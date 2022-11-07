You are here

Lebanese forum delegates unite on implementing all terms of Taif Agreement

Special Lebanese forum delegates unite on implementing all terms of Taif Agreement
Rashid Derbas said that the Taif Agreement must be implemented in full. (Reuters)
Updated 20 sec ago
NAJIA HOUSSARI

Lebanese forum delegates unite on implementing all terms of Taif Agreement

Lebanese forum delegates unite on implementing all terms of Taif Agreement
  • 1989 deal negotiated in Saudi Arabia provided constitution for equality among Lebanese: Parliament speaker
  • Parliament due to hold session Thursday in fresh attempt to elect new Lebanese president
Updated 20 sec ago
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: The terms of a 1989 deal negotiated in Saudi Arabia to end Lebanon’s civil war and return political normalcy to the country must be implemented in full, a former minister has claimed.

Rashid Derbas’ comments echoed those of Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri who said on Monday that the Taif Agreement acted as a constitution providing equality among the Lebanese people.

Their remarks followed a recent forum, organized by the Saudi Ambassador to Lebanon Walid Al-Bukhari and held at the UNESCO Palace in Beirut, commemorating the 33rd anniversary of the accord.

Speakers at the gathering unanimously pointed out the need to apply provisions of the agreement still to be enacted and they reiterated their objections to amending them.

“The Taif Agreement needs to be implemented in full. Circumstances are different today, with Syria’s absence from Lebanon, and all parties have expressed their adherence to the Taif Agreement,” Derbas said.

The public renewal of consensus on the Taif Agreement followed an invitation to dinner on Nov. 8 from the Swiss ambassador to Lebanon. Although the planned engagement was later cancelled, some believe the dinner date had been set up as a prelude to launching a Lebanese dialogue in Geneva under Swiss sponsorship.

On the Taif Agreement provisions that had not been implemented, Berri said: “We have failed thrice to establish a supreme national commission to abolish political sectarianism, an election law outside sectarian restrictions, and the senate.”

The Lebanese Parliament was expected to hold another session on Thursday in a fresh attempt to elect a new president.

Berri added: “Our top priority is electing a president; 80 percent of the Lebanese people are below the poverty line, and we are still facing an electricity crisis, despite the fact that we spent tens of billions of dollars on this sector.

“And we also need to resume negotiations with the International Monetary Fund. This is why we need to elect a president as soon as possible.

“Lebanon may be able to endure weeks (of power vacuum), but it cannot bear more than that. Lebanon and the Lebanese cannot bear further deterioration.

“All the Lebanese conflicts were resolved through dialogue and consensus. The security situation in Lebanon remains strong, and the Lebanese are smarter than falling for attempts to stir up strife.”

Forum delegates highlighted the importance of appointing a new Lebanese president who was loyal to the Taif Agreement.

The forum was attended by representatives of all political parties in Lebanon, except for Hezbollah, including Amal Movement MP Enaya Ezzedine.

Derbas told Arab News: “The forum is a proactive action, validating the constitution and proving that no one is about to amend the agreement.

“The presence of presidential candidate Suleiman Franjieh at the forum was of great significance, just as the balanced Christian, Sunni, and Druze presence, that of the UN representatives, and former (Lebanese) President Michel Suleiman.

“Al-Bukhari also made it a point to stress that France has no intention of holding any dialogue that would damage the Taif Agreement. Every detail at the forum was meaningful and will bear a positive outcome,” he said.

Topics: Lebanon Saudi Arabia Taif Agreement Rashid Derbas Nabih Berri

Gaza Tales: Palestinian student hosts tours to raise awareness of history of Gaza City

Gaza Tales: Palestinian student hosts tours to raise awareness of history of Gaza City
Updated 8 sec ago
HAZEM BALOUSHA

Gaza Tales: Palestinian student hosts tours to raise awareness of history of Gaza City

Gaza Tales: Palestinian student hosts tours to raise awareness of history of Gaza City
  • The city is ‘rich in antiquities, information and secrets,’ said 19-year-old Abdul Aziz Al-Balbisi, much of which the younger generation is unaware of
  • ‘Knowledge tourism is important in the struggle of awareness with the occupation’ and to counter efforts to falsify history,’ one participant told Arab News
Updated 8 sec ago
HAZEM BALOUSHA

GAZA CITY: Abdul Aziz Al-Balbisi, a 19-year-old Palestinian university student, has launched an initiative called “Gaza Tales” to encourage young people in the Gaza Strip to learn more about the history of their city.

