Scores of Syrian refugees head home from crisis-hit Lebanon

Scores of Syrian refugees head home from crisis-hit Lebanon
Lebanon has given shelter to more than 1 million Syrian refugees but many claim the number is far higher. (AP)
Updated 05 November 2022
AP




  • Many Syrian refugees decide to go back home after being affected by Lebanon’s historic economic meltdown
  • Returnees represent just a tiny fraction of the massive population of refugees who remain in Lebanon
Updated 05 November 2022
AP

BEIRUT: Scores of Syrian refugees headed home Saturday from eastern Lebanon in the second convoy in less than two weeks as Beirut attempts to organize a mass refugee return to the war-torn country.
Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency said the “voluntary return” Saturday included 330 Syrians who left from the eastern Bekaa Valley to Syria’s western Qalamoun region. Qalamoun borders Lebanon and years ago witnessed some of the worst fighting of Syria’s 11-year conflict.
On Oct. 26, some 500 refugees returned to Syria, becoming the first group to return home in more than two years.
After living in Lebanon for years, many Syrian refugees have decided to go back home after being affected by the country’s historic three-year economic meltdown that pushed three-quarters of Lebanese into poverty. Since the economic crisis began in late 2019, some Lebanese politicians have blamed the refugees for the crisis.
Lebanon has given shelter to more than 1 million Syrian refugees but many claim the number is far higher. The UN refugee agency has registered about 825,000 Syrians but stopped counting them in 2015 at the request of Lebanese authorities. Earlier this year, officials touted a plan to return 15,000 refugees a month, which has so far failed to materialize.
In 2018, Lebanon began organizing “voluntary return” trips. Syrians would register to go back, then the list would be run by Syrian security officials to see if anyone on it was wanted for arrest or deemed a security threat to Damascus. Those names would be rejected and the original list whittled down to final names.
The returnees represent just a tiny fraction of the massive population of refugees who remain in Lebanon as the United Nations maintains that Syria is not safe for mass returns.
“The returnees have received guarantees from the Lebanese and Syrian authorities to return,” Lebanon’s caretaker Social Affairs Minister Hector Hajjar told reporters near the Syrian border on Saturday. He added that the international community should encourage such returns and if not then they “should be neutral in this case.”
The trips back were halted in 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic. At that point, some 21,000 refugees had returned to Syria this way, according to Lebanese officials. UNHCR says at least 76,500 Syrian refugees returned voluntarily from Lebanon since 2016, some in government-organized trips and some on their own.
Syria’s conflict that began in March 2011 has killed hundreds of thousands and displaced half the country’s pre-war population of 23 million.

Topics: Lebanon Syria

International collaboration vital to protect Red Sea, Jordanian royal says

International collaboration vital to protect Red Sea, Jordanian royal says
Updated 05 November 2022
Arab News




  • Effective development is foundation for stability, Prince El-Hassan bin Talal tells conference
  • Red Sea is strategic corridor for global economy, head of Jordan’s science council says
Updated 05 November 2022
Arab News

AQABA, Jordan: Regional and international cooperation is key to protecting the Red Sea ecosystem and advancing scientific research, a senior member of the Jordanian royal family said on Saturday.
Speaking at the “First International Conference on the Red Sea Ecosphere: Conservation and Management of the Red Sea Marine Environment,” Prince El-Hassan bin Talal, stressed the importance of developing the Great Rift Valley and addressing disparities in order to empower its people, Jordan News Agency reported.
He said that scientific and effective development based on common interests was the foundation for stability, and that planning and the exchange of knowledge, experience and data were vital in tackling climate change.
The conference was organized by Jordan’s Higher Council for Science and Technology — of which the prince is chairman — in collaboration with the Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority, the University of Jordan and Yarmouk University. Held in line with the UN’s Decade of Ocean Science for Sustainable Development, its aim is to highlight the role colleges, research institutions and governmental and nongovernmental organizations play in understanding and preserving the Red Sea environment.
HCST Secretary-General Abdullah al-Moussa said the Red Sea was a strategic corridor for the global economy, not just nations along its shores, and emphasized the need to protect its marine ecosystem and the environments of cities along its coast.
Nayef al-Bakheet, chief commissioner of the Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority, said the event hoped to produce recommendations that would benefit Aqaba’s marine environment. The Aqaba Marine Reserve is seeking to be added to the UNESCO World Heritage List.
Khaled Toukan, head of the HCST’s fellowship advisory team, said that hundreds of ships passed through the Red Sea every day, affecting its environment, and that the purpose of the conference was to present ideas based on real data regarding sea level and temperature, waste, marine life and the preservation of coral reefs.
Costas Papanikolas, an adviser on climate change to the president of Cyprus, said it was vital to develop an action plan to tackle regional challenges, while noting there had been a decline in international and regional funding for climate change research.
 

