You are here

  • Home
  • Swiatek cruises to win over Kasatkina

Swiatek cruises to win over Kasatkina

Swiatek cruises to win over Kasatkina
Iga Swiatek of Poland reacts after winning her match against Daria Kasatkina of Russia during round robin play on day two of the WTA Finals tennis tournament in Fort Worth, Texas, Monday, Oct. 31, 2022. Swiatek won 6-2, 6-3. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/8n789

Updated 30 sec ago
AFP

Swiatek cruises to win over Kasatkina

Swiatek cruises to win over Kasatkina
  • The 21-year-old is the heavy favorite to add to her tally of eight tournament victories at this week’s eight-player tournament
Updated 30 sec ago
AFP

FORT WORTH, United States: World number one Iga Swiatek opened her season-ending WTA Finals campaign Tuesday with a straight sets victory over Russia’s eighth-ranked Daria Kasatkina.
Polish star Swiatek, who has enjoyed a stellar year that included Grand Slam singles titles at the French and US Opens, eased to a 6-2, 6-3 victory in 1hr 22min at Fort Worth’s Dickies Arena in Texas.
The 21-year-old is the heavy favorite to add to her tally of eight tournament victories at this week’s eight-player tournament.
Against Kasatkina on Tuesday, the three-time Grand Slam champion was quickly into her stride, racing to a 3-0 lead after an early break of serve.
Swiatek wrapped up the first set in just 37 minutes after securing another break of serve in the eighth game.
The second set followed a similar pattern, as she grabbed an early break to take control for a 3-0 lead before closing out the set.
Swiatek is aiming to atone for her disappointing display at last year’s finals, held in Guadalajara, when she failed to qualify for the semifinals.
The tournament features two groups of four players who play in a round-robin format, with the top two in each group advancing to the semifinals.
This year’s tournament was moved to Texas amid ongoing pandemic-related issues with the Chinese city of Shenzhen, which was initially due to the host the event, as well as the WTA’s dispute with China over the status of player Peng Shuai.

Topics: Iga Swiatek WTA Daria Kasatkina 2022 WTA Finals

Related

World No. 1 Iga Swiatek, Coco Gauff drawn into same group at WTA Finals
Sport
World No. 1 Iga Swiatek, Coco Gauff drawn into same group at WTA Finals
Top-ranked Iga Swiatek beats Vekic to win San Diego title
Sport
Top-ranked Iga Swiatek beats Vekic to win San Diego title

Tottenham, Frankfurt advance in CL; Bayern stays perfect

Tottenham, Frankfurt advance in CL; Bayern stays perfect
Updated 02 November 2022
AP

Tottenham, Frankfurt advance in CL; Bayern stays perfect

Tottenham, Frankfurt advance in CL; Bayern stays perfect
  • Bayern Munich did manage to progress with a perfect record as it beat Inter Milan 2-0 to make it six wins out of six
Updated 02 November 2022
AP

