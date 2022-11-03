You are here

US Embassy officials visit Brittney Griner in Russia prison

Updated 03 November 2022
US Women’s National Basketball Association basketball player Brittney Griner waits for the verdict inside a defendants’ cage during a hearing in Khimki outside Moscow in August 2022. (AFP)
Updated 03 November 2022
AP

US Embassy officials visit Brittney Griner in Russia prison

US Embassy officials visit Brittney Griner in Russia prison
  • Price said the Biden administration is continuing to press for the immediate release of Griner and Paul Whelan
  • White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Griner “is doing as well as can be expected under the circumstances”
Updated 03 November 2022
AP
AP

WASHINGTON: Officials at the US Embassy in Moscow visited jailed WNBA star Brittney Griner on Thursday, just weeks after a Russian court rejected her appeal of her nine-year sentence for drug possession.
State Department spokesman Ned Price said in a tweet that the American representatives “saw firsthand her tenacity and perseverance despite her present circumstances.”
Price said the Biden administration is continuing to press for the immediate release of Griner and Paul Whelan, who was sentenced in 2020 to 16 years in prison in Russia on espionage-related charges that he and his family say are bogus, and “fair treatment for every detained American.”
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Griner “is doing as well as can be expected under the circumstances” and that the administration was working “to resolve the current unacceptable and wrongful detentions” of Griner and Whelan.”
Griner was convicted in August after police said they found vape canisters containing cannabis oil in her luggage at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport. Her arrest in February came at a time of heightened tensions between Moscow and Washington, just days before Russia sent troops into Ukraine. At that time, Griner was returning to play for a Russian team during the WNBA’s offseason.
She admitted at her trial to having the canisters in her luggage but testified she packed them inadvertently in her haste to make her flight and had no criminal intent. Her lawyers have called the punishment excessive.
The United States regards Griner and Whelan as wrongful detainees and has been trying to negotiate with Russia for their release. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said over the summer that the US had made a “substantial proposal” to Russia to try to get both home.
People familiar with the offer have said the US wanted to swap Whelan and Griner for convicted Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout.
There have been no outward signs of progress since then in the negotiations.
Jean-Pierre told reporters traveling with the president to New Mexico that “despite a lack of good faith negotiation by the Russians, the US government has continued to follow up on that offer and propose alternative potential ways forward with Russia through all available channels. This continues to be a top priority.”

Topics: Russia US US basketball star Brittney Griner

Ukraine capable of retaking Kherson from Russia: US defense chief
Updated 23 min ago
Reuters

Ukraine capable of retaking Kherson from Russia: US defense chief
Updated 23 min ago
Reuters

Ukraine capable of retaking Kherson from Russia: US defense chief

Ukraine capable of retaking Kherson from Russia: US defense chief
Updated 23 min ago
Reuters
Reuters

WASHINGTON: Ukrainian forces can retake the strategic southern city of Kherson from Russian troops, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Thursday, in what would be a major defeat for Russia in its invasion of its neighbor.
Austin’s remarks coincided with a Russian-installed official in Kherson region saying Moscow was likely to pull its troops from the west bank of the Dnipro River, signaling a significant retreat, if confirmed.
Ukraine said it was still fighting in the area and was wary of the occupying Russian forces setting a trap.
Austin did not answer a question about whether Russian forces were preparing to leave. But, in perhaps his most optimistic comments yet on the Ukrainian counter-offensive, expressed confidence in their ability to beat back Russian forces.
“On the issue of whether the Ukrainians can take the remaining territory on the west side of the Dnipro river and in Kherson, I certainly believe that they have the capability to do that,” Austin told a news conference at the Pentagon.
“Most importantly, the Ukrainians believe they have the capability to do that. We have seen them engage in a very methodical but effective effort to take back their sovereign territory.”
The region’s capital and river port Kherson is the only big city Russia has captured intact since its invasion began on Feb. 24.
The area the Ukrainians are seeking to retake on the west bank of the river also includes one side of a huge dam across the Dnipro which controls the water supply to irrigate Crimea, the peninsula Russia has occupied since 2014.
A Western official, speaking on condition of anonymity, assessed Russia was planning to retreat from their bridgehead on the west side of the river to the east side, where it could better defend its forces.
“We think that that planning is almost certainly well advanced,” the official said.
The official said some Russian military commanders had rebased to the other side of the river.
“We would assess that in Kherson, it’s likely that most echelons of command have withdrawn now across the river to the east, leaving pretty demoralized and often in some cases leaderless troops to face of Ukrainians on the other side,” the Western official said.
Russia has fought for months to hang on to the pocket of land it holds on the west bank at the mouth of the Dnipro river that bisects Ukraine. Moscow had sent tens of thousands of troops to reinforce the area, one of its biggest battlefield priorities.
Ukraine has targeted the main river crossings for months, making it difficult for Russia to supply its huge force on the west bank. Ukrainian troops have been advancing along the river since bursting through the Russian frontline at the start of October, although their advance had slowed.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Albanian PM scolds Britain over migration row

Albanian PM scolds Britain over migration row
Updated 04 November 2022
Reuters
AP

Albanian PM scolds Britain over migration row

Albanian PM scolds Britain over migration row
Updated 04 November 2022
Reuters AP
Reuters AP

BERLIN: Britain should look to Germany to learn how to cope with a wave of immigrants, Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama said on Thursday, chastising London for its depiction of Albanians arriving in the country via the English Channel.

