Nets win without Irving, Bucks keep rolling

Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant dunks past Washington Wizards forward Deni Avdija during the second half of an NBA basketball game Friday in Washington. (AP)
Updated 28 sec ago
AFP

  • Kevin Durant comes up just shy of a triple double, delivering 28 points, nine rebounds and 11 assists
  • The Milwaukee Bucks beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 115-102 to improve to 8-0, the best start in franchise history
LOS ANGELES: The Brooklyn Nets shook off controversy and eased to a 128-86 NBA victory over the Washington Wizards on Friday in their first game since star guard Kyrie Irving was suspended.

Kevin Durant came up just shy of a triple double, delivering 28 points, nine rebounds and 11 assists.

Nic Claxton added 18 points for the Nets, who notched just their third victory of a young season that has already seen plenty of turmoil.

The Nets sacked head coach Steve Nash on Tuesday, and suspended Irving for at least five games on Friday — a week after he sparked a firestorm with a social media post featuring a link to a film widely condemned as anti-Semitic.

Hours after the suspension was announced Irving did apologize via Instagram, but the fallout continued Friday as Nike suspended its relationship with him and canceled the upcoming launch of his Kyrie 8 signature shoe.

“Let’s put the joy back in basketball,” Nets owner Joe Tsai said in a tweet after the victory.

Durant certainly did all he could in that direction, shining in his hometown of Washington where the margin of defeat was the largest at home in Wizards history.

Up by 12 at halftime, the Nets roared out of the gate in the third quarter and outscored the Wizards 59-29 in the second half.

“We just continued to move the basketball all night. Everybody touched it, everybody got to the paint and was able to generate some good offense,” Durant said.

“That’s how we want to play moving forward,” added Durant, whose highlights included a wicked crossover dribble that brought Wizards center Daniel Gaffort to the floor in the first quarter.

A change of look didn’t change the fortunes of reigning NBA champions Golden State, who fell 114-105 to the Pelicans in New Orleans for a fifth straight defeat.

Stephen Curry, Andrew Wiggins, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green all sat out as Warriors coach Steve Kerr made good on his assertion that he was “willing to play anybody” in a bid to turn things around.

Youngsters Jonathan Kuminga, Moses Moody, Anthony Lamb and Ty Jerome kept it close, but couldn’t get over the hump against a Pelicans team led by Brandon Ingram’s 26 points.

The Los Angeles Lakers also lost again as Lauri Markkanen scored 27 points to lead the surprising Utah Jazz to a 130-116 victory.

Jordan Clarkson added 20 points and Kelly Olynyk scored 18 for the Jazz, who improved to 7-3.

Russell Westbrook had 28 points and six assists off the bench for Los Angeles, who fell to 2-6. LeBron James, who has been battling flu and a sore left foot, had 17 points and 11 rebounds.

Lakers coach Darvin Ham called the game a “huge step backward,” pointing to lackluster defense that saw the Jazz score 75 points in the first half.

Meanwhile, the Milwaukee Bucks kept rolling, beating the Minnesota Timberwolves 115-102 to improve to 8-0, the best start in franchise history.

Two-time NBA Most Valuable Player Giannis Antetokounmpo had his 30th career triple double with 26 points, 14 rebounds and 11 assists and Jrue Holiday scored 29 points for the Bucks, the only unbeaten team remaining.

In Dallas, Luka Doncic scored 35 points as the Mavericks held off the Toronto Raptors 111-110.

The Serbian star notched his eighth straight game and joined NBA great Wilt Chamberlain as the only players to score 30 or more in eight or more straight games to start a season.

Chamberlain did it twice — including his run of 23 games with 30 or more to start the 1962-63 season.

The New York Knicks, Indiana Pacers and Portland Trail Blazers also pulled out narrow victories. The Knicks edged the shorthanded Philadelphia 76ers 106-104, the Pacers held off the Miami Heat 101-99 and the Blazers downed the Phoenix Suns 108-106.

