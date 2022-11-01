What We Are Reading Today: Scorched Earth

Author: Emmanuel Kreike
The environmental infrastructure that sustains human societies has been a target and instrument of war for centuries, resulting in famine and disease, displaced populations, and the devastation of people’s livelihoods and ways of life.
Scorched Earth traces the history of scorched earth, military inundations, and armies living off the land from the 16th to the 20th century, arguing that the resulting deliberate destruction of the environment—environcide—constitutes total war and is a crime against humanity and nature.