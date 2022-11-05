British director Guy Ritchie to be honored at Red Sea film festival

RIYADH: British filmmaker Guy Ritchie will be honored for “his exceptional contribution to the film industry” at the Red Sea International Film festival, event organizers said.
Ritchie, known for hits such as “Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels,” “Snatch” and “The Man From U.N.C.L.E.” will receive the award at the second festival in Jeddah.
“British film director, producer and screenwriter Guy Ritchie is considered one of the most successful directors working today,” said organizers. “A gifted storyteller, Ritchie has a unique signature style and is renowned for a body of work.”
Saudi Arabia’s premier film festival runs from Dec. 1-10 and will feature more than 130 films and shorts from more than 60 countries in 41 languages.
Mohammed Al-Turki, CEO of the Red Sea International Film Festival, said: “Guy Ritchie is a pioneering director and unique storyteller.”
Over the past 20 years, he has created a huge variety of unforgettable characters featuring original and intricate plots on the big screen. We are delighted to honor his extraordinary talents at the festival and look forward to welcoming him to Jeddah this December.”
Diamond-selling megastar, actor, and dancer Usher, has eight Grammy Awards to his name, was Billboard’s No. 1 Hot 100 Artist and No. 2 most successful artist of the 2000s, and according to the Recording Industry Association of America is one of the best-selling artists in American music history.
John Lickrish, chief executive officer of Flash Entertainment, said: “The addition of Grammy Award-winning industry icon Usher to the opening night, alongside critically acclaimed artist Dave, and having two AAA artists for the Thursday night is something new for Yasalam, new for us, and really adds value for fans.
“This will be a unique, memorable evening of live entertainment,” he added.
Climate change the ‘defining war’ of our time, warns Saudi artist Abdulnasser Gharem in New York show
‘Climate Refugee’ is one of 10 new works on display in Gharem’s ‘Hospitable Thoughts,’ his first solo show in New York.
Updated 04 November 2022
Rebecca Anne Proctor
DUBAI: Dozens of light and dark gray rubber stamps form a map of the world on an aluminum board hung on a wall. Observed from afar, it looks like a painting. But “Climate Refugee” — a new work from the acclaimed Saudi artist Abdulnasser Gharem — isn’t supposed to be observed from afar. As one gets closer, the real message of the work becomes clearer. Tiny blue and turquoise stamps are placed in areas containing the most refugees. And embedded in the work are phrases that include: “When innocent immigrants are killed, it’s neither a moral failure nor a sin, merely a technical error.” And “Refugee camps are optimal forms of mercy killings.” And “The appearance of foreigners threatens our way of life.”
The artwork places the spotlight on the world’s refugee crisis shaped by what Gharem calls “economic violence,” as climate change is accompanied by an increase in physical and psychological barriers impacting humanity. “Climate Refugee” is one of 10 new works juxtaposed with several older ones on display in Gharem’s “Hospitable Thoughts” — his first solo show in New York — which runs until Dec. 18 at Marc Strauss.
“Geographical distances are no longer barriers to movement; the major refugee highways are becoming increasingly diversified, especially as we live in a world characterized more than ever by an unfair distribution of capabilities and freedom of movement,” Gharem writes in his statement for the show. “Wars are not the only cause of migration … global warming and climate change may be direct causes of the formation of new immigrants.”
In “Hospitable Thoughts,” Gharem’s artistic journey returns literally and figuratively to the origins of his creative journey, which he says was impacted hugely by the events of 9/11. His new work, shown in the city where the cataclysmic attacks took place, wrestles with the topic of barriers — mental, social and physical —that has shaped his art ever since.
Gharem was in his hometown of Khamis Mushait when the attacks on New York’s World Trade Center took place. When he heard the names of the Saudi hijackers, four of whom were also from Khamis Mushait, he realized that two had been classmates of his. Since then, he has questioned why these men — well-educated and well brought-up — were led to do what they did while he became an artist. Gharem recalls how he and several fellow Saudi artists, including Ahmed Mater, Ashraf Fayadh and Abdulkarim Qassim, working at Al Muftaha Art Village in Abha, were deeply depressed by the events of 9/11, and the ensuing US invasion of Iraq in 2003, as well as growing international hostility towards Saudis, and the extremely conservative political ideology of the Kingdom at the time.
“We didn’t know what to do and so we turned to art,” he tells Arab News. But while other artists at Al Muftaha Art Village were painting in Western styles, Gharem and the previously mentioned artists looked elsewhere for inspiration.
“We wanted to create our own artistic style, different from that of the West, with a different medium and a subject matter that was inherently our own,” he says.
For the past 21 years, Gharem’s art has championed issues related to social justice, particularly through art classes at his studio in Riyadh, where he encourages young Saudis to think creatively. Artists in training there also assist him in the painstaking creation of works such as “Climate Refugee.”
