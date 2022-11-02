You are here

Glittering line-up announced for Middle East Fashion Week
Dubai-based Filipino designer Michael Cinco will reveal his very first pret-a-porter line on day three of Middle East Fashion Week. (Instagram)
DUBAI: The second edition of the Middle East Fashion Week is set to take place from Nov. 7 to 10 in Dubai, with UAE-based brand Ezra Couture headlining the event.

Dubai-based Filipino designer Michael Cinco will also reveal his very first pret-a-porter line on day three.

In a statement, Cinco said: “Curated from the same DNA of our previous collections, this line is designed to reach the worldwide market with exceptional pieces that are accessible to everyone.

“Contemporary and timeless, it’s all about ultra-feminine women who are strong and independent but still elegant and ethereal.”

Amato Couture will showcase a special new collection on day four to end the event on a high note.

Other regional talents showcasing their designs will be Garimon Couture, House of Victor, Aaronic Atelier, Valeryia Asad, Sofi Lam-Viri, and Billioness.

Another showstopping label to watch out for will be Sol Angelann by Irena Soprano, whose shimmering crystal dress was recently worn by Paris Hilton in Dubai.

Mongolia’s emerging talents Nolur Cashmere, Red Camel, and Khanbogd Cashmere are also set to reveal a mix of timeless and edgy collections.

The event will also play host to the second edition of the Middle East Sustainable Fashion Forum, co-hosted by the Middle East Fashion Council and The Sustainable City, in partnership with Deloitte.

The forum will feature engaging hard talk on environmental, social, and corporate governance, fashion, key notes by thought leaders, and a panel on women championing sustainability.

ROME: Italian Ambassador to the UAE Lorenzo Fanara told Arab News that his country’s participation as the guest of honor at the 41st edition of the Sharjah International Book Fair is “a confirmation of the great interest by the Emirati audience in Italian culture.”  

The SIBF will take place from Nov. 2-13, and aims to highlight Emirati culture and the power of the written word in constructing a bright, sustainable future.  

Fanara said he is “delighted” to begin his mandate as ambassador to the UAE by inaugurating Italy’s participation as the guest of honor at the fair.  

 “Culture lies at the heart of the deep relationship between our two countries, building on mutual respect and dialogue,” he added. 

“Italy is a cultural superpower. We’re aware of the strength of our soft power, and of the great demand for Italian culture in the UAE. That’s why cultural dialogue will be at the top of my agenda in the UAE.” 

The program of events organized by the Italian Cultural Institute of Abu Dhabi includes workshops for kids, dance and musical performances, culinary experiences with Italian chefs, conversations with Italian authors, and one-on-one interactions with Italian cultural icons and influencers. 

Ida Zilio-Grandi, director of the Italian Cultural Institute of Abu Dhabi, said her country’s participation at the SIBF “is a great opportunity to promote Italian culture in all its forms, but first of all to reaffirm the closeness of Italy and Sharjah in their common love of literature.

“Literature doesn’t simply serve to communicate, but to make us live different lives and give us the opportunity to broaden and deepen our existential experiences. It provides us with new tools to cope with the challenges of real life.

“Literature is a spiritual multiplication of ourselves and an irreplaceable means of living the world.”

REVIEW: Noah Baumbach’s stylish ‘White Noise’ is a delightful adaptation   

REVIEW: Noah Baumbach’s stylish ‘White Noise’ is a delightful adaptation   
Updated 01 November 2022
Gautaman Bhaskaran

REVIEW: Noah Baumbach’s stylish ‘White Noise’ is a delightful adaptation   

REVIEW: Noah Baumbach’s stylish ‘White Noise’ is a delightful adaptation   
Updated 01 November 2022
Gautaman Bhaskaran

TOKYO: Noah Baumbach’s heart-warming and stylish “White Noise,” which played at the Tokyo International Film Festival after it premiered in Venice, was adapted from the 1985 novel by Don DeLillo and is a delightful work.  

