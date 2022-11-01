What We Are Reading Today: Scorched Earth

What We Are Reading Today: Building Back Better

Authors: Michal Lyons and Theo Schilderman

The devastating impact of disasters on the world’s population is on the increase, influenced by climate change, urbanization, and persistent high levels of poverty, among other factors.

There is a growing demand for reconstruction at scale. This book asks whether large-scale reconstruction can be participatory and developmental; can rebuilding be truly people-centred, contributing to breaking the cycle of poverty and dependence? Can reconstruction reduce people’s vulnerability to disasters and other shocks?

The book examines the context for reconstruction, and shows how developments in the fields of housing, participation and livelihoods have changed and enriched approaches to reconstruction, according to a review on goodreads.com.

It explores the practice of implementing large-scale reconstruction of programs in Asia.

The book informs policy, program design, practice and evaluation.