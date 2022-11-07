You are here

Coronavirus
Coronavirus

UAE lifts COVID-19 restrictions

UAE lifts COVID-19 restrictions
Wearing masks in the UAE will now be optional in all open and closed facilities, including places of worship and mosques. (AFP file photo)
Updated 07 November 2022
Arab News

UAE lifts COVID-19 restrictions

UAE lifts COVID-19 restrictions
  • Al Hosn App use will be limited to proof of vaccination certificates and test results inside and outside the country upon request
Updated 07 November 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: The UAE government has lifted precautionary measures related to COVID-19 as the country further eases restrictions earlier implemented to protect public health.

Wearing masks in the UAE will now be optional in all open and closed facilities, including places of worship and mosques, except for health facilities and centers for people of determination, where it will be mandatory, Dr. Saif Al-Dhaheri, spokesperson of the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA), said in an earlier briefing.

“As for mosques and musallas, we also announce that praying on personal mats will be optional, as it is no longer mandatory after the date of activating the decision. As for the Al Hosn App use will be limited to proof of vaccination certificates and test results inside and outside the country upon request. Thus, green pass is not required to enter public facilities and sites,” the spokesperson said in a report from state news agency WAM.

Organizers of sports activities also have the option to require PCR tests or vaccination certificates as requisite to participate or attend their events.

“Last September, we announced several measures to ease restrictions related to COVID-19. Today, we announce the second phase of the easing of restrictions, after studying the epidemiological situation in the country while monitoring occupancy rates in hospitals and intensive care for COVID-19 cases,” Dr. Al-Dhaheri said.

Despite the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions, PCR testing and treatment health facilities would continue to operate and individuals with positive results are still required to undergo five days of isolation to prevent spread of the disease.

Dr. Al-Dhaheri also clarified health authorities would continue to monitor the ‘epidemiological situation in the country, which are to be announced on an ongoing basis,’ and the recent announcements could be updated depending on the situation.

Topics: Coronavirus COVID-19 UAE

Al-Shabab militants attack Somali military base

Al-Shabab militants attack Somali military base
Updated 07 November 2022
Reuters

Al-Shabab militants attack Somali military base

Al-Shabab militants attack Somali military base
Updated 07 November 2022
Reuters

MOGADISHU: Al-Shabab militants attacked a Somali military base in the central Galgaduud region on Monday, the defense ministry and the militant group said, days after the area was captured by government forces.
The army repulsed the attack on the base housing national and local troops in Qayib, a village captured from Al-Shabab last week, defense ministry spokesperson Abdullahi Ali Anod told the state news agency SONNA.
The attack began with two suicide car bombs at around 5 a.m. (0200 GMT), followed by hours of heavy fighting, Ahmed Hassan, a military officer in the nearby town of Bahdo, told Reuters.
“Al-Shabab torched the telecommunication station of the town, and so it is off the air now. We know we killed five Al-Shabab fighters,” Hassan said.
One car bomb hit a military truck guarding the base entrance, while the other was blown up outside, he said.
It wasn’t immediately clear how many people had been killed in total, but at least nine soldiers were injured, he said.
In a statement, Al-Shabab spokesperson Abdiasis Abu Musab said the group launched the assault in Qayib using suicide car bombs before its fighters attacked from different directions. The fighters killed several soldiers and stole weapons and military vehicles, Abu Musab said.
Government forces, supported by clan militias, have made a number of battlefield gains against Al-Shabab in the last three months, regaining territory long held by the group.
In response, Al-Shabab killed at least 120 people in twin car bombs at the education ministry in the capital Mogadishu on Oct. 29, the deadliest blasts in five years.
The Al-Qaeda-linked group has killed tens of thousands of people since 2006 in its fight to overthrow Somalia’s Western-backed central government and implement its interpretation of Islamic law.

Topics: Somalia

Dubai fire races up high-rise near world's tallest building

Dubai fire races up high-rise near world's tallest building
Updated 07 November 2022
AP

Dubai fire races up high-rise near world's tallest building

Dubai fire races up high-rise near world's tallest building
  • A series of fires in tall buildings in Dubai in recent years has revived questions about the safety of cladding
Updated 07 November 2022
AP

DUBAI: A fire broke out early Monday morning at a 35-story high-rise building in Dubai near the Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest building.
It wasn’t immediately clear if there were any injuries in the blaze at the apartment building, which had been extinguished by the time an Associated Press journalist reached the site.
Black char marks from the blaze could be seen stretching up the building that’s part of a series of towers called 8 Boulevard Walk by Emaar, the state-backed developer in the emirate.
Dubai police and civil defense did not immediately acknowledge the blaze. Emaar did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
A series of fires in tall buildings in skyscraper-studded Dubai in recent years has revived questions about the safety of cladding and other materials used in the country.
On New Year’s Eve in 2015, a blaze raced through the Address Downtown, one of the most upscale hotels and residences in Dubai near the Burj Khalifa.

