You are here

  • Home
  • Palestinian tycoon shot by British forces as boy launches bid to redress colonial-era abuses 

Palestinian tycoon shot by British forces as boy launches bid to redress colonial-era abuses 

Munib Al-Masri wants at least an apology for the way the British government crushed protests during the mandate period. (AFP)
Munib Al-Masri wants at least an apology for the way the British government crushed protests during the mandate period. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/9a9fd

Updated 8 sec ago
Arab News

Palestinian tycoon shot by British forces as boy launches bid to redress colonial-era abuses 

Palestinian tycoon shot by British forces as boy launches bid to redress colonial-era abuses 
  • Munib Al-Masri, 88, who was shot by British forces in 1944, earlier this year drafted a 300-page document on the alleged crimes and abuses
Updated 8 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: The world’s richest Palestinian, who was shot by British forces as a boy, has launched an attempt to win redress for alleged crimes committed during colonial rule.

Munib Al-Masri, 88, who was shot by British forces in 1944, earlier this year drafted a 300-page document on the alleged crimes and abuses committed by colonial forces in Palestine between 1917 and 1948.

“I was walking with a march and the soldier shot me in my leg, even now my leg hurts from the injury,” Al-Masri told The Times. “I (barely) survived death seven times, and it is a miracle that I’m still alive to file this lawsuit,” he added.

Al-Masri told the BBC earlier this year that British rule and the division of the Palestinian mandate in 1948 between Israel and the Arab territories under the Balfour Declaration affected him deeply in his adult life.

“I saw how people were harassed…We had no protection whatsoever and nobody to defend us,” he said.

Al-Masri also wants to collect 100,000 signatures for a petition demanding that Britain reviews the declaration, due to claims it was never ratified by parliament, The Times reported. 

He wants at least an apology for the way the British government crushed protests during the mandate period, including the deaths of scores of villagers in a 1938 massacre in Al-Bassa and the killing of 11 people in Halhul.

Ben Emmerson, a British lawyer, and Luis Moreno Ocampo, a former chief prosecutor at the International Criminal Court, are working with Al-Masri.

Emmerson told the BBC earlier this year that “shocking crimes committed by certain elements of the British mandatory forces” were carried out “systematically on the Palestinian population,” adding that even during the time the crimes were carried out, they would have been seen as breaches of international law.

The Ministry of Defence said it was aware of “historical allegations” and that any evidence would be “reviewed thoroughly.”

Topics: Palestine Israel UK

Related

Palestinian shot by British forces as boy to petition UK government for atrocities apology
Middle-East
Palestinian shot by British forces as boy to petition UK government for atrocities apology
Palestine expected to top agenda of Arab Summit in Algeria
Middle-East
Palestine expected to top agenda of Arab Summit in Algeria

UK’s new PM touts migrant cooperation after Macron meet

UK’s new PM touts migrant cooperation after Macron meet
Updated 16 sec ago
AFP

UK’s new PM touts migrant cooperation after Macron meet

UK’s new PM touts migrant cooperation after Macron meet
Updated 16 sec ago
AFP

SHARM EL-SHEIKH: Britain’s new prime minister Rishi Sunak on Monday vowed imminent action on cross-Channel migrants after his first face-to-face meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron.
Sunak has taken a much more positive tone toward Macron than his short-lived predecessor Liz Truss, who infamously refused to say whether the president was a friend or foe.
The leaders met on the sidelines of the UN’s COP27 climate summit in Egypt, with Sunak under pressure from days of bad headlines on the fate of migrants holed up in one UK detention center.
“It was great to meet President Macron to talk about not just tackling illegal migration but the range of other areas in which we want to cooperate closely with the French on,” he told UK media.
“And I think there is an opportunity for us to work closely, not just with the French but with other (European) countries as well,” he said.
“You will hear more details about that in the coming weeks as those conversations happen among all our teams.
“But I’m actually leaving this with renewed confidence and optimism that working together with our European partners, we can make a difference, grip this challenge of illegal migration and stop people coming illegally.”
Some 40,000 people have crossed the Channel in small boats so far this year, with predictions numbers could hit 50,000 or even 60,000 by the year-end.
That has caused a logjam in asylum claims and increased accommodation costs estimated by the UK government at £6.8 million ($7.8 million) a day.
Sunak insisted his beleaguered interior minister, Suella Braverman, was getting to grips with the crisis, while stressing it lacked “one simple solution that’s going to solve it overnight.”
In its own account of the meeting, Macron’s office said only that he and Sunak agreed to “stay in contact” on the migration issue.
They also discussed climate commitments at COP and the war in Ukraine, agreeing to support the “vital needs” of the Ukrainian armed forces through the winter months, the Elysee said.
Macron invited Sunak to a Paris conference on December 13 about Ukraine, it said.

