Qatar hospitality scores big; hotel rooms to rise 89% by 2023

Qatar hospitality scores big; hotel rooms to rise 89% by 2023
Tourism is expected to contribute 12 percent of Qatar’s global domestic product, or $55 billion, and the country hopes to receive close to 7 million tourists by 2030. (Reuters)
Dana Alomar

  • Qatar will temporarily expand its hotel capacity by adding 3,900 cabins to two luxury cruise ships moored off its coast, with another on the way
RIYADH: Qatar’s hospitality market could grow by 89 percent to over 56,000 hotel keys by 2025. The planned hotel room supply delivery is expected to cost around SR26.3 billion ($7 billion), according to global real estate consultant Knight Frank.

That is not all. Tourism is expected to contribute 12 percent of Qatar’s global domestic product, or $55 billion, and the country hopes to receive close to 7 million tourists by 2030, according to Adam Stewart, head of Qatar for the consultancy firm.

“While there is palpable excitement in Doha as the FIFA World Cup draws near, for the country’s hospitality sector, the best is yet to come,” said Faisal Durrani, Knight Frank’s head of Middle East Research, in its latest report. 




Faisal Durrani

With nearly 27,000 hotel keys waiting to be delivered in the next three years, Qatar’s hotel offering will undergo a huge transformation by 2025, Durrani added.

He said that following the World Cup, Qatar expects to see an influx of visitors once the excitement of the tournament subsides. This wave will lead to nearly double the capacity to over 56,000 rooms.

“Officially, around 30,000 keys had been delivered by the end of 2021, and we estimate that another 3,800 keys will have been delivered by the time the World Cup commences,” Stewart said.

Market recovery

Knight Frank’s research stated that tourist arrivals are slowly recovering as travel restrictions linked to COVID are being relaxed by the authorities, and visits from Gulf Cooperation Council states are already exceeding pre-pandemic levels.

However, visitors from India, which historically has been the largest source of inbound arrivals, are about a third lower than last year.

Stewart said Qatar would temporarily expand its hotel capacity by adding 3,900 cabins to two luxury cruise ships moored off its coast, with another on the way. Additionally, Stewart said cabin-style rooms are being quickly constructed across seven fan villages to accommodate 1 million World Cup fans.

Knight Frank’s research also indicated a shift in the top hotel operators in Qatar by 2025, with InterContinental Hotels Group falling out of the top three. 




Adam Stewart

Durrani explained: “The Marriott Group will continue to fortify its position as Qatar’s leading hotel operator, with about 8,800 rooms under management by 2025, up 152 percent from today.”

Accor and Hilton Hotels & Resorts round out the top three, together controlling nearly 19,000 rooms, or about a third of total hotel keys.

However, he added that there would be a significant change as IHG would slide into fourth place from second place, with around 3,500 rooms.

Moreover, Knight Frank’s analysis showed international hoteliers will control 62 percent of Qatar’s hotel keys, up from 59 percent today, Stewart said.

“In reality, this could be even higher as 17 percent of rooms are yet to be allocated to an operator,” Stewart added.

Ultimate in luxury

Turab Saleem, Knight Frank’s head of hospitality, tourism and leisure, said that prices in the region are very much focused on the upper end of the market. 




Turab Saleem

“Just 14 percent of the expected hotel keys are in the three-star and lower category; however, this is the segment that could present the greatest opportunity to transform Qatar’s appeal to a wider audience, particularly in the wake of the World Cup, which will put the country in the global spotlight,” Saleem said.

According to Knight Frank’s analysis, 76 percent of the planned rooms would be four- or five-star accommodations. Today, 69 percent of Qatar’s hotel rooms fall into this category.

Therefore, operators will need to actively target tourists seeking affordable, budget holidays by offering all-inclusive packages that are already popular in markets such as Spain, Greece, Turkey, and the Caribbean.