Set to hit Netflix on Dec. 30, it is an entertaining take on the kind of disillusionment and anxiety Western philosophy has led to, including delicious commentary on hyper-consumerism and facing one’s mortality.   

The film follows university professor Jack Gladney, played by the supremely talented Adam Driver, as his family’s life is upended when a nearby chemical leak causes "The Airborne Toxic Event," releasing a noxious black cloud over the region.  

The middle-aged professor in midwestern America has a sweet, accommodating wife, Babette (Greta Gerwig). Both have had failed marriages with the current one being their fourth, and they live with their children — the ever-analytical Heinrich (Sam Nivola), a sensitive daughter named Steffie (May Nivola), sharp 11-year-old Denise (Raffey Cassidy) and a beaming cherub named Wilder make up the curios pack.   

DeLillo’s humorous and loud novel was sought after by moviemakers for decades. However, Baumbach pipped many to the post by turning in a lovely adaptation of the chaotic novel.   

The work resonates with the era of COVID-19 as depression, fear, fake news and television conspiracies take hold in a film that features a host of beautifully fleshed out supporting characters played by the likes of Jodie Turner-Smith, André L. Benjamin, New York theatre director Sam Gold and Don Cheadle, who gives a fantastic intellectual caricature of a college professor.   

A charming work — and Baumbach’s third for Netflix — it does begin to feel a tad stretched as it moves along. The conspiracy theories and early anxiety about death, as well as a tangent focusing on Babette’s addiction to an experimentative drug, all seem to pull “White Noise” in too many directions and the lack of focus is troubling. But Driver’s wonderful performance is a great lift as he essays a man plagued by one issue after another. 

US actor Yahya Abdul-Mateen II to be Marvel’s Wonder Man

US actor Yahya Abdul-Mateen II to be Marvel’s Wonder Man
Updated 01 November 2022
Arab News

US actor Yahya Abdul-Mateen II to be Marvel’s Wonder Man

US actor Yahya Abdul-Mateen II to be Marvel’s Wonder Man
Updated 01 November 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: US actor Yahya Abdul-Mateen II is jumping the DC ship to make his Marvel move. 

The actor, who is already known to comic book fans as DC’s Black Manta in the “Aquaman” movies and for his breakout role in HBO’s “Watchmen,” will star in “Wonder Man,” Marvel’s latest Disney+ series. 

Wonder Man, created by Stan Lee and artists Don Heck and Jack Kirby, was initially introduced as a supervillain imbued with “ionic” energy who fought the Avengers. He was later reborn as a superhero who eventually joined the Avengers. 

Second edition of RSIFF to showcase myriad local, international films

Second edition of RSIFF to showcase myriad local, international films
Updated 31 October 2022
Nada Hameed

Second edition of RSIFF to showcase myriad local, international films

Second edition of RSIFF to showcase myriad local, international films
  • Cross-cultural British rom-com “What’s Love Got to Do With It” will open the festival, which runs from Dec. 1-10
  • “Valley Road” by Saudi director Khaled Fahed will be the last film shown at the film festival
Updated 31 October 2022
Nada Hameed

JEDDAH: Lauded US director Oliver Stone is set to head the jury at the second edition of the Red Sea International Film Festival, it was announced on Monday at Shangri-La Jeddah in the presence of local and international celebrities and local press.
Under the slogan “Film is Everything,” the festival will feature 131 feature and short films, including 23 Saudi short films, 28 international short films, and seven feature films.

It will also provide a platform for Arab filmmakers and industry professionals from around the world to connect, host, and present a series of events, masterclasses, and workshops to support emerging talent.

During the festival, an official competition will be held for long and short films from Asia, Africa and the Arab world. Winners from each competition will be announced on Dec. 8.

Samaher Mously, director of marketing and communications at the event, said: “RSIFF is not just a film festival, it is a cultural forum in which we exchange our technical, cultural experiences, knowledge, and discover new dimensions. It serves as an important platform through which we support the film industry at the local and regional levels.”

