NEW DELHI: India is in talks with Saudi Arabia for investment in its strategic port projects and closer cooperation in shipbuilding and seafarer training, the Indian shipping minister said following a meeting with Saudi Ports Authority President Suliman Al-Mazroua.

New Delhi is hosting South Asia’s largest maritime conference, Sagarmanthan: The Great Oceans Dialogue 2026, which concluded on Friday after gathering over 1,200 speakers and participants from more than 70 countries.

On the sidelines of the event, Sarbananda Sonowal, India’s minister of ports, shipping and waterways, held bilateral talks with various government officials, including Al-Mazroua, who also participated as a speaker.

“The historical trade ties between India and Saudi Arabia are rapidly transforming into a dynamic, modern maritime partnership,” Sonowal said on X after the talks.

“We discussed setting up a joint working group to further collaboration in the maritime energy sector, port investments & seafarer capacity building.”

More specifically, Sonowal and Al-Mazroua discussed “Saudi participation in Indian port projects such as Vadhavan and Galathea Bay,” according to a statement issued by the Indian Shipping Ministry, suggesting that the Kingdom may do so through India’s Maritime Development Fund.

Developing the ports in Vadhavan and Galathea Bay is key to some of India’s strategic interests, said Vanshika Saraf, research analyst for the geostrategy program at the Takshashila Institution.

The Vadhavan Port, located around a four-hour drive from India’s financial capital of Mumbai, is likely to “serve as an important deep-water gateway for India’s trade with the Gulf,” she told Arab News.

“Since it is designed to accommodate ultra-large container vessels, it would help overcome some capacity constraints facing existing ports. Hence, Vadhavan is being positioned by India as a port supporting the proposed IMEC (India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor), in which Saudi Arabia is a participating country.”

Meanwhile, Galathea Bay is central to India’s ongoing Great Nicobar Project, a strategic initiative that aims to strengthen Delhi’s presence in the Andaman Sea and Southeast Asia, while reducing “its reliance on transshipment hubs like Singapore, Colombo and Port Klang,” Saraf said.

Saudi interests in the two Indian ports are also aligned with the Kingdom’s diversification agenda.

“The Kingdom aims to increase its role in international container transshipment, rather than relying exclusively on its position as an energy exporter,” Saraf said.

“There is also an investment rationale since both are large greenfield developments with potential opportunities for private participation in terminals and associated infrastructure.”

But Delhi must also “ensure that the projects are financially sustainable, environmentally defensible, and consistent with India’s long-term maritime interests,” she added.

Al-Mazroua, who highlighted Saudi Arabia’s experience in boosting supply chain resilience and security of maritime passages at the conference, said on X that the Kingdom was keen on developing its maritime ties with India.

Following his meeting with Sonowal, he wrote on X: “I look forward to strengthening our maritime partnership, enhancing cooperation in port investments and capacity building, and creating new opportunities for a more connected and sustainable future.”