How Egypt, host of UN Climate Change Conference COP27, is spurring a domestic ‘green economy’

How Egypt, host of UN Climate Change Conference COP27, is spurring a domestic ‘green economy’
Nada Alomar

How Egypt, host of UN Climate Change Conference COP27, is spurring a domestic ‘green economy’

How Egypt, host of UN Climate Change Conference COP27, is spurring a domestic 'green economy'
  • From sea level monitoring to aeroponics, locally led initiatives are spearheading the ambitious campaign
  • National Initiative for Smart Green Projects shortlisted 18 schemes to be exhibited at Sharm El-Sheikh summit
CAIRO: When the Red Sea resort town of Sharm El-Sheikh hosts the COP27 UN Climate Change Conference between Nov. 6 and Nov. 18, the Egyption government will use the occasion to promote its National Initiative for Smart Green Projects.

The initiative, launched in August, is designed to encourage foreign investment in Egypt’s many environmental and quality of life projects as part of its Vision 2030 social and economic reform agenda and its National Climate Change Strategy 2050.

From an initial 6,280 projects submitted to the platform from across Egypt’s 27 governorates, just 162 made it through to the final round of judging. At a conference in Cairo on Nov. 3, Mostafa Madbouly, the Egyptian prime minister, announced the 18 winning projects.

These 18 projects will be exhibited for international delegations at COP27 and will benefit from financial and technical support.

The projects were divided into categories, including those related to quality of life, women’s economic empowerment, climate change and sustainability, start-ups, and non-profit community initiatives.

They were also divided into categories based on their size. Projects valued at more than EGP200 million were deemed to be large, from EGP50 million to EGP200 million considered medium, and those below EGP50 million classified as small. 

“The key word for this initiative is localization, since it adopts an all inclusive bottom-up approach targeting all Egyptians,” Hesham Badr, national coordinator for the National Initiative for Smart Green Projects, told Arab News.

“It attempts to reach every Egyptian citizen, man or woman, to be part of the climate change challenge and to include them in the solutions process.”

The initiative included women-focused development projects designed to empower them socially and economically and give them equal opportunities in the green economy.

The National Council for Women launched its own campaigns to encourage and support women looking to participate in the project. As a result, there were more than 1,000 submissions in this category alone.

To qualify, entries had to fulfill certain green and smart components.

The green component encompassed things such as clean energy, cutting emissions, waste management and recycling, and the ability of participants to provide a climate solution to a particular challenge in their village, province or governorate.

The smart component, meanwhile, included the use of mobile applications, the Internet, artificial intelligence, or any other kind of digital technology. The project, or at least one of its phases, also needed to be at the implementation stage to qualify.

“The whole world is looking for solutions, and these are solutions coming from the heart of the Egyptian community, from different villages, and governorates,” said Badr.

“So these are solutions to problems and challenges facing them. For the first time, we have a database of projects that are green and smart in Egypt. We have a mapping of all these projects and their location, whether they are in Al-Dakahlia, Alexandria or Cairo.”

FASTFACT

The 27th UN Climate Change Conference, more commonly referred to as Conference of the Parties of the UNFCCC, is being held from Nov. 6 to Nov. 18 in Sharm El-Sheikh.

The jury tasked with selecting the winning projects was headed by Mahmoud Mohieldin, the UN Climate Change High-Level Champion for Egypt, alongside key figures in the Egyptian government.

There was also an international jury composed of several UN agencies based in Cairo, including the UN Development Programme, the Food and Agriculture Organization, the World Food Programme, the UN Industrial Development Organization, UN-Habitat and UN Women.

Among the winning entries was a project providing smart facility management systems and modern pumping and irrigation to smallholder farmers to help them use water as efficiently and cost-effectively as possible.

Another winning project focused on soilless farming by promoting the use of aeroponics to manage irrigation, ventilation and cooling systems, saving up to 90 percent of irrigation water while providing safe and healthy food products with just 5 percent waste.

Also among the winning projects was a program that can predict extreme weather events and act as an early warning system for potential climate disasters on the Alexandria coast. The project collects data about sea levels at 24-hour intervals using sensors connected to a collection of floats deployed on the Mediterranean.

Alexandria is considered extremely vulnerable to rising sea levels, making any technology that can monitor long-term changes or predict flooding able to help protect infrastructure and even save lives.

One successful project originating from the southern governorate of Luxor, called the Egyptian Bank for Waste, collects discarded materials from rural areas and recycles them for residential and agricultural use.

The National Initiative for Smart Green Projects is just one program launched by the Egyptian government to expand the green economy. It was during the COP26 summit in Glasgow, Scotland, last year that it launched its National Climate Change Strategy 2050.