Festival CEO Mohammed Al-Turki also unveiled the opening and closing films.

Cross-cultural British rom-com “What’s Love Got to Do With It” will open the festival, which runs from Dec. 1-10.

The film, directed by Shekhar Kapur, stars Lily James, Emma Thompson, Shazad Latif, Rob Brydon, Shabana Azmi, Sajal Aly, and Asim Chaudhry.

“Valley Road” by Saudi director Khaled Fahed will be the last film shown at the film festival.

The festival also announced last week that Film AlUla, an agency established to promote production in the city, is the new strategic sponsor of this year’s edition.

Film AlUla will present the Audience Award and the Best Saudi Film Award, each worth $50,000.

“We went all over the world with the festival and the Red Sea name was present all over Cannes, Toronto, and so on, so I can’t believe we’re actually here being ready, one month away from our festival,” Al-Turki added.

“It is pretty incredible to see so many Arab films making their way globally. Our mission continues to champion emerging established filmmakers. It is a transformative moment happening in Saudi film within artificial selection.”

Director Antoine Khalife said that the growth of the Saudi film industry is thrilling.

“The vitality of Saudi cinema is excellent, and I am very happy that we are able to see this great achievement. I would like to mention that the vitality of the cinema does not depend only on dialogues and the script but on the actors and the cooperation built between them and the director. In fact, we discovered many brilliant Saudi talents and more is yet to come.”

This year’s festival will take place at the Ritz Carlton Jeddah that has a seating capacity of 1,200. Vox Cinema will be the sponsor.

Moroccan, Tunisian films nominated at Italian Film Festival

Moroccan, Tunisian films nominated at Italian Film Festival
Updated 31 October 2022
Francesco Bongarrà

Moroccan, Tunisian films nominated at Italian Film Festival

Moroccan, Tunisian films nominated at Italian Film Festival
  • MedFilm is Rome’s longest-running film festival
  • Centered on promotion of Mediterranean and Middle East cinema
Updated 31 October 2022
Francesco Bongarrà

ROME: Movies from Morocco and Tunisia have been nominated as Best Foreign Film at the 28th edition of the first Italian Film festival dedicated to Mediterranean cinematography.

“Le Bleu Du Caftan” by Maryam Touzani, from Morocco, and “Under The Fig Trees” by Erige Sehiri, from Tunisia, were nominated for a special prize at the MedFilm Festival, which begins on Nov. 3 and will continue for ten days with a series of screenings and debates in some cinemas of the Italian capital and on online platforms.

MedFilm is Rome’s longest-running film festival. It is centered on the promotion of Mediterranean and Middle East cinema. The 2022 event will also showcase a number of professional meetings, university masterclassess, encounters with young talents and great masters of cinema, literature presentations, and conferences on today’s most burning issues.

“Le Bleu Du Caftan” will open the screenings of year’s edition at the Savoy theater. Lubna Azabal, the movie’s main character, will be the guest of honor. She will be awarded the 2022 Career Award and will hold a masterclass on Nov. 4.

Director Maryam Touzani was in Tangier in 1980; after studying communication and journalism in London she made her film debut with “Adam,” premiered in the official selection of the 2019 Cannes Film Festival. “Le Bleu Du Caftan” is her second film.

“Under The Fig Trees,” directed by Franco-Tunisian Erige Sehiri, will be screened on Nov. 4. It is the first fictional film for Sehiri, who has previously won numerous post-production awards at the Venice Film Festival.

“Rome and Lazio, the second-top European region in terms of investment in the audiovisual sector, are pleased to present this festival aiming to unite the Mediterranean,” said Paolo Orneli, councillor for economic development, trade and crafts, universities, research, start-ups and innovation of the Lazio region, at a news conference attended by Arab News.

Laurence Hart, liaison officer for the Mediterranean section of the International Organization for Migration, said that the organization was proud to be supporting the festival for the third time.

“Art and culture are ways to build bridges and foster enriching exchanges,” he said.