Gharem believes that we are living in an era obsessed “with demolition, production, and excessive hysterical violence” aimed not only at humans, but at all living organisms and species.
“The defining war at the present against all living species is climate change — wrought from man’s carelessness and obsession with consumption, a hysterical violence,” Gharem tells Arab News. “In the end most wars are about the market and the means and ownership of production, especially (today) when the disparity between the haves and have-nots has reached a new apex.”
Additional works on show in “Hospitable Thoughts” explore notions of authoritarianism and borders and their effects on our wellbeing. Overcoming such barriers in the mind and body, believes Gharem, is a way to transcend differences and work towards a greater humanity.
In “Concrete Block V,” “Don’t Trust The Concrete,” “Concrete Wall II,” and “Participatory Surveillance” — all made in 2022 — Gharem recreates uses rubber stamps to recreate man-made barriers found throughout the world. Elsewhere are works that echo earlier pieces by the artist, such as “The Stamp (Moujaz)” (2022), a large 36 x 40 inch-hand-carved wood stamp with embossed rubber face, which brings to mind his 2012 work “The Stamp (Inshallah).” There’s also “Prosperity without Growth II” (2020), which again uses rubber stamps to depict a colorful Byzantine-style mosaic with three men, one dressed in traditional Saudi attire. But an amorphous white blob, akin to damage on an ancient artwork, erases about half of the image.
Other works include milestones from his career: “Moujaz Stamp Print” (2013); “The Path (Siraat)” (2007); a pigment print triptych from “Hijamah (Traditional Pain Treatment Performance)” (2015). Many are about repetition, informed by his experience as a colonel in the Saudi army.
“Orders were issued to us and then we repetitively reissued them to others. I felt the harshness of repetition,” he writes in his show statement. “What distinguishes the repetition of letters, numbers, and symbols, as well as phrases, in the stamp paintings and sculptures is that they are reversed. They represent the mirrored image, albeit reversed in content and intention.”
In “Caged Humanity,” one of the new works on display, hundreds of rubber stamps are laid out in the pattern of interlocking barbed wire. The cage in the artwork almost appears to move upwards, as if about to wipe out several last messages from Gharem: “Here all feelings of compassion are eradicated,” one reads. But among them is a phrase that holds some hope for the future too: “A society devoid of strangers.”
Recipes for Success: Bahraini baker Dona Murad offers advice, a delicious mocha recipe
Updated 04 November 2022
Shaistha Khan
TORONTO: Dona Murad’s connection to the kitchen started with family. Her mother and grandmother were talented bakers, who instilled in her an appreciation for the dedication and passion that is required to “create.”
Now a coffee roaster and owner of two bakeries, Murad left a regimented, nine-to-five job to focus on her passion for coffee and the food and beverage industry in general. She had noticed that some of her friends would travel to certain cities just for their café culture. In 2015, she founded Hopscotch Bakery & Café to cater to this gap in the Bahraini market.
Mostly self-taught, Murad believes that the hands-on learning that has come with running her own bakery and coffee shop has outweighed any academic training she might have gotten.
After achieving success with Hopscotch Bakery & Café and Grind Micro Roastery in Bahrain, she has now opened Librae Bakery in New York.
Based in Lower Manhattan, Librae might be seen as just another just another grab-and-go coffee spot in the Big Apple. But as Murad tells it, it’s an oasis where her customers are encouraged to “come and dwell.”
She tells Arab News: “New York has incredible energy; it’s constantly rushing. We bring Bahraini hospitality and the culture around community — the aspect of slowing things down.” One example of this is the café’s majlis. Most of her NY counterparts wouldn’t be nearly so generous with a seating area taking up precious real estate.
Murad calls Librae a “third-culture bakery” — alongside Bahraini hospitality and New York vibes, the bakery uses Copenhagen baking techniques. Known for its culinary innovation, the Danish capital’s approach to fermentation is scientific and lengthy, with no shortcuts tolerated. At Librae Bakery, they employ a similar meticulous approach, with three tiers, Murad explains.
“Does it taste good? Is it the correct use of ingredients? And is it needed? If it passes these parameters, we know we’re on to something,” she says. A Librae croissant, for example, takes over 72 hours to create.
Here, Murad discusses the power of good bread, cleanliness, and kindness, and provides a simple mocha recipe.
Q. When you started out, what was the most common mistake you made?
A. Cooking when I was hungry. Never do that. And never take a shortcut.
Q. What’s your top tip for amateur bakers?
A. Clean as you go. That’s probably the first, and most important, lesson you learn in any kitchen. Also, purchase a cast-iron skillet. It’s my favorite, for baking and cooking.
Q. What’s one ingredient that can instantly improve any dish?
A. Black lime is my personal favorite. Not only is it a key ingredient in a lot of classic Bahraini dishes, but its versatility — it can complement both sweet and savory dishes — is amazing. One of our signature items at Librae is the Black Lime Curd Babka.
