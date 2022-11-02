You are here

  • Home
  • UK to fast-track Albanian deportations amid slavery act frustrations

UK to fast-track Albanian deportations amid slavery act frustrations

UK to fast-track Albanian deportations amid slavery act frustrations
This year, more than 12,000 Albanians arrived in Britain by boat. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/rcuc8

Updated 17 sec ago
Arab News

UK to fast-track Albanian deportations amid slavery act frustrations

UK to fast-track Albanian deportations amid slavery act frustrations
  • Albanians accounted for 60% of all Channel crossings this summer
Updated 17 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: British government ministers believe that the UK’s 2015 Modern Slavery Act is undermining the ability of authorities to tackle a surge in migrant crossings of the English Channel, The Times reported.

New figures have revealed that 60 percent of people who crossed the Channel over the summer hailed from Albania, and newly appointed Immigration Minister Robert Jenrick said that Albanians were “abusing” the terms of the 2015 act to prevent being deported after arrival.

This year, more than 12,000 Albanians arrived in Britain by boat.

The government is preparing a fresh set of policies to permit the fast-track deportation of Albanian migrants before they can engage in spurious asylum appeals via the British legal system.

Jenrick plans to visit Tirana, the Albanian capital, to draft a joint agreement with the country’s government over the deportation proposals.

Albanian migrants now account for 26 percent of those claiming to be victims of modern slavery under the 2015 act, with ministers warning that many of the claims are made on false grounds in order to evade deportation.

Jenrick said: “We will now need to look at some more radical options to ensure that our laws are appropriate, that economic migrants are returned swiftly, and that we deter people from coming to the UK because the UK cannot continue to be a magnet for economic migrants.”

The new deportation strategy will see Albanian migrants “assessed swiftly … dismissed if that’s the right answer and then removed from the country,” he added.

Policing Minister Chris Philp wrote in The Telegraph in August that the UK was being “incredibly naive” in its application of the Modern Slavery Act. He warned that “absurdly low levels” of proof of slavery meant that migrants often needed to provide “no supporting evidence” for their claims.

Former Conservative shadow home secretary, David Davis, said: “It must be a perverse use of the law.

“By allowing people to stay it is doing the very thing it was supposed to prevent.”

The latest attempt by the government to clamp down on Channel crossings came as the number of migrants set to enter the UK this year was expected to reach 50,000, almost double that of 2021. 

Topics: UK Albania

Related

Al-Shehri scores again as Saudi Arabia and Albania draw
Sport
Al-Shehri scores again as Saudi Arabia and Albania draw
UK war general tasked with stopping Albanian Channel crossings
World
UK war general tasked with stopping Albanian Channel crossings

UK man accused of bombing migrant center ‘posted anti-Muslim rants online’: Metro

UK man accused of bombing migrant center ‘posted anti-Muslim rants online’: Metro
Updated 16 sec ago
Arab News

UK man accused of bombing migrant center ‘posted anti-Muslim rants online’: Metro

UK man accused of bombing migrant center ‘posted anti-Muslim rants online’: Metro
  • Andrew Leak, 66, later found dead at nearby petrol station
  • On Facebook he said all Muslims were ‘guilty of grooming’
Updated 16 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: The suspect behind a petrol bomb attack on an immigration facility in the UK on Sunday appears to have been motivated by far-right causes based on his social media posts, Metro reported.

Andrew Leak is alleged to have thrown homemade explosives over the wall of the Western Jet Foil center in Dover. He was later found dead at a nearby petrol station.

Leak’s Facebook posts may reveal his motives, though North Thanet MP Sir Roger Gale described the 66-year-old as suffering from “severe mental health difficulties.”

An investigation by counterterrorism police into the attack and Leak’s death has been launched, but authorities have refused to comment on possible motives.

A series of posts shared by Leak show a pattern of Islamophobia, racism and invective against migrants in the UK.

On Aug. 9, he posted: “The next time the job center sanctions your money for not looking for enough work ask them about the thousands of people getting benefits who cannot speak English and cannot write English. How are they looking for work?

“Unemployment benefits clearly state you cannot claim benefits if not looking for work. All of these people should be excluded from benefits.

“You can clearly not look for work if you cannot read English or speak English. They are breaking the law, time to stand up.”

Another post by Leak on July 24 said: “All Muslims are guilty of grooming, they never spoke out because it wasn’t their daughters.

“They only rape non-Muslims. That’s a religious hate crime.”