On a topsy-turvy night, Tottenham and Eintracht Frankfurt both came from behind to win their respective games and secure their places in the last 16 of the Champions League.
At halftime in the final round of group matches on Tuesday, Marseille and Sporting Lisbon were going through from Group D.
But instead it was their opponents which progressed as a stoppage-time winner from Pierre-Emile Højbjerg saw Tottenham beat Marseille 2-1 to top the group and Frankfurt won by the same score in Lisbon to secure second spot on its Champions League debut.
The top two finishers in the other groups on Tuesday had already been decided, although not necessarily the order.
Porto beat Atlético Madrid 2-1 to snatch top spot in Group B after Club Brugge was held to a 0-0 draw at Bayer Leverkusen.
Napoli kept hold of first place in Group A despite dropping its first points in the Champions League this season in a 2-0 loss at second-place Liverpool.
Bayern Munich did manage to progress with a perfect record as it beat Inter Milan 2-0 to make it six wins out of six. The four places in Group C had already been decided with Inter having secured second spot ahead of Barcelona.
FINAL DAY DRAMA
In a rare occurrence for a group, all four teams had entered the final round of games with a chance to advance.
And which teams would go through and in what order changed several times over the night.
But Højbjerg scored with the last kick of the game at Stade Velodrome for a goal that lifted Tottenham to the top of Group D above Frankfurt, which was in first place until the Denmark midfielder’s goal.
That goal also meant Marseille finished in last place and will have no involvement in European competition in the new year.
Clement Lenglet had headed in the equalizer for Tottenham in the 54th minute after a woeful first half from the English side which didn’t have a touch in the opposition penalty box before the break. Tottenham had fallen behind on the stroke of halftime when Chancel Mbemba headed in a corner.
Frankfurt also came from behind, with Kolo Muani scoring a 72nd-minute winner for the visitors. Arthur Gomes had put the hosts ahead in the 39th and Frankfurt equalized with a penalty kick converted by Daichi Kamada in the 62nd.
NO CONSOLATION
Atlético Madrid doesn’t even have the consolation of the Europa League playoffs.
The Spanish team was the heavy favorite to progress from its group but was left lamenting a last-place finish after losing at Porto, which secured top spot in Group B.
Few expected Porto to even advance after losing its first two Champions League matches this season but the Portuguese team had already secured its place in the last 16 with a match to spare.
And first-half goals from Mehdi Taremi and Stephen Eustáquio helped Porto win its fourth straight Champions League match to finish a point above Brugge.
Brugge’s Canadian winger Tajon Buchanan hit the crossbar in the opening seconds of the second half.
PERFECT AGAIN
It’s back-to-back perfect group stage records for Bayern. 

Munich's Sadio Mane, left, and Milan's Raoul Bellanova in action during the Champions League Group C soccer match between Bayern Munich and Inter Milan at Allianz Arena stadium in Munich, Germany, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022. (AP)


Benjamin Pavard headed the German side in front in the first half and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting sealed the win against Inter in the 72nd minute with his seventh goal in his past six matches.
Barcelona ended its disappointing Champions League campaign with a 4-2 win at Viktoria Plzeň, which — in contrast to Bayern — fell to its sixth straight defeat.
Ferran Torres scored twice and Marcos Alonso and teenager Pablo Torre grabbed a goal each for the Catalan club. The hosts got on the board with a pair of goals by Tomás Chorý.
NOT SO PERFECT
Napoli was looking to become the first Italian team since AC Milan in 1992 to have six straight wins in its group.
However, late goals from Mo Salah and Darwin Nunez ended the Italian side’s unbeaten start to the season in all competitions.
Liverpool finished level on points with Napoli but second on the head-to-head record after losing 4-1 in Italy in their Champions League opener.
Rangers was left with an unwanted record after losing 3-1 at home to Ajax, which secured a place in the Europa League’s qualifying playoffs.
Rangers finished Group A with six straight losses and a goal difference of minus 20 — the worst group stage record ever.

Topics: champions league Tottenham Hotspur Bayern Munich Eintracht Frankfurt

Related

Barça ends Champions League campaign with 4-2 win over Plzen
Sport
Barça ends Champions League campaign with 4-2 win over Plzen
Messi, Mbappe double up as PSG hit seven to reach Champions League last 16
Sport
Messi, Mbappe double up as PSG hit seven to reach Champions League last 16

Barça ends Champions League campaign with 4-2 win over Plzen

Barça ends Champions League campaign with 4-2 win over Plzen
Updated 02 November 2022
AP

Barça ends Champions League campaign with 4-2 win over Plzen

Barça ends Champions League campaign with 4-2 win over Plzen
  • Barcelona ended the group stage with seven points in third place, guaranteed of a spot in the Europa League playoffs
Updated 02 November 2022
AP