Topics: COP27 UN Climate Change Conference

China opposes British minister’s planned visit to Taiwan

China opposes British minister’s planned visit to Taiwan
Updated 07 November 2022
Reuters

China opposes British minister’s planned visit to Taiwan

China opposes British minister’s planned visit to Taiwan
Updated 07 November 2022
Reuters

BEIJING: China’s foreign ministry said on Monday that Britain must stop any form of official exchanges with Taiwan, following plans by a British minister to visit the self-governed island, which China claims, for trade talks.
Taiwan’s authorities need to stop colluding with foreign forces, said Zhao Lijian, a spokesman at the Chinese foreign ministry, at a regular media briefing.

Topics: China UK

Pyongyang: Missile tests were practice to attack South Korea, US

Pyongyang: Missile tests were practice to attack South Korea, US
Updated 07 November 2022
AP

Pyongyang: Missile tests were practice to attack South Korea, US

Pyongyang: Missile tests were practice to attack South Korea, US
  • Announcement underscores Kim Jong Un’s determination not to back down in the face of his rivals’ push to expand their military exercises
Updated 07 November 2022
AP

SEOUL: North Korea’s military said Monday its recent barrage of missile tests were practices to “mercilessly” strike key South Korean and US targets such as air bases and operation command systems with a variety of missiles that likely included nuclear-capable weapons.
The North’s announcement underscored leader Kim Jong Un’s determination not to back down in the face of his rivals’ push to expand their military exercises. But some experts say Kim also used their drills as an excuse to modernize his nuclear arsenal and increase his leverage in future dealings with Washington and Seoul.
North Korea fired dozens of missiles and flew warplanes toward the sea last week — triggering evacuation alerts in some South Korean and Japanese areas — in protest of massive US-South Korean air force drills that the North views as an invasion rehearsal.
US and South Korean officials responded they would further enhance their joint training events and warned the North that the use of nuclear weapons would result in the end of Kim’s regime.
“The recent corresponding military operations by the Korean People’s Army are a clear answer of (North Korea) that the more persistently the enemies’ provocative military moves continue, the more thoroughly and mercilessly the KPA will counter them,” the General Staff of North Korea’s military said in a statement carried by state media.
It said the weapons tests involved ballistic missiles loaded with dispersion warheads and underground infiltration warheads meant to launch strikes on enemy air bases; ground-to-air missiles designed to “annihilate” enemy aircraft at different altitudes and distances; and strategic cruise missiles that fell in international waters about 80 kilometers off South Korea’s southeastern coastal city of Ulsan.
The North’s military said it also carried out an important test of a ballistic missile with a special functional warhead missioned with “paralyzing the operation command system of the enemy.” This could mean a simulation of electromagnetic pulse attacks, but some observers doubt whether North Korea has mastered key technologies to obtain such an attack capability.
The North’s military statement didn’t explicitly mention a reported launch Thursday of an intercontinental ballistic missile aimed at hitting the US mainland, though its main newspaper published a photo of an ICBM-like missile as one of the weapons mobilized during last week’s testing activities.
Some experts say many other North Korean missiles launched last week were short-range nuclear-capable weapons that place key military targets in South Korea, including US military bases there, within striking range.
Later Monday, South Korea’s military disputed some of the North’s accounts of its missile tests. Spokesperson Kim Jun-rak said South Korea didn’t detect the North’s cruise missile launches and that it’s also notable that North Korea didn’t mention what Seoul assessed as an abnormal flight by an ICBM.
This year’s “Vigilant Storm” air force drills between the United States and South Korea were the largest-ever for the annual fall maneuvers. The drills involved 240 warplanes including advanced F-35 fighter jets from both countries. The allies were initially supposed to run the drills for five days ending on Friday, but extended the training by another day in reaction to the North’s missile tests.
On Saturday, the final day of the air force exercises, the United States flew two B-1B supersonic bombers over South Korea in a display of strength against North Korea, the aircraft’s first such flyover since December 2017.
South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said the participation of the B-1Bs in the joint drills demonstrated the allies’ readiness to sternly respond to North Korean provocations and the US commitment to defend its ally with the full range of its military capabilities, including nuclear.
After their annual meeting Thursday in Washington, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and South Korean Defense Minister Lee Jong-Sup issued a joint statement strongly condemning the North’s recent launches and carrying Austin’s warning that any nuclear attacks against the United States or its allies and partners “is unacceptable and will result in the end of the Kim regime.” South Korea’s military has previously warned the North that using its nuclear weapons would put it on a “path of self-destruction.”
Both defense chiefs also agreed on the need to enhance combined exercises and training events to strengthen readiness against North Korean nuclear and missile threats.
Even before the “Vigilant Storm” drills, North Korea test-launched a slew of missiles in what it called simulated nuclear attacks on US and South Korean targets in protests of its rivals’ other sets of military exercises that involved a US aircraft for the first time in five years. In September, North Korea also adopted a new law authorizing the preemptive use of its nuclear weapons in a broad range of situations.
South Korean and US officials have steadfastly maintained their drills are defensive in nature and that they have no intentions of invading the North.
US and South Korean militaries have been expanding their regular military drills since the May inauguration of conservative South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, who has promised to take a tougher stance on North Korean provocations. Some of the allies’ drills had been previously downsized or canceled to support now-stalled diplomacy on North Korea’s nuclear program or to cope with the COVID-19 pandemic.
For months, South Korean and US officials have said North Korea has completed preparations to conduct its first nuclear test in five years. On Monday, South Korean Unification Minister Kwon Youngse told lawmakers that North Korea could carry out the nuclear test at any time but there were still no signs that such a test explosion was imminent.