Leak also appeared to dislike the royal family, with one post at the beginning of the year criticizing the then Prince of Wales.

He said: “Prince Charles says he’s going to house Ukrainian refugees in one of his properties that belongs to the British people. What about soldiers and members of the public sleeping in doorways?

“Disgrace. End the royal family now.”

Topics: crime United Kingdom

Related

TikTok to expand London footprint with new office
Media
TikTok to expand London footprint with new office
British TV personality Rochelle Humes shows off Lebanese gown in London
Lifestyle
British TV personality Rochelle Humes shows off Lebanese gown in London

Indonesia, Muslim World League hold first-ever G20 religion forum

Indonesia, Muslim World League hold first-ever G20 religion forum
Updated 19 min 32 sec ago
Sheany Yasuko Lai

Indonesia, Muslim World League hold first-ever G20 religion forum

Indonesia, Muslim World League hold first-ever G20 religion forum
  • R20 forum part of series of events staged by Indonesia ahead of G20 Summit
  • Indonesian president urges dialogue to help solve global challenges, end wars
Updated 19 min 32 sec ago
Sheany Yasuko Lai

JAKARTA: Indonesia, the world’s largest Muslim-majority country, kicked off on Wednesday the Group of 20’s first-ever Religion Forum ahead of the upcoming G20 summit in Bali.

The forum, R20, organized by Indonesia’s biggest Muslim organization Nahdlatul Ulama and the Muslim World League, is part of a series of events initiated under Indonesia’s presidency of the group of the world’s 20 leading economies.

More than 300 religious leaders and scholars from around the globe attended the opening of the two-day meeting.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo, who inaugurated the forum, called on participants to work together to help resolve global challenges and put an end to wars for the future generation to inherit a peaceful, united world.

“I hope you succeed in building understanding and agreement and will concur on concrete steps so that religion will have a bigger contribution for civilization and humanity, and for a happier world for everyone,” he said, addressing on a large screen the audience in Nusa Dua, Bali — the venue of the G20 Summit, which Indonesia will host on Nov. 15 to 16.

MWL Secretary-General Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa announced in his opening speech the launching of the Building Bridges Between the East and West initiative under the R20 forum’s platform.

“I am pleased to launch the initiative of Building Bridges Between the East and West for a better world understanding, peace, and mutually accepting societies,” the league’s chief said.

“We discussed in this platform many initiatives comprising human diversity, religious diversity, and civilizational diversity on the platform of human brotherhood. This diversity is important. God has wanted it from us in his wisdom.”

Yahya Cholil Staquf, head of Nahdlatul Ulama, said the R20 initiative came from a “sincere concern of all believers” about the future of humanity.

“On behalf of the Nahdlatul Ulama, I want to express our utmost gratitude to the MWL and especially to Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa for the willingness to have a collaboration with NU to co-host this forum for all of you.

“May God’s blessings, guidance, and help always be with us during this event and afterwards, and our joint endeavor contribute in a positive and constructive way for all humanity,” he added.

Ulil Abshar-Abdalla, head of NU think tank Lakpesdam, told Arab News from the summit’s venue that the very fact the forum had been initiated by the organization — which with a membership of 90 million was also the largest Muslim body in the world — highlighted its importance.

“The purpose of this forum is, among others, to promote an honest conversation among religious leaders from diverse faith traditions through rethinking religious doctrines and traditions that hamper dialogue and peaceful coexistence,” he said.

“This is the first time that the meeting of government leaders is preceded by a forum of religious leaders. The goal is to encourage the leaders of G20 to give religion a voice in any decision they make that touches the interest of people, given the importance of religion in the lives of many.”

Topics: G20 religion

Related

OECD latest body to project Saudi Arabia GDP growth to top G20 nations  
Business & Economy
OECD latest body to project Saudi Arabia GDP growth to top G20 nations  
G20 finance leaders discuss key threats to the global economy
Business & Economy
G20 finance leaders discuss key threats to the global economy

UK’s Sunak U-turns and says he will go to COP27 in Egypt

UK’s Sunak U-turns and says he will go to COP27 in Egypt
Updated 02 November 2022
AFP

UK’s Sunak U-turns and says he will go to COP27 in Egypt

UK’s Sunak U-turns and says he will go to COP27 in Egypt
Updated 02 November 2022
AFP

