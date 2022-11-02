You are here

  Veteran Saudi educator teaches Kingdom's kids the laws of robotics

Veteran Saudi educator teaches Kingdom’s kids the laws of robotics

The Robot Academy is the brainchild of Saud Almuhaidib. As the author of a computer science textbook used in high schools in the Kingdom, and with more than 40 years of experience, he is a veteran in the field. (AN photo by Huda Bashatah)
(AN photo by Huda Bashatah)
(AN photo by Huda Bashatah)
(AN photo by Huda Bashatah)
(AN photo by Huda Bashatah)
(AN photo by Huda Bashatah)
Jasmine Bager

  •  Saud Almuhaidib founded the Robot Academy to help young people in Saudi Arabia get a head start in the emerging field of artificial intelligence
Jasmine Bager

ALKHOBAR: On any given Saturday night in Khobar City, a steady stream of boys can be seen traveling up an escalator in an anonymous-looking building on their way to a workshop in which they are tasked with using their hands, minds and imaginations to build robots.

When the session at the Robot Academy gets underway the room soon begins to buzz with activity as the youngsters, some of them teenagers, some much younger, get busy. Some of them work in groups, some alone, but either way they are entirely focused on the tasks at hand, with not a single smartphone in sight.

Everyone is busy working building the machines, typing the commands that bring the robots to life into control programs on tablet computers, or trying to figure out exactly how to get their robots to move in exactly the way they want.

The Robot Academy is the brainchild of Saud Almuhaidib. As the author of a computer science textbook used in high schools in the Kingdom, and with more than 40 years of experience, he is a veteran in the field. The qualifications and accolades he has received over the year fill a wall. He studied for his bachelor’s degree at a university in Florida and graduated in 1980 with distinction in computer science. He earned a masters degree in graph heuristics from King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals in 1991, and a PhD in artificial intelligence from Leeds University in the UK in 2002.

He founded the Robot Academy in 2017 because he saw that the Kingdom was beginning to embrace the use of artificial intelligence and he wanted to be a part of it. He said he wanted to help young people to get a head start in this emerging field, and decided to start with his hometown.

“Robots is the new world,” he told Arab News. “Robots and artificial intelligence is the science that will be in every science.

“I’ll give you an example. Forty years ago, when I had just graduated from university, there were very few computers in the world. People used handwriting for things like ticketing for airplanes. When computers came along, gradually they substituted these things and tasks became automated. Now, computers are in everything: They’re in medicine, they’re in engineering, they’re in education — everything.

“I started (the Robot Academy) in Khobar because I was born in Khobar and raised in Khobar. We want to participate in Vision 2030 by making Saudi Arabia a hub for artificial intelligence in the coming 10 years.”

The academy has colorful bins filled with Lego bricks, a room with cars that students control by inputting commands and then testing them. And of course there is also plenty of space for the youngsters to build robots and let them roam, trundle or walk around.

The students are introduced to the science of robotics through age-appropriate modules for children as young as five and into their late teens. They learn how to control the motors that power the machines through computer programs that instruct them to move left or right, forward or back, accelerate or decelerate. If they can master such concepts, Almuhaidib said, “they can do almost anything.”

He often starts a conversation with a student by saying, “Tell me how this works — I forgot,” to give them the chance to show what they have learned. The youngsters seem to revel in dissecting and analyzing every component of the robots they bring to life, and explaining how it functions to their ever-patient and calm mentor and teacher.

Though this class at the academy is for boys, girls are not excluded from the chance to learn about robots. Almuhaidib realized that he had to involve girls; his daughter was into robotics and most of his seven children are involved in the field in some way.

However, he wanted to keep the genders separate so each could learn and develop at its own pace. Girls tend to be more organized and pay closer attention, he said, while boys can be a bit more chaotic.




(AN photo by Huda Bashatah)

For the girls’ classes, Almuhaidib tried to find the most qualified person he could to lead them. After carefully considering a list of candidates, he realized the perfect choice was under his nose — and his roof: his wife, Nuhad. She initially took the job on a temporary basis but discovered that she enjoyed it immensely and made it permanent.