Topics: Jordan Red Sea ecosystem scientific resaerch

Iran Revolutionary Guard launches satellite-carrying rocket

Iran Revolutionary Guard launches satellite-carrying rocket
Updated 05 November 2022
AP




  • State TV said the Guard successfully launched the solid-fueled rocket — what it called a Ghaem-100 satellite carrier
  • Iranian state TV did not immediately show any footage of the launch
Updated 05 November 2022
AP

DUBAI: Iran’s powerful paramilitary Revolutionary Guard on Saturday launched a new satellite-carrying rocket, state TV reported, seeking to demonstrate the force’s space prowess even as anti-government protests rage across the country.
State TV said the Guard successfully launched the solid-fueled rocket — what it called a Ghaem-100 satellite carrier. Iranian state TV did not immediately show any footage of the launch. The state-run IRNA news agency reported that the carrier would be able to put a satellite weighing 80 kg (176 pounds) into orbit some 500 kilometers (310 miles) from Earth.
Gen. Amir Ali Hajjizadeh, the commander of the Guard’s aerospace division, said he hoped the Guard would soon use the rocket to put a new satellite, named Nahid, into orbit.
Iran says its satellite program, like its nuclear activities, is aimed at scientific research and other civilian applications. The US and other Western countries have long been suspicious of the program because the same technology can be used to develop long-range missiles.
The announcement came amid protests that have embroiled the country for seven weeks calling for overthrowing the clerical rule. Security forces, including paramilitary volunteers with the Revolutionary Guard, have violently cracked down on the demonstrations, killing some 300 people, according to rights groups.

Topics: Iran Iran's Revolutionary Guards satellite rocket

'No choice' but cholera water for Lebanon's poor

‘No choice’ but cholera water for Lebanon’s poor
Updated 05 November 2022
AFP




  • The WHO warns the waterborne disease is spreading ‘rapidly’ in Lebanon
  • Over a quarter of the country’s more than 400 recorded cases are from Bebnine
Updated 05 November 2022
AFP

BEBNINE, Lebanon: Marwa Khaled’s teenage son was hospitalized with cholera after drinking polluted water in Lebanon’s impoverished north — yet she still buys the same contaminated water, the only kind she can afford.
“People know (the water is contaminated), but they don’t have any other choice,” said 35-year-old Khaled, standing near her son, who is bedridden at a cholera field hospital.
“Everyone will end up with cholera.”
Last month Lebanon recorded its first cholera case since 1993, in the nearby Syrian refugee camp of Rihaniye — weeks after an outbreak in Syria, which lies about 20 kilometers away.
Now the World Health Organization warns the waterborne disease is spreading “rapidly” as Lebanon struggles with crumbling infrastructure, poor sanitation and limited access to clean water following three years of economic meltdown.
Over a quarter of the country’s more than 400 recorded cases are from Khaled’s hometown of Bebnine, where people resort to unsafe water sources as the state fails to provide clean water.
The actual number of cases could be much higher, with the health ministry recording more than 2,400 suspected and confirmed infections.
The mother-of-six and her family drink contaminated water, trucked to their home from nearby wells and water sources, because they lack access to running water and cannot afford bottled water.
Like much of Lebanon’s marginalized north, Bebnine suffers from dilapidated infrastructure and government neglect.
A quarter of the town’s residents are Syrian refugees living in squalid conditions.
Only 500 of Bebnine’s households are registered with the state water network, in an overcrowded town of 80,000 people, according to engineer Tareq Hammoud of the North Lebanon Water Establishment.
But even these do not receive round-the-clock water supply.
A branch of the sewage-polluted Nahr Al-Bared river flows through the town and has been contaminated with cholera, infecting nearby wells and water sources, field hospital director Nahed Saadeddine said.
Around 450 patients attend the hospital for treatments every day, she said.
The contaminated stream “provides water for all the crops in the area... There are wells, tanks, and springs pulling water from it, even water filtration sites,” Saadeddine said.
Cholera is generally contracted from contaminated food or water, and causes diarrhea and vomiting.
It can also spread in residential areas lacking proper sewerage and drinking water systems.
“The infrastructure must be changed, the wells and water sources improved” to eradicate the disease, Saadeddine said.
“We want a long-term solution. Otherwise, we will see a lot more disasters.”
The disease can kill within hours if left untreated, according to the WHO, but many of those infected will have no or mild symptoms.
It can be easily treated with oral rehydration solution, but more severe cases may require intravenous fluids and antibiotics.
Some patients at the hospital have contracted the disease more than once, among them Rana Ajaj’s nine-year-old daughter.
“Five of us are sick at home. Even after the treatment, we will be sick again from drinking the same water,” the 43-year-old said, passing a cup of water to her 17-year-old daughter who lay in bed, while her younger daughter sat close by.
In the next bed, 10-year-old Malek Hamad was struggling to drink his medicine, exhausted from losing 15 kilograms after two weeks of illness.
His mother is terrified that her 10 other children may also be infected.
Outside the hospital, school supervisor Sabira Ali walked along the banks of the polluted stream, gazing at the water.
“Coronavirus didn’t scare me as much as cholera,” said the 44-year-old who lost two members of her family to cholera last month.
Bebnine resident Jamal Al-Sabsabi, 25, blamed local authorities for failing to act as disease struck the town.
“What is the municipality doing?” he asked.
“Sewage water, diapers, waste... everything gets dumped into the stream,” Al-Sabsabi said, pointing to the murky brook running a few meters (yards) from his home.
“No wonder the disease is spreading.”

