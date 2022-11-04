You are here

In hospital press talk, wounded but defiant Imran Khan promises to take to streets again
Imran Khan survived apparent assassination attempt on Thursday. (AFP)
Shahjahan Khurram and Aamir Saeed

In hospital press talk, wounded but defiant Imran Khan promises to take to streets again
  • Imran Khan survived apparent assassination attempt on Thursday
  • Nationwide protests until his demands are met, aide says
LAHORE/ISLAMABAD: Sitting in a wheelchair with his legs bandaged, ex-Prime Minister Imran Khan, wounded in a gun attack on his protest convoy, said on Friday he blamed the assault on three officials: Pakistani PM Shehbaz Sharif, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and ISI director-general for counter intelligence, Major General Faisal Naseer, promising to take to the streets again once he recovered.

Khan was holding a press talk at the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Hospital in Lahore, a day after he was shot in the legs on Thursday as he waved to crowds from a truck-mounted container from which he was leading a protest march on the capital, Islamabad, to press for early elections and the resignation of PM Sharif.

“As soon as I am better, I will go out on the streets again, I will again give a call [for a protest march],” a defiant Khan said.

Speaking about what he called a plot to kill him, Khan said:

“Three people made the plan,” naming Sharif, Sanaullah and Nasser.

“I want to ask [army chief] General [Qamar Javed] Bajwa, will your honor rise or fall if you take action against people who inflict violence on people?”

“Hatred will grow,” Khan warned, if the three officials he had named were not held accountable.

“Until these three people resign, how will there be an investigation?”

He asked his party workers and followers to protest until the three people resigned.

“The constitution gives you the right to stand up against oppression and for your freedom,” Khan continued. “You all need to come out to take part in the protest.”

The former premier warned the army chief that these “black sheep” were harming the Pakistan army.

“Don’t treat humans like animals. They will stand up at some point. And this nation has stood up,” Khan said. “There will either be a peaceful revolution or a bloody revolution.”

As Khan spoke, supporters of the former Pakistani prime minister staged nationwide protests, blocking key roads in major cities and clashing with police and security forces.

Khan’s supporters began gathering early on Friday at the place where he was shot in eastern Pakistan and urged the former premier — known by millions around the world as a former star cricket player and captain of the national team — to resume his march on Islamabad.

In the eastern city of Lahore, where Khan is undergoing treatment, groups of protesters burnt tires and blocked major roads at major areas of the city.

They also gathered outside the fortified office of the Punjab provincial governor and pelted the gate with stones, destroying security cameras and barriers, TV footage showed.

Local news channels also showed police using tear gas in Islamabad and Karachi to disperse protesters who had blocked roads.

Protesters also blocked roads in the northwestern city of Peshawar.

Greenpeace UK activists cleared after Russian fuel protest

Greenpeace UK activists cleared after Russian fuel protest
Greenpeace UK activists cleared after Russian fuel protest

Greenpeace UK activists cleared after Russian fuel protest
  • The environmental campaigners occupied a jetty in Grays, eastern Essex, in May, stopping the delivery of 33,000 tonnes of fuel from a Greek-flagged vessel
  • Judge Christopher Williams cleared all 10 after a trial at Chelmsford Magistrates Court
LONDON: Ten Greenpeace activists were cleared of aggravated trespass on Friday after they prevented a tanker carrying Russian diesel from unloading on the River Thames near London.
The environmental campaigners occupied a jetty in Grays, eastern Essex, in May, stopping the delivery of 33,000 tons of fuel from a Greek-flagged vessel.
They claimed they were stopping the funding of Russian state terrorism in Ukraine but were charged with trespass and obstructing a “lawful activity, namely fuel distribution.”
Judge Christopher Williams cleared all 10 after a trial at Chelmsford Magistrates Court, northeast of the British capital, prompting cheers and applause from the defendants.
“I take the view it’s more than likely the Russian war could be described as terrorism,” he said.
Greenpeace UK claimed in a statement that it was the first time a British court had agreed with the argument that the Kremlin’s invasion of Ukraine was “terrorism.”
The defendants produced several witnesses to testify that revenues from oil and gas exports were being used by Russia to fund the conflict.
One of the protesters who was cleared called the verdict “seismic” and said it vindicated their actions in full.
“The judge has recognized that we are just ordinary people whose conscience compelled us to stop the oil funding Putin’s campaign of state terrorism in Ukraine,” said Zoe Pontida, a 32-year-old teacher from Oxford.
“With every new town flattened by bombs and every new war crime being uncovered, the reason for stopping the flow of money to the Kremlin’s death machine has grown stronger.”
She argued that the UK government should have taken similar action “months ago” and urged ministers to bring forward a proposed ban on all Russian fossil fuels.
The protesters reached the jetty at the Navigator Terminals site by dinghy late on May 15, then attached themselves to the structure, unfurling a banner reading “oil fuels war.”
The tanker Andromeda was unable to dock and was turned around in the early hours the following day.