LONDON: UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Wednesday announced he will attend the UN climate change conference, reversing an initial decision not to go because of “pressing domestic commitments.”
“There is no long-term prosperity without action on climate change. There is no energy without investing in renewables,” he wrote on Twitter.
“That is why I will attend @COP27P next week: to deliver on Glasgow’s legacy of building a secure and sustainable future.”
Sunak’s original decision not to attend the gathering in the Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh drew the ire of environmental campaigners.
But a U-turn was hinted at on Tuesday when his spokesman said the decision was “under review” and after reports that Boris Johnson would attend.
Johnson, who hosted last year’s COP26 meeting in Glasgow, on Tuesday night confirmed he would be in Egypt after receiving an invitation from the hosts.
That led many political commentators to conclude Sunak would be forced into going, to avoid being upstaged by his controversial predecessor.
There has been bad blood between the pair since Sunak triggered Johnson’s downfall by quitting as his finance minister in July.
Johnson blamed Sunak for causing the resignation of dozens of others in government and pointedly supported Liz Truss in the race to replace him.
Truss’s short-lived tenancy in Downing Street ended last month after just 49 days in which her unfunded tax cuts triggered turmoil in the financial markets.
Sunak, appointed on October 25, has to clear up the fiscal mess, but campaigners said the environment should not be sacrificed as a result.
During his tenure, Johnson championed renewable energy as the key to a greener UK economy and its quest for net zero carbon emissions by 2050.
The Green Party’s only MP in the UK parliament, Caroline Lucas, called Sunak’s announcement a “screeching U-turn.”
“But what an embarrassing mis-step on the world stage,” she tweeted. “Let this be a lesson to him — climate leadership matters.
“Now he urgently needs to increase UK ambition on emission reduction targets & pay what we owe to global climate funds,” she tweeted.

North Korea fires missiles, forcing South to issue air raid alert

North Korea fires missiles, forcing South to issue air raid alert
Updated 02 November 2022
Reuters

North Korea fires missiles, forcing South to issue air raid alert

North Korea fires missiles, forcing South to issue air raid alert
  • North Korea has argued its recent weapons tests were meant to issue a warning to Washington and Seoul over their series of joint military drills that it views as an invasion rehearsal, including this week’s exercises involving about 240 warplanes
Updated 02 November 2022
Reuters

SEOUL: A North Korean ballistic missile landed less than 60 kilometers off South Korea’s coast on Wednesday, the first time an apparent test had landed near the South’s waters, leading to air raid warnings, officials said.
The missile was one of three short-range ballistic missiles fired from the North Korean coastal area of Wonsan into the sea, South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said.
The JCS said at least one of the missiles landed 26 kilometers south of the Northern Limit Line (NLL), a disputed inter-Korean maritime border. The missile landed 57 kilometers from the South Korean city of Sokcho, on the east coast, and 167 kilometers from Ulleung, where air raid warnings were issued.
“We heard the siren at around 8:55 am and all of us in the building went down to the evacuation place in the basement,” an Ulleung county official told Reuters. “We stayed there until we came upstairs at around 9:15 after hearing that the projectile fell into the high seas.”
A resident on the southern part of the island said they received no warnings.
The launches came just hours after Pyongyang demanded that the United States and South Korea stop large-scale military exercises, saying such “military rashness and provocation can be no longer tolerated.”
A spokesman for the South Korean military said authorities were analizing the launches to see whether the missiles’ flight paths were intentional or whether one had gone off course.
It was the first time a North Korean ballistic missile had landed near South Korean waters, JCS said.
“Our military can never tolerate this kind of North Korea’s provocative act, and will strictly and firmly respond under close South Korea-US cooperation,” JCS said in a news release.
“For North Korea to test missiles in S or SE direction into East Sea and toward South Korean territory is highly unusual and particularly provocative,” Joseph Dempsey, a defense researcher at the International Institute for Strategic Studies, wrote in a post online.
On Monday United States and South Korea began Vigilant Storm, one of their largest combined military air drills, with hundreds of warplanes from both sides staging mock attacks 24 hours a day.
North Korea has test-fired a record number of missiles this year, and has said that a recent flurry of launches were in response to the allied drills.
Japan defense minister Yasukazu Hamada said the government believed at least two ballistic missiles had been launched from North Korea, one flying east and another southeast.
“North Korea has been repeatedly launching missiles at an unprecedented rate, in new ways that we have not seen before,” Hamada said to reporters in Tokyo on Wednesday morning.
“These actions threaten the peace and stability of Japan, the wider region, as well as the broader international community, and are utterly unacceptable,” he added.
Japan has lodged a complaint and protested the actions via diplomatic channels in Beijing, he said.