“The world has entered the fourth industrial revolution and artificial intelligence is an essential part of it,” she said. “We must strive to build the capabilities of our girls and prepare a promising generation for the future by helping them absorb the science of artificial intelligence in the best and most enjoyable way,” Nuhad told Arab News.

“Here at Robot Academy, girls acquire the skills of creative thinking, analysis, and logic. One learns the art of design, mechanics and programming, and integrates learning into practical life. We developed an educational system capable of creativity and innovation.”

The girl’s classes include four modules, each of which runs for a month and has six levels. The first is for grades 1 to 6 and. Like the other modules, it has six levels, at each of which students learn new skills and concepts for building and programming robots. The second module, for grades 7 to 12, focuses on more advanced programming skills. The third module covers machine learning, while the fourth module teaches students about robot electronics and ends with them building their own large robot.




(AN photo by Huda Bashatah)

One of the male students, Rakan Ghassal, who is in the sixth grade, demonstrated the way in which a simple robot waiter works.

“This is the line-follower robot,” he said. “How does this work? It measures the intensity between the white and the black. This is a black line and this is a white floor, so it measures the intensity. If it’s high, it’ll turn; if it’s low it’ll turn.

“If you stand in front of it, it wants you to move. So, how this works is that there’s a proximity censor here. It measures the difference between something in front of it. So it will stop because there is something in front of it, it won’t move.”

The Robot Academy encourages students to be ambitious and experiment with technology, even if they fail. Statistically, many experiments fail initially but Almuhaidib likes to use this as a learning tool and a teachable moment.

In fact, there is a bin full of “failed” robot casualties prominently displayed by the main door to the academy. Almuhaidib gently reminds his students that failing is part of the scientific process: “In order to succeed, a few rough drafts — or broken robots — need to live and die first."

He also ensures that the academy fosters a culture of change by allowing boys to be boys — and girls to be girls — while learning to creating robots that could help build the future.

In addition to the original Robot Academy in Khobar City there is also one in Riyadh, and it is coming soon to Jeddah. To find out more about the academy, including how to enroll and how much it costs, contact @RobotAca for boys and @G.RobotAcademy for girls.

Topics: Saudi Arabia robotics

Saudi Investment Ministry lauds pact with Swiss biotech firm

Saudi Investment Ministry lauds pact with Swiss biotech firm
Ghadi Joudah

Saudi Investment Ministry lauds pact with Swiss biotech firm

Saudi Investment Ministry lauds pact with Swiss biotech firm
  • Healthcare sector given a boost, says Khalid Al-Falih
  • Roche inks agreement with King Faisal Specialist Hospital
Ghadi Joudah

RIYADH: Minister of Investment Khalid Al-Falih has praised Swiss biotech company Roche for helping to boost the healthcare sector in the Kingdom.

Al-Falih made the comments at the inauguration of the firm’s new headquarters at Laysen Valley in Riyadh on Tuesday, as the company celebrated its 125th anniversary.

“For more than three decades, Roche has had an important presence in the Kingdom. The MoU signed in February of 2021 between MISA and Roche was an injection that gave our collaboration a welcome rejuvenation,” said Al-Falih.

“The relationship with Roche is fundamental to the Kingdom … to enable the healthcare sector in the Kingdom to be more comprehensive, effective and integrated. This comes along with advancing our goal to be a global biotechnology and life sciences hub,” Al-Faleh added.

Dr. Christoph Franz, chairman of the board of directors of Roche Holding Ltd., said: “At Roche, we spend $14 billion every year for research and development … more than any healthcare company in the world.”

Franz said the investment in research helps to develop “new molecules which help people with serious diseases. It is only if we have this capability will we have a bright future.”

On the sidelines of the event, a strategic partnership was signed between Roche and King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Center in the presence of Al-Falih.

The agreement aims to promote a sustainable healthcare system and cooperation in clinical trials and scientific research, especially in the diagnosis of different types of cancers.

