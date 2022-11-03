You are here

Six Saudis listed in World Karate Federation global rankings

November 3, 2022
Saudi Olympic silver medalist Tarek Hamdi. (Photo: Arriyadiyah)
Updated 03 November 2022
Arab News

Olympic silver medalist Tarek Hamdi 7th in +84 kg category

Six Saudis listed in World Karate Federation global rankings
  • Olympic silver medalist Tarek Hamdi 7th in +84 kg category
Updated 03 November 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Olympic hero Tarek Hamdi was among six Saudi athletes included in the latest world rankings released by the World Karate Federation.

Hamdi, who took silver at Tokyo 2020, has been ranked seventh in the plus-84 kilograms first division category, while Sanad Sufyani, who recently won gold at the 12th World Junior and U-21 Karate Championships in Turkey, was ranked first in the Olympic category.

Sultan Al-Qahtani was third in the minus-55 kg youth category, while Abdulaziz Al-Seif was listed sixth in the minus-61 kg class, also in the youth division.

In the junior category, Ali Makri was ranked sixth in minus-68 kg division, and Abdullah Al-Qahtani ninth in the minus-70 kg standings.

Topics: Martial Arts karate

Prince Fahd bin Jalawi bin Abdulaziz bin Musaed honors equestrian medallists

Updated 05 November 2022
Arab News

Prince Fahd bin Jalawi bin Abdulaziz bin Musaed honors equestrian medallists

Prince Fahd bin Jalawi bin Abdulaziz bin Musaed honors equestrian medallists
  • Joining Prince Fahd was Princess Delayel Nahar Al-Saud and Prince Abdullah bin Fahd bin Abdullah bin Mohamed Al-Saud.
  • Princess Delayel also honored the medallists of the women’s volleyball competitions.
Updated 05 November 2022
Arab News

The latest from the Saudi Games 2022, which continues in Riyadh until Nov. 7:

Prince Fahd bin Jalawi bin Abdulaziz bin Musaed, vice president of the Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee and director of the Saudi Games, on Friday honored the equestrian medallists in the jumping category, which took place at the Equestrian Club in Al-Jenadriyah.

He was joined by Princess Delayel Nahar Al-Saud, deputy director of the Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee and deputy director of the Saudi Games, and Prince Abdullah bin Fahd bin Abdullah bin Mohamed Al-Saud, president of the Saudi Arabian Equestrian Federation.

Princess Delayel also honored the medallists of the women’s volleyball competitions.

VOLLEYBALL
At the SAOC Complex, the women’s volleyball finals were the first matches of the day.

Al-Hilal won the gold medal after beating Al-Etifaq with a close call of 3-2. Alanka was able to secure the bronze medal after coming third and winning over Al-Faisali 3-1.

In the men’s volleyball semifinals, Al-Ahli beat Al-Ibtisam with a score of 3-1, while Al-Hilal scored 3-1 against Al-Etihad in the second match and secured their ticket to the finals.

The final match between Al-Ahli and Al-Hilal takes place on Saturday, while Al-Etihad and Al-Ibtsam will fight for bronze earlier in the day.

EQUESTRIAN
The Desert Falcons soared high and were placed first in the jumping category. They were awarded the gold medal after the astonishing performance of Abdullah Abalkhail, Aljwhrah Al-Tuwaijiri, Abdullah Al-Sheikh and Khaled Al-Motbi. In the same category, Albwani won silver and was represented by jockeys Nasser Al-Shawaf, Funun Al-Humaidan, Abdul Rahman Al-Mutawa and Mohamed Al-Asaker. Alsacb was placed third and secured a bronze medal. The team was represented by jockeys Khaled Al-Hadi, Mohammed Al-Humaidan, Naglaa Al-Hamid and Nasser Al-Baqmi.

FENCING
Prince Khalid bin Bandar bin Musaed Al-Saud, president of the Saudi Shooting Federation, on Friday honored the fencing medallists in the women’s foil individual and men’s sabre individual categories, after the event concluded at the Al-Riyadh Club.

In the women’s foil individual category, fencer Anaheed Faris Alkhibiri secured the gold medal. Winning silver was Aya Ammar Yousef, followed by a joint bronze for Leen Adnan Alfouzan and Joud Homoud Alshehri.

In the men’s sabre individual category, fencer Saad Mohammed Albaqmi was placed first and was awarded the gold medal. The silver medal was won by Ali Saeed Albahrani, followed by a joint bronze for fencers Adel Mukhld Almutairi and Abdullah Ahmed Almansaf.

HANDBALL

With two thrilling matches at the KSU Arena, the handball semifinals concluded on Friday.