Topics: Lebanon cholera

Iran acknowledges sending drones to Russia for first time

Iran acknowledges sending drones to Russia for first time
Updated 05 November 2022
AP




  • Previously, Iranian officials had denied arming Russia in its war on Ukraine
Updated 05 November 2022
AP

DUBAI: Iran’s foreign minister on Saturday acknowledged for the first time that his country has supplied Russia with drones, insisting the transfer came before Moscow’s war on Ukraine that has seen the Iranian-made drones divebombing Kyiv.
The comments by Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian come after months of confusing messaging from Iran about the weapons shipment, as Russia sends the drones slamming into Ukrainian energy infrastructure and civilian targets.
“We gave a limited number of drones to Russia months before the Ukraine war,” Amirabdollahian told reporters after a meeting in Tehran.
Previously, Iranian officials had denied arming Russia in its war on Ukraine. Just earlier this week, Iran’s Ambassador to the UN Amir Saeid Iravani called the allegations “totally unfounded” and reiterated Iran’s position of neutrality in the war. The US and its Western allies on the Security Council have called on Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to investigate if Russia has used Iranian drones to attack civilians in Ukraine.
Even so, Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard has vaguely boasted of providing drones to the world’s top powers. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has extolled the efficacy of the drones and mocked Western hand-wringing over their danger. During state-backed demonstrations to mark the 1979 US Embassy takeover on Friday, crowds waved placards of the triangle-shaped drones as a point of national pride.
As he acknowledged the shipment, Amirabdollahian claimed on Saturday that Iran was oblivious to the use of its drones in Ukraine. He said Iran remained committed to stopping the conflict.
“If (Ukraine) has any documents in their possession that Russia used Iranian drones in Ukraine, they should provide them to us,” he said. “If it is proven to us that Russia used Iranian drones in the war against Ukraine, we will not be indifferent to this issue.”

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Iran drones

G7 ministers condemn Iran protest crackdown

G7 ministers condemn Iran protest crackdown
Updated 05 November 2022
Arab News




  • Protests continued in the cities of Zahedan, Khash and Saravan in Sistan-Baluchistan
Updated 05 November 2022
Arab News

JEDDAH: Foreign ministers from the G7 group of nations on Friday denounced the Tehran regime’s deadly crackdown on the wave of protests sweeping Iran.

“We condemn the brutal and disproportionate use of force against peaceful protesters,” the ministers said after talks in Germany.

“We advocate the right of all Iranians to access information, and we deplore the Iranian government’s erosion of civil space, and independent journalism, its targeting of human rights defenders, including by shutting down the internet and social media,” they said.

The G7 also criticized Tehran’s “destabilizing activities in and around the Middle East,” such as the supply of weapons, including drones, “to state and non-state actors.” Ministers said: “Such proliferation is destabilizing for the region and escalates already high tensions.”

Nationwide demonstrations erupted throughout Iran after the Sept. 16 death in morality police custody of Mahsa Amini, 22, a Kurdish woman who had been detained for wearing her hijab in an “insufficiently modest” manner. Protesters, many of them women, have defiantly removed their headscarves, cut their hair in public, and called for the removal of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Security forces have responded with a brutal crackdown in which more than 500 people have been killed and at least 25,000 arrested, according to dissident groups. The protests continued on Friday in the cities of Zahedan, Khash and Saravan in Sistan-Baluchistan, an impoverished province near the border with Pakistan and Afghanistan that has been a hotbed of unrest.

Several people were injured in clashes when protesters attacked a government building in Khash and torched several vehicles, and security forces opened fire. Video footage online showed a burned bank and damaged storefronts in Khash after the unrest, with dark smoke billowing from a building.

A senior cleric in Zahedan urged Iran’s rulers to hold a referendum to find out what Iranian people wanted.“You should resolve your problem with this nation which once gave you your legitimacy,” Molavi Abdolhamid said during Friday prayers. “The majority of people are dissatisfied now. If you disagree, then hold a referendum with international observers.”

Elsewhere in Iran, there were state-sponsored rallies on Friday marking the 1979 seizure of the US embassy in Tehran, when 52 Americans were held hostage for 444 days. State television showed anti-American demonstrations attended by tens of thousands of people across the country on the “National Day of Fighting Global Arrogance,” while songs called for “Death to America.”

However, anti-regime protests are one of the biggest challenges to the authority of the 1979 revolution, with many young Iranians overcoming the fear that has stifled dissent.

Topics: Iran Protests 2022 Iran G7

