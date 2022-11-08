You are here

  • Home
  • Rayo Vallecano hand Real Madrid first Spanish league loss

Rayo Vallecano hand Real Madrid first Spanish league loss

Rayo Vallecano hand Real Madrid first Spanish league loss
Real Madrid's goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois fails to block a penalty kick shot by Rayo Vallecano's Oscar Trejo, second left, to score his side's third goal during their Spanish La Liga soccer match on Monday. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/bxcya

Updated 15 sec ago
AP

Rayo Vallecano hand Real Madrid first Spanish league loss

Rayo Vallecano hand Real Madrid first Spanish league loss
  • Rayo were better during most of the match and earned only their second win against Madrid in the last 21 games against the city rival
Updated 15 sec ago
AP

MADRID: A “bad night” by Real Madrid cost their unbeaten streak, their perfect away record and the Spanish league lead.

Madrid were far from their best in falling at Rayo Vallecano 3-2 on Monday, losing for the first time in the league and seeing their sixth-match winning run on the road come to an end. The setback dropped Carlo Ancelotti’s team to two points behind Barcelona.

“It was a bad night,” Ancelotti said. “We didn’t play a good match.”

It was only Madrid’s second defeat in all competitions, after a loss at Leipzig in the group stage of the Champions League last month. Madrid won 15 of their first 19 games this season, with three draws.

“It hurts to lose but when you evaluate the first part of the season, we did well,” Ancelotti said. “We are in good position in the league and advanced in the Champions League, which was our main objective.”

Madrid will face Liverpool in the round of 16 of the Champions League. They are eight points ahead of third-placed Atletico Madrid in the Spanish league. Madrid are the defending champions in both competitions.

Rayo were better during most of the match and earned only their second win against Madrid in the last 21 games against the city rival. The other was in 2019.

The hosts opened the scoring five minutes in at Vallecas Stadium with a shot from inside the area by Santi Comesaña. Madrid rallied with Luka Modric converting a 37th-minute penalty kick awarded by video review and a 41st-minute header by Eder Militao.

Rayo equalized through Alvaro Garcia in the 44th and regained the lead with a penalty kick converted by Oscar Trejo in the 67th after VAR revealed a handball by Dani Carvajal inside the area.

Trejo’s shot from the spot was initially saved by Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, but VAR intervened again and the penalty was retaken as Courtois apparently had his foot off the line and Carvajal entered the area before Trejo’s strike.

Rayo have won two in a row and extended their unbeaten run to five straight league matches.They moved to eighth.

“Our goal is to secure our place in the first division and we want to do that as soon as possible,” Rayo midfielder Álvaro García said. “Then we can start dreaming of achieving other things.”

Ancelotti could not count on striker Karim Benzema and defender Antonio Rudiger, who were not fully fit. Midfielder Toni Kroos also was out after being sent off in the previous round.

Topics: La Liga Rayo Vallecano real madrid

Related

Liverpool handed Real Madrid rematch in Champions League last 16, PSG draw Bayern
Sport
Liverpool handed Real Madrid rematch in Champions League last 16, PSG draw Bayern
Real Madrid sans Benzema beat Sevilla 3-1 to extend lead
Sport
Real Madrid sans Benzema beat Sevilla 3-1 to extend lead

Dani Alves in, Firmino out as Brazil name World Cup squad

Dani Alves in, Firmino out as Brazil name World Cup squad
Updated 13 sec ago
AFP

Dani Alves in, Firmino out as Brazil name World Cup squad

Dani Alves in, Firmino out as Brazil name World Cup squad
  • The “Selecao” will be led by Neymar, looking to end the five-time champions’ 20-year World Cup title drought
Updated 13 sec ago
AFP

RIO DE JANEIRO: Liverpool’s Roberto Firmino was left off the list Monday as Brazil coach Tite named his World Cup squad, seeking a sixth title with a team led by Neymar and 39-year-old veteran Dani Alves.

Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain veteran Alves, who signed with Mexican side Pumas in July, made the team despite the fact he has not played a match in two months.

The oldest player ever named to a Brazilian World Cup squad, he will be participating in his third edition of the tournament.

Meanwhile, Firmino, who has returned to form for Liverpool this season, nevertheless failed to make the cut for Qatar, losing out to forward such as Arsenal’s Gabriel Jesus, Flamengo playmaker Pedro and Tottenham’s Richarlison, just back from injury.

But there were few surprises on Tite’s list.

The “Selecao” will be led by Neymar, looking to end the five-time champions’ 20-year World Cup title drought.

The 30-year-old striker has been having a stellar season at PSG with 15 goals and 12 assists in 19 matches.

Playing in his third World Cup, he will be looking to show up critics who accuse him of diving and failing to deliver when it counts.