Al-Khaleej secured its place in the finals after winning against Al-Noor with a close call of 37-36.

In the second match, Al-Hada beat Al-Trraji with a score of 24-23.

As a result, Al-Hada will meet Al-Khaleej in the finals on Sunday. Meanwhile, Al-Noor will compete with Al-Trraji for the battle for third place.

CHESS
The chess competitions continued for the third day in a row at Arkan Sport Complex.

The event will see its medallists determined on Nov. 6.

SAILING
The sailing continued on Friday at the Jubail Water Sports Center and is set to conclude on Nov. 7.

BOXING
The boxing quarterfinals concluded on Friday at the Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium.

 
WHEELCHAIR BASKETBALL
On Thursday, Prince Faisal Bin Fahd Stadium witnessed the start of the wheelchair basketball competitions, which were held in the Paralympic Court.

In the first match, Al-Riyadh beat Al-Madinah with a remarkable score of 75-11, while Jeddah beat Al-Jouf with a score of 53-33. In the third match, Riyadh won over Jazan with a score of 87-29.

In Friday’s matches, Riyadh beat Jeddah with a score of 80-41, while Al-Jouf won its match against Jazan with a score of 72-18.

The next round of competitions will take place on Saturday, when Al-Madinah will meet Al-Jouf and Jazan takes on Jeddah.

COMING UP:
The Saudi Games 2022 continue on Saturday, featuring seven sports.

The men and women’s boxing semifinals continue, while the fencing finals will focus on the men’s individual foil and women’s epee individual categories.

The shooting competition will continue at the City Public Security Training Shooting Range.

Futsal continues at the KSU Arena, where Al-Hilal meets Al-Yamamah in the women’s finals for a battle for gold, while Al-Nassr takes on Al-Shabab to determine who secures third place.

In the men’s finals, Al-Nassr will compete against Al-Etifaq to determine who takes home the gold medal, and Musadaa and Al-Ardh will face each other in the battle for bronze.

The athletics games will start on Saturday at Al-Riyadh Club. The event will feature men’s 110m hurdles, 100m, 400m, javelin, long jump and shot put.

The sport climbing event will be held at the Fan Zone in Al Nakheel Mall, while the skateboarding competition will take place at The Boulevard Riyadh.

The karting games will be hosted at the Dirab Park, while the table tennis event will take place at the Leaders Development Institute in the Prince Faisal bin Fahad Olympic Complex.

The karate event will kick off at KSU Arena, while the Equestrian Endurance Games will take place at the Equestrian Club in Al-Jenadriyah.
 

Topics: Saudi Games 2022

Saudi national team prepare for friendly against Iceland

Saudi national team prepare for friendly against Iceland
Updated 04 November 2022
Arab News

Saudi national team prepare for friendly against Iceland

Saudi national team prepare for friendly against Iceland
  Another step in countdown to World Cup in Qatar
Updated 04 November 2022
Arab News

ABU DHABI: The Saudi Arabia national football team are gearing up for their friendly match against Iceland on Sunday at Abu Dhabi’s Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium.
The match is the next stage in the Green Falcons’ preparatory program for the World Cup in Qatar, which begins on Nov. 20.
The team have already beaten North Macedonia and secured draws with Albania and Honduras as they prepare for their opening World Cup encounter with Argentina on Nov. 22.
Head coach Herve Renard has been taking the team through their paces at the Emirates Palace Stadium as the footballing showpiece comes into view.
Training sessions begin with warm-up exercises before taking in passing and mini-games, concluding with stretching for squad members.
Salman Al-Faraj is back participating in group activity with the rest of the squad after getting back to full fitness, but Saleh Al-Shehri is being directed by medical staff, performing special exercises due to feeling pain in his thigh.
 

Topics: Saudi Arabia 2022 Qatar World Cup Iceland

Saudi Games update: medals in taekwondo, badminton and beach volleyball

Saudi Games update: medals in taekwondo, badminton and beach volleyball
Updated 04 November 2022
Arab News

Saudi Games update: medals in taekwondo, badminton and beach volleyball

Saudi Games update: medals in taekwondo, badminton and beach volleyball
Updated 04 November 2022
Arab News

Prince Fahd bin Jalawi bin Abdulaziz bin Musaed, vice president of the Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee and director of the Saudi Games, on Thursday honored the medallists of the taekwondo, badminton and beach volleyball competitions.

Princess Delayel Nahar Al-Saud, deputy director of the Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee and deputy director of the Saudi Games, also honored the medallists of the beach volleyball and archery competitions.

TAEKWONDO
Following a two-day taekwondo event at the KSU Arena, a host of winners were revealed.