Once a week, between 30 and 50 young men and women gather in old Gaza for a 2 kilometer walk, during which they learn about ancient landmarks and buildings, an experience the participants describe as most enjoyable.

Al-Balbisi launched the initiative on social media in October and said that while he had hoped it would prove popular with Gazans, even he has been surprised by how much interest it has generated among young people from various parts of the Gaza Strip.

He began learning about old Gaza and its heritage and antiquities during childhood from his father, a specialist in history, whose dedication ultimately inspired Al-Balbisi to launch his own initiative with his dad’s help.

“Gaza Tales” aims to preserve knowledge of places and landmarks that are part of Gaza’s deep-rooted history by introducing the younger generation to the stories behind them, he said, so that Palestinian youths are informed about the past and have the knowledge to “confront Israeli allegations and schemes to falsify history.”

In the Old City, an area covering about 1.6 sq. km that was historically the beating heart of Gaza, there are dozens of ancient buildings, including mosques, houses, shops and a Turkish bath called Hammam Al-Samra, along with tribes (a narrow arched passage between two houses). Some of these are under threat from urban expansion and are at risk of disappearing for good.

“Gaza is a city rich in antiquities, information and secrets,” Al-Balbisi told Arab News. “Many people live in it and do not know anything about it. I am trying to bring back what we lost in time about this ancient city and introduce young people to their history.

“There is a great interest on the part of the young generation to participate in learning about the landmarks of this beautiful city, with its old buildings and streets, and my father provides me and them with a lot of information on every trip we take.”

Al-Balbisi, who is studying cyber security engineering at university, suffered shrapnel wounds to his legs during the 2008 war that force him to rely on crutches or an electric wheelchair to get around. During his tours, which begin in the morning, he and his father tell the stories of 25 buildings, some still standing, some destroyed. Along the way, breakfast is provided.

“Young men and women from different regions of the Gaza Strip have participated with us,” said Al-Balbisi. “Some of them live abroad and were on a visit to Gaza.”

Many of them are surprised by the information they receive as they are often hearing it for the first time, even those who have lived in the Gaza Strip their whole lives, he added.

Al-Balbisi described Gaza as “a city that is unlike any other city in this world, with everything in it … with its peace and war … with its contradictions, events and people … even in its history and heritage.”

He added: “There are so many stories and secrets in Gaza that no matter how much you thought you knew, you will be surprised that you knew so little.

“Under each of its stones, there is a story that talks about people who passed through and built a civilization and they left their traces that tell their story.”

This is what prompted him to call his initiative Gaza Tales, Al-Balbisi explained.

“In the stories of Gaza, we will tell the stories of who were and who passed, who built and who destroyed,” he said.

“You will stand in awe before the nobility of Gaza, which we are all ignorant of, and you will hear information that you did not receive before.”

In the short time since the launch of Gaza Tales, word about it has spread quickly and it has grown in popularity. Currently, it covers only the Old City but Al-Balbisi said that in the spring, he intends to offer tours of other parts of the Gaza Strip.

Ahlam Hammad, from the city of Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, took one of the Gaza Tales tours and said it performs an important role for Palestinians.

“Knowledge tourism is important in the struggle of awareness with the occupation,” he told Arab News.

“The young generation is in dire need of such knowledge-tourism paths in light of the huge amount of misleading information broadcast by the enemy in order to falsify the history of the Palestinian land.”