“To single out a community and to talk about gangsters and about criminals, this doesn’t sound ... very British, sounds more like screams from a madhouse,” Rama said while praising Berlin’s response to migration policy.

Britain has been consumed by a row over migration since Home Secretary Suella Braverman blamed a “surge in the number of Albanian arrivals” on young, single men who she said were part of organized criminal gangs.

Rama, who was attending a Berlin summit of Western Balkan nations hosted by Chancellor Olaf Scholz, singled out Germany’s handling of the million-odd migrants it received in 2015 as a model for Britain to follow.

“I never heard a German minister talking about Albanians as criminals,” he said, standing on a podium alongside his host, and praised the “dignity” of Germany’s approach. Fewer than 1 percent of Britain’s Albanians were in jail, he added.

A spokesperson for British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak moved earlier to de-escalate the row, highlighting Albania’s cooperation in tackling people smugglers.

“We have a strong relationship with our Albanian partners. We are grateful for the cooperation of the Albanian government and we remain fully committed to working together with them,” the spokesperson said.

Braverman visited immigration facilities on England’s southeastern coast as she grappled with an overcrowding crisis at a migrant facility and outcry over her claim that the UK faced an “invasion” of asylum-seekers. Sunak has described the migrant crisis as a “serious and escalating problem.” 

He acknowledged that “not enough” asylum claims are being processed, but maintained his Conservative government was getting a grip on the situation.

Braverman visited a migrant center in the port town of Dover, the scene of a gasoline bomb attack on Sunday, but did not answer reporters’ questions. 

Police say the firebombing, which slightly injured two staff members, was likely driven by “hate-filled grievance.” 

The suspect, who killed himself after the attack, reportedly supported far-right causes on social media.

Braverman is under heavy pressure to address potentially unlawful conditions at Manston, a converted airfield that has held some 3,500 people who made the hazardous journey across the English Channel on small boats to UK shores.

The building, meant to be a temporary processing center for new arrivals, became a focal point this week after it emerged that some migrants have been detained there for weeks in cramped, inhumane conditions. 

Independent inspectors have reported migrant children sleeping on floors, with no access to phones or fresh air.

Critics, including the opposition Labour Party, have blamed Braverman’s hardline stance against unauthorized immigration for aggravating problems within the asylum system. 

They have accused her of blocking hotel bookings to ease overcrowding at the Manston center — claims that she denies.

Braverman was expected to meet with the coast guard and be in Manston.

Topics: Albania UK migrants

UN calls on nations to ‘urgently’ boost climate funds

UN calls on nations to ‘urgently’ boost climate funds
Updated 04 November 2022
AFP

UN calls on nations to ‘urgently’ boost climate funds

UN calls on nations to ‘urgently’ boost climate funds
Updated 04 November 2022
AFP
AFP

PARIS: Climate change impacts battering vulnerable countries threaten to outstrip efforts to adapt to global warming, the UN warned on Thursday, with a “significant” amount of international funding help recycled from other purposes.

Many emerging economies, which are least to blame for the fossil-fuel gases that stoke global warming, are among the most exposed to climate impacts, such as worsening drought, floods and cyclones. Funding to help them adapt to accelerating impacts and curb emissions is one of the thorniest issues at UN climate negotiations, which begin their latest round in Egypt on Sunday.

Wealthy nations have failed to provide a pledged $100 billion a year to developing nations, reaching just $83 billion in 2020. Only a part of that — $29 billion — was for adaptation.

That leaves a “yawning gap to be filled” said UN Environment Programme chief Inger Andersen, adding that the actual needs were around five to 10 times greater than finance provided in 2020.

While countries have committed to providing new funding for climate-vulnerable nations, richer nations have been accused of relabeling other types of funding, like humanitarian aid, as climate funding.

“Some of that money — and we don’t know how much, but certainly a significant proportion — is not actually adaptation or mitigation, it’s repurposed,” Henry Neufeldt, author of the UNEP report, told a press conference on Thursday.

But as the world warms, climate change impacts increase and so too do the costs of preparing for them.

UNEP revised up its adaptation estimates from a year earlier, saying countries will now need $160 billion to $340 billion annually by 2030 to strengthen their resilience, rising to $315 billion and $565 billion by 2050.

Last week the UN warned the world was nowhere near the Paris Agreement target of capping warming at 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels.