Topics: North Korea South Korea US

Related

Update Pyongyang fires four short-range ballistic missiles: South Korean military
World
Pyongyang fires four short-range ballistic missiles: South Korean military
Update Pyongyang fires four short-range ballistic missiles: South Korean military
World
Pyongyang fires four short-range ballistic missiles: South Korean military

Philippine prisons chief ordered murder of journalist: Police

Philippine prisons chief ordered murder of journalist: Police
Updated 07 November 2022
AFP

Philippine prisons chief ordered murder of journalist: Police

Philippine prisons chief ordered murder of journalist: Police
  • Police filed murder complaints against Bureau of Corrections director general Gerald Bantag
Updated 07 November 2022
AFP

MANILA: Philippine police accused Monday the country’s prisons chief of ordering the killing of a prominent radio journalist, whose death sparked international alarm.

Radio personality Percival Mabasa, 63, who went by the name “Percy Lapid” in his program, was shot dead in a Manila suburb on October 3 as he drove to his studio.

Police filed murder complaints against Bureau of Corrections director general Gerald Bantag, who is currently suspended from duty, and his deputy security officer Ricardo Zulueta.

The alleged gunman, Joel Escorial, surrendered to authorities last month out of fear for his safety after police broadcast his face from security footage, officials said previously.

“He (Bantag) will probably be the highest official of this land ever charged with a case of this gravity,” Justice Secretary Crispin Remulla said.

Bantag allegedly ordered the murder of Mabasa following the “continued expose by the latter of the issues against the former on his show,” Eugene Javier of the National Bureau of Investigation told reporters, reading from a statement.

Bantag and Zulueta have also been accused of ordering the killing of Cristito Villamor Palana, one of the prison inmates who allegedly passed on the kill order to Escorial.

Escorial had identified Palana to police.

Palana was suffocated with a plastic bag by members of his own gang, Javier said.

Criminal complaints also have been filed against 10 inmates.

Prosecutors at the Department of Justice will decide if there is enough evidence to file charges in court.

Mabasa was an outspoken critic of former president Rodrigo Duterte as well as his successor Ferdinand Marcos’s policies and aides.

He also had been critical of “red-tagging” — accusing someone of being a communist sympathizer — as well as online gambling operations and misinformation around martial law.

He was the second journalist to be killed since Marcos took office on June 30.

While the Philippines is ranked as one of the most dangerous countries in the world for journalists, such murders rarely happen in Manila.

Javier said the investigation into the murders had exposed “the institutionalization of a criminal organization within the government.”

“This will be the cause of many reforms in government and the strengthening of current mechanisms to ensure that nothing of this nature will happen again,” he said, describing it as a “war against impunity.”