Despite the absence of ailing Joel Embiid and injured James Harden, the Sixers led by 12 early in the fourth quarter but they couldn’t resist the Knicks rally.

Portland’s Jerami Grant was the hero in Phoenix, where his season-high 30 points included the buzzer-beating game winner.

Topics: basketball NBA

Sabalenka beats Pegula to reach WTA Finals semis, Ons Jabeur eliminated

Updated 05 November 2022
AFP

  • Sabalenka, who improved to 4-1 against Pegula, took charge early and took full advantage of four first-set double faults from Pegula
FORTH WORTH, TEXAS: Aryna Sabalenka beat Jessica Pegula 6-3, 7-5 on Friday and advanced to the semifinals of the WTA Finals as second-ranked Tunisian Ons Jabeur was eliminated.

Greece’s Maria Sakkari, ranked fifth, beat Jabeur 6-2, 6-3 on Friday night to finish unbeaten in round-robin play.

Her victory assured Sabalenka of second place in the Nancy Richey Group and a berth in the knockout stages.

Seventh-ranked Sabalenka had done her part with the victory over third-ranked Pegula.

With so much on the line, Sabalenka was dialed in from the start.

“I’m just happy that I was really focused from the beginning to the end and I was able to finish this match in two sets,” she said.

Sabalenka, who improved to 4-1 against Pegula, took charge early and took full advantage of four first-set double faults from Pegula.

The second set was a more tightly contested affair, Pegula quickly erasing an early break as Sabalenka suddenly found herself struggling on serve.

Despite seven double faults in the second set, Sabalenka managed to keep it close and broke for a 5-3 lead to pile the pressure back on Pegula.

Pegula, who secured her spot in the elite season-ending event with her triumph at Guadalajara in October, responded with a service break of her own and leveled the set at 5-5, Sabalenka digging deep to win the last two games and polish it off in two sets.

“It’s tough but that’s tennis,” Pegula said. “You have one good week, and then you’re right back at it the next. There’s a lot of really high highs and low lows.

“You end the year well and then I come here, lose all my matches,” added Pegula, who noted the number of her defeats this week in Fort Worth was the same as she’d endured in “like three months.”

Jabeur, a finalist at Wimbledon and the US Open this year, could have still sneaked into the semis with a straight-sets win over Sakkari.

But she didn’t get a look in as a “fearless” Sakkari wrapped up a victory in just 69 minutes.

As group winner, Sakkari guaranteed she won’t have to take on No. 1 ranked Iga Swiatek in the semifinals.

Instead she’ll face either Caroline Garcia or Daria Kasatkina, who clash on Saturday with second place in the Tracy Austin Group on the line.

“I think I just have to keep doing what I’ve been doing,” Sakkari said in an on-court interview. “I’m trusting myself. I’m just fearless on the court.”

Sabalenka will have the unenviable task of taking on Swiatek in the semifinals. The Polish star, whose eight titles this year include the French Open and US Open, has reigned at No. 1 for 30 weeks.

Swiatek has won the last four of their five career meetings, including a US Open semifinal in September.

Topics: tennis Ons Jabeur Aryna Sabalenka

As World Cup break looms, Howe won't be drawn on Newcastle's transfer window plans

Updated 05 November 2022
Liam Kennedy

  • I’m not trying to dodge your question but I will because we haven’t had discussions on January yet,’ said the head coach
NEWCASTLE: Eddie Howe refuses to be drawn on whether Newcastle United plans to dip into the transfer market come January.

The Qatar World Cup, which kicks off on Nov. 20, slap bang in the middle of the Premier League season, looks set to punctuate what has been an incredible start to the top-flight campaign for the Magpies.

Sitting comfortably in the top-six mix after 13 games, in fourth spot with 24 points from a possible 39, things could barely have gone much better for United.

Despite a net spend of more than $200million so far during the two transfer windows since the majority takeover of the club by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, Howe has been credited with squeezing the absolute maximum performance out of what is largely the same core group of players who struggled with relegation trouble during the early part of last season.