The strategy has four main targets. The first is about maintaining sustainable economic growth by reducing carbon emissions and by boosting the adoption of renewable energy sources.

The second target is to eliminate greenhouse gas emissions from non-energy activities, the third is aimed at maximizing energy efficiency, and the fourth encourages local green banking and creative financing methods such as green bonds.

Egypt’s Ministry of Finance issued the first sovereign green bond in the Middle East and North Africa in Sept. 2020, valued at $750 million with a five-year term and an interest rate of 5.25 percent.

Green bonds are defined as debt methods issued to obtain financing for climate or environment-related projects.

Egypt is not the only Arab country that is boosting green initiatives. The UAE and Saudi Arabia have committed themselves to net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 and 2060, respectively. Bahrain has pledged to meet the same target by 2060.

Since the launch of Saudi Vision 2030 in 2016, the Kingdom has taken significant steps to step up climate action and environmental protection through greater reliance on clean energy and offsetting emissions.

The Kingdom is exploring ways to diversify its economy and decarbonize by producing hydrogen using its vast reserves of fossil fuels, from which carbon capture, or blue hydrogen, is produced.

Saudi Arabia plans to expand beyond blue hydrogen into other, even cleaner forms, such as green hydrogen, which is made by using renewable energy to split water. The NEOM Green Hydrogen Project, to be commissioned in 2026, will be the world’s largest green hydrogen plant powered entirely by renewables.

The Saudi Green Initiative, launched at the inaugural Green Initiative Forum on Oct. 23, 2021, consists of more than 60 initiatives, the first wave of which entails investments worth SR700 billion ($187 billion) designed to contribute to the growth of a “green economy.”

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman launched the first Saudi Green Initiative in 2021 with the aim of planting 10 billion trees in Saudi Arabia over the next few decades to eliminate the greenhouse emissions by 278 metric tons annually by 2030.

The second Middle East Green Initiative Summit and the Saudi Green Initiative Forum will take place in parallel with COP27 this month in Sharm El-Sheikh.

 

Fahad Abuljadayel

Zain Saudi Arabia to launch 5.5G service to enrich customer experience, says GM
  • Telecom major ready to take the next giant leap with 5.5G, the carrier aggregation over 5G
RIYADH: Telecom major Zain was one of the few global players to spot the fifth-generation mobile opportunity early on and has achieved considerable success since the launch of 5G services in Saudi Arabia in 2019.

Now, the company is ready to take the next giant leap with 5.5G, the carrier aggregation over 5G, disclosed the marketing strategy and analytics general manager of Zain Saudi Arabia.

In an exclusive interview with Arab News, Hamzeh Saud Al-Draaee said, “5.5G is already in our pipeline, and we have seen good results. We are also well prepared to launch the 5G standalone, but we are waiting for the market to be ready.”

Even though Al-Draaee did not comment on the investment into developing 5.5G, he said the company had taken every care to ensure a premium customer experience.

“We are keen to give premium experience and to deliver whatever was needed because our investments are not only to get returns but to be a leader,” he explained.

Ahead of the curve

The telecom operator’s profit for the first half of 2022 increased 157 percent to SR214 million ($57 million) between January and June this year from SR83 million in the same period a year earlier on the back of higher revenue, according to a filing to the Saudi Exchange.

The company’s revenue rose from SR3.8 billion to SR4.4 billion, driven by the growth in the business-to-business, fifth-generation and other revenue streams in addition to a post-pandemic return of international visitors.

Talking about Zain’s success since the launch of 5G services in 2019, the general manager said many factors had played a part in its accomplishments in the last three years.

“I would start with the foresight of our leadership in spotting the ability of 5G to create a massive impact in the years to come,” Al-Draaee said.

Being an operator before the 5G wave, the company could not well entrench itself in growth opportunities such as home broadband and enterprise connectivity. However, Zain looked at the larger picture and spotted 5G’s inherent capabilities and executed the 5G strategy. 

A faster rollout of 5G services helped Zain get recognized by its customers and regulator and, in turn, helped brand Zain stand out as a reliable network for tomorrow’s services.