Topics: Khalid Al-Falih Saudi Ministry of Investment Saudi healthcare Roche

Art Residency Al-Balad closes doors on fourth open studio featuring work of 10 artists 

Art Residency Al-Balad closes doors on fourth open studio featuring work of 10 artists 
Afshan Aziz

Art Residency Al-Balad closes doors on fourth open studio featuring work of 10 artists 

Art Residency Al-Balad closes doors on fourth open studio featuring work of 10 artists 
  • Visitors had the opportunity to engage with the artists’ practices, projects and collaborative endeavors developed during their residency
Afshan Aziz

JEDDAH: The Art Residency Al-Balad ended its fourth open studio featuring the work of 10 artists at Rubat Al-Khunji Al-Saghir in Al-Balad in Jeddah at the weekend.

Visitors had the opportunity to engage with the artists’ practices, projects and collaborative endeavors developed during their residency.

Participating artists were Abdulaziz Al-Oraifj and Sara Essa from Riyadh, Ahmed Al-Sindi from Madinah, Amelie Esterhazy from Germany, Damon Kowarsky from Australia, Dina Shehata from Egypt, Donia Al-Shetairy from Yemen, Maan Al-Abbadi from Taif, and Omamah Ashmeel and Somaya Al-Sayed from Jeddah.

Mohamed Ali Ghomriani, managing director of Hafez Projects, said: “We would like to express our sincere gratitude to the Ministry of Culture and Quality of Life Program for developing such an outstanding and dynamic platform for the Saudi artistic scene.

“We believe in the power of the arts and culture sector to fuel creativity, collaboration and shared experiences to connect and inspire our global community.”

He added: “This is the last cycle for this year and we were able to observe artwork presentations, a public reading and a street projection from local and international artists.

“It was indeed a privilege to meet the remarkable artists and discover the contribution they make every day to the Kingdom’s vibrant artistic and cultural life.”

Ashmeel, a visual artist and illustrator, said: “This residency enabled me to work on personal projects and create artwork without any pressure of outcomes.

“I am thankful to Hafez Gallery and the Ministry of Culture for the very supportive artistic journey. It really helped me to grow as an artist and gave me tools to improve myself as an artist.

“Over the six-week training program I learned a lot from my fellow residents and met different people that helped me to exchange experiences and enhance my creative skills.”

Al-Sindi, who was presenting his work in public for the first time, said: “We have so many beautiful landscapes and examples of architecture that need to be shown in different artistic perspectives, and this program definitely helped us to make our dreams come true.” 

Kowarsky, who was also participating for the first time, said: “The architecture in Al-Balad is very distinctive and because of the restoration work for the UNESCO heritage listing, the structural design is changing constantly.

“In my drawings I wanted to show something of that transition and how buildings are almost changing by the day to make it a very dynamic and active part of the city.

“This program is reaching out to the world and inviting people from different countries to explore and record its culture and history.”

Art Residency Al-Balad is part of the Ministry of Culture’s Advancing Cultural Entrepreneurship initiative and is sponsored by Saudi Vision 2030’s Quality of Life Program and operated by Hafez Projects. 

In 2022 it witnessed four residency cycles that welcomed more than 30 emerging and established local and international artists. 

Topics: Art Residency Al-Balad art Jeddah

Saudi-German cooperation boosted by delegation’s visit, envoy says

Saudi-German cooperation boosted by delegation’s visit, envoy says
Lama Alhamawi

Saudi-German cooperation boosted by delegation’s visit, envoy says

Saudi-German cooperation boosted by delegation’s visit, envoy says
  • ‘Things are moving in the right direction,’ German Ambassador to Kingdom Dieter Lamle says
  • Trip came after Chancellor Olaf Scholz visited Kingdom in September
Lama Alhamawi

RIYADH: The visit of a German delegation to Saudi Arabia has been hailed a success by the European nation’s embassy in Riyadh and could pave the way for greater cooperation between the two countries.

The trip came just weeks after German Chancellor Olaf Scholz visited Saudi Arabia in September.

“We had the visit of the federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Sept. 24 and I think that to have seven German delegates in Saudi Arabia six weeks later is a very, very good sign that things are moving in the right direction,” German Ambassador to the Kingdom Dieter Lamle said during a panel discussion hosted by the mission.

Scholz met Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Jeddah during a two-day tour of the Gulf region. The pair discussed regional and international issues, the possibility of greater cooperation on energy and how Germany might be able to support Saudi Vision 2030.