Six of United’s 10 outfielders who took to the pitch in the 4-0 hammering of Aston Villa last weekend were at St James’ Park prior to the buyout last October. However, the impressive start to the season has not silenced speculation about possible new signings when the trading window opens after the World Cup.

While Howe is understood, as might be expected, to be keeping one eye on options for the window, he is in no mood to reveal his plans to anyone outside of the club.

“I’m not trying to dodge your question but I will because we haven’t had discussions on January yet,” he said when asked whether he would be actively looking for new signings at the turn of the year.

“We haven’t had internal discussions in terms of finances and how we look in the market. That’ll be a question for another day.

“At the moment, our focus is on the three games (that remain before the World Cup break). During the break, we’ll look to January to see what our options are.”

Already this season is shaping up to be a tale of expectations exceeded by United. Some might have expected that a place in the top 10, maybe even the top eight, would be a realistic target during the first full season under PIF ownership, but only the most optimistic could have imagined that a top-four finish might be possible. Yet things continue to develop apace on Tyneside.

“I don’t know, it depends on who is setting those expectations,” Howe said. “For me, I’ve always said we plan to win. That’s our expectation, so if we don’t do that we fall below what we want to do.

“I’ve just been very pleased with the consistency of our training and performances. All I ask is we continue that to the best of our ability.

“I try to stay very detached from the emotion because I don’t think that helps me in my preparation and trying to get the team focused on the next challenge. All I want to do is to try and get the team performing at the highest level it can with the potential inside the squad and not really focus too much on results or targets, just try and drive the team in the way I think is best.”

As Newcastle prepare for a visit to Southampton on Sunday, Callum Wilson is expected to start the game at Saint Mary’s having come through an illness.

“I think he’s OK; he’s had a little cold. It’s funny how everything gets around, especially when you’re doing a podcast, but fingers crossed he’ll be OK,” said Howe, referring to Wilson’s appearance on a BBC podcast earlier in the week.

“New (injury) problems? No. I think we’ve had, as we always do, a few bumps and bruises but nothing too bad.

“We’ve come through with Allan (Saint-Maximin) OK after his little cameo. Jonjo (Shelvey) is OK after his little cameo, too, so the strength of the group is slowly returning.

“We have Emil (Krafth), Alex (Isak) and Matt Ritchie still out but, apart from that, I think we’re in a good place.”

One player who will definitely not be making the trip to the south coast of England this weekend is Joelinton. The Brazilian picked up his fifth booking of the season during the victory over Villa and therefore picked up a one-game suspension.

“I think Joe’s been fantastic again this season,” said Howe. “He’s been a model of consistency. Really pleased to see him score last week. I felt he needed that for himself and he was very pleased to get that goal.

“But again, I asked him to play in a slightly different position and he did it selflessly for the team. As always with Joe, I think he’s got that steadiness and work ethic and determination that the team needs. When we are playing at our best, he epitomizes that.”

Topics: football Newcastle Newcastle United Eddie Howe 2022 FIFA World Cup FIFA World Cup

Ruben Dias on City's footmark on history

Updated 05 November 2022
Arab News

Ruben Dias says Manchester City will push themselves to leave a “footmark on the history of football.”

Not content with dominating the English game with four Premier League titles in the past five years, the Abu Dhabi-owned club are intent on achieving even more.

That is the belief of defender Dias, who has won championships in both his two seasons with City since joining from Benfica for £65 million.

He wants another in this campaign — and only Sir Alex Ferguson’s Manchester United have managed this feat in three successive seasons in the Premier League era.

And that’s what City want — to lift the major honors and be remembered as one of the game’s greatest sides.

A first Champions League is another target and Pep Guardiola’s men also host Chelsea in the EFL Cup on Wednesday — a competition they have won six times in nine years.

“I think consistency is a word that can never be fulfilled,” Dias told Arab News exclusively.