He will be joined up front by the likes of Vinicius Junior of Real Madrid and Arsenal’s Jesus, giving the tournament favorites serious firepower.

Brazil had an undefeated World Cup qualifying campaign to finish first from South America, conceding just five goals in 17 matches.

They will train for five days next week in Turin, Italy before heading to Qatar, where they play their Group G opener against Serbia on Nov. 24.

Brazil squad:

Goalkeepers: Alisson (Liverpool/ENG), Ederson (Manchester City/ENG), Weverton (Palmeiras)

Defenders: Dani Alves (Pumas/MEX), Danilo (Juventus/ITA), Alex Sandro (Juventus/ITA), Alex Telles (Sevilla/ESP), Bremer (Juventus/ITA), Marquinhos (Paris Saint-Germain/FRA), Thiago Silva (Chelsea/ENG), Eder Militao (Real Madrid/ESP)

Midfielders: Casemiro (Manchester United/ENG), Fabinho (Liverpool/ENG), Fred (Manchester United/ENG), Everton Ribeiro (Flamengo), Bruno Guimaraes (Newcastle/ENG), Lucas Paqueta (West Ham/ENG)

Forwards: Neymar (Paris Saint-Germain/FRA), Vinicius Junior (Real Madrid/ESP), Richarlison (Tottenham/ENG), Raphinha (Barcelona/ESP), Rodrygo (Real Madrid/ESP), Antony (Manchester United/ENG), Gabriel Jesus (Arsenal/ENG), Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal/ENG), Pedro (Flamengo)

Topics: Brazil Dani Alves 2022 Qatar World Cup Roberto Firmino

Related

Argentina fans in Qatar give Messi noisy backing
Sport
Argentina fans in Qatar give Messi noisy backing
European football associations call for FIFA action on Qatar
Sport
European football associations call for FIFA action on Qatar

Argentina fans in Qatar give Messi noisy backing

Argentina fans in Qatar give Messi noisy backing
Updated 19 min 3 sec ago
AFP

Argentina fans in Qatar give Messi noisy backing

Argentina fans in Qatar give Messi noisy backing
  • While Argentina won the World Cup in 1978 and 1986, Messi, one of the greatest players ever, has only been a losing finalist, in 2014
Updated 19 min 3 sec ago
AFP

DOHA: An advanced guard of Argentina football fans chanted their certainty that Lionel Messi’s last World Cup will end in success Monday ahead of the Latin American side becoming the first to set up their base camp in Qatar.

Scores of fans gathered at the World Cup countdown clock on Doha’s seafront chanting Messi’s name and waving flags, 13 days before the tournament starts, as bemused police watched the mounting football fever in the Gulf state.

Many went to the clock to welcome Matias Villarroel, Silvio Gatti, Leandro Blanco and Lucas Ledezma who cycled 10,500 kilometers (6,500 miles) across Africa to reach Doha on Monday. But Messi was on the minds of the riders and the other fans.

“The dream behind cycling this whole route is that Argentina will win the World Cup and that Leo will lift the trophy on December 18,” said Blanco.

While Argentina won the World Cup in 1978 and 1986, Messi, one of the greatest players ever, has only been a losing finalist, in 2014.

“The emotion we feel here is immense, we spent six months cycling through Africa and the Middle East, to be here in Doha today and for this party.”

“We have a lot of faith and a lot of hope, that’s why we have done all this craziness, so we are starting to live this beautiful World Cup here in Qatar.”

Around them fans in Argentina’s blue and white shirts chanting a traditional refrain taunting traditional rivals England. “If you don’t jump up and down you are English,” they shouted.

A first group of Argentine technical staff and football federation officials was due to arrive in Doha early Tuesday to set up the team base at Doha university.

Some of their fans came to work in Qatar months ago hoping to raise money to be able to see Messi and the national team.

“Messi’s last World Cup, I’m a bit upset but confident that the national team is going to do its best and that with a bit of luck we will be holding the trophy in a month’s time,” said Caillava, 22, who traveled to Qatar to work.

Marco, who only gave one name, said he would be working at the FIFA fan festival in Doha. “We are expecting a party for Messi’s last World Cup, so it’s the one we are going to enjoy the most. This team is the most prepared so , it’s where the team is the most prepared, so this is going to be unique.”

Argentina, unbeaten in 35 games since 2019, start in Group C against Mexico, Poland and Saudi Arabia.

