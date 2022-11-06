Saudi Arabia to share digital experience in Barcelona

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia, represented by Saudi Digital, is set to take part in the Gartner IT Symposium/Xpo 2022 conference to be held in Barcelona, Spain, between Nov. 7 and 10.
The Kingdom’s participation comes with the aim of reviewing several pioneering success stories in the field of digital government in Saudi Arabia and highlighting them internationally.
The conference is the biggest global gathering for manufacturers of information technology to review strategic trends and success stories in digital transformation tracks. It will explore innovative and transformational opportunities with a global community of experts and peers.
Experts will also explore the technology, insights and trends shaping the future of IT and business, including accelerating digital business, the future of work, data, analytics and artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, executive leadership and more.
Saudi Digital will be represented by several government institutions, including the Ministry of Interior, Ministry of Health, Ministry of Justice, Ministry of Investment, Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority, Saudi Tourism Authority, Saudi Export Development Authority, Madinah Region Development Authority and National Center for Government Resource Systems.
The Saudi delegation comprises the elite of digital government leaders and decision-makers in digital transformation, in addition to representatives of digital government platforms and a working group from Saudi Digital.
The exhibition, organized by the Digital Government Authority, is part of efforts to enhance the presence of Saudi Arabia on the global digital map and promote achievements of the digital government in the Kingdom.