“We always need to keep pushing and there is always room to get better.

“We always want more. In the end all of us want to be at the top and to be at the top you need to win.

“You can have one of the best teams in the world but you need to be there, you need to be there on the big occasions, you need to win trophies and that’s what we aim for every time.

“Yes, definitely (we want to make history), that’s in my mind.

But I always like to think about things day by day.

“I have my long-term goals but none of them would be accomplished if I didn’t think about tomorrow first.

“Success comes with no big long-term expectations, it comes with the next day and then the next day. 

“To be focused on what you are doing at the moment and not too much on how things could be, how beautiful or not beautiful things could be or not could be in the future. It’s about keeping focused.”

That need for focus was emphasised following the recent trip to Anfield as City saw their unbeaten start to the season end at rivals Liverpool through Mohamed Salah’s strike.

They have responded with league wins over Brighton and Leicester to keep them within reach of current leaders Arsenal.

But Dias, 25, added: “We can always get better. We lost the game against Liverpool so there’s always the space to do things better and to improve.

“Even when you do things amazingly the most difficult part of all is to do it consistently. All of us, we still have a lot to improve within a team full of great players.

“That’s the spirit here and that’s the reason why this team has won so much and the reason why we still want to win a lot more.

“It is simply because, even though we are good, very good, we all know it isn’t enough and to actually get a footmark on the history of football we need to push ourselves every time.”

As a center-back, Dias has come up against the world’s best strikers — be it Karim Benzema, Robert Lewandowski, Kylian Mbappe or his current team-mate Erling Haaland, who has scored 22 goals in 15 games since his summer move from Borussia Dortmund.

Dias smiles as he refuses to acknowledge one or the other as his greatest foe.

Instead, he accepts and embraces the challenge: “I have never individualized on that because it would be just unfair to everyone. Everyone is very good in their own way and in a way you cannot compare. 

“You can compare statistics, but then you have a guy who is faster, a guy that is smarter, a guy who is most skilful or stronger in the air. It all depends on what the team needs and what they can offer.

“Erling is obviously one of the best I’ve played against. He’s got very unique characteristics, but even him, he can always do better.”

While attention will soon turn to the World Cup, which takes place in Qatar from Nov. 20, Dias will not allow his, nor the team’s, focus to be swayed.

He will be part of Portugal’s squad for the finals and hoping to make a first appearance in the tournament after not playing in Russia four years ago, where his side lost to Uruguay in the last 16.

With talent such as Dias, Bernardo Silva, Bruno Fernandes, Rafael Leao and Cristiano Ronaldo in their ranks, Portugal will be expected to go further, despite a tough group that includes Uruguay, South Korea and Ghana.

“The ambition is high for the World Cup obviously, but in its own time we will focus on that,” said Dias.

“First of all the biggest ambition is to win all the games we have left for City. There are still important games left and it will be very important for when we restart the Premier League.

“The World Cup means the world, not just my country but to everyone. To be a part of it is special, a pleasure to play one.

“This is my second one and it’s a big opportunity to enjoy football, play football and do what I love the most.”

And he warned: “We have a good team too.”
 

Topics: Ruben Dias Manchester city

Chebet, Korir eye Kenyan sweep at New York Marathon

Updated 05 November 2022
AFP

  • Kenyan athletes have won every major men’s marathon this season — Eliud Kipchoge taking the honors in Tokyo and Berlin, Amos Kipruto winning in London and Benson Kipruto triumphing in Chicago
NEW YORK: Defending champion Albert Korir and compatriot Evans Chebet are targeting an unprecedented Kenyan sweep as they prepare to duel at the New York Marathon on Sunday.

The world-famous race through the streets of the Big Apple brings the curtain down on the six-event world major marathon season, with Korir and Chebet looking to crown a year of Kenyan dominance.

Kenyan athletes have won every major men’s marathon this season — Eliud Kipchoge taking the honors in Tokyo and Berlin, Amos Kipruto winning in London and Benson Kipruto triumphing in Chicago.

