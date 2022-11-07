Oil Updates — Crude prices slip; China’s October oil imports rebound; Kuwait state oil firms get new CEOs 

You are here

China’s crude oil imports in October rebounded to the highest level since May, up 14 percent from a low base a year earlier in their first annual growth in five months. (Shutterstock)
Nirmal Narayanan 

Nirmal Narayanan 

RIYADH: Oil prices fell more than $1 a barrel on Monday after Chinese officials on the weekend reiterated their commitment to a strict COVID containment approach, dashing hopes of an oil demand rebound at the world’s top crude importer. 

Brent crude futures dropped $1.04, or 1.06 percent, to $97.53 a barrel by 08.10 a.m. Saudi time, after hitting as low as $96.50 earlier.  

US West Texas Intermediate crude was at $91.39 a barrel, down $1.22, or 1.32 percent, dropping to a session low of $90.40 a barrel earlier in the session. 

China’s crude oil imports rebound amid new refinery rollouts 

China’s crude oil imports in October rebounded to the highest level since May, up 14 percent from a low base a year earlier in their first annual growth in five months, data showed on Monday, as two greenfield refineries prepared to start operations. 

The world’s largest crude importer brought in 43.14 million tons of crude oil last month, equivalent to 10.16 million barrels per day, according to data from the General Administration of Customs. 

The October imports were up from September’s 9.8 million bpd. 

The rebound came as PetroChina started trial production at a 200,000-barrel-per-day crude unit at its newly-built refinery in Guangdong, while privately controlled Shenghong Petrochemical also got ready to officially launch its 320,000-bpd plant in Jiangsu province. 

Refiners also took advantage of a slide in global crude prices to replenish stocks, hauling in cargoes from the Americas and the Middle East. 

Imports for the first 10 months of the year totaled 413.53 million tons, or about 9.93 million bpd, 2.7 percent below the corresponding period last year. 

However, year-to-date exports remained 24.5 percent below year-earlier levels at 39.91 million tons, due to a broad curb on fuel exports earlier in the year. 

State oil companies in Kuwait get new CEOs 

Kuwait appointed new leaders for its state oil companies, state news agency KUNA reported on Sunday. 

Ahmed Jaber Al-Aydan was appointed as CEO of Kuwait Oil Co., and Wadha Al-Khateeb as CEO of Kuwait National Petroleum Co.  

New leaders were also chosen for Kuwait Integrated Petroleum Industries Co. and other state companies in the sector. 

Algerian energy minister defends OPEC+ output cut

Algerian Energy Minister Mohamed Arkab, during a hearing before the Finance and Budget Committee of the Algerian House of Representatives, said that the decision of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, known as OPEC+, to reduce production by 2 million barrels per day “would maintain market balance and price stability within the range of $100 per barrel until the end of the year.” 

He also noted that Algeria’s hydrocarbon exports rose 77 percent year-on-year to $42.6 billion in the period from January to September 2022, Reuters reported citing a state news agency. 

(With input from Reuters) 

 

How Saudi Arabia is laying the groundwork for an environmentally sustainable future

How Saudi Arabia is laying the groundwork for an environmentally sustainable future
Nour El-Shaeri

  • The Kingdom is protecting up to 30 percent of its land and sea while saving endangered species
  • Saudi Green Initiative to address climate challenges and help country achieve net-zero emissions by 2060
Nour El-Shaeri

CAIRO: To create a greener and more sustainable environment for future generations, Saudi Arabia is protecting up to 30 percent of its land and sea while saving endangered species through its $186 billion initiative.

Under the supervision of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the Kingdom launched the Saudi Green Initiative in 2021, which is set to address climate challenges and achieve net-zero emissions by 2060.

“The Saudi Green Initiative will provide huge investment opportunities for the private sector, quality job opportunities for the next generation of leaders in the Kingdom and enhanced international relationships that will have a positive impact on the region and the world,” the crown prince said in a statement.

The initiative comprises over 60 climate-related strategies and has designated large areas of land and sea for protection to achieve 20 percent of natural reserves by 2030 and an additional 10 percent to be delivered later.

