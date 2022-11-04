Saudi-Finnish forum eyes bolstering ties

HELSINKI: Dr. Majid bin Abdullah Al-Qasabi, Saudi minister of commerce and chairman of the board of directors of the General Authority for Foreign Trade, stressed the need to strengthen the economic partnership and diversify bilateral trade between Saudi Arabia and Finland, which is estimated at $645 million annually, and to benefit from Finland’s expertise in research and development, education and training, startups and innovation.
Heading a high-level Saudi delegation participating in the forum organized by Business Finland in cooperation with the Federation of Saudi Chambers, Al-Qasabi explained that the Kingdom’s economy witnessed a transformation that led to the opening of many new sectors and promising opportunities for businesses.
He said the Kingdom is working to transform itself into a global trade and logistics hub, taking advantage of its geographical location and its capabilities, which are currently being developed in light of the national strategy for transport and logistics services.
Al-Qasabi pointed out that there is potential for cooperation in a number of fields, including renewable energy generation, hydrogen use in industrial applications and transportation, as well as in the development and use of carbon capture technologies.
During the forum, which 120 officials from both countries’ public and private sectors attended, the Federation of Saudi Chambers and Business Finland signed a cooperation agreement.
Indonesian embassy celebrates 77th anniversary of independence in Riyadh
Updated 04 November 2022
Lama Alhamawi
RIYADH: The Indonesian embassy hosted a cultural reception to mark the 77th anniversary of the republic’s independence.
Ambassador of Indonesia Abdul Aziz Ahmad and his wife, Lilis Nurul Husna, welcomed their guests of honor and kicked off the celebrations on Thursday evening.
The ambassador told Arab News: “This night is an expression of our independence. For us, independence is very important since we have had very long colonial periods, and this moment is very special for our nation.”
Celebrations at the embassy were pushed back to November, but the official independence day for Indonesia is Aug. 17.
The ambassador began by making a speech to welcome guests and stress the importance of independence day.
The event featured decorated booths serving many Indonesian dishes, live music, and performances from the students of the Indonesian School of Riyadh playing the angklung, a traditional instrument.
The guests of honor were the Governor of Riyadh Region Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz, and His Excellency the Undersecretary of the Emirate of Riyadh Faisal bin Abdulaziz Al-Sudairy.
The ambassador later discussed the importance of celebrating the independence of Indonesia alongside diplomats in Saudi Arabia.
He said: “We would like to announce to the whole world that we are an independent nation and we want to bring prosperity, not only to us but to the rest of the world.
“We want to bring the world together in a very good manner: We can collaborate and cooperate together as nations in order to achieve these ideas.”
He stressed the importance of bringing leaders together to mark the celebration of prosperity and collaboration.
He added that relations between Indonesia and the Kingdom were about “friendship and very good ties; it’s old and traditional ties.”
It was the first major event hosted by the embassy following the ending of COVID-19 restrictions, with many diplomats and public figures celebrating the occasion.
WWE superstars promote anti-bullying campaign in Riyadh
Updated 04 November 2022
Rahaf Jambi
RIYADH: The anti-bullying campaign “Be a Star” was organized on Thursday in collaboration with WWE in Riyadh as part of WWE Week.
A number of students from King Faisal School participated in the event, held at Mrsool Park Stadium, to learn how to manage emotional and mental health and foster healthy social interaction.
Superstars Titus O’Neil, Bobby Lashley, Damian Priest, Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair participated in the anti-bullying initiative.
The stars played games with the students to help them get to know one another while also teaching them teamwork, how to take care of themselves and how to express their emotions in a healthy way.
Speaking about the importance of emotional intelligence, O’Neil said: “When you know how you feel, you know how you can respond to things, and when you see how other people feel, then you have a chance to have a conversation with them and make them feel better.”
During her third trip to Saudi Arabia, wrestler Belair spoke to Arab News about the importance of the campaign.
“We want to encourage the kids not to be bullies and to be the best version of themselves and treat each other with respect and treat themselves with respect. The kids were so amazing today; they were able to express their feelings and emotions, and they know how to channel their emotions,” she said.
Ripley spoke about being bullied as a child and the importance of surrounding oneself with supportive people.
“When I first moved to America from Australia, I didn’t know many people, and I knew I had to make friends by respecting everyone around me because it is what brings people together,” she said. “We all come from different places and backgrounds.”
The superstars also participated in community initiatives in collaboration with the Special Olympics Unified Games, where they played football with people with disabilities.
Over 500,000 kids around the world have benefited from the WWE’s anti-bullying initiative “Be a Star.”
This month, the WWE Crown Jewel made a comeback in Riyadh as a part of Riyadh Season 2022. On Saturday, in the Riyadh Season’s Fan Festival zone, Roman Reigns will face Logan Paul for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. The event kicks off at 4:30 p.m.
‘Unstainable Thobe’ merges tradition with technology
New cloth is brainchild of food, PR firms
Limited production and not on sale
Updated 04 November 2022
Lama Alhamawi
RIYADH: Having a stain on your pristine white thobe can be quite bothersome if you are out and about, but with “Unstainable Thobe” it could all become a distant worry.