In the women’s -53 kg category, Donia Abutaleb was awarded a gold medal, followed by Fatema Alsalah with silver. It was a joint bronze for Taiba Alshreef and Rahaf Aljouhi.

In the women’s -67 kg category, Nancy Abubader secured first place and won the gold medal. Winning silver was Sara Ameen, followed by a joint bronze for Sara Abdulftah and Tartila Altaweel.

Turning to the men’s -63 kg category, Hamad Almabrook secured the gold medal, while Ali Asiri took silver. Winning bronze was Riyad Hamdi and Fahad Alsmeeh.

In the men’s -80 kg category, Ali Almabrook won the gold medal. Securing silver was Hesham Aldoukhi, followed by Abdallah Alzeagi and Saud Ibrahim with bronze.

In addition to being honored by Prince Fahd, the medallists were also congratulated by Heabdulelah Al-Dallak, assistant minister of sports, and Brig. Gen. Shaddad bin Talie’ Al-Omari, board member of the Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee.

BADMINTON
The badminton event, which took place at the SAOC Complex, concluded after Kadeeja Kothoor secured first place and a gold medal at the women’s singles. Haya Almudarra received silver, while Fatimah Mousa took bronze.

In the men’s singles, Shaikh Mehad Shah won first place and gold, followed by Muath Alghamdi with silver and Nawaf Alghamdi with bronze.

In addition to being honored by Prince Fahd, the medallists were also congratulated by Muqrin Al-Muqrin, chairman of the Saudi Badminton Federation, and Mai Obaid Al-Rasheed, vice president of the Saudi Badminton Federation.

TENNIS
The competition, which featured a total of 32 players at the Saudi Tennis Federation HQ, concluded with both gold medals (and a silver) going to three siblings.

In the women’s singles, Yara Al-Hagbani took the gold medal, with silver going to Lara Bukhari. Sara Al-Obaidan received bronze.

In the men’s singles — in a final that featured two siblings — Saud Al-Hagbani beat brother Ammar Al-Hagbani to take gold. Bronze went to Rakan Al-Qoud.

The medallists were honored by Habib Al-Rubaan, board member of the Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee, as well as Abdulrahman Al-Suhaibani, assistant minister for Governmental Councils and Committees Affairs, and Areej Mutabagani, chairman of the Saudi Tennis Federation.

ARCHERY
Featuring the participation of 48 male and female players, the archery event at the Saudi Games 2022 concluded on Thursday evening.

In the women’s recurve Individual finals, Sara bint Saloum took first place and the gold medal. Dalal Almugairin received silver, while Haifa Alkhenizan took bronze.

In the men’s recurve individual finals, Mansour Alawi secured first place to win the gold medal, followed by Fares Alotaibi with silver. Abulrahman Almusa received bronze.

And finally, in the men’s compound individual finals, Muidh Albaqami won first place and secured a gold medal, followed by Alexander Ignatius with silver and Abdulaziz Airodhan with bronze. 

In addition to being honored by Princess Delayel, the medallists were congratulated by Mushal Al-Hokair, president of the Saudi Arabian Archery Federation, and Turki Mohammed Al-Darbi, vice president of the Saudi Arabian Archery Federation.

SHOOTING
Taking place in the City Public Security Training Shooting Range, the shooting competition, which featured 56 athletes, concluded on Thursday afternoon.

In the men’s trap category, Fahad Almutairi secured first place to win the gold medal. Winning silver was Delem Alqahtani, while Mohammed Alshriedh took bronze.

The winners were honored by Prince Fahad bin Mansour bin Said bin Saud Al-Saud, and Prince Khaled bin Abdullah Al-Saud, president of the Saudi Shooting Federation.

SQUASH
Taking place in the KSU Arena Court 2, the men’s singles squash event concluded on Thursday, with the winners honored by Prince Abdullah bin Fahad bin Abdullah Al-Saud, board member of the Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee, and Dr. Adel Al-Aqili, president of the Saudi Squash Federation.

Abdulrahman Mustafa won gold, followed by Mohammed Alnasfan with the silver. Abdulaziz Aburegah, meanwhile, earned bronze.

HANDBALL
The handball quarterfinals kicked off on Thursday at the KSU Arena Central Court.

After a tense match against Al-Safa, Al-Noor was able to win the match with a close call of 34-31.

Al-Khaleej beat Al-Zulfi with a score of 32-26, while Al-Huda won the match against Mudhar with a score of 32-31.

Finally, Al-Trraji beat Al-Wehda 30-29.

In Friday’s semifinals, Al-Noor meets Al-Khaleej, while Al-Huda takes on Al-Trraji.

