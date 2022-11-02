Glittering line-up announced for Middle East Fashion Week

DUBAI: The second edition of the Middle East Fashion Week is set to take place from Nov. 7 to 10 in Dubai, with UAE-based brand Ezra Couture headlining the event.

Dubai-based Filipino designer Michael Cinco will also reveal his very first pret-a-porter line on day three.

In a statement, Cinco said: “Curated from the same DNA of our previous collections, this line is designed to reach the worldwide market with exceptional pieces that are accessible to everyone.

“Contemporary and timeless, it’s all about ultra-feminine women who are strong and independent but still elegant and ethereal.”

Amato Couture will showcase a special new collection on day four to end the event on a high note.

Other regional talents showcasing their designs will be Garimon Couture, House of Victor, Aaronic Atelier, Valeryia Asad, Sofi Lam-Viri, and Billioness.

Another showstopping label to watch out for will be Sol Angelann by Irena Soprano, whose shimmering crystal dress was recently worn by Paris Hilton in Dubai.

Mongolia’s emerging talents Nolur Cashmere, Red Camel, and Khanbogd Cashmere are also set to reveal a mix of timeless and edgy collections.

The event will also play host to the second edition of the Middle East Sustainable Fashion Forum, co-hosted by the Middle East Fashion Council and The Sustainable City, in partnership with Deloitte.

The forum will feature engaging hard talk on environmental, social, and corporate governance, fashion, key notes by thought leaders, and a panel on women championing sustainability.