The product is the brainchild of food company Heinz and public relations firm Wunderman Thompson.
“The inspiration was real people and Arabian Gulf culture. The thobes, kanduras, and dishdashas are really important in the region. They are the national garments and keeping them pristine white is a real concern and source of great pride,” Adham Abdullah, senior copywriter at Wunderman Thompson Dubai told Arab News.
“Wearing a thobe is a given, packing a spare one is a given, and needing to eat carefully is an accepted constraint. But what if you could fearlessly eat all the food you like with all the sauces you enjoy, without worrying about stains, let alone having to think about keeping spare clean ones in your car? That’s a real-life solution,” Rita Giannelli, brand manager at Heinz, said.
The “Unstainable Thobe” launched through the partnership follows the traditional Saudi design of the garment but the developers aim to expand their production to launch UAE-style kanduras and Oman-style dishdashas.
The “Unstainable Thobe” took one year to create from conceptualization, approval, testing and production.
“The test phase was the longest one. It took us months to find the right technology and many more to learn the best way to apply the technology to the thobes without compromising the natural feel of the fabric while offering the protection we need to avoid stains,” Tiago Bastos, Wunderman Thompson Dubai’s creative director, said.
“When we were applying the nanotechnology to the fully tailored thobe, the fabric became thicker and unpleasant to wear. More than that, the protection would work for regular drinks like coffee and tea but wouldn’t fully protect against heavier liquids like ketchup or sauces,” Bastos said.
The design team resolved the issue by applying the anti-stain technology directly to the yarn of the thread — even before it became an actual fabric.
“The ‘Unstainable Thobe’ is the result of merging tradition and technology. While the fabric is the same as the ones preferred by local tailors, the tech applied to it is something completely different,” Pablo Dachefsky, Wunderman Thompson Dubai’s executive creative director, said.
The protective barrier of the thobe that prevents staining is made of millions of 40 nanometer-wide silicone filaments that adhere to the material of the fabric, creating a coat that protects it from spills.
One of the concerns people face with an unstainable material is that the fabric loses the protective layer after a few washes. The “Unstainable Thobe'' aims to address that concern with their technology.
“The thobes can be washed regularly without compromising the protection,” Dachefsky said.
The development team stressed to never rub any spills or stains on the fabric and that if anything does spill on the thobe the first step is to splash some water on it and watch as the stain slides away.
The creators shared that for now the “Unstainable Thobe” is a limited edition and is not for sale but can be won through the Heinz social media accounts.
Wunderman Thompson Dubai and Heinz have previously partnered on numerous projects.
Wunderman Thompson Dubai created social and digital assets for the brand that were relevant to the GCC market.
“I think this is a perfect example of how brands can stay true to themselves while embracing and being relevant to local markets. This is how brands need to move forward,” Dachefsky said.
The creative director said that he expects to see more collaborations like this in the future.
“The GCC is a region of such rich culture that welcomes people from all over the world with open arms. Acknowledging and celebrating the people, traditions, and heritage from here is not only good for business but also the least we can do as well-received newcomers.”
Small step for big cats as Catmosphere launches Kingdom’s second Catwalk
Royal Commission of AlUla, Arabian Leopard Fund among private, public sector bodies backing worldwide conservation initiative
‘Wellbeing of humanity, wildlife and the environment intrinsically intertwined,’ says founder Princess Reema Bandar Al-Saud
Updated 04 November 2022
Arab News
RIYADH: Catmosphere Foundation is launching its second Catwalk on Saturday, building on the success of the 2021 event, which attracted more than 27,000 participants in 102 countries.
Founded in 2021 by Princess Reema Bandar Al-Saud, the foundation focuses on conservation challenges involving the world’s big cat species.
In 2021, Catmosphere launched Catwalk and invited people to get active as a way of underlining the need that big cats have for their natural habitats.
By focusing on the way self-care and care for nature are linked, Catwalk also strives to demonstrate how all our wellbeing is interconnected.
Catmosphere’s efforts are supported by partners from both public and private sectors.
These include Royal Commission of AlUla and the Arabian Leopard Fund, and government entities such as Ministry of Interior, Ministry of Municipalities, Housing and Rural Affairs, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture, Ministry of Education, Ministry of Media and Ministry of Sport.
Sporting bodies, such as the Saudi Arabian Olympic and Paralympic committees, Saudi Games, and the Saudi Sports for All Federation, have also offered support.
Catmosphere’s founder Princess Reema said: “The many challenges we face globally make it increasingly apparent that the wellbeing of humanity, wildlife and the environments on which we depend are all intrinsically intertwined.
“Catmosphere was founded to highlight these interdependencies, helping to raise awareness for the plight of the big cats and demonstrate how all of our wellbeing is interconnected. We amplify aspects of the concept of One Health, advocated by multiple UN agencies, whose message we wholeheartedly support,” she added.
She said that the inaugural Catwalk in 2021 demonstrated people’s support for conservation efforts directed at big cat species around the world.