Chebet, meanwhile, won the Boston marathon in April, meaning that a victory for either the 33-year-old or Korir this weekend would complete a clean sweep of major marathons for Kenya.

It would be the first sweep of the majors since the world marathon circuit was expanded to six races in 2013 with the addition of Tokyo.

Korir, 28, arrived in New York determined to defend his title on Sunday after a training camp that has seen him run up to 124 miles (200 km) per week.

“I came here to defend my title,” Korir said. “I have faith and I think I’m well prepared. I will have to fight because everybody is coming here to win.”

One wrinkle, however, could be the weather, with New York forecast to be basking in unseasonably warm temperatures of 74 degrees Fahrenheit (23 degrees Celsius) on Sunday.

“I don’t like warm weather,” Korir said. “But we can’t do anything about weather. We will have to do hydrate and drink more water.”

Korir and Chebet can expect a stiff challenge from non-Kenyan competitors on Sunday, with former New York runner-up Shoura Kitata of Ethiopia and Olympic silver medalist Abdi Nageeye lurking in the field.

In the women’s race, meanwhile, the withdrawal of defending champion and reigning Olympic champion Peres Jepchirchir left Kenya’s Hellen Obiri and Ethiopia’s world champion Gotytom Gebreslase as the clear front-runners.

The 32-year-old Obiri is running her first marathon after a glittering track career, which included back to back 5,000-meter gold medals at the 2017 and 2019 World Championships.

“I know New York is a tough course, but I hope my experience on track, road and cross country will help me with the ups and downs,” said Obiri.

“It’s my first marathon, I am training well and so I am looking forward to running my best.”

Topics: New York Marathon Albert Korir Evans Chebet

Djokovic, Tsitsipas set up Paris Masters semis showdown; Alcaraz retires

Updated 05 November 2022
AP

  • Djokovic leads Tsitsipas 8-2, with the past three of Djokovic’s seven straight wins all coming in finals
PARIS: Novak Djokovic stayed on course for a record-extending seventh Paris Masters title by dispatching Lorenzo Musetti 6-0, 6-3 in the quarterfinals on Friday.

Djokovic, who has titles in Israel and Kazakhstan this season, is chasing a record-extending 39th Masters title.

Musetti caused Djokovic problems in the French Open fourth round last year, leading by two sets before retiring in the fifth.

Not this time, as the sixth-seeded Serb bulldozed the first set in 24 minutes against the unseeded Italian.

They swapped breaks at the start of the second set as Musetti briefly rallied for 2-2.

Serving for the match, Djokovic held to love and clinched victory when Musettei swiped a wild forehand into the net.

Djokovic next faces Stefanos Tsitsipas after the fifth-seeded Greek won 6-2, 6-4 against unseeded American Tommy Paul, who knocked out Rafael Nadal in the second round.

Djokovic leads Tsitsipas 8-2, with the past three of Djokovic’s seven straight wins all coming in finals — including a five-set thriller at last year’s French Open, where Djokovic rallied from two sets down.

Earlier, top-ranked Carlos Alcaraz was stopped by unseeded Holger Rune of Denmark, who reached his first semis at Masters level.

In a match pitting 19-year-old former junior doubles partners, Rune was leading 6-3, 6-6 and 3-1 in the tiebreaker when the US Open champion Alcaraz retired, a few minutes after having treatment on an abdominal muscle at the changeover.

“I thought it was a great match. Unlucky for him,” Rune said. “We both played very well and I was super focused. It was an amazing crowd, amazing tennis, so I’m super pleased with how I handled everything.”

Rune, who won both of his career titles this year, next faces eighth-seeded Felix Auger-Aliassime. He beat No. 16 Frances Tiafoe 6-1, 6-4 to stay on track for a fourth straight title. The Canadian had eight aces and faced no break points.

Topics: Novak Djokovic Stefanos Tsitsipas