PLZEN, Czech Republic: It was a meaningless win to close out a disappointing Champions League campaign for Barcelona.
Barcelona finished the group stage with a 4-2 win at Viktoria Plzen on Tuesday, a result that did little to cushion the blow of the Catalan club’s second consecutive early exit in the European competition.
“The overall evaluation of our group campaign has to be negative,” Barcelona coach Xavi Hernández said. “We had qualification in our own hands and didn’t manage it. We didn’t take our opportunities.”
Barcelona had already been eliminated in advance, while Plzen knew it had finished last in Group C. Barcelona ended the group stage with seven points in third place, guaranteed of a spot in the Europa League playoffs.
“Now we are candidates for the Europa League,” said Xavi, who didn’t use all of his regular starters on Tuesday. “It’s a beautiful competition and we will fight to win it.”
Last season, Barcelona was eliminated from the second-tier competition by eventual champion Eintracht Frankfurt in the quarterfinals.
Ferran Torres scored twice and Marcos Alonso and teenager Pablo Torre grabbed a goal each for the Catalan club on Tuesday. The hosts got on the board with a pair of goals by Tomás Chorý.
Barcelona’s only other group-stage victory had been 5-1 against Plzen in their opener. It then lost 2-0 at Bayern Munich and 1-0 at Inter Milan, which both advanced to the next round. Bayern beat Inter 2-0 at home on Tuesday for its six straight victory in the group.
A 3-3 draw at home against Inter then meant Barcelona needed the Italian team to stumble in its final matches, which didn’t happen. Barcelona also lost 3-0 at home to Bayern.
It was the first time since 1999 that Barcelona failed to advance to the knockout stage in consecutive years, coinciding with the departure of Lionel Messi to Paris Saint-Germain two seasons ago.
This season’s failure to advance was a humbling setback after Barcelona went on a spending spree to boost its squad in the hope of recovering some of that money with a deep run in the European competition. But not even the addition of the likes of Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha were enough in the Champions League.
Lewandowski was not in the squad on Tuesday because of a minor back issue. Midfielders Franck Kessie and Torre were substituted during the match because of injuries.
Barcelona has its focus on the Spanish league, where it trails Real Madrid by one point at the top of the standings. It has won 10 of its first 12 league matches.
Plzen finished its campaign with six losses. It was outscored 24-5 by its opponents.
“It was really tough group and I have to say we did not expect it to be as difficult,” Plzen goalkeeper Jindřich Stanek said.

Topics: Barcelona champions league Viktoria Plzen

Related

Barcelona on brink of exit, Messi shines at PSG
Sport
Barcelona on brink of exit, Messi shines at PSG
Liverpool, Inter Milan ease into last 16 as Barcelona exit with a whimper
Sport
Liverpool, Inter Milan ease into last 16 as Barcelona exit with a whimper

Djokovic beats Cressy in straight sets at Paris Masters

Djokovic beats Cressy in straight sets at Paris Masters
Updated 01 November 2022
AP

Djokovic beats Cressy in straight sets at Paris Masters

Djokovic beats Cressy in straight sets at Paris Masters
  • Cressy double-faulted at 4-4 in the second set to hand two break points to Djokovic
  • The Serb converted his first match point with a backhand volley
Updated 01 November 2022
AP