 

 

Topics: Dubai fire Burj Khalifa

Fire, building collapse injures 20 people in Iraq's capital

Fire, building collapse injures 20 people in Iraq's capital
Updated 07 November 2022
AP

Fire, building collapse injures 20 people in Iraq's capital

Fire, building collapse injures 20 people in Iraq's capital
  • The civil defense announced late Sunday evening that the fire had been fully extinguished
Updated 07 November 2022
AP

BAGHDAD: More than two dozen people were injured, including the head of Iraq’s civil defense directorate, when a commercial building in the capital caught fire and then collapsed Sunday, authorities and the state news agency reported.
The official Iraqi News Agency said the civil defense director, Maj. Gen. Kadhim Bohan, and some firefighters were were among those injured when the burning building collapsed.
No deaths were reported. No information was immediately available on the cause of the blaze.
Brig. Gen. Qusai Younis, director of civil defense for the Al-Rusafa district of Baghdad, told The Associated Press that at least 28 people had been injured.
He said two of the three stories in the building, which contained warehouses storing flammable materials such as perfume, collapsed due to the fire.
The civil defense announced late Sunday evening that the fire had been fully extinguished and first responders were searching for missing people at the scene.
On Oct. 29, a gas tanker exploded near a soccer field in northeastern Baghdad, killing at least nine people and injuring 10 others. The explosion was found by an investigative committee to be an accident.

Topics: Iraq fire Baghdad

Israel's premier calls for unity after Netanyahu election victory

Israel's premier calls for unity after Netanyahu election victory
Updated 07 November 2022
AP

Israel's premier calls for unity after Netanyahu election victory

Israel's premier calls for unity after Netanyahu election victory
  • Netanyahu’s Likud Party, along with Religious Zionism and a pair of ultra-Orthodox religious parties, captured a 64-seat majority
Updated 07 November 2022
AP

JERUSALEM: Israel’s prime minister on Sunday issued a plea for national unity, days after he was defeated in national elections by the former premier, Benjamin Netanyahu, with the backing of a far-right ultranationalist party.
In a memorial ceremony for the assassinated Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin, outgoing Prime Minister Yair Lapid warned of the deep divisions plaguing the country after the bitter campaign, Israel’s fifth election since 2019.
He appeared to take aim at Religious Zionism, an extremist party whose leaders have made repeated anti-Arab, anti-LGBTQ comments. Religious Zionism emerged as the third-largest party in Parliament and is expected to play a key role in in Netanyahu’s government.
“There is no ‘us and them,’ only us,” Lapid said in his first public comments since last week’s election. “An absolute majority of this country’s citizens believe in the rule of law, democratic values and mutual respect.”
“The absolutely majority of Israelis want a Judaism that unites us, not a Judaism that is a political tool and certainly not a Judaism that is an endorsement of violence,” he added.
Netanyahu’s Likud Party, along with Religious Zionism and a pair of ultra-Orthodox religious parties, captured a 64-seat majority in the 120-seat Parliament in last Tuesday’s election. They are expected to put together a new governing majority in the coming weeks.
Lapid’s outgoing coalition, a diverse collection of parties that included the first-ever Arab party to be part of an Israeli government, won just 51 seats.
The election, like the previous four, focused on Netanyahu’s fitness to rule while he faces corruption charges.
Religious Zionism has promised to push through new reforms that could weaken Israel’s judicial branch, grant Netanyahu immunity and possibly make the criminal charges against him disappear. Critics say this agenda would deal a tough blow to Israel’s democratic institutions.
Religious Zionism also promotes a hard line against the Palestinians and Israel’s own Palestinian minority.
“The absolute majority of Israel’s citizens are not willing to let hatred dictate their lives,” Lapid said during the ceremony at Israel’s national cemetery. “We have to decide now, at this moment, where this country is going.”
Netanyahu did not attend the ceremony. But speaking later in Parliament, Netanyahu said that following the election, “it is time to get out of the trenches and know how to work together.”
The leader of Religious Zionism, Bezalel Smotrich, complained that his voters have been unfairly “demonized” as supporting Rabin’s killing, an act he called “horrendous”.
Smotrich’s running mate, Itamar Ben-Gvir, famously held up a hood ornament pulled off Rabin’s car weeks before the assassination. “Just as we got to this emblem, we can get to Rabin,” Ben-Gvir, who is now up for a senior Cabinet post, said at the time.
Rabin was killed on Nov. 4, 1995, by a Jewish extremist who opposed his peace efforts with the Palestinians.

Topics: Middle East Israel Palestine Benjamin Netanyahu

Dispute over Libyan territory and energy undermining Turkiye, Egypt reconciliation, say experts

Dispute over Libyan territory and energy undermining Turkiye, Egypt reconciliation, say experts
Updated 06 November 2022
MENEKSE TOKYAY

Dispute over Libyan territory and energy undermining Turkiye, Egypt reconciliation, say experts

Dispute over Libyan territory and energy undermining Turkiye, Egypt reconciliation, say experts
  • Ankara, Tripoli group inked oil and gas deals
  • Cairo rejects pact, backs rival administration
Updated 06 November 2022
MENEKSE TOKYAY

ANKARA: Egypt has halted its rapprochement with Turkiye because of the latter’s territorial and energy policy moves in Libya, and despite Ankara’s recent crackdown on journalists in the country affiliated with the Muslim Brotherhood, say analysts.

