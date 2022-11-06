You are here

Saudi Arabia to share digital experience in Barcelona

Updated 06 November 2022
Arab News

  • The Saudi delegation comprises the elite of digital government leaders and decision-makers in digital transformation
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia, represented by Saudi Digital, is set to take part in the Gartner IT Symposium/Xpo 2022 conference to be held in Barcelona, Spain, between Nov. 7 and 10.

The Kingdom’s participation comes with the aim of reviewing several pioneering success stories in the field of digital government in Saudi Arabia and highlighting them internationally.

The conference is the biggest global gathering for manufacturers of information technology to review strategic trends and success stories in digital transformation tracks. It will explore innovative and transformational opportunities with a global community of experts and peers.

Experts will also explore the technology, insights and trends shaping the future of IT and business, including accelerating digital business, the future of work, data, analytics and artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, executive leadership and more.

Saudi Digital will be represented by several government institutions, including the Ministry of Interior, Ministry of Health, Ministry of Justice, Ministry of Investment, Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority, Saudi Tourism Authority, Saudi Export Development Authority, Madinah Region Development Authority and National Center for Government Resource Systems.

The Saudi delegation comprises the elite of digital government leaders and decision-makers in digital transformation, in addition to representatives of digital government platforms and a working group from Saudi Digital.

The exhibition, organized by the Digital Government Authority, is part of efforts to enhance the presence of Saudi Arabia on the global digital map and promote achievements of the digital government in the Kingdom.

 

Topics: Gartner IT Symposium/Xpo 2022 Barcelona

AlUla festival gives ancient oases a new lease of life

Ancient Saudi Arabia’s Festival will link three oases together for the first time: Al-Ula, Khaybar, and Tayma. (Supplied)
Ancient Saudi Arabia’s Festival will link three oases together for the first time: Al-Ula, Khaybar, and Tayma. (Supplied)
AlUla festival gives ancient oases a new lease of life

Ancient Saudi Arabia’s Festival will link three oases together for the first time: Al-Ula, Khaybar, and Tayma. (Supplied)
  • Excursions will highlight the unique character of the ancient cities of Khaybar and Tayma through after-dark light shows
RIYADH: Visitors will gain a new perspective on the past when three of Saudi Arabia’s ancient oases are linked in a series of immersive experiences as part of a new festival launched by AlUla Moments.

The Ancient Kingdoms Festival, which starts on Nov. 11, will connect AlUla with the ancient cities of Khaybar and Tayma, forming a triad that spans millennia, presented to visitors through tailor-made excursions.

Excursions will highlight the unique character of each site through after-dark light shows and carriage rides at dawn, as well as hot-air balloon and helicopter flights over monumental prehistoric architecture, culinary pop-ups, historical re-enactments and guided trails.

Ancient Saudi Arabia’s Festival will link three oases together for the first time: Al-Ula, Khaybar, and Tayma. (Supplied)

Once a key location on the incense trade route used by Nabateans and their kings, Tayma is today an archaeological treasure trove, with discoveries continuing to reveal the legacy of successive civilizations, including the largest well in the Arabian Peninsula.

Khaybar was known as a market town and for its surrounding white and black volcanos, as well as the mysterious prehistoric stone structures in the shape of kites, keyholes and rectangles.

HIGHLIGHT

The Ancient Kingdoms Festival, which starts on Nov. 11, will connect AlUla with the ancient cities of Khaybar and Tayma, forming a triad that spans millennia, presented to visitors through tailor-made excursions.

AlUla activities and experiences will include horse-carriage rides and after-dark tours of tombs and the UNESCO World Heritage site Hegra.

With the expert-led excavation season already underway at Dadan, the ancient city will offer young explorers a chance to join in as part of the “Apprentice Archaeologist” program designed to encourage future generations of heritage guardians.

Ancient Saudi Arabia’s Festival will link three oases together for the first time: Al-Ula, Khaybar, and Tayma. (Supplied)

AlUla will also offer a journey through Jabal Ikmah after dark, along candle-lit pathways that illuminate the remnants of ancient civilizations and their religious rituals recorded on the rock face of the whispering canyon. The site will also offer family-friendly workshops at the Ancient Inscriptions Academy.