“Working in partnership with internationally leading biodiversity protection organizations such as the International Union for Conservation of Nature, this ambitious target will ensure abundant wildlife and pristine landscapes in the Kingdom,” SGI’s official website stated.

The Kingdom currently has around 17 percent of its land and sea under protection, with Royal Natural Reserves, Natural Reserves and AlUla Natural Reserves amounting to 15 designated areas and several accomplishments in the restoration of wildlife.

Nurturing nature

Known for its natural beauty and rare monuments, the King Salman bin Abdulaziz Royal Natural Reserve, also known as KSRNR, is one of the largest protected areas in the Kingdom, covering 130,000 sq. km. In addition, the Royal Commission of AlUla, also known as RCU, has also initiated the preservation of the Sharaan Nature Reserve to restore and reinforce threatened species of great value.

Launched in February 2022, the Sharaan Nature Reserve creates eco-touristic opportunities that enrich the ecosystem by providing resorts and reintroducing wild species.

“Apart from the protected initial release site, the Nature Reserve will be, for the time being, open to the public, who will be encouraged to keep to defined paths if traveling by car and to not litter. Eventually, certain protected areas may be closed to the public to encourage habitat restoration,” RCU’s official website stated.

The SGI will be held from Nov. 11-12 in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt, in tandem with the UN climate change Conference, also known as COP27. (Supplied)

In alignment with the SGI, the Sharaan Nature Reserve will restore 100 hectares of land that will be used to test approaches for ecological rehabilitation by 2030.

The initiative also plans to redevelop one of the Kingdom’s largest volcanic fields Harrat Khaybar to become a wildlife sanctuary, a nature-based tourist attraction and a nominated UNESCO site.

Massive efforts have already been made to impact the Kingdom’s wildlife, with $25 million dedicated to preserving the Arabian leopard and 471 rewilded oryxes and ibexes.

In June 2022, KSRNR witnessed the birth of the first wild Arabian oryx in the last 90 years. The return of the oryx promotes its natural breeding, representing an environmental achievement that contributes to the balance of the environment, enrichment of biodiversity and preservation of this species.

Currently, KSRNR has 282 species of animals, covering a wide range of mammals, reptiles, birds and amphibians.

The Kingdom has also designated 82,700 square kilometers of land to protect wildlife and implement robust rewilding programs.

The areas cover a variety of geographies, including deserts, forests, mountains and coastal spots. In addition, the Kingdom aims to designate 10 biodiversity hot spots by 2025 to preserve 500 species of plants and animals, including 55 species endemic to the Arabian Peninsula across 977 square kilometers.

The Kingdom is among the few Arab countries to be part of the Global Ocean Alliance, which is set to safeguard at least 30 percent of the world’s oceans by 2030.

In addition to its land goals, it is set to launch its reef revival initiative by 2024, plant 100 million mangroves by 2030 and launch its turtle nesting conservation site by 2025.

Giving the green light

The SGI has set out a five-step action plan to ensure these areas’ sustainability and choice of development.

An ongoing monitoring and evaluation program would track and assess the protected areas’ effectiveness and impact and categorize terrestrial and marine life to support critical ecosystems.

Thirdly, the initiative aims to consult with field experts as a collaborative environment is necessary to guarantee the development and implementation of the master plans.

Moreover, on-ground and high-tech solutions are also part of the plan to facilitate visits and photographs, with the fifth step being job creation and training for appropriate management.

The initiative plans to plant 450 million trees and rehabilitate 8 million hectares of degraded land by 2030, reducing 200 million tons of carbon emission.

The Kingdom will also contribute to cutting global methane emissions by up to 30 percent by 2030 as part of its commitment to a greener future.

A transformation of Riyadh to become one of the world’s most sustainable cities is also underway, with comprehensive solutions outlined in the SGI Forum.

The SGI will be held from Nov. 11-12 in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt, in tandem with the UN climate change Conference, also known as COP27.