“It all changed after the launch of 5G. Zain became a key player in the home broadband and enterprise connectivity markets. We are now a leading player in these markets in some areas,” he added.

Having pulled out all stops when it came to offering the 5G experience, it is no coincidence that in the last three years, Zain has managed to cover more than 51 cities in the Kingdom.

“Now, we are continuing to expand in terms of numbers, active subscribers that are enjoying the 5G service, and we are continuing to expand,” said Al-Draaee.

“We believe that we shouldn’t stop. If you are a leader, you have a responsibility to lead the way and stay ahead,” he added.

So how did a faster rollout of 5G services help Zain? “Our commercial strategy, coupled with an aggressive 5G rollout, gave us an early mover’s advantage. However, it is important to keep innovating to protect the advantage gained,” Al-Draaee said.

He explained that a faster rollout of 5G services helped Zain get recognized by its customers and regulator and, in turn, helped brand Zain stand out as a reliable network for tomorrow’s services. 

Zain was the first company to launch a cloud gaming service in the Middle East, providing a low-latency gaming experience to its home broadband users without spending on expensive gaming gadgets.

“Today, our home broadband customers enjoy multiple exclusive content and gaming services. So, in a way, Zain has pushed the envelope further for the whole region at the back of its 5G rollout,” said Al-Draaee.

Adding value to customers

In fact, through global strategic partnerships, the company could take the 5G experience in the Kingdom to a new level, and it completed its partnerships by providing digital infrastructure that obtained the best results.

Earlier this year, the company enhanced its partnership with Nvidia to take GeForce Now cloud gaming services to various other countries in the region. The company will continue to develop new and innovative services in the future and provide great experiences to users. But as they say, the road to success is always under construction and is filled with roadblocks.

“From the start, Zain has been aware of these challenges and has worked continuously with its partners to forecast, identify and mitigate them. As a result, it has impacted our performance as a carrier.” 

When asked about the telecom major’s target segment, Al-Draaee quickly responded: “We are targeting the ‘shabab’ or youth segment. Even our portfolio, we call it Shabab. We have Shabab starting from different prices beginning from SR59 ($15.7) until SR399. We know what they are looking for, and we have built products for them.” The company recently launched a customized plan called Shabab Digital, where users can choose data for the internet, social media, calls and messages based on their needs.

Digital transformation

As one of the country’s largest 5G operators, Zain is an active player in the National Transformation Program of Saudi Arabia, driving the digital transformation of industries across the country.

“Zain has been strengthening its cooperation with global technology leaders such as Huawei technologies to focus on digital infrastructure investments to promote economic growth and sustainable development,” said Al-Draaee.

He added: “Zain will be leveraging its 5G standalone network to enable a full suite of new range vertical services for digital industry transformation.”

Regarding digital payments, Al-Draaee said it is part of Zain’s roadmap to have such digital payment strategies in the long run without giving much detail. However, he said the company can either follow what others have or think something out of the box.

Saudi Arabia and Finland agree to form new trade body

Saudi Arabia and Finland agree to form new trade body
Saudi Arabia and Finland agree to form new trade body

Saudi Arabia and Finland agree to form new trade body
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia and Finland have agreed to form a new bilateral organization to boost the SR1.9 billion ($510 million) trading relationship between the two countries. 

Representatives from the Federation of Saudi Chambers and the Finnish Chamber of Commerce signed a memorandum of understanding in Helsinki to establish a joint Saudi-Finnish Business Council. 

The new body will focus on developing new areas of economic cooperation and promoting links between the Saudi and Finnish business sectors, according to the Saudi Press Agency. 

The Federation also signed a memorandum of understanding with the governmental organization "Business Finland", which will see a focus on financing and promoting trade and investment between the two countries — particularly in the sectors of technology, digitalization, energy, circular economy, mining, transport and logistics services, health care and water. 

Alongside the agreements, a delegation of 27 representatives of Saudi companies held intensive discussions and meetings with the Finnish business sector to further develop partnerships and trading deals. 

The announcement comes in the same week as Saudi Arabia and Finland signed an agreement to bolster air services between both countries in a bid to improve trade.  

The Kingdom’s General Authority of Civil Aviation and Finland’s Ministry of Transport and Communications signed a memorandum of understanding to monitor air transport, Saudi Press Agency reported.  