Greece urged to dig harder on phone surveillance scandal

Greece urged to dig harder on phone surveillance scandal
Greece urged to dig harder on phone surveillance scandal

Greece urged to dig harder on phone surveillance scandal
  • The scandal centered on the EYP secret service's tapping opposition party leader Nikos Androulakis' phone
  • Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said he was unaware of the operation, which he said was legal — on national security grounds — but wrong
ATHENS: A European parliamentary committee investigating the use of spyware in the 27-country bloc urged Greek officials on Friday to do more to shed light on a phone surveillance scandal that targeted opposition politicians and journalists.
“We learnt a lot but we also still feel that a lot of our questions remain to be answered,” committee head Jeroen Lenaers said after a fact-finding visit to Greece and fellow European Union member Cyprus.
And the committee rapporteur, Sophie in ’t Veld, said while no definite proof emerged as to who installed and used Predator spyware on the Greek victims' phones, and why, “everything is pointing in the direction of people in government circles.”
The scandal, which shook Greece's center-right government this year, centered on the EYP secret service's tapping opposition party leader Nikos Androulakis' phone. Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said he was unaware of the operation, which he said was legal — on national security grounds — but wrong. EYP's chief and a close Mitsotakis aide resigned.
Apart from EYP, Androulakis, head of the left-wing PASOK party — Greece's third-largest — was separately targeted with Predator spyware, as were another opposition lawmaker and three journalists. The government denies using Predator.
Last month a Greek parliamentary committee investigated Androulakis' surveillance but its overall conclusions remain classified.
Lenaers, a Dutch European lawmaker, said the Greek parliament's investigation “(uncovered) only few facts and did not hear from all the relevant witnesses.”
“The final committee report should be made public,” he told a press conference.
’T Veld said her committee had not found definite proof of who used Predator and why.
“And we will not find that proof as long as the authorities are not willing to share official information with us,” she said, but added: “Everything is pointing in the direction of people in government circles.”
In ’t Veld also charged that Greek authorities hadn't made much of an effort to investigate the use of the spyware.
“On the contrary, most relevant information has been classified,” she said. “This matter must be urgently and fully clarified before” Greece's next parliamentary election, scheduled for mid-2023.
Developed by Israel’s NSO Group, Pegasus can breach mobile phones and extract text messages, passwords, locations and microphone and camera recordings. It's marketed as a tool against crime but many cases have been discovered of countries using it against dissidents, journalists and political opponents.
In Europe, cybersleuths have found traces of Pegasus or other spyware in Poland, Hungary and Spain, as well as Greece and Cyprus.