Q. What’s your go-to dish if you have to cook something quickly?
A. I make a plum cardamom crumble that my husband swears is the best thing I make. I think it’s totally average, but he loves it.
Q. What’s your favorite dish to cook?
A. I’m a sucker for incredibly crispy, grilled, or charred lamb chops. My mother, who works with me on every project, will tell you that I can eat a terrifying amount of lamb chops in one sitting. I am a simple person and I adore a garden barbeque, surrounded by people I love.
Q. What’s the most difficult dish to cook on your current menu?
A. A plain butter croissant. It took us months — and thousands of failed attempts — to get what we consider the best butter croissant.
Q. When you go out to eat, do you find yourself critiquing the food? What’s he most common mistake that you find in other restaurants?
A. Anyone who has the bravery and work ethic to open a restaurant only deserves my praise. However, one thing I’m always impressed by is good bread and good coffee. If a restaurant (does this well), I’m a sucker for it.
Q. As a boss, are you a disciplinarian? Or are you quite laid back?
A. I can say with great confidence that one of the most important things I did when hiring for the bakery was to think about having a kind team. Kindness was more important than talent. Restaurant hours are brutal, you spend all your waking hours together. I care for respect and integrity, the rest can be taught or learned together. The days of toxic kitchen culture are over.
Dona Murad’s Mocha recipe
Ingredients:
2 cups cocoa powder
2 cups white sugar
1 tablespoon sea salt
1 tablespoon vanilla essence
750 ml water
Instructions:
1. Blend all the ingredients together. The mix should have a syrup-like texture.
2. Add the syrup to your favorite espresso (or just to hot milk for a great hot chocolate).
3. Don’t forget the marshmallows!
Review: ‘Cabinet of Curiosities’ reinvigorates the horror anthology series
Guillermo del Toro’s new collection of standalone stories is a fantastical triumph
Updated 04 November 2022
Matt Ross
LONDON: Netflix’s “Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities” is, as you might surmise, a collection of horror stories from the acclaimed, Oscar-winning director. In the style of Alfred Hitchcock, or Rod Serling, del Toro introduces each of the eight episodes — but rather than serving as a simple nod to “Alfred Hitchcock Presents” or Serling’s “The Twilight Zone,” the mood-setting aperitif gives the series a common thread, guiding viewers back to the central premise at the outset of each self-contained story.
“Cabinet of Curiosities” is executive produced by del Toro, and features a smattering of stories from a host of different writers and directors — from frequent del Toro collaborators to veteran filmmakers. Tonally, there’s something for everyone — so long as everyone is in the mood for del Toro’s trademark gothic leanings and some rather visceral horror. But whether it’s Guillermo Navarro’s “Lot 36” or Jennifer Kent’s “The Murmuring,” each of the standalone stories spares no expense in terms of production value and commitment to del Toro’s inimitable eye for a (sometimes unsettlingly) cinematic experience.
Anthology shows often struggle to feel like anything more than a series of disconnected, meandering tales with the inevitably varying quality that entails. That may well be why the format continually goes in and out of fashion. But what makes “Cabinet of Curiosities” a real gem is the looming specter, and visible influence, of del Toro himself. Those who find his movies hard to watch will find precious little here to change their mind. But those who regard him as one of TV and cinema’s most significant voices (and his ever-expanding haul of statuettes suggest there are many) can revel in something rather special: a collection of seemingly disparate episodes united by high-quality production (so good it can even overcome some schlocky dialog) and unsettling, unnerving scares. Even if the title didn’t give it away, few could fail to spot del Toro’s hand guiding these stories along — with all the fantastical, gory, and sometimes brutal storytelling that invariably entails.
Saudi local brands are no strangers to creativity and originality, and to keep yourself afloat in such a sea of talent is a notable feat. KaafMeem is one such brand that has made a name for itself.
It caters to Saudi women by giving them unique abayas that match their style. The designs are unique, and the product is woven with class. The brand boasts variety for all women, with shorter abayas that fit the daily hustle, to the more sophisticated look.
The designs are colored in a way that makes pairing with other clothes an easy task.
The tarha is also available in different colors and these are easy to mix and match to produce fun outfits. KaafMeem even stocks a double-sided tarha that can take the place of two in your wardrobe.
The brand also offers accessories and masks so you can be safe and chic at the same time.
KaafMeem has also produced clothing to be worn under the abaya. These sets are ideal for someone looking to put together a modest outfit, and who wants the abaya to flow on top.
Dresses that fit the abaya like a glove come in presentation boxes to provide the ideal present for a loved one, or even yourself.
Customer service is friendly and accommodating. Once the product is delivered, a member of staff will get in touch with the buyer to make sure they are happy.