Ukraine of misusing the safe shipping corridor for an attack on Russian ships in Crimea and suspended its participation in the agreement.
Putin told Erdogan “it is necessary to conduct a thorough investigation into the circumstances of the incident” against the Black Sea fleet.
“Only after that will it be possible to consider the question of resuming work” within the deal, the Kremlin statement said, referring to both the investigation and guarantees it is seeking.
For the second time in as many days Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu discussed the deal with his Turkish counterpart Hulusi Akar on Tuesday, the Russian defense ministry said.
Ukraine has said Russia’s claim was a “false pretext” to withdraw from the deal.
On Tuesday, more cargo ships left Ukrainian ports despite Russia warning a day earlier that it was “more risky, dangerous” to continue the exports without Russia’s participation.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict

