Tunisian police officers jailed over football fan death

Tunisian police officers jailed over football fan death
Twelve Tunisian policemen were jailed for two years Thursday for manslaughter in the case of a 19-year-old football fan who drowned in a stream while trying to escape them.
Updated 7 sec ago
AFP

Tunisian police officers jailed over football fan death

Tunisian police officers jailed over football fan death
  • The death of Omar Laabidi in March 2018 has been seen as a case representative of the excessive use of force by the police
  • Officers were accused of chasing a group of fans following fights between rival supporters of Club Africain and CO Medenine
Updated 7 sec ago
AFP

TUNIS: Twelve Tunisian policemen were jailed for two years Thursday for manslaughter in the case of a 19-year-old football fan who drowned in a stream while trying to escape them.
The death of Omar Laabidi in March 2018 has been seen as a case representative of the excessive use of force by the police, and lawyer Ghazi Mrabet denounced the verdict as a “charade of justice” and said the victim’s family would appeal.
Two other officers were acquitted.
Officers were accused of chasing a group of fans following fights between rival supporters of Club Africain and CO Medenine.
According to Mrabet, witnesses said police chased fans to a stream on the outskirts of the capital Tunis, where Laabidi screamed that he could not swim — before jumping into the water to escape them.
Witnesses claimed officers then told him “you just have to learn to swim,” a phrase that has since been taken up on social media and in football stadiums to criticize police abuses.
Other witnesses said Laabidi was beaten by police before being pushed toward the stream, and a coroner’s report noted significant bruising on the youth’s thigh and chest.
According to a 2019 statement by 16 Tunisian and international rights groups, including Amnesty International, the “bruises were clearly the result of baton blows.”
Laabidi’s body was found the next day.
The Tunisian League for Human Rights reports that 14 young people have been killed in recent years during clashes with police, charging them of acting with “impunity.”
Rights groups and opposition parties accuse security forces under President Kais Saied of using methods reminiscent of those used by Tunisia’s former dictator Zine El Abidine Ben Ali.

Barcelona's Pique announces retirement after decorated career

Barcelona’s Pique announces retirement after decorated career
Updated 57 min 19 sec ago
AFP

Barcelona’s Pique announces retirement after decorated career

Barcelona’s Pique announces retirement after decorated career
  • "Saturday's match (against Almeria) will be my last at the Camp Nou," the 35-year-old posted on Twitter
  • The veteran defender bows out with three Champions League titles for his childhood club
Updated 57 min 19 sec ago
AFP

BARCELONA: Barcelona's Gerard Pique announced his retirement on Thursday after a decorated career.
“Saturday’s match (against Almeria) will be my last at the Camp Nou,” the 35-year-old posted on Twitter.
The veteran defender bows out with three Champions League titles for his childhood club and the 2010 World Cup and Euro 2012 with Spain.
“I wanted to tell you that I’ve decided the moment has come to end this journey,” he said in a video clip of the star watching images of himself as a small boy wearing the Barcelona shirt, or chasing after autographs.
“There’s no other team after Barca,” he added.
“I’m going to become a super fan, I’ll be supporting the team and pass on my love for Barca to my son.”
“And sooner or later, I’ll be back,” he concluded.
Arriving at the Camp Nou aged 10 Pique left his home city for Manchester United’s academy in 2004, winning a first Champions League trophy under then manager Alex Ferguson in 2008.
He then returned to Catalonia, helping Barca to eight La Liga crowns, seven Copas del Rey and three Champions League titles in 2009, 2011 and 2015.

Germany striker Werner ruled out of World Cup with ankle injury

Germany striker Werner ruled out of World Cup with ankle injury
Updated 03 November 2022
AFP

Germany striker Werner ruled out of World Cup with ankle injury

Germany striker Werner ruled out of World Cup with ankle injury
  • "Scans today in Leipzig showed that he has unfortunately torn the syndesmosis ligament in his left ankle and will therefore be out for the rest of 2022," the Bundesliga team said
  • The 26-year-old has scored 24 goals in 55 international appearances for Germany
Updated 03 November 2022
AFP

MUNICH, Germany: Germany striker Timo Werner has been ruled out of the upcoming World Cup in Qatar with an ankle injury, his club RB Leipzig announced on Thursday.
Werner hobbled off early in Leipzig’s 4-0 Champions League win over Shakhtar Donetsk on Wednesday.
“Scans today in Leipzig showed that he has unfortunately torn the syndesmosis ligament in his left ankle and will therefore be out for the rest of 2022,” the Bundesliga team said in a statement.
The 26-year-old has scored 24 goals in 55 international appearances for Germany and netted five times during qualifying.
“This news is very bitter,” said Germany coach Hansi Flick. “I’m very sorry for Timo personally because he’s missing out on the World Cup, which he really wanted to play.
“But Timo’s absence is a great loss, especially for the team. We have to have an excellent striker with a strong goal rate in the national jersey and we’ll also be without a real team player.
“First of all, we all wish that Timo gets fit again quickly.”
Werner rejoined Leipzig from Premier League giants Chelsea in the close season and has contributed nine goals already in all competitions this campaign.
Germany kick off their bid for a record-equalling fifth World Cup against Japan on November 23 in Al Rayyan, before further Group E matches against Spain and Costa Rica.
Bayern Munich winger Leroy Sane is also currently sidelined with a knee injury, with Werner’s absence adding to Flick’s problems up front.
Borussia Dortmund youngster Karim Adeyemi and in-form Werder Bremen striker Niclas Fuellkrug could be possible replacements for Werner in the squad.
Germany captain and goalkeeper Manuel Neuer has not played since October 8 due to a shoulder injury and is also a doubt for the global showpiece.
Flick will name his 26-man squad for the tournament on November 16.

Fans can enter Qatar without World Cup tickets, says official

Fans can enter Qatar without World Cup tickets, says official
Updated 03 November 2022
Arab News

Fans can enter Qatar without World Cup tickets, says official

Fans can enter Qatar without World Cup tickets, says official
  • The decision aims to give fans the opportunity to enjoy the World Cup atmosphere with the rest of the fans and teams in the country
Updated 03 November 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Qatari authorities announced on Thursday that football fans will be allowed to enter the country without tickets for the World Cup after the end of the group stage, starting from Dec. 2, according to Qatar News Agency.

The announcement was made by Col. Dr. Jabr Hammoud Jabr Al-Nuaimi, the official spokesman for the Qatari Ministry of Interior and the World Cup Security Force.

The World Cup Organizing Committee said that the decision aims to give fans the opportunity to enjoy the World Cup atmosphere with the rest of the fans and teams in the country.

Qatari authorities require fans to only obtain a Hayya Card, a Qatar entry permit for international fans and needed to enter stadiums, which they may apply for through the online platform in accordance with the requirements listed on the website, starting today.

Fair-weather fans turned off by rain-interrupted schedule at T20 World Cup in Australia

Fair-weather fans turned off by rain-interrupted schedule at T20 World Cup in Australia
Updated 03 November 2022
Jon Pike

Fair-weather fans turned off by rain-interrupted schedule at T20 World Cup in Australia

Fair-weather fans turned off by rain-interrupted schedule at T20 World Cup in Australia
  • Match abandonments in Melbourne, high prices, other distractions, could deter more casual cricket followers from attending short-format games
Updated 03 November 2022
Jon Pike

Abandonment of the Afghanistan versus Ireland and Australia against England matches at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Oct. 28, because of rain, raised many an eyebrow for those following the 2022 International Cricket Council Men’s Twenty20 World Cup.

There is little doubt that Melbourne’s weather can be mercurial. September to January are its wettest months.

This year, Australia’s east coast has been hit by an unusual combination of three climate drivers. In October, Melbourne received 149 millimeters of rain, more than double the month’s long-term average.

This is not to say that the other venues for the tournament are not prone to rain in October and November. Sydney has experienced its heaviest October rainfall on record but escaped the problems faced at the MCG.

On Wednesday, rain arrived in Adelaide to influence the outcome of the India versus Bangladesh game. Hence, it would be unfair to blame the schedulers for selecting Melbourne on rainfall statistics.

Faced with two matches between teams which attract the highest audiences – Australia and England, and India and Pakistan – who would not allocate them to the stadium with the largest capacity? The MCG can host 90,000 spectators.

One of the criticisms which has been levelled against the competition’s organizers is that, although the MCG does not have a retractable roof, there is another sports stadium in Melbourne, the Docklands (Marvel) Stadium, which does. Why could that not have been used instead, or have been part of a contingency plan?

It hosted the first ever indoor international cricket match against South Africa under a closed roof in 2000 and is currently used in the Big Bash League. However, its capacity for sports is 53,000 and reducing a crowd of 90,000 down to that level at short notice poses immense logistical issues.

The abandonments at the MCG have reignited discussions about cricket and rain, this time not in England.

As highlighted in earlier columns, cricket has tried various ways over the past 250 years to ameliorate the negative effects of rain. Usually, this reflected the desire not to lose income rather than concerns for player safety.

Although safety has become more prominent of late, the financial considerations have become even more acute with the emergence of hugely lucrative global sponsorship, advertising, and media deals. No play means that the exposure of these companies to their target markets is reduced.

It may not matter to these companies if there is low attendance at matches, as long as there is live play to be beamed around the world. On-ground merchandising companies may beg to differ, and the players will surely want to play in front of more rather than less spectators.

Has the point been reached when cricket must seriously consider if its stadiums need to have complete roof cover?

This is easier said than done. Cost is the first consideration, with estimates of between $150 million and $200 million.

Second, is the geometry of existing stadiums. Historic venues have developed in a non-uniform fashion over several centuries making them unsuitable for roof construction.

Third, in some countries, it would be difficult to obtain planning permission in urban areas.

Fourthly, there is potential for the ball to hit the roof, while a lack of natural conditions could negate bowling skills – something to avoid in a World Cup tournament.

Even with recent new-build stadiums in the UAE, India, and Australia, partial, rather than full roofs, have been built to protect spectators from both sun and rain.

Globally, there are around 100 sports stadiums with domed or retractable roofs, of which 25 are tennis specific. Almost half are in North America and one-third are used mainly for football. There are too many factors working against cricket to justify expenditure on full roofs. More concern should be focussed on attendances at this World Cup.

Apart from the sell-out India versus Pakistan match of 90,000, the next highest has been 44,250 for the double-header of Pakistan against the Netherlands and India versus South Africa in Perth last Sunday, followed by 36,400 to see South Africa take on Bangladesh and India face the Netherlands in Sydney on the previous Thursday. The opening Super 12 Australia versus New Zealand match on a Saturday attracted 35,000 in Sydney, which sounds below expectations.

The Indian diaspora has been buoyant in holding up attendances and will, no doubt, continue as the team seeks to progress to the semi-finals, despite defeat by a South African team looking to exorcise past traumatic failures at previous tournaments.

It is the take up of tickets by the Australian public, outside of diaspora, that has caused most concern. There have been some dismal attendances. At the qualifying group stage in Geelong and Hobart average attendances were around 5,500. Matches which do not involve Australia or India do not appear to be attractive.

Why may this be? The weather may be a turn-off for casual spectators, ticket prices may be high, schools are not on holiday, the cricket season only started on Oct. 3, and the Australian Football League Grand Final was on Sept. 24.

October is a transition month between winter and summer sports. Despite some gripping T20 cricket, it is difficult to avoid the feeling that this is a tournament too far for the non-partisan spectator, at least in Australia. It comes hard on the heels of the delayed 2020 tournament held in the UAE and precedes the 2024 tournament scheduled for June in the West Indies and the US. Apart from the apparently insatiable appetite of Indians, could it be that T20 cricket is beginning to lose some of its allure?