PARIS: Defending champion Novak Djokovic started his chase for a record-extending 39th Masters title by beating Maxime Cressy of the United States 7-6 (1), 6-4 in the second round of the Paris Masters on Tuesday.
In the first meeting between the two, Cressy saved three break points in the eighth game but then hit two double-faults in the tiebreaker, which Djokovic won with an ace.
Cressy also double-faulted at 4-4 in the second set to hand two break points to Djokovic, who broke with a forehand return winner. The Serb converted his first match point with a backhand volley.
After lifting trophies in Israel and Kazakhstan, Djokovic stretched his winning streak to 10 matches since a loss at the Laver Cup in September. He will next play Karen Khachanov or Marc-Andrea Huesler.
Meanwhile, Andrey Rublev and Hubert Hurkacz stayed in contention for the two remaining spots at the ATP Finals.
Rublev cruised past John Isner 6-2, 6-3 in the second round while Hurkacz edged wild-card entry Adrian Mannarino 7-6 (5), 6-4 in the first round.
The seventh-seeded Rublev beat Isner for the first time in four meetings. Isner dropped serve twice in the opening set and Rublev capitalized on three forehand errors by the American to break for a 3-1 lead in the second.
“From the baseline I was feeling really confident,” Rublev said. “As soon as I was returning or the ball was in the game, I feel like I have always advantage, I was not even nervous.”
Isner hit 11 aces, but Rublev did not face any break points and proved the better player in rallies, making only five unforced errors to 13.
Rublev currently occupies the last ATP Finals spot ahead of Fritz and Hurkacz.
Carlos Alcaraz, Rafael Nadal, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Casper Ruud, Daniil Medvedev and Djokovic have already qualified for the eight-man tournament.
Hurkacz served 20 aces, including on both set points, and saved all eight break points he faced. Hurkacz hit a forehand return winner at 5-4 in the second set to convert his only break point of the match.
In other first-round matches, No. 14 seed Pablo Carreno Busta ousted Albert Ramos-Vinolas 6-3, 6-3, French qualifier Corentin Moutet stunned Borna Coric 3-6, 6-3, 6-4, Daniel Evans overcame Brandon Nakashima 6-3, 3-6, 6-4, Jack Draper beat Arthur Rinderknech 6-3, 6-4, lucky loser Fabio Fognini defeated Arthur Fils 7-6 (5), 6-7 (4), 6-2, and Tommy Paul dispatched Roberto Bautista Agut 6-4, 6-4.

Topics: Novak Djokovic Paris Masters tennis

Related

Djokovic takes 90th career title with Astana victory
Sport
Djokovic takes 90th career title with Astana victory
Djokovic reaches Astana final and brink of 90th title after Medvedev retirement
Sport
Djokovic reaches Astana final and brink of 90th title after Medvedev retirement

UAE working hard to put jiu-jitsu on Olympic sports map: Top official

UAE working hard to put jiu-jitsu on Olympic sports map: Top official
Updated 01 November 2022
Arab News

UAE working hard to put jiu-jitsu on Olympic sports map: Top official

UAE working hard to put jiu-jitsu on Olympic sports map: Top official
  • Jiu-Jitsu EU’s senior VP not surprised Emirates achieving excellence in hosting world championship
Updated 01 November 2022
Arab News

ABU DHABI: A top European jiu-jitsu official has praised the UAE for its huge efforts in trying to position the sport on the Olympic map.
President of the German Jiu-Jitsu Federation and senior vice president of the Jiu-Jitsu European Union, Michael Korn, said that it was not surprising for the UAE to achieve such excellence in hosting the Jiu-Jitsu World Championship 2022, given the success it had organizing previous editions.
Korn told the Emirates News Agency that the UAE was working extremely hard to put the sport on the Olympic map.
And he pointed out that the latest developments on the matter along with plans for improving the sport would be focal points during the congress meeting taking place as part of the championship.
The UAE was leading the way in adding jiu-jitsu to the Olympic Games, especially given its status as the most prominent player in the world of jiu-jitsu, as well as being the home of both the Asian and international jiu-jitsu federations, Korn added.
And he noted that all jiu-jitsu federations had confidence in the UAE’s ability to reach that goal.
The official also highlighted the Emirate’s notable role in hosting world championships and acting as a catalyst to accelerate the world’s recovery from the coronavirus pandemic and its return to normalcy, which reflected positively on the progress seen across the sport.

Topics: Jiu-Jitsu UAE olympic games

Related

Saudi delegation arrives in Abu Dhabi for Jiu-Jitsu World Championship
Sport
Saudi delegation arrives in Abu Dhabi for Jiu-Jitsu World Championship
UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation announces two world championships
Sport
UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation announces two world championships

Two national swimming records set at Saudi Games

Two national swimming records set at Saudi Games
Updated 01 November 2022
Arab News

Two national swimming records set at Saudi Games

Two national swimming records set at Saudi Games
  • Monday’s action also saw the para table-tennis final, and more group matches in futsal, volleyball and handball
  • National swimming records set by Yousif Buareesh and Ali Alessa
Updated 01 November 2022
Arab News

Two national swimming records were set on Monday at this year’s Saudi Games, which continues in Riyadh until Nov. 7. Here are the day’s highlights.