“In 2022, we are building on this success, with the public increasingly engaged post-pandemic and with the increasingly apparent effects of climate change highlighting the urgency of the situation. The international profile of Catwalk, supported by inspirational and like-minded partners, is the epitome of our central message that, through collaboration, benefits can be achieved for individuals and the collective,” she said.
Catwalks in the Kingdom are being organized or hosted by a host of entities, including governates, the Ministry of Municipalities, Housing and Rural Affairs, the General Entertainment Authority, King Salman Royal Reserves and King Abdulaziz Royal Reserve, National Center for Wildlife, KACST, Royal Commission for Riyadh City (with a Catwalk in the Diplomatic Quarter), and the Diriyah Gate Development Authority.
Support from multiple Saudi partners means that the public can now register for any of more than 50 organized walks in Saudi Arabia through the website www.halayalla.com/sa-en/tickets/group/catwalk
In 2022, private sector support for Catwalk has come from businesses such as Mukatafa, Hala Yalla, SRMG, STC, Noon, Al-Arabia Outdoor Advertising, Tamami, Panda, Aljazera Markets Co., Kudu, Alamar Group and Al-Khoraryef Group.
Saudi Arabia to take center stage for world fashion industry conference
The Fashion Commission, one of 11 sector-specific commissions under the Ministry of Culture, is helping to lead the advancement of the fashion sector in Saudi Arabia
Updated 2 min 10 sec ago
Nada Alturki
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is set to take center stage when the world’s fashion industry converges on Riyadh for a major international conference.
Leading regional and global figures will discuss key sector issues such as sustainability, entrepreneurship, diversity and culture, and innovation during the three-day Fashion Futures gathering.
The event will also provide a shopwindow for Saudi designers and brands to showcase and sell their products.
And taking place alongside the conference will be the Fashion Fabrics Expo, the world’s largest showcase dedicated to sustainable sourcing.
Hosted by the Saudi Fashion Commission, the annual conference will take place at the City Hub in Prince Mohammed bin Salman Nonprofit City from Nov. 17 to 19.
It will feature speakers, industry influencers, retail activations, and pop-up events, as well as panel discussions, networking, question and answer, and masterclass sessions, and a closed-street party.
Conferences such as these are so essential because they provide the opportunity for our talent to receive well- deserved international recognition.
Princess Reema bint Bandar, member of the commission’s board
Princess Reema bint Bandar, a member of the commission’s board, said: “The Fashion Futures conference shows the incredible talent and thriving fashion scene in the Kingdom. It is a testament to our Saudi talent, creativity, and collaboration.
“Conferences such as these are so essential because they provide the opportunity for our talent to receive well-deserved international recognition.”
To promote the importance of education, learning, and global exchange, the commission has collaborated with several partners and creatives to arrange specialized masterclasses and discussions.
Abdullah Abo Milhim, professor at the Italian design school Istituto Marangoni, will lead a masterclass on the business side of fashion, focusing on market development, innovation trends, digital transformation, supply chains, and merchandising.
One of the event’s partners, the Chalhoub Group, will be presenting a workshop — run by The Greenhouse — in support of growing local talents, centering the group’s initiatives toward innovation and entrepreneurship.
Bachar Sabbagh, the group’s managing director for Saudi Arabia, said: We are fortunate to be part of the growth and transformation taking place in Saudi Arabia, scaling to new heights by nurturing Saudi talents, delighting consumers, and shaping the Kingdom’s retail sector.
“Over the past years, the Chalhoub Group has worked to build partnerships with public and private partners to enhance cooperation and explore opportunities.
“Our participation at Fashion Futures and our continued collaboration with the Fashion Commission is a testimony to our continuous efforts to support the Kingdom’s growth, Saudi designers, and talents.”
Other workshops will include a visual merchandising and brand content development masterclass targeting industry players, presented by Accademia Costume and Moda, an award-winning family-run Italian fashion school.
And a fashion stylist, senior executive, and politician image consultant will share her experience on crafting a personal brand.
Meanwhile, thousands of sustainable, commercially available, and interactive textiles will be on display at the Fashion Fabrics Expo along with newly developed innovative materials mastered with cutting-edge technologies.
The expo aims to positively impact the fashion industry both locally and globally.
Chief executive officer of the Fashion Commission, Burak Cakmak, said: “Fashion Futures is an opportunity for Saudi Arabia to bring the global fashion community together to drive forward sustainability, entrepreneurship, diversity and culture, and innovation.
“We have placed innovation at the heart of the conference this year, with textile innovation a key theme. Creating future opportunities for all, industry experts will share their expertise and sustainability-driven solutions.
“Unlocking the potential of cleaner, greener solutions requires consumer, industry, and government buy-in that initiatives such as Fashion Futures will help to achieve.”
The Fashion Commission, one of 11 sector-specific commissions under the Ministry of Culture, is helping to lead the advancement of the fashion sector in the Kingdom.
Founded in 2020, it has been responsible for a host of industry initiatives, such as the Saudi 100 Brands exhibiting work in New York and Milan.