VOLLEYBALL
The men’s volleyball group matches concluded on Thursday, with Al-Etihad beating Abha 3-0, while Al-Hilal won against Al-Taraje 3-0.

The men’s volleyball semifinals take place on Friday. The first match will be between Al-Ahli and Al-Ibtsam, while the second match will be between Al-Etihad and Al-Hilal.

Meanwhile, the SAOC Complex will on Friday host the Women’s volleyball finals, where Al-Eitifaq and Al-Hilal will battle it out for gold.

In Thursday’s semifinals, Al-Hilal beat Al-Faisali 3-0, while Al-Eitifaq defeated Alanka 3-1.

BEACH VOLLEYBALL
Prince Fahd bin Jalawi bin Abdulaziz bin Musaed, vice president of the Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee and director of the Saudi Games, as well as Princess Delayel Nahar Al-Saud, deputy director of the Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee and deputy director of the Saudi Games, also honored the medallists of the beach volleyball competition.

Featuring a total of 28 athletes, the beach volleyball concluded with two finals.

In the women’s finals, the pair Raha Moharrak and Raja Chatah won the gold medal. Silver went to Victoria Tattum and Dareen Mubayyidh, while bronze went to Christine Garcia and Ghirlie Flores.

In the men’s finals, gold went to Alalyani and Basohib.

Also congratulating the winners was Khalid bin Mansour Al-Zughaibi, president of the Saudi Volleyball Federation.

---
COMING UP:
The Saudi Games 2022 continue on Nov. 4 with boxing, chess, equestrian, fencing, handball, sailing, volleyball, and wheelchair basketball.
 

Topics: Saudi Games 2022

Appetite for esports in Saudi Arabia driving demand for purpose-built venues

Appetite for esports in Saudi Arabia driving demand for purpose-built venues
Updated 03 November 2022
Arab News

Appetite for esports in Saudi Arabia driving demand for purpose-built venues

Appetite for esports in Saudi Arabia driving demand for purpose-built venues
  Data provide insight into the rapid growth and increasing popularity of gaming and esports in Saudi Arabia
Updated 03 November 2022
Arab News

A survey conducted by YouGov has revealed that gamers in Saudi Arabia are increasingly interested in attending live esports events and want more opportunities to do so.

The survey found that 53 percent of gamers who had participated in a live esports event preferred the experience to tuning in from home, with just 5 percent saying they did not like the experience of going out of their house to attend live events.

Populous, a pioneer in the design of esports arenas and training facilities, partnered with YouGov to survey more than 1,000 male and female residents of Saudi Arabia, aged 18+, who spend at least seven hours a week gaming.

The resulting data has provided an up-to-date insight into the rapid growth and increasing popularity of gaming and esports in Saudi Arabia, as well as the role event experiences might play in the continued growth and development of dedicated gaming and esports venues.

The research findings have also demonstrated the massive crossover appeal between gaming and esports taking place in Saudi Arabia, with more than three quarters of gamers (78 percent) saying they were interested in esports, with 39 percent “very interested”.

Although a third said they had participated in an esports event as a spectator, a significant portion of esports’ fans remain unengaged or untapped as possible live event attendees. For 25 percent, this was simply because they do not live close to an esports arena, but 35 percent of respondents just didn’t know when or where esports events happen.

This indicates a clear need for increased marketing to raise awareness of events, particularly given that 81 percent of those surveyed felt esports events should happen in Saudi Arabia more often than they currently do.

No less than 86 percent of people surveyed, who have participated in an esports event, said the venue itself had a direct impact on how they experienced that event. The design elements identified as most important in an esports arena were a proper layout for gamers to play and for fans to watch, and providing gaming meet-up spaces where fans can game against one another.

Subsidiary events such as cosplay and conventions happening alongside the main competition play were also cited as desirable, along with high-quality hospitality and retail spaces for fans.

Significantly, the research found that more than a third (37 percent) of people surveyed had attended or participated in an esports event held in a venue that was not specifically designed to host such events, suggesting there is considerable room for the growth of bespoke esports venues in Saudi Arabia.

The survey’s findings come on the back of Gamers8, an eight-week gaming and esports festival held in Riyadh, which closed with The Next World Forum, which saw Saudi and international gamers taking part in the biggest event of its kind globally.

It also follows the unveiling of the National Gaming and Esports Strategy, which aims to make the country ‘the global hub’ for both sectors by 2030.

