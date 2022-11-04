Netherlands bans UK conspiracy theorist David Icke from EU for 2 years

You are here

Conspiracy theorist David Icke at the World Wide Rally for Freedom protest in London on Jul. 24, 2021. (Shutterstock)
  • Icke claimed that he had been banned by the "fascist Dutch regime"
  • He published on his website a letter sent to him on Thursday by the Dutch immigration services
LONDON: The Dutch government has banned British conspiracy theorist David Icke from the Netherlands and the entire Schengen area of the European Union for two years over fears his presence could "disturb public order".
Icke claimed that he had been banned by the "fascist Dutch regime" and published on his website a letter sent to him on Thursday by the Dutch immigration services, on behalf of State Secretary for Justice and Security Eric van der Burg.
Icke is a former professional footballer and television presenter who has argued that the world is ruled by reptiles, a theory recently advocated by the Dutch populist parliamentarian Thierry Baudet.
Icke was due to speak at a demonstration in Amsterdam on Sunday against the Ukraine war, the Dutch government and energy prices.
Amsterdam officials fear that there will be clashes, even if Icke only appears by via video link.
"With this letter I inform you that you have been flagged immediately in the Schengen Information System for two years and you are not allowed to enter the Schengen area," said the letter.
"You have been internationally known for years as a propagator of conspiracy theories," it added.
The presence of Icke, who has made "anti-Semitic and offensive statements in the past", could lead to unrest in the Netherlands at a time when violence and threats against politicians are on the rise, said the Dutch government.
Dutch authorities say it is the second time they have taken such action, following the 2019 ban on Steven Anderson, an American preacher who believes that gay people should be executed.

  • Imran Khan survived apparent assassination attempt on Thursday
  • Nationwide protests until his demands are met, aide says
WAZIRABAD, Pakistan: The party of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, who survived an apparent assassination attempt on Thursday, will hold nationwide protests until its demand for political change in the country is met, a close Khan aide said.
Khan was shot in the leg on Thursday as he waved to crowds from a truck-mounted container from which he was leading a protest march on Islamabad to press for early elections and the resignation of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.
“Today, after Friday prayers, there will be protests across the country, which will continue until Imran Khan’s demand is met,” aide Asad Umar said on Twitter. It was not immediately clear if Umar was referring to Sharif quitting or the holding of snap polls.
The prime minister led a coalition of parties that removed Khan from power through a parliamentary vote in April.
Khan’s supporters began gathering again early on Friday at the place where he was shot and called on the former prime minister — known by millions around the world as the former star player and captain of Pakistan’s cricket team — to restart his march on Islamabad.
“The march must go ahead. It cannot stop. People are very angry, it will become more intense,” Ansar Bashir, 40, a supporter who witnessed the shooting from close by, told Reuters while holding a flag of Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party.
Police — who are yet to log a case or issue a preliminary report on the attack, which occurred in a region where Khan’s party is in government — have cordoned off the area and worked through the night to gather evidence.
The vehicle Khan was traveling in remained parked at the site, a busy street with shops in Wazirabad about 200 km (120 miles) east of Islamabad.
Some of the shops had reopened by early morning, but there was an air of apprehension.
“This has given Wazirabad a bad name. He should stop (the protests), more lives will be lost,” said Tahirul Qamar, a medical worker who had come to the market.


Under medical supervision

Khan, who has yet to speak in public about the incident, spent Thursday night in hospital in Lahore under supervision of doctors, who say his life is not in danger.
Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmeen Rashid, also a member of PTI, told Reuters that two bullets hit Khan in the shin and the thigh.
According to Punjab government spokesperson and PTI leader Mussarat Jamshed Cheema, Khan has demanded that police investigate Prime Minister Sharif, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and intelligence official Maj. Gen. Faisal, alleging they were behind the attack.
Khan and his party have not produced any evidence to support the allegation, while Sharif and Sanaullah have condemned the attack and deny involvement.
The military did not respond to a request for comment on Khan’s allegation, but earlier condemned the incident.
Sharif has called for a transparent inquiry into the shooting.
Sanaullah, speaking to journalists on Friday, expressed concern about a video statement that he said was given in police custody, in which a man presented as the alleged shooter says he was motivated by religious reasons to attack Khan.
The video, whose authenticity Reuters was unable to confirm, was run widely by Pakistani media.
Punjab police confirmed they had made an arrest, but it was not clear if this was the person shown in the footage.
The interior minister said he feared the video might encourage other religious extremists to take matters into their own hands and requested that the PTI review Khan’s security arrangements.

  • ‘It is very important to join NATO together with Sweden’
HELSINKI: Finnish president Sauli Niinisto is optimistic Turkey will ratify Finland’s application to join NATO, he told reporters on Friday.

“I’m optimistic that at the end Turkey will ratify our membership, I hope it takes place as soon as possible,” Niinisto told a joint news conference with Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda in Vilnius.

Finland and neighboring Sweden applied for membership of the defense alliance after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The process has been prolonged by negotiations between Finland, Sweden and Turkey after Turkish president Tayyip Erdogan claimed the Nordic countries support groups Turkey deems terrorists.