At Tayma, visitors will get the first glimpse of the Land of Kings, a legendary oasis home to the Ancient Temple of Salm, and Bir Haddaj, which is a well believed to have been built by the last Babylonian King Nabonidus.

Tayma will offer visitors a chance to experience the old marketplace at Suq Al-Najm Oasis, and Qasr Ibn Rumman, an atmospheric example of Arabian architecture, with an audio guide and an immersive show after dark.

Ancient Saudi Arabia’s Festival will link three oases together for the first time: Al-Ula, Khaybar, and Tayma. (Supplied)

Khaybar will be revealed through tethered hot-air balloon rides and helicopter excursions to give a bird’s-eye view of its landscape that is home to the luxurious Khaybar Camp, near the Harrat Khaybar volcanic site.

Al-Rawan, also in Khaybar, is another vantage point interlinking the oases and the first point of entry to exploring the area through adventure trails.

Visitors eager for a first glimpse of Tayma and Khaybar, which are two and three hours away from AlUla, respectively, can do so by self-drive, bus or luxury/VIP car service moving between the sites, or they can “Ride with a Rawi”: a journey escorted by local Rawi storytellers who will share their local knowledge.

Topics: AlUla Saudi Arabia UNESCO

King Salman bin Abdulaziz Royal Reserve Development Authority to protect griffon vultures

King Salman bin Abdulaziz Royal Reserve Development Authority to protect griffon vultures
King Salman bin Abdulaziz Royal Reserve Development Authority to protect griffon vultures

King Salman bin Abdulaziz Royal Reserve Development Authority to protect griffon vultures
RIYADH: The King Salman bin Abdulaziz Royal Reserve Development Authority is working to protect endangered griffon vultures at its sites in the Kingdom.

Spanning an area of 130,700 sq. km, the King Salman bin Abdulaziz Royal Reserve is the largest nature reserve in the Middle East, and also comprises three other main reserves in the north and northwest of the Kingdom: Al-Tubaiq Reserve, Al-Khanfa Reserve and Hurra Al-Hurra Reserve.

The site is home to a variety of archaeological monuments, terrains, natural resources and habitats.

Several months ago, the reserve monitored a large number of griffon vulture nesting sites. The number of griffon vultures is reported to be decreasing across the Arabian Peninsula. However, the griffon vulture is not endangered globally, according to the classification of the Red List of the International Union for Conservation of Nature.

The griffon vulture, which typically weighs between six to 11 kilograms with a wingspan of 2.2-2.55 meters, and a length of between 90-150 centimeters, inhabits the central and southern regions of the Kingdom.

The species lives in cliffs, rocky crevices and caves, and builds nests from deadwood.

Afnan Al-Anazi, a media official from the reserve’s development authority, told Arab News that officials are creating permanent protection programs by creating an environment “to host, monitor and evaluate them (griffon vultures) by using satellites, which would help track their behaviors, population and feeding areas, in addition to protecting them from hunting, collision and electrocution.”

Al-Anazi added that the reserve launched a field survey project for birds to estimate population numbers and categorize groups into resident, migratory or visiting species. The survey will also help researchers understand migration paths and engage in continuous monitoring as well as follow-up programs.

The reserve also plans to develop birdwatching tourism programs. “There is a special initiative to create awareness among the local community about the importance of birds in general … and the importance of eagles and their role in providing very important services to the ecosystem,” Al-Anazi said.

The griffon vulture plays a major role in maintaining ecosystem balance by feeding on the carcasses of dead animals such as camels, sheep, goats, ibex and deer, which it spots when soaring at high altitudes.

Al-Anazi said that the the process of feeding on carcasses prevents the spread of diseases and infection, “preventing and protecting us from many diseases caused by these carcasses.”

The efforts of King Salman bin Abdulaziz Royal Reserve, Al-Anazi said, are focused on helping birds reproduce by “achieving a sustainable ecological balance by protecting biodiversity, especially endangered species.”

The female griffon vulture typically lays one egg each year. It cares for the chick over an incubation period of 48-54 days.

The National Center for Wildlife Development and the King Salman bin Abdulaziz Royal Reserve Development Authority previously signed a memorandum of understanding aimed at enhancing cooperation in the development of wildlife, biodiversity and sustainability.