Topics: eSports

Prince Fahd bin Jalawi presents medals to Saudi Games 2022 para powerlifting champions

Prince Fahd bin Jalawi presents medals to Saudi Games 2022 para powerlifting champions
Updated 03 November 2022
Arab News

Prince Fahd bin Jalawi presents medals to Saudi Games 2022 para powerlifting champions

Prince Fahd bin Jalawi presents medals to Saudi Games 2022 para powerlifting champions
  • In the women’s basketball, Jeddah United took the gold medal thanks to a 50-42 win over Al-Wehda in the final
  • The billiards competition also concluded on Wednesday, with Hamza Sayed and Lara Mubarak winning gold in the mean’s and women’s competitions respectively
Updated 03 November 2022
Arab News

As the action continued on Wednesday at the Saudi Games 2022, which continue in Riyadh until Nov. 7, Prince Fahd bin Jalawi, vice-president of the Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee and director of the Saudi Games, presented the medals to the winners of the para powerlifting competition.

Para powerlifting

The para powerlifting competition concluded at the Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium on Wednesday.

In the men’s 72 kg category, Ibrahim Mustafa Al-Brahim took the gold medal, with Aseel Yousef Hawsawi winning silver and Tariq Mohammed Balghaith claiming bronze.

In men’s 88 kg category, the gold medal went to Saeed Abdul Aziz Hawsawi, Yehia Zakaria Bawab took silver, and Mutaib Shua’ee Abu Ardeen bronze.

Basketball

In the women’s basketball finals at Al-Hilal Main Court, Princess Delayel Nahar Al-Saud, deputy director of the Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee and deputy director of the Saudi Games, handed out the medals.

After a tense match against Al-Wehda, Jeddah United took gold medal with a 50-42 win, with their opponents winning silver. In the battle for bronze, Al-Nassr emerged victorious with a 55-37 victory over Al-Ittihad.

The medalists were congratulated for their efforts by Adwaa Al-Arifi, a member of the board of the Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee and undersecretary of planning and development at the Saudi Ministry of Sports, and Ghassan Tashkandi, president of the Saudi Basketball Federation.

Billiards

The billiards competition at the Black Diamond Center, which featured 32 male and female players, also concluded on Wednesday.

In the men’s category, Hamza Sayed won gold, Khaled Al-Ghamdi took silver and Marlon Kaneda claimed bronze.

In the women’s event, Lara Mubarak secured the gold medal, with Nada Al-Zahrani taking silver and Najla Al-Naimi bronze.

Abdul Aziz Alenezi, CEO of the Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee honored the winners.

Futsal

Both the men’s and women’s semi-finals took place at KSU Arena. In the latter, Al-Hilal beat Al-Nassr 5-4, while Al-Yamamah defeating Al-Shabab 6-2.

In the men’s competition, Al-Nassr recorded a 4-3 victory over Musadaa. In the final they will face Al-Eitifaq, who defeated Al-Ardh 5-3.

Tennis

The semi-finals also took place in the men’s and women’s tennis singles at the Saudi Tennis Federation HQ.

The men’s final is set to be particularly exciting as it will be a showdown between two brothers. Saud Al-Hagbani beat Solaiman Al-Qassim, while Ammar Al-Hagbani defeated Rakan Al-Qoud.

In the women’s competition, another Al-Hagbani sibling, Yara, reached the final thanks to a victory over Sara Al-Obaidan. She will face Lara Bukhari, who defeated Zainab Al-Obaidan.

The finals and third-place matches will take place on Thursday.

Squash

In the men’s singles semi-finals at the KSU Arena, Mohammed Alnasfan beat Abdulaziz Aburegah 3-0, and Abdulrahman Mustafa defeated Hussain Alsadiq, also 3-0.

The men’s singles final and third-place match will take place on Thursday.

Taekwondo

A number of preliminart bouts, followed by quarter-finals, took place at the KSU Arena, with 64 male and female athletes competing.

Volleyball

The volleyball competition continued with four group matches at the SAOC Complex.

In the women’s groups, Al-Eitifaq beat Al-Nahda 3-0, while Al-Faisali defeated Al-Nasser, also by 3-0.

In the men’s matches, Al-Nasser won 3-0 against Al-Taraje. Al-Ahli also recorded a 3-0 win, over Al-Faisali.

Badminton

Featuring 32 male and female players from 13 clubs, the badminton competition continued with a series of group matches and quarter-final events at the SAOC Complex.

Darts

The darts competition got underway at Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium, with 48 male and female players taking part.

Chess

The chess competition, in which 64 players are competing, continues at Arkan Sport Center until Nov. 6.

 

Coming up on Thursday:

The Saudi Games 2022 continues with action in the archery, badminton, boxing, chess, handball, shooting, squash, tennis, taekwondo, beach volleyball, volleyball events.
 

Topics: Saudi Games 2022