Lamle said he welcomed the delegation of German politicians, academics and culture experts — headed by Otto Wiesheu, president of the German-Arab Friendship Association — to Riyadh to discuss the chancellor’s visit and opportunities for more cooperation with the Kingdom.

“We had a press conference with the German delegation that was visiting Saudi Arabia from Bavaria,” Lamle said.

“We had a business dialogue and a very intense dialogue with two universities here in Saudi Arabia to see where our fields of cooperation (might be) … and we agreed on the next steps.”

Members of the delegation had earlier visited King Saud University and King Faisal University where they discussed the possibility of setting up a student exchange program. They also spoke to the Shoura Council and members of the Saudi and German business communities.

During the panel discussion the delegates spoke of the importance of Saudi-German corporation in business, while Lamle stressed the need for regular dialogue between the two countries.

“I think relations live off visits … from Saudi Arabia to Germany and from Germany to Saudi Arabia, because they increase mutual understanding,” he said.

The success of the delegates’ visit and the positive message they would take back home with them would stimulate even more visitors and more cooperation, he added.

Among the visiting delegates were Alexander Radwan, a member of the German Bundestag who serves on the foreign affairs committee, Houssam Maarouf, vice president of the German-Arab Friendship Association, Kai-Olaf Hinrichsen, a professor at the Technical University of Munich, and Volker Leinweber, managing director of the Bavarian Industry Association.

Topics: DIPLOMATIC QUARTER Germany Dieter Lamlé

Winter Wonderland returns with 80 entertainment activities

Winter Wonderland returns with 80 entertainment activities
Afshan Aziz

Winter Wonderland returns with 80 entertainment activities

Winter Wonderland returns with 80 entertainment activities
  • One of the attractions for thrill seekers is ‘Apollo 13,’ a 60-meter-high ride that travels at 120 kilometers per hour
  • With a capacity for 16 people, it is inspired by the American spacecraft Apollo 13 which was sent to the moon in 1970
Afshan Aziz

RIYADH: The third edition of Riyadh’s Winter Wonderland is back with a myriad of activities and rides for people of all ages.

As part of Riyadh Season’s 15 entertainment zones, Winter Wonderland features more than 80 rides and entertainment activities including Snow Forest, Frozen Sculptures, House of Horrors, Magical Ambience, and the skating rink, in addition to several restaurants and cafes.

One of the attractions for thrill seekers is the “Apollo 13,” a 60-meter-high ride that travels at 120 kilometers per hour.

With a capacity for 16 people, it is inspired by the American spacecraft Apollo 13 which was sent to the moon in 1970.

Another attraction is a 55-meter-tall Ferris Wheel that offers panoramic views of the Riyadh skyline. The ride comprises 40 carts including for people who are disabled.

There are several activities designed to educate and instill confidence in young children from age 3.

Winter Wonderland is open daily from 4 p.m. until 1 a.m. on weekdays, and from 4 p.m. until 2 a.m. on weekends. Tickets can be booked via the Riyadh Season website.

Topics: WINTER WONDERLAND Riyadh season ‘Apollo 13’

Saudi leaders offer condolences to India following fatal bridge collapse

Saudi leaders offer condolences to India following fatal bridge collapse
Arab News

Saudi leaders offer condolences to India following fatal bridge collapse

Saudi leaders offer condolences to India following fatal bridge collapse
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman sent a cable of condolences to Indian President Droupadi Murmu over victims of a bridge collapse that killed at least 135 people in the western Indian state of Gujarat, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Tuesday.

“We send to Your Excellency, the families of the deceased and the Indian people, our deepest and sincere condolences,” the king said, wishing the injured a speedy recovery.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman also sent a similar cable to the Indian president.

Hundreds of sightseers celebrating Diwali, or the festival of lights, and the Chhath Puja holidays, stood on or near the 230-meter bridge — a major tourist attraction — on Sunday evening when it collapsed, sending people plunging into the Machchhu River.

A large number of those who died were women, children and the elderly, according to reports from local media outlets.

The bridge in Morbi, a town about 200 km from Gujarat’s main city Ahmedabad, was built during British rule in the 19th century and had been closed for about six months for renovations. It collapsed just four days after it was reopened to the public. 

Topics: Saudi Arabia India

