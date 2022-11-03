Emirati fighters keep winning on day 5 of Jiu-Jitsu World Championship

ABU DHABI: The UAE Jiu-Jitsu team continued its winning streak on the fifth day of the Jiu-Jitsu World Championship in Abu Dhabi by scooping six medals.

The two gold, two silver, and two bronze medals came in the adult division as the competition continued on Wednesday at the Jiu-Jitsu Arena in Zayed Sports City.

The tournament will conclude on Nov. 8 and results so far show the UAE men’s and women’s teams — sponsored by Mubadala Investment Company — are well-placed to retain the title.

Adding their names to the list of medalists were Abdullah Al-Kubaisi (94 kg) and Omar Alsuwaidi (56 kg) who claimed gold, while Theyab Al-Nuaimi (56 kg) and Faisal Al-Ketbi (94 kg) took silver.

Meanwhile Hamdah Al-Shkeili (45 kg) and Shamma Al-Kalbani (63 kg) secured bronze, and Muhrah Mahfoudh received the fair-play award.

Mohammed Salem Al-Dhaheri, vice chairman of the UAEJJF, heaped praise on the UAE national team for its winning streak.

“The national team’s outstanding performance today warmed hearts and spread joy among the devoted fans who had faith in their national team to maintain competitive excellence and increase the UAE’s prospects of winning and retaining the championship title,” he said.

Al-Kubaisi, who clinched the gold medal in an all-Emirati final, said: “Two Emirati athletes competing in the same weight division final is a sign of the level of advancement jiu-jitsu has attained in the UAE. I’m glad I was able to take home the medal today,” he said.

Al-Suwaidi, who needed to win five matches to secure his gold medal, said: “I dedicate this success to our wise leadership, the beloved UAE people, the UAEJJF, and the devoted supporters who stood by us … I congratulate my colleague Theyab Al-Nuaimi on a job well done, and I am confident that we are about to enter a new phase of success. In the end, the UAE emerged as the winner.”

Al-Kalbani, who took the bronze medal in the 63 kg division, added: “For me, winning the bronze medal is a positive result, as this is my second appearance at the world championship. I will continue to strive to improve my sport and contribute to boosting my beloved country’s accomplishments.”

The Saudi jiu-jitsu team, which is taking part in the 27th edition of the championship with a sizeable delegation, stood out on the mats with several outstanding individual displays. The team’s coach Pedro Veras said jiu-jitsu is growing rapidly in Saudi and the region.

“Our participation in the world championship is primarily intended to help us advance as athletes by interacting with the top competitors in the world. This year’s participation is regarded as one of the best when compared to our prior involvement. The national team’s players have been eager to give their all on the mats, and I can guarantee that both their physical and technical abilities are constantly improving,” he said.