The agreement also seeks to work on the resettlement of endangered local animals in the reserve through the center’s breeding facilities, and conduct follow-ups and joint environmental studies to exchange information, knowledge and experience.

Topics: Saudi Arabia King Salman bin Abdulaziz Royal Reserve Development Authority griffon vultures

Saudi minister receives Western Australian Minister of Environment and Climate Action

Saudi minister receives Western Australian Minister of Environment and Climate Action
Saudi minister receives Western Australian Minister of Environment and Climate Action

Saudi minister receives Western Australian Minister of Environment and Climate Action
  • They discussed aspects of cooperation in the fields of environment and climate change and ways to enhance them
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and Climate Affairs Envoy Adel bin Ahmed Al-Jubeir received Sunday Western Australia’s Minister of Environment and Climate Action Reece Whitby, at the Ministry's headquarters in Riyadh.

They discussed aspects of cooperation in the fields of environment and climate change and ways to enhance them. They also reviewed the Kingdom's initiatives in this field, especially the Saudi and Middle East Green Initiatives, and the international efforts exerted in this regard.

 

 

Topics: Reece Whitby Foreign Minister Adel Bin Ahmed Al-Jubeir

Saudi Arabia to host Gulf festival for persons with disabilities

The festival will be held in conjunction with the UN’s International Day of Persons with Disabilities. (SPA)
The festival will be held in conjunction with the UN’s International Day of Persons with Disabilities. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia to host Gulf festival for persons with disabilities

The festival will be held in conjunction with the UN’s International Day of Persons with Disabilities. (SPA)
  • The event is being set up in coordination with the Authority for the Care of People with Disabilities
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is set to host the 6th Gulf Theater Festival for People with Disabilities in Riyadh.

The festival, in cooperation with the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development, will be held in conjunction with the UN’s International Day of Persons with Disabilities.

The festival is being set up in coordination with the Authority for the Care of People with Disabilities, a Saudi government entity. The organization aims to empower and ensure the rights of these people, and work to develop services for them.

The seven-day festival will begin with the opening ceremony and the first theatrical performance on Dec. 3 at the theater of Princess Nourah bint Abdulrahman University.

Each participating country will have a day to perform in the theater, as the festival seeks to showcase the talents of persons with disabilities from GCC countries.

The festival also aims to promote the participation of people with disabilities and their inclusion in cultural activities.

Saudi Arabia will review a number of technical, cultural and social programs related to persons with disabilities.

Topics: 6th Gulf Theater Festival for People with Disabilities

Saudi Arabia reports 130 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death

More than 64 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in Saudi Arabia. (AP)
More than 64 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in Saudi Arabia. (AP)
Saudi Arabia reports 130 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death

More than 64 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in Saudi Arabia. (AP)
  • Saudi health ministry announced that 241 patients had recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries in the Kingdom to 740,008
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia confirmed one new COVID-19-related death on Thursday, raising the total number of fatalities to 9,075.

Saudi health authorities confirmed 130 new cases in the Kingdom in the previous 24 hours, meaning 753,124 people have now contracted the disease.

Of the new infections, 30 were recorded in Jeddah, 28 in Riyadh, 17 in Madinah and 13 in Makkah. Several other cities recorded fewer than 10 new cases each.

The Ministry of Health said that of the current cases, 59 people were in critical condition.

The ministry also announced that 241 patients had recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries in the Kingdom to 740,008.

The ministry said that 4,041 COVID-19 cases were still active, adding that 13,237 PCR tests were conducted in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of tests to 41,796,829.

More than 64 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered since the Kingdom’s immunization campaign began, with almost 25 million people fully vaccinated.

The ministry, which has 587 vaccine centers across the country, urged people who have not yet received their jabs to register for them through its Sehhaty app.

Meanwhile, testing hubs and treatment centers set up throughout the country have helped millions of people since the outbreak of the pandemic.

Taakad centers provide COVID-19 testing for those who show no or mild symptoms or believe they have come into contact with an infected individual, while Tetamman clinics offer treatment and advice to those with virus symptoms such as fever, loss of taste and smell, and breathing difficulties.

Topics: Coronavirus