The MoU aims to further boost Saudi-Finnish economic partnerships, with the GACA, along with a total of 12 government agencies and 27 firms, already participating in cross-country business.   

The agreement tackles air transport-related organizational clauses, the designation of national carriers, defining the regular number of flights between both countries, and the commercial representation of airlines.  

The MoU also paves the way for regulatory framework cooperation and safe and secure air transport between the two sides.  

Saudi aviation figures tend to exceed those of Finland, with the number of passengers carried by Saudi aviation in 2020 standing at 26.9 million, compared to 3.5 million for Finland, according to latest data from the World Bank.  

PIF-backed utility firm Marafiq IPO 632% oversubscribed 

PIF-backed utility firm Marafiq IPO 632% oversubscribed 
PIF-backed utility firm Marafiq IPO 632% oversubscribed 

PIF-backed utility firm Marafiq IPO 632% oversubscribed 
RIYADH: The Power and Utility Co. for Jubail and Yanbu, known as Marafiq, completed its retail offering with 632 percent oversubscription, the initial public offering financial advisors, HSBC Saudi Arabia and Riyad Capital, said. 

The firm attracted total orders of nearly SR6.37 billion ($1.7 billion).  

A minimum of 10 shares were allocated per individual subscriber, while the remaining shares will be allocated pro-rata, with an allocation factor of 4.91 percent, according to a bourse filing. 

Fractional shares were collated and allocated in a descending manner at one share per order. 

On Sept. 26 the Saudi Capital Market Authority approved the company's request to float a 29.24 percent stake, or 73.09 million shares, in an IPO. 

Retail investors started the subscription of about 21.93 million shares of Marafiq, or 30 percent of total offered shares, at SR46 each on Oct. 26, and the offering was closed on Oct. 30. 

The company’s institutional offering, which ended last week, was 59 times covered. 

The Jubail-headquartered utility was established in October 2000. Its capital stands at SR 2.5 billion. 

Marafiq's core business is focused on water supply, sewage, waste management and treatment, electricity, gas, steam supply, air conditioning, and construction. 

Rolls-Royce switches on six mega power units to run the Middle East’s largest supercomputer   

Rolls-Royce switches on six mega power units to run the Middle East’s largest supercomputer   
Rolls-Royce switches on six mega power units to run the Middle East's largest supercomputer   

Rolls-Royce switches on six mega power units to run the Middle East's largest supercomputer   
RIYADH: British firm Rolls-Royce has fired up the first six Kinetic PowerPacks to provide an energy supply for the Middle East’s largest supercomputer facility located in King Abdullah University for Science and Technology. 

The firm has shipped 12 of the huge batteries, known as maximum transmission units, to KAUST from its factory in Liege, Belgium, in order to aid its Scientific Computing Data upgrade and power the supercomputer known as Shaheen III. 

A maximum transmission unit sets the amount of data that can be transmitted in bytes over a network. 

The devices have a power output of 1.6 MW each, and should a power outage occur, the systems – which are designed for humid conditions and temperatures as much as 50 degrees Celsius - will secure critical load and ensure the starting of the diesel engine via their continuously rotating sturdy kinetic energy accumulators. 

The first six are now switched on, with the remaining switch to be activated at a later date. 

“The mtu Kinetic PowerPacks are state-of-the-art, uninterruptible electrical power systems that are designed for operating in extreme environments and provide the highest reliability of back-up power for the most critical and essential systems,” the statement said, citing the Vice President of Facilities for KAUST, Matthew Early. 

The systems include healthcare facilities, airports, data centers, and Shaheen III.  

Projected to be the Middle East’s most powerful supercomputer, Shaheen III will enable KAUST to further enhance its ability for scientific discovery and artificial intelligence innovation, the vice president added. 

Shaheen III is set to be operational in 2023, and is set to be 20 times faster than KAUST’s current existing system. 

Earlier this year, KAUST partnered with the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority to increase human capacity and innovation in the field of AI in Saudi Arabia and the region. 

“The SDAIA-KAUST Center of Excellence in Data Science and Artificial Intelligence will focus on educational development and upskilling the new generation of Saudi citizens in AI,” KAUST President Tony Chan said. 