Melbourne has been unlucky. Only one of the five matches scheduled to be played there so far has been completed – India versus Pakistan. England’s match against Ireland was curtailed by rain leading to the use of a statistical method to determine the result. Two more matches are due to be hosted at the MCG, India and Zimbabwe on Nov. 6 and the tournament’s final on Nov. 13.

Scheduling the tournament in Australia at this time of year always carried a weather risk. Although reserve days have been allocated for the semi-finals and final, the organizers will be hoping fervently that the rain will stay away, otherwise more than eyebrows may be raised.

Baseball United set for inaugural Dubai showcase in 2023 after ownership change

Baseball United set for inaugural Dubai showcase in 2023 after ownership change
Updated 03 November 2022
Arab News

Baseball United set for inaugural Dubai showcase in 2023 after ownership change

Baseball United set for inaugural Dubai showcase in 2023 after ownership change
  • Hall of famers Barry Larkin and Mariano Rivera now lead one of only a few minority-owned professional sports leagues in the world
Updated 03 November 2022
Arab News

NEW YORK/DUBAI: The United International Baseball League, a professional competition created to serve the Middle East and South Asia, has announced its name change to Baseball United.

The rebranding comes with new ownership and funding, as the league builds partnerships with baseball federations in more than 50 countries worldwide.

With the change in ownership, the inaugural Baseball United Showcase featuring the league’s first four franchises will now take place in Dubai in the fall of 2023.

In addition to its professional league, the Baseball United ecosystem will encompass youth academies, clothing and merchandise, international content and media, and global nonprofit outreach. With its new structure, Baseball United becomes only the second minority-owned professional sports league in American history.

The new company’s ownership group includes baseball hall of famers Barry Larkin and Mariano Rivera, as well as award-winning executive and entrepreneur, Kash Shaikh, and former New York Police Department Commander of International Intelligence John Miedreich.

Shaikh will serve as Baseball United’s CEO and board chairman. He has spent the past two decades in leadership roles at Procter & Gamble, GoPro, and his own companies, including sports marketing firm BSB Sports and growth consultancy BSB Group International.

Shaikh’s sports industry experience includes work with teams, athletes and brands across some of the world’s largest professional sports leagues, including Major League Baseball, the NFL, NBA, UFC and the Olympics.

“Today is a big day for our team, and for baseball fans across the world,” said Shaikh. “Baseball United powerfully brings to life our mission to inspire 2 billion new fans to fall in love with the game of baseball, and broadens our platform for international development, partnership and growth. We’re grateful for the strong support we’ve received across the world, and we are looking forward to continuing to build the right way with the right people.”

Larkin and Rivera, two of baseball’s most decorated stars with a combined six World Series Championships and 25 All-Star Game selections, will also serve on Baseball United’s new board of directors.

Larkin, who played 19 years with the Cincinnati Reds, has spent the bulk of his post-playing career leading international baseball development in South America and Asia, including serving as the manager of the Brazilian national team from 2013 to 2017.

Rivera also spent 19 years with one franchise, pitching his entire career with the New York Yankees. The only player ever unanimously elected to the Hall of Fame, Rivera has also built baseball development programs and academies in his home country of Panama.

“It’s a blessing to be able to continue to grow the beautiful game of baseball,” said Rivera. “The new company structure, along with our new name of Baseball United, positions us for growth in countries that are often overlooked when it comes to baseball. And, even more importantly, we now have the right leadership in place to help us succeed. I’m excited to work alongside Kash, Barry and our entire Baseball United team to make that happen.”

The company also unveiled a new logo and brand that will be used in its worldwide operations.

“Our new league will not only bring more opportunity to hundreds of professional baseball players from around the world, but it will be a benchmark for diversity, equity and inclusion,” said Larkin. “Our grassroots academies and development programs will give access to young kids in underserved countries who haven’t had the opportunity to learn the game and absorb the benefits of team sports. That top-down and bottom-up approach is a critical part of our strategy, and I believe it will be a key driver of our success.”

 