Topics: Gaza strip Abdul Aziz Al-Balbisi Gaza Tales

Japan Parliamentary Vice-Minister for Foreign Affairs visits Iraq’s Baghdad, Basra

Japan Parliamentary Vice-Minister for Foreign Affairs visits Iraq’s Baghdad, Basra
Updated 07 November 2022
Arab News Japan

Japan Parliamentary Vice-Minister for Foreign Affairs visits Iraq’s Baghdad, Basra

Japan Parliamentary Vice-Minister for Foreign Affairs visits Iraq’s Baghdad, Basra
  • Takagi participated in the 46th Baghdad International Fair held for the first time in four years
Updated 07 November 2022
Arab News Japan

DUBAI: Japan’s Parliamentary Vice-Minister for Foreign Affairs Takagi Kei visited Baghdad, the capital of the Republic of Iraq, and Basra Governorate in the south of the country from Nov. 1-4.

On Nov. 2, Takagi participated in the 46th Baghdad International Fair, which was held for the first time in four years. He delivered an opening speech and participated in the ribbon-cutting at the Japan Pavilion on “Japan Day.”

Many Iraqi guests, including Atheer Daoud, Minister of Commerce of the Republic of Iraq, and Hummam Ahmed AbdulJabbar, Dirctor General of the State Company for Iraqi Fairs and Commercial Services, attended the “Japan Day” event.

Takagi met with Mohammed Al-Sudani, Prime Minister of Iraq, and exchanged views on the friendly bilateral relations and the regional situation.

During the meeting, Japan’s Parliamentary Vice-Minister welcomed the fact that Iraq overcame the difficult political situation and formed the new government almost a year after the election of the Iraqi Council of Representative last October.

He also expressed his hopes that the new government would play an important role towards the stability in the Middle East region and economic reforms in Iraq.

In response, Prime Minister Al-Sudani expressed his gratitude for the support from Japan over the years and emphasized that the new government intends to strengthen the stability and safety of Iraq and promote economic reforms.

Takagi also met with Omar Al-Barazanchi, Undersecretary for Administrative, Technical and Legal Affairs of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Iraq and exchanged views on bilateral relations and cooperation between Japan and Iraq.

On Nov. 3, the Japanese official visited Basra Governorate in southern Iraq. He attended the completion ceremony of “Hartha Thermal Power Station Rehabilitation Project” and “Basrah Water Supply Improvement Project,” which are symbolic projects of Japan’s assistance to Iraq via ODA loans.

Takagi noted that Japan’s assistance has contributed to improving the lives of the Iraqi people and presented his compliments to the efforts of the people involved from both countries. Ziyad Fadhel, Minister of Electricity of Iraq, who participated in the ceremony of Hartha Thermal Power Station, expressed his appreciation for Japan’s assistance in providing the stable supply of electricity.

He also participated in the dinner hosted by Dargham Abdul Wahed, Second Deputy Governor of Basra, and exchanged views on activities of Japanese companies in Basra Governorate.

Japan’s Ambassador to Iraq Matsumoto Futoshi was part of Takagi’s delegation. 

 

 

Topics: Japan Iraq Basra

Iran says gunman behind shrine attack was from Tajikistan

Iran says gunman behind shrine attack was from Tajikistan
Updated 07 November 2022
AP

Iran says gunman behind shrine attack was from Tajikistan

Iran says gunman behind shrine attack was from Tajikistan
  • Daesh group has claimed responsibility for the Oct. 26 attack
Updated 07 November 2022
AP

DUBAI: Iran’s official news agency said Monday that the gunman who killed 13 people at a major Shiite shrine last month was a citizen of Tajikistan.
The militant Daesh group has claimed responsibility for the Oct. 26 attack on Shah Cheragh in the city of Shiraz, one of Iran’s top five Shiite shrines. But the government has tried to blame the attack on the largely peaceful anti-government protests, without offering evidence.
Iran initially said 15 were killed in Shiraz but later revised the number to 13 over double-counting.
The report on IRNA identified the gunman as Sobhan Komrouni. He died in a hospital in southern Iran, days after the Oct. 26 attack, from injuries sustained during his arrest.
Citing Iran’s Intelligence Ministry, Monday’s report said the gunman’s accomplice was an Afghan citizen, Mohammad Ramez Rashidi. A third suspect, from neighboring Azerbaijan, was allegedly the “main coordinator” of the attack from Iran’s capital, Tehran, the report said.
IRNA said authorities have arrested 26 suspects — purportedly with links to extremist groups — over the shrine attack, all reportedly nationals of Azerbaijan, Tajikistan and Afghanistan.
It said, without elaborating, that some of the suspects were planning similar attack in the city of Zahedan in restive southeastern province of Sistan and Baluchestan, the scene of deadly unrest last week.
Iran is embroiled in weeks of anti-government protests that erupted after a 22-year-old Kurdish woman, detained after allegedly violating the country’s strict dress code for women, died in custody in September.