The Crown prince also launched the Middle East Green Initiative, which is aligned with Saudi Arabia’s commitment to creating a global impact.

 

Emissions are not coming down at the required speed, says top UN official

Emissions are not coming down at the required speed, says top UN official
Nirmal Narayanan

Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Emissions are not coming down at the required speed even as countries are joining hands to ensure a sustainable future, according to a top UN official.

Speaking at a press conference on the sidelines of the UN Climate Change Conference, known as COP27, in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, Simon Stiell, UN Climate Change executive secretary, said that mitigation should be increased to keep the 1.5-degree limit and to ensure a safer world for the future.  

“Recent reports show emissions are not coming down at the required speed or scale. Mitigation is to be increased to keep the 1.5-degree limit and to ensure that we have a safer world,” said Stiell.  

He added: “What science is telling us is all of our communities, all around the world, are impacted by climate change, and it will only get worse.”  

He went on to say that transparency and accountability must be strengthened to consolidate trust and collaboration among countries, and it will also help to improve the monitoring of climate action.  

Sameh Shoukry, COP27 president, said that geopolitical tensions are negatively impacting the journey to achieve a sustainable future.  

“Current geopolitical situations and their consequences on the global economy have affected meeting the challenges associated with climate change, and fulfilling the commitments that have been made,” he said.  

Shoukry also added that common efforts and collaboration between countries are necessary to achieve climate targets. “Anything that we do effectively has to be on the basis of our common efforts that leave no one behind.”  

Meanwhile, delegates at the COP27 climate summit agreed to discuss whether rich nations should compensate poor countries most vulnerable to climate change for their suffering.  

Much of the tension at COP27 is expected to relate to loss and damage — funds provided by wealthy nations to vulnerable lower-income countries that bear little responsibility for climate-warming emissions.

At COP26 last year in Glasgow, high-income nations blocked a proposal for a loss and damage financing body, instead supporting a new three-year dialogue for funding discussions.

The loss and damage discussions now on the agenda at COP27 will not involve liability or binding compensation, but they are intended to lead to a conclusive decision “no later than 2024,” Shoukry said.

Saudi bourse gains on rising oil prices; Egypt falls 

Reuters

Reuters

New York: Saudi Arabia’s stock market ended higher on Sunday in response to Friday’s sharp rise in oil prices, while the Egyptian index slipped into negative territory following a recent rally. 

Crude prices — a key driver of the Gulf’s financial markets — settled up by more than 5 percent on Friday amid uncertainty around future interest rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve, while a looming EU ban on Russian oil and the possibility of China easing some COVID restrictions supported markets. 

The Tadawul All Share Index gained 0.7 percent, led by a 1.6 percent jump in oil giant Saudi Aramco and a 0.5 percent increase in Al Rajhi Bank. 

Saudi Arabian Mining Co. was up 1.5 percent. 

The Kingdom is considering setting up a new metals and mining stock exchange index as it looks to expand its resources sector to diversify away from hydrocarbons, a senior government official said. 

The minister of industry and mineral resources Bandar Alkhorayef said that Saudi Arabia is investigating the possibility of setting up a new metals and mining stock exchange index. 

Alkhorayef said the separate index for mining would help put more focus on Saudi’s mining industry, and will enable them to benchmark it with markets like Australia, the UK and others. 

“The idea is to help the sector grow faster. We definitely see a need for small and medium firms in the sector to access capital through capital markets,” he said. 

In Qatar, the index finished 0.8 percent higher, with Qatar National Bank, the Gulf’s biggest lender, rising 1.9 percent. 

The Qatari bourse recorded an increase with natural gas prices continuing their rebound, said Daniel Takieddine, CEO MENA at BDSwiss. 

“Demand for the commodity could pick up if temperatures decline with winter approaching, supporting the stock market at the same time.” 

On Friday, ratings agency S&P raised Qatar’s long-term sovereign credit rating to “AA” from “AA-,” citing improvements in the government’s fiscal position. 

Qatar, which hosts the 2022 FIFA World Cup this month, is one of the world’s largest exporters of natural gas and has benefited from huge windfalls from soaring global oil and gas prices. 

Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s blue-chip index, EGX30, lost 0.7 percent, hit by a 0.3 percent fall in Commercial International Bank despite reporting an increase in quarterly profit. 

flydubai to kick off flights to key destinations across Europe, Asia in 2023 

Arab News

Arab News

RIYADH: Emirati government-owned low-cost airline flydubai has announced its plans to kick off flights to key destinations across Europe and Asia in 2023. 

New destinations include European cities such as Milan and Cagliari in Italy as well as Corfu in Greece. Asian tourist hotspots such as Pattaya and Krabi – both of which are in Thailand –are also part of the new planned routes. 

In addition to this, the low-cost carrier will also resume flights to Al Hofuf city located in Saudi Arabia as of Nov. 24. 

The launch of the six new routes will elevate flydubai’s network to a total of 113 destinations across 53 countries. This figure poses the largest number of destinations the airline has served since its launch back in 2008. 

Commenting on the expansion of the airline’s network, flydubai CEO Ghaith Al Ghaith, said: “Dubai’s aviation industry has made a swift recovery, and our agility combined with our strong business model has enabled us to grow our operations and to achieve this significant milestone. With 113 destinations now available to book, we look forward to offering our passengers more options for travel across our ever-growing network.” 

Since the beginning of 2022, flydubai started flights to over 20 destinations including but not limited to Pisa and Catania in Italy, Osh in Kyrgyzstan as well as Samarkand and Namangan in Uzbekistan. 

Earlier this year, flydubai reported a strong performance in the first quarter, as the low-cost carrier posted a 114 percent rise in passengers from the same period last year, the airline said in a statement.   

The airline said it operated 19,000 flights and carried 2.35 million passengers during the period.    

Moreover, the airline also witnessed an increase in demand in the first quarter for connecting traffic with 43 percent of the passengers connecting to the carrier’s network compared to 28 percent for the same period last year. 

Last year, the airline signed an agreement for handling services with the Saudi Ground Services Co. for a period of five years, with a value exceeding 100 million Emirati dirhams ($27.2 million), Al Bayan paper reported.  

Under the agreement, SGS will undertake ground handling services for flydubai in all the Kingdom’s airports including the 11 airports in which the airline operates. 

COP27 calls for a secure political environment to bring world change, says top official

Waffa Wael

Waffa Wael

RIYADH: The process of COP is unique, as "it is a must to create a safe political space shielded from whatever else is going on out there to do our jobs and deliver a world change", UN Climate Change top official stated.

Speaking at COP27 held in Sharm El-Sheikh on Nov. 6, UN Climate Change Executive Secretary Simon Stiell said: “This is why I say today, a new era begins and we begin to do things differently.”

He also urged the idea of having women and girls “at the center of climate decision-making and action.”

Highlighting the geopolitical situation, the pandemic, the food and energy difficulties that have affected nations' finances and, most significantly, people's lives in his speech, Stiell said, “We have a duty to speed up our international efforts to put words into action.”

He said the key lines of action should focus on turning “the agreements into practical activities to show this transformative shift to implementation”.

He also added: “We must cement progress on these critical workstreams mitigation, adaptation, finance, and crucially loss and damage,” in addition to “enhance the delivery of the principles of transparency and accountability throughout the process.”  

COP27 which will run till Nov. 18 is the largest annual gathering on climate action involving heads of state, ministers and negotiators, along with climate activists.  

Last May, Egypt announced to position itself as an impartial arbiter while hosting this year’s COP27 UN climate summit, as it pushes other nations to act on climate pledges while promoting the interests of the developing world, a senior Egyptian official told Reuters.

COP27 focuses on securing separate “loss and damage” funds, or compensation payments to climate-vulnerable countries already suffering from climate-related weather extremes, said Wael Aboulmagd, special representative to the COP27 president to Reuters.

“In this particular year it is in the interest of the process that a perception of impartiality and equal distance from everyone is maintained,” Aboulmagd disclosed.