Topics: Philippines

Related

Philippine media groups demand protection after journalist’s murder
Media
Philippine media groups demand protection after journalist’s murder
Filipino journalist shot dead while watching TV in store
Media
Filipino journalist shot dead while watching TV in store

China COVID-19 cases at six-month high despite grinding lockdowns

China COVID-19 cases at six-month high despite grinding lockdowns
Updated 07 November 2022
AFP

China COVID-19 cases at six-month high despite grinding lockdowns

China COVID-19 cases at six-month high despite grinding lockdowns
  • Beijing over the weekend quashed hopes that its strict zero COVID-19 policy might be relaxed anytime soon
  • The country logged over 5,600 new COVID-19 cases Monday — almost half in Guangdong province
Updated 07 November 2022
AFP

BEIJING: China reported its highest daily COVID-19 caseload in six months Monday, despite grinding lockdowns that have heavily disrupted manufacturing, education and day-to-day life.
Beijing over the weekend quashed hopes that its strict zero COVID-19 policy — in which spot lockdowns, quarantines and mass testing are employed to quash outbreaks — might be relaxed anytime soon.
But a torrent of lockdown-related scandals where residents have complained of inadequate conditions, food shortages and delayed emergency medical care have chipped away at public confidence.
The country logged over 5,600 new COVID-19 cases Monday — almost half in Guangdong province, a manufacturing hub in the country’s south home to major ports.
And in central China, a grueling lockdown at the world’s biggest iPhone factory in Zhengzhou led Apple Sunday to warn that production had been “temporarily impacted” and that customers would experience delays in receiving their orders.
“The facility is currently operating at significantly reduced capacity,” the California-based tech giant said in a statement late Sunday.
Taiwanese tech giant Foxconn — Apple’s principal subcontractor which runs the plant — revised down its quarterly earnings forecast Monday due to the lockdown.
China’s National Health Commission vowed Saturday to “unswervingly” stick to zero COVID-19, dashing a major stock market rally last week on the back of unsubstantiated rumors that Beijing would imminently loosen its strict virus policy.
But a number of high-profile incidents have chipped away at the Chinese public’s support for the approach.
The death by suicide of a 55-year-old woman in the locked-down city of Hohhot, Inner Mongolia sparked widespread outcry over the weekend after authorities admitted that lockdown protocols delayed their emergency response.
The region has been in the grip of a major outbreak since late September, when a new omicron variant was first detected.
Shortly before the woman jumped from a window, relatives had reported to community workers that she suffered from an anxiety disorder and had shown suicidal intent.
Audio of the woman’s daughter begging community workers to unseal her door that had been welded shut went viral on Chinese social media, drawing attention to mental health crises exacerbated by weeks-long lockdowns.
“Who has the right to weld building gates shut? Who has the right to restrict others’ freedom to live? What if there is an earthquake or fire, who is responsible afterwards?” read one comment on the Twitter-like Weibo platform.
Local officials have vowed to punish community workers who forcibly seal household doors and building gates with locks, despite it being widespread practice in locked-down areas.
The incident came days after a toddler in the locked-down city of Lanzhou, northwest China’s Gansu province, died of carbon monoxide poisoning after the slow response of emergency medical services delayed hospital treatment.
In a viral social media post that was later deleted, the boy’s father blamed lockdown controls and community workers for obstructing their access to hospital, while district authorities later apologized for the incident.

Topics: China COVID-19 Coronavirus

Related

China posts six-month high COVID-19 count as it sticks with strategy
World
China posts six-month high COVID-19 count as it sticks with strategy
China will not waver in its ‘dynamic-clearing’ COVID-19 strategy, health commission says
World
China will not waver in its ‘dynamic-clearing’ COVID-19 strategy, health commission says

Latest updates

UK Conservatives face fresh pressure over Islamophobia allegations
UK Conservatives face fresh pressure over Islamophobia allegations
Palestinian tycoon shot by British forces as boy launches bid to redress colonial-era abuses 
Palestinian tycoon shot by British forces as boy launches bid to redress colonial-era abuses 
UK’s new PM touts migrant cooperation after Macron meet
UK’s new PM touts migrant cooperation after Macron meet
Saudi Embassy in Rome organizes wildlife awareness event
Saudi Embassy in Rome organizes wildlife awareness event
‘The future looks safer’: MGI summit lauded as turning point in region’s climate change fight
‘The future looks safer’: MGI summit lauded as turning point in region’s climate change fight

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.