Netherlands bans UK conspiracy theorist David Icke from EU for 2 years

Netherlands bans UK conspiracy theorist David Icke from EU for 2 years
Netherlands bans UK conspiracy theorist David Icke from EU for 2 years

Netherlands bans UK conspiracy theorist David Icke from EU for 2 years
  • Icke claimed that he had been banned by the "fascist Dutch regime"
  • He published on his website a letter sent to him on Thursday by the Dutch immigration services
LONDON: The Dutch government has banned British conspiracy theorist David Icke from the Netherlands and the entire Schengen area of the European Union for two years over fears his presence could "disturb public order".
Icke claimed that he had been banned by the "fascist Dutch regime" and published on his website a letter sent to him on Thursday by the Dutch immigration services, on behalf of State Secretary for Justice and Security Eric van der Burg.
Icke is a former professional footballer and television presenter who has argued that the world is ruled by reptiles, a theory recently advocated by the Dutch populist parliamentarian Thierry Baudet.
Icke was due to speak at a demonstration in Amsterdam on Sunday against the Ukraine war, the Dutch government and energy prices.
Amsterdam officials fear that there will be clashes, even if Icke only appears by via video link.
"With this letter I inform you that you have been flagged immediately in the Schengen Information System for two years and you are not allowed to enter the Schengen area," said the letter.
"You have been internationally known for years as a propagator of conspiracy theories," it added.
The presence of Icke, who has made "anti-Semitic and offensive statements in the past", could lead to unrest in the Netherlands at a time when violence and threats against politicians are on the rise, said the Dutch government.
Dutch authorities say it is the second time they have taken such action, following the 2019 ban on Steven Anderson, an American preacher who believes that gay people should be executed.

Finnish president optimistic Turkey will ratify Finland's NATO application

Finnish president optimistic Turkey will ratify Finland’s NATO application
Finnish president optimistic Turkey will ratify Finland’s NATO application

Finnish president optimistic Turkey will ratify Finland’s NATO application
  • ‘It is very important to join NATO together with Sweden’
HELSINKI: Finnish president Sauli Niinisto is optimistic Turkey will ratify Finland’s application to join NATO, he told reporters on Friday.

“I’m optimistic that at the end Turkey will ratify our membership, I hope it takes place as soon as possible,” Niinisto told a joint news conference with Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda in Vilnius.

Finland and neighboring Sweden applied for membership of the defense alliance after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The process has been prolonged by negotiations between Finland, Sweden and Turkey after Turkish president Tayyip Erdogan claimed the Nordic countries support groups Turkey deems terrorists.

Niinisto repeated his stance that Finland and Sweden joining together would benefit the whole alliance.

“It’s very important to walk hand in hand with Sweden ... Swedish membership is important for all of us,” he said.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg is currently in Turkey and will meet with Erdogan on Friday while Swedish prime minister Ulf Kristersson is due to travel to Ankara on Nov. 8.

Germany's Olaf Scholz calls on China to use 'influence' on Russia

Germany’s Olaf Scholz calls on China to use ‘influence’ on Russia
Germany’s Olaf Scholz calls on China to use ‘influence’ on Russia

Germany’s Olaf Scholz calls on China to use ‘influence’ on Russia
  • German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is on a one-day visit to Beijing
BEIJING: German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said he told Chinese President Xi Jinping in talks on Friday that he wanted Beijing to use its “influence” on Moscow to stop the war in Ukraine.
“I told President (Xi) that it is important for China to use its influence on Russia,” Scholz said.
“Russia must immediately stop the attacks under which the civilian population is suffering daily and withdraw from Ukraine.”
Scholz, on a one-day visit to Beijing, said Russia, China and the West had agreed to respect the UN charter and “principles such as sovereignty and territorial integrity,” which he said Russia was violating in Ukraine.
The German leader also called on Russian President Vladimir Putin at a news conference to prolong a deal allowing grain shipments to continue from Ukraine via the Black Sea.
“Hunger must not be used as a weapon,” Scholz said.
Grain shipments from Ukraine resumed Thursday after Russia returned to a deal allowing their safe passage following international pressure.
But Moscow said it had yet to decide whether to extend the grain deal beyond November 19 — the renewal date written into the original agreement brokered by the UN and Turkey to stave off a global food emergency.
One of the world’s largest grain exporters, Ukraine was forced to halt almost all deliveries after Russia invaded the country on February 24.
Putin insists the grain goes mainly to European countries, rather than poorer nations.
Ukraine and European countries refute these accusations, saying the supplies are essential for some of the poorest countries on earth.