Niinisto repeated his stance that Finland and Sweden joining together would benefit the whole alliance.

“It’s very important to walk hand in hand with Sweden ... Swedish membership is important for all of us,” he said.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg is currently in Turkey and will meet with Erdogan on Friday while Swedish prime minister Ulf Kristersson is due to travel to Ankara on Nov. 8.

  • German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is on a one-day visit to Beijing
BEIJING: German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said he told Chinese President Xi Jinping in talks on Friday that he wanted Beijing to use its “influence” on Moscow to stop the war in Ukraine.
“I told President (Xi) that it is important for China to use its influence on Russia,” Scholz said.
“Russia must immediately stop the attacks under which the civilian population is suffering daily and withdraw from Ukraine.”
Scholz, on a one-day visit to Beijing, said Russia, China and the West had agreed to respect the UN charter and “principles such as sovereignty and territorial integrity,” which he said Russia was violating in Ukraine.
The German leader also called on Russian President Vladimir Putin at a news conference to prolong a deal allowing grain shipments to continue from Ukraine via the Black Sea.
“Hunger must not be used as a weapon,” Scholz said.
Grain shipments from Ukraine resumed Thursday after Russia returned to a deal allowing their safe passage following international pressure.
But Moscow said it had yet to decide whether to extend the grain deal beyond November 19 — the renewal date written into the original agreement brokered by the UN and Turkey to stave off a global food emergency.
One of the world’s largest grain exporters, Ukraine was forced to halt almost all deliveries after Russia invaded the country on February 24.
Putin insists the grain goes mainly to European countries, rather than poorer nations.
Ukraine and European countries refute these accusations, saying the supplies are essential for some of the poorest countries on earth.

  • Russia returned to a grain deal this week which allows Ukrainian exports to pass through the Black Sea
ISTANBUL: Russia and Turkiye have reached an agreement to deliver grain free of charge to countries in need including Djibouti, Somalia and Sudan, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday.
Russian President Vladimir Putin "told me during our telephone conversation that we should send grain free of charge to countries including Djibouti, Somalia and Sudan. We have agreed," Erdogan said in a televised address.
"We agreed to discuss this extensively at the G20 summit" in Indonesia, he added.
"We will ensure that grain ships reach all countries in need, especially Somalia, Djibouti and Sudan, which are struggling with serious food crisis and famine."
Russia returned to a grain deal this week which allows Ukrainian exports to pass through the Black Sea.
The July agreement, brokered by the UN and Turkiye, is up for renewal on November 19, three days after the G20 summit concludes in Bali.
Putin has repeatedly criticised the agreement.
On Thursday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said his country would not take part in the G20 if Putin attends. The Russian leader is yet to confirm whether he will or not.
One of the world's largest grain exporters, Ukraine was forced to halt almost all deliveries after Russia invaded the country on February 24.
Putin insists the grain goes mainly to European countries, rather than poorer nations.
Ukraine and European countries refute these accusations.

  • On Friday, levels of the most dangerous PM2.5 particles were almost 25 times the daily maximum recommended by the WHO
NEW DELHI: Primary schools in India’s capital New Delhi will shut to protect children from the toxic smog choking the megacity of 20 million people, authorities said Friday.
Smoke from farmers burning crop stubble, vehicle exhaust and factory emissions combine every winter to blanket the capital in a deadly grey haze.
On Friday, levels of the most dangerous PM2.5 particles — so tiny they can enter the bloodstream — were almost 25 times the daily maximum recommended by the World Health Organization, according to monitoring firm IQAir.
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, under fire from residents and political opponents for failing to address the crisis, said primary schools would be closed from Saturday until “the pollution situation improves.”
“No child should suffer in any way,” Kejriwal told reporters.
Delhi is frequently ranked as one of the world’s most polluted cities. On Friday it again topped IQAir’s list of major cities with the worst air quality.
A Lancet study in 2020 attributed 1.67 million deaths to air pollution in India during the previous year, including almost 17,500 in the capital.
Authorities regularly announce different plans to reduce the pollution, for example by halting construction work, but to little effect.
Tens of thousands of farmers across north India set fire to their fields at the start of every winter to clear crop stubble from recently harvested rice paddies.
The practice is one of the key drivers of Delhi’s annual smog problem and persists despite efforts to persuade farmers to use different clearing methods.
Farm fire smoke accounted for a third of Delhi’s air pollution on Thursday, according to India’s air quality monitoring agency.
The problem is also a political flashpoint — with Delhi and the northern state of Punjab governed by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), a rival to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party.
But Kejriwal called for an end to “blame games and finger-pointing” over responsibility for tackling the smog, after India’s environment minister lambasted the AAP for presiding over an increase in farm fires.
“It won’t help in finding solutions. We can blame them, and they can blame us, but that would lead to nothing,” he said.
“Farmers need solutions,” he added. “The day they get a solution, they will stop burning the stubble.”