The crisis erupted when Egypt’s Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry, in an interview with Al-Arabiya TV about the UN-brokered Skhirat agreement, urged all parties to deal with Fathi Bashagha’s government.

Turkiye, however, prefers lending support to the Tripoli-based Government of National Unity, led by Abdel Hamid Dbeibah, which signed a memorandum of understanding on energy and gas with Ankara in early October.

Egypt has argued that the mandate of the Dbeibah government, installed as part of a UN-led peace process, had expired and the administration was not authorized to sign deals to explore for gas and oil off the Libyan coast. Such agreements, Cairo had warned, would fuel tensions in the energy-rich region.

So far, Cairo and Ankara have held two rounds of talks at the level of deputy foreign ministers to draw up an action plan for normalizing their ruptured bilateral ties and reaching common understanding on regional issues.

However, no upgrade has been made at the diplomatic level, as both countries are still represented at the chargé d’affaires level.

Sami Hamdi, managing director at The International Interest, a global risk and intelligence firm based in London, thinks the crux of the issue is that Cairo believes that Turkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is only seeking reconciliation because he is in difficult straits domestically and seeking to entrench Turkish gains in the Mediterranean.

“This is why Cairo has been stubborn in its demands as it seeks guarantees that this reconciliation is not merely a pursuit of a short-term political reprieve but rather a long-term change in Turkiye’s vision and political trajectory,” he told Arab News.

Since last year Turkiye has demanded that the Istanbul-based Egyptian opposition TV channels tone down their criticism of President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi amid the rapprochement between the two countries. They had also pushed journalists in exile to look for another “safe haven.”

Muslim Brotherhood supporters recently claimed that Hossam Al-Ghamri, the former editor-in-chief of Al-Sharq channel, was arrested in Turkiye and released after two days, although Ankara said the claims were not true.

Hamdi thinks that Cairo is pushing for the extradition of opposition figures as a sign of Ankara’s “sincerity.”

“Ankara, however, is concerned that any extradition would result in a body blow to its image and render itself prone to accusations of callously selling out its long-term allies for short-term political expediency,” he said.

According to Hamdi, Cairo also believes that Turkiye’s reconciliation bid is about seeking to buy time so that it can entrench its presence in Libya as opposed to finding a common framework that would benefit Egypt and repair ties.

“Egypt considers that the government in Tripoli survives solely because of the defense guarantee from Ankara, and that it would collapse otherwise. For this reason, Cairo has been particularly enraged at the economic and maritime agreements that it believes Turkiye would never be able to secure otherwise,” he said.

Jalel Harchaoui, a Libya expert with the Royal United Services Institute, thinks that the disagreement between Egypt and Turkiye has little to do with ideology.

“It has to do with territory, economic rewards, and basic geography,” he told Arab News.

“The hydrocarbon memorandum of understanding Ankara signed with Tripoli on Oct. 3 indicates that Turkish entities need to expand their presence in eastern Libya. Egypt considers eastern Libya part of its sphere of influence. As a result, Cairo views it profoundly unacceptable,” Harchaoui added.

Turkiye’s military presence in Libya has also drawn criticism from Cairo. During the Arab League summit in Algeria between Nov. 1-2, leaders rejected “foreign interference” in the domestic affairs of all nations.

Yet, the experts still believe it is possible for Cairo and Ankara to find common ground.

“Turkiye is increasingly demonstrating a commitment to silencing criticism of El-Sisi and proactively preventing incitement against him. Moreover, Turkiye is engaged in diplomatic efforts to unify the governments of Dbeibah and Egypt-backed Bashagha as a sign of goodwill that promises an avenue of cooperation in establishing a framework for the coexistence of interests. The process may be slow, but it is certainly moving,” Hamdi said.

Numan Telci, an expert on Turkiye-Egypt relations at Ankara-based think tank ORSAM, thinks that to rebuild ties between Ankara and Cairo, there is a need to end policies that would pose a threat to political stability in Libya.

“I hope elections, that was scheduled for last December but were never held, would bring permanent political stability to the country. This step would (help in) building dialogue between domestic political actors,” he told Arab News.

Telci also noted that Turkiye’s efforts in Libya is meant to boost democratic processes to give more authority to the legitimate political actors but says Egypt must also assist in the process.

“In return, Egypt should also reciprocate in (trust-building) steps towards Turkiye by turning into a reliable regional partner,” Telci said.

However, for Harchaoui, Turkiye’s alleged rapprochement efforts in Libya are not seen as genuine by Egypt.

“If I tell you I care about your demands or expectations, it is meaningless unless I undertake gestures that carry a cost to myself,” he said.

Topics: Egypt Turkiye Libya Sameh Shoukry Abdel Hamid Dbeibah Fathi Bashagha