 

Topics: North Korea ballistic missile Pyongyang

Related

North Korea warns US of ‘powerful’ response to allied drills
World
North Korea warns US of ‘powerful’ response to allied drills
US and South Korean warplanes begin largest ever air drills amid North Korean threats
World
US and South Korean warplanes begin largest ever air drills amid North Korean threats

Man accused of attacking Paul Pelosi held without bail

Man accused of attacking Paul Pelosi held without bail
Updated 02 November 2022
AP

Man accused of attacking Paul Pelosi held without bail

Man accused of attacking Paul Pelosi held without bail
  • Adam Lipson, a public defender appointed to represent David DePape, entered a not guilty plea on DePape's behalf
  • Wearing orange jail clothing, DePape only spoke to tell Judge Diane Northway how to pronounce his last name
Updated 02 November 2022
AP

SAN FRANCISCO: A San Francisco judge on Tuesday ordered the man accused of breaking into House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s home, beating her husband and seeking to kidnap her, to be held without bail.
Adam Lipson, a public defender appointed to represent David DePape, entered a not guilty plea on DePape’s behalf during the brief hearing in Superior Court in San Francisco. It was the first public appearance since the early Friday attack for DePape, a fringe activist drawn to conspiracy theories.
Wearing orange jail clothing, DePape only spoke to tell Judge Diane Northway how to pronounce his last name (dih-PAP’). The 42-year-old defendant is scheduled to return to court Friday.
After the hearing, Lipson said he looks forward to providing DePape with a “vigorous defense.” He also said he met DePape on Monday night for the first time and had not seen the police reports yet.
“We’re going to be doing a comprehensive investigation of what happened. We’re going to be looking into Mr. DePape’s mental state, and I’m not going to talk any further about that until I have more information,” said Lipson, who noted that a no-bail detainer in state court is a moot point because DePape also has been placed on a federal hold in the case.
The Pelosi family had asked for a Zoom link to be able to watch Tuesday’s proceedings but the judge said she did not get the request ahead of time.
The attack on 82-year-old Paul Pelosi sent shockwaves through the political world just days before the hotly contested midterm elections. Threats against lawmakers and elections officials have been at all-time highs in this first nationwide election since the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the Capitol, and authorities have issued warnings about rising extremism in the US
DePape faces state charges of attempted murder, burglary and elder abuse. He also faces federal charges including attempted kidnapping of a US official. Those charges are outlined in an affidavit detailing the assault, which was largely captured on police body camera imagery after authorities responded to a 911 call from the Pelosis’ Pacific Heights home.
In Washington, US Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger provided a sobering update Tuesday of security protocols for members of Congress.
Manger said that although many improvements have been made since the Capitol attack, including the hiring of nearly 280 officers by the end of this year, “there is still a lot of work to do.”
“We believe today’s political climate calls for more resources to provide additional layers of physical security for members of Congress,” he said
Manger said the attack on Pelosi’s husband was “an alarming reminder of the dangerous threats elected officials and public figures face during today’s contentious political climate.”
Speaker Pelosi was in Washington at the time and under the protection of her security detail, which does not extend to family members. She swiftly returned to San Francisco, where her husband was hospitalized and underwent surgery for a skull fracture and other injuries.
District Attorney Brooke Jenkins said the assault on Paul Pelosi appeared to be premeditated, and she appealed to Americans to “tone down” the political rhetoric.

Topics: US US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi attack Peter Pelosi

Related

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband assaulted with hammer at home
World
US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband assaulted with hammer at home
US Navy deploys four warships east of Taiwan as Nancy Pelosi heads to Taipei
World
US Navy deploys four warships east of Taiwan as Nancy Pelosi heads to Taipei

Latest updates

UK to fast-track Albanian deportations amid slavery act frustrations
UK to fast-track Albanian deportations amid slavery act frustrations
'Permacrisis' chosen as dictionary word of the year
'Permacrisis' chosen as dictionary word of the year
Briton who petrol bombed migrant center ‘posted anti-Muslim rants online’: Metro
Briton who petrol bombed migrant center ‘posted anti-Muslim rants online’: Metro
Indonesia, Muslim World League hold first-ever G20 religion forum
Indonesia, Muslim World League hold first-ever G20 religion forum
Lions slip loose from Sydney zoo enclosure, overnight guests rushed to safety
Lions slip loose from Sydney zoo enclosure, overnight guests rushed to safety

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.