Topics: Iran

Al-Shabab militants attack Somali military base

Al-Shabab militants attack Somali military base
Updated 07 November 2022
Reuters

Al-Shabab militants attack Somali military base

Al-Shabab militants attack Somali military base
Updated 07 November 2022
Reuters

MOGADISHU: Al-Shabab militants attacked a Somali military base in the central Galgaduud region on Monday, the defense ministry and the militant group said, days after the area was captured by government forces.
The army repulsed the attack on the base housing national and local troops in Qayib, a village captured from Al-Shabab last week, defense ministry spokesperson Abdullahi Ali Anod told the state news agency SONNA.
The attack began with two suicide car bombs at around 5 a.m. (0200 GMT), followed by hours of heavy fighting, Ahmed Hassan, a military officer in the nearby town of Bahdo, told Reuters.
“Al-Shabab torched the telecommunication station of the town, and so it is off the air now. We know we killed five Al-Shabab fighters,” Hassan said.
One car bomb hit a military truck guarding the base entrance, while the other was blown up outside, he said.
It wasn’t immediately clear how many people had been killed in total, but at least nine soldiers were injured, he said.
In a statement, Al-Shabab spokesperson Abdiasis Abu Musab said the group launched the assault in Qayib using suicide car bombs before its fighters attacked from different directions. The fighters killed several soldiers and stole weapons and military vehicles, Abu Musab said.
Government forces, supported by clan militias, have made a number of battlefield gains against Al-Shabab in the last three months, regaining territory long held by the group.
In response, Al-Shabab killed at least 120 people in twin car bombs at the education ministry in the capital Mogadishu on Oct. 29, the deadliest blasts in five years.
The Al-Qaeda-linked group has killed tens of thousands of people since 2006 in its fight to overthrow Somalia’s Western-backed central government and implement its interpretation of Islamic law.

Topics: Somalia

UAE lifts COVID-19 restrictions

UAE lifts COVID-19 restrictions
Updated 07 November 2022
Arab News

UAE lifts COVID-19 restrictions

UAE lifts COVID-19 restrictions
  • Al Hosn App use will be limited to proof of vaccination certificates and test results inside and outside the country upon request
Updated 07 November 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: The UAE government has lifted precautionary measures related to COVID-19 as the country further eases restrictions earlier implemented to protect public health.

Wearing masks in the UAE will now be optional in all open and closed facilities, including places of worship and mosques, except for health facilities and centers for people of determination, where it will be mandatory, Dr. Saif Al-Dhaheri, spokesperson of the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA), said in an earlier briefing.

“As for mosques and musallas, we also announce that praying on personal mats will be optional, as it is no longer mandatory after the date of activating the decision. As for the Al Hosn App use will be limited to proof of vaccination certificates and test results inside and outside the country upon request. Thus, green pass is not required to enter public facilities and sites,” the spokesperson said in a report from state news agency WAM.

Organizers of sports activities also have the option to require PCR tests or vaccination certificates as requisite to participate or attend their events.

“Last September, we announced several measures to ease restrictions related to COVID-19. Today, we announce the second phase of the easing of restrictions, after studying the epidemiological situation in the country while monitoring occupancy rates in hospitals and intensive care for COVID-19 cases,” Dr. Al-Dhaheri said.

Despite the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions, PCR testing and treatment health facilities would continue to operate and individuals with positive results are still required to undergo five days of isolation to prevent spread of the disease.

Dr. Al-Dhaheri also clarified health authorities would continue to monitor the ‘epidemiological situation in the country, which are to be announced on an ongoing basis,’ and the recent announcements could be updated depending on the situation.

Topics: Coronavirus COVID-19 UAE