Swimming

Yousif Buareesh set a new record of 24.4 seconds in the Men’s 50m Butterfly at the Olympic and Paralympic Committee Complex. Silver went to Natheer Al-Hamoud (24.96), and bronze to Hassan Ali Al-Yousef (26.55).

Ali Alessa broke the second record of the day in the Men’s 200m Backstroke with a time of two minutes and 10 seconds. Ali Al-Sadeq won silver (2:20.2), while Aqeel Al-Hashim took bronze (2:22.09).

Three more swimming finals took place on Monday.

Sultan Al-Otaibi took gold in the Men’s 100m Breaststroke with a time of one minute and 6.62 seconds. In second place was Yousuf Al-Yousuf (1:06.96), and Abdullah Mohammed Al-Rasheed in third (1:07.43).

In the Men’s 100m Freestyle, Emadaldeen Zaben won gold with a time of 52.30 seconds, while Faisal Al-Shilaty came second (53.28), and Shereef Fawzy third (54.42).

In the Men’s 200m Medley, Alexandre Younes won gold with a time of two minutes and 7.36 seconds. Mohammed Al-Otaibi took silver (2:18.29), while Abdulqader Younes won bronze (2:19.42).

The medals were awarded by Vice-President of the Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee and Director of the Saudi Games, Prince Fahd bin Jalawi bin Abdulaziz bin Musaed. 

Para Table Tennis

Riyadh club athlete Nasser Hassan Siraj won gold in the final against Abdulrahman Hassan Bahari of Al-Madina Al-Monawara Sporting Club. Mohammed Al-Shamri of Ha’il won bronze.

Medals were presented at the Prince Faisal Bin Fahd Olympic Complex by the Deputy Director of the SOPC and the Deputy Director of the Saudi Games, Princess Delayel Nahar Al Saud.

Volleyball

In the Women’s groups, Al-Faisali beat Al-Nahda 3-0, while Al-Eitifaq defeated Al-Nasser by the same score.

In the Men’s groups, Al-Faisali won 3-1 against Abha. Al-Hilal beat Ibtsam 3-0.

Handball

Three group matches took place on Monday at KSU Arena’s Centre Court. The results were:

Al-Ahli 26-24 Al-Khowildiah

Al-Noor 30-30 Al-Wehda 

Al-Trraji 32-25 Al-Safa 

Futsal

Monday’s results for the Men’s group matches were:

Al-Qadisiyah 4-2 AlUla 

Al-Nassr 5-4 Riyadh 

Musadaa 5-5 Al-Ardh 

Al-Eitifaq 6-0 FAO

Topics: Saudi Games 2022 Yousif Buareesh Ali Alessa

Related

Indoor rowing, swimming and weightlifting champions crowned at Saudi Games 2022
Sport
Indoor rowing, swimming and weightlifting champions crowned at Saudi Games 2022
Road cycling, golf and goalball competitions conclude at Saudi Games 2022
Sport
Road cycling, golf and goalball competitions conclude at Saudi Games 2022

Latest updates

Swiatek cruises to win over Kasatkina
Swiatek cruises to win over Kasatkina
NKore fires missiles, forcing South to issue air raid alert
NKore fires missiles, forcing South to issue air raid alert
'Planet Killer' asteroid could threaten earth
Photo/Shutterstock
Saudi leaders condole with India over bridge collapse victims
Saudi leaders condole with India over bridge collapse victims
Tottenham, Frankfurt advance in CL; Bayern stays perfect
Tottenham, Frankfurt advance in CL; Bayern stays perfect

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.