Topics: UN climate

Bangladesh delves into Gulf to attract foreign students with cheaper tuition
Updated 04 November 2022

Bangladesh delves into Gulf to attract foreign students with cheaper tuition
Updated 04 November 2022

Bangladesh delves into Gulf to attract foreign students with cheaper tuition

Bangladesh delves into Gulf to attract foreign students with cheaper tuition
  • Bangladesh Education Forum 2022 to take place in Dubai on Nov. 4-6
  • Tuition fees in Bangladesh up to 60% cheaper than in neighboring India
Updated 04 November 2022
SHEHAB SUMON

DHAKA: Bangladeshi educational institutions are to showcase their facilities to foreigners at an exhibition starting in the UAE on Friday, as the South Asian country is looking to attract more students from the Gulf with cheaper tuition.

Bangladesh has witnessed a gradual growth in international enrolment, with slightly more than 1,600 overseas students — mostly from India, Nepal, Bhutan, and African countries — currently studying at its universities, according to the University Grants Commission, the nation’s higher education regulatory body.

Authorities are seeking to increase numbers and tap into a new market, the Middle East, by offering courses at the country’s 163 state and private universities, 115 medical colleges, and more than 2,500 other higher education institutions.

Bangladesh Education Forum 2022, taking place in Dubai from Nov. 4 to 6, will be the first convention to promote Bangladesh’s higher education in the Gulf.

Officials from the Ministry of Education, the University Grants Commission, and the Association of Private Universities of Bangladesh will be participating in the event which is expected to feature around 1,000 academicians and students.

Bangladeshi Deputy Education Minister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury is scheduled to inaugurate the forum.

“People from the Arab nations mostly don’t know about the education quality and facilities provided by the universities here,” Prof. Biswajit Chanda, a member of the University Grants Commission, told Arab News.

“If we can reach out to the people from the Arab nations, we will receive a good number of students from there in the coming days.”

What may help attract foreign students is the relatively cheap tuition offered by Bangladeshi universities and low costs of living.

“They can have quality education here at a competitive cost, which is even up to 60 percent lower comparing with neighboring countries like India,” Chanda said.

“In similar-standard universities, if a student needs to pay $1,000 per year for having a degree from India, here the student needs to pay between $400 and $600.”

He added that the competitive quality of education in Bangladesh and its ongoing improvement, supported by a government boost in spending on the sector to $4 billion this year.

“In terms of quality, especially for medical, engineering, science, and technology, our teachers are very well-equipped. Some of the teachers have acquired PhDs from different North American universities. So, we have quality faculties as well,” he said.

“In some cases, some students don’t get chances in American and European universities due to very hard competition. For them, our universities can be a good platform for higher studies.”

Saifur Rahman Chowdhury, the chief executive officer of Pan Asian Group, the organizer of Bangladesh Education Forum 2022, said the Dubai event aimed to strengthen the country’s reputation as an alternative destination for quality and cost-effective education and “reposition Bangladesh” in the Middle East.

“Bangladesh Education Forum aims to promote Bangladesh’s higher education in the Gulf region with a target to increase foreign students’ enrolment into Bangladeshi universities, engineering, and medical colleges,” he told Arab News.

Besides the obvious target, which is nationals of Gulf states, the forum will also seek to attract students from Bangladeshi families living and working in the region.

“More than 50,000 Bangladeshi families live in the UAE among the 1.2 million non-resident population,” Chowdhury said.

“There is a direct captive market of the large non-resident Bangladeshi community for Bangladeshi universities and medical colleges to explore.”

Topics: Bangladesh Middle East Education

French lawmaker accused of racist comment in Parliament

French lawmaker accused of racist comment in Parliament
Updated 03 November 2022
AP

French lawmaker accused of racist comment in Parliament

French lawmaker accused of racist comment in Parliament
  • Gregoire de Fournas of the National Rally party made the comment in the National Assembly
  • Braun-Pivet said the comment would be investigated on Friday
Updated 03 November 2022
AP
AP

PARIS: A far-right lawmaker in France was criticized Thursday after he responded to a Black lawmaker’s question about migrants stranded at sea by saying, “Let them return to Africa.”
Gregoire de Fournas of the National Rally party made the comment in the National Assembly. The president of the lower house of the French Parliament, Yaël Braun-Pivet, subsequently suspended the legislative session.
De Fournas spoke while Carlos Martens Bilongo of the leftist France Unbowed party was challenging French President Emmanuel Macron’s centrist government over a maritime rescue boat that is carrying hundreds of passengers in the Mediterranean Sea and not received an assigned port.
Braun-Pivet said the comment would be investigated on Friday.
National Rally has a reputation for strong anti-immigrant rhetoric. Party spokesman Victor Chabert said de Fournas was referring to migrants at sea in his Africa remark and not, as some in French media wondered, to his fellow lawmaker.
Reacting to the event, French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne said that “racism has no place in our democracy.”
She said the chamber “will have to take sanctions” over de Fournas’ remark without elaborating what those sanctions might be.
National Rally’s leader, Marine Le Pen, lost her bid for the French presidency to Macron for a second time in April.

Topics: France Lawmaker migrants