Topics: 2022 Qatar World Cup Argentina fans Lionel Messi

Related

European football associations call for FIFA action on Qatar
Sport
European football associations call for FIFA action on Qatar
Careem expands fleet by 50%, offers intercountry rides for Qatar World Cup
Sport
Careem expands fleet by 50%, offers intercountry rides for Qatar World Cup

Liverpool owner FSG prepared to sell shares in EPL club

Liverpool owner FSG prepared to sell shares in EPL club
Updated 07 November 2022
AP

Liverpool owner FSG prepared to sell shares in EPL club

Liverpool owner FSG prepared to sell shares in EPL club
  • Fenway Sports Group: ‘FSG has said before that under the right terms and conditions we would consider new shareholders’
  • Jurgen Klopp has spoken publicly of the difficulty in challenging Abu Dhabi-backed Manchester City in the transfer market
Updated 07 November 2022
AP

MANCHESTER, England: The owner of Liverpool confirmed on Monday that it is open to selling shares in the Premier League club amid reports it is inviting offers from potential buyers.
Fenway Sports Group (FSG) said in a statement that it remains committed to the club, which it bought in 2010 and has guided to a new era of success.
Responding to a report by the Athletic, which claimed Liverpool had been put up for sale, FSG said it would consider new shareholders.
“There have been a number of recent changes of ownership and rumors of changes in ownership at EPL clubs and inevitably we are asked regularly about Fenway Sports Group’s ownership in Liverpool,” it said in a statement. “FSG has frequently received expressions of interest from third parties seeking to become shareholders in Liverpool. FSG has said before that under the right terms and conditions we would consider new shareholders if it was in the best interests of Liverpool as a club.
“FSG remains fully committed to the success of Liverpool, both on and off the pitch.”
Liverpool has re-established itself as one of the leading clubs in Europe under FSG and won its first league title in 30 years in 2020.
Manager Jurgen Klopp has also helped the club win the Champions League, Club World Cup, FA Cup and League Cup since being hired in 2015.
But he has spoken publicly of the difficulty in challenging Abu Dhabi-backed Manchester City in the transfer market.
“Nobody can compete with City in that,” Klopp said last month. “You have the best team in the world and you put in the best striker (Erling Haaland) on the market. No matter what it costs, you just do it ... What does Liverpool do? We cannot act like them. It’s not possible.”

Topics: Liverpool Fenway Sports Group (FSG) Jurgen Klopp

Related

Liverpool handed Real Madrid rematch in Champions League last 16, PSG draw Bayern
Sport
Liverpool handed Real Madrid rematch in Champions League last 16, PSG draw Bayern
Salah double fires Liverpool to away win at Tottenham
Sport
Salah double fires Liverpool to away win at Tottenham

Saudi national team resumes preparatory program

Saudi national team resumes preparatory program
The Saudi national team resumed on Monday its preparatory program in Abu Dhabi. (supplied)
Updated 07 November 2022
Arab News

Saudi national team resumes preparatory program

Saudi national team resumes preparatory program
  • This comes as part of the third phase of the preparatory program for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, which begins on Nov. 20
Updated 07 November 2022
Arab News

Arab News Riyadh

The Saudi national team resumed on Monday its preparatory program in Abu Dhabi after its friendly match with Iceland on Sunday.

This comes as part of the third phase of the preparatory program for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, which begins on Nov. 20.

An MRI scan of the player Salman Al-Faraj confirmed that he has a shoulder joint injury and will continue his treatment with the team’s medical staff. 

Meanwhile, the trio Saleh Al-Shehri, Sultan Al-Ghannam and Nasser Al-Dosari continued their fitness exercises on the field.

The national team’s coach Herve Renard granted the players a free period after the end of the training session.

On Tuesday, the team will continue preparations with a training session at 5 p.m., Saudi time, at the Emirates Palace Stadium.

Topics: Qatar World Cup 2022 The Green Falcons #football

Related

Saudi Arabia team continue World Cup preparations in Abu Dhabi
Sport
Saudi Arabia team continue World Cup preparations in Abu Dhabi
Talented Indonesian footballer inspires at 2022 Amputee World Cup
Sport
Talented Indonesian footballer inspires at 2022 Amputee World Cup

Tunisian football team holds training camp in Dammam

Tunisian football team holds training camp in Dammam
Tunisian football team is holding a training camp in Dammam from Nov. 6-14. (SPA)
Updated 07 November 2022
Arab News

Tunisian football team holds training camp in Dammam

Tunisian football team holds training camp in Dammam
  • Tunisia is part of the World Cup Group D, which includes France, Australia and Denmark
Updated 07 November 2022
Arab News

DAMMAM: The Tunisian football team is holding a training camp in Dammam from Nov. 6-14 in preparation for its participation in the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, according to the Saudi Press Agency.

Yasser Hassan Al-Misehal, president of the Saudi Arabia Football Federation, welcomed the Tunisian delegation, wishing them good luck and a great stay in Dammam.

He expressed his hope that the training camp would achieve its goals and that the Tunisian team would present an honorable image of Arab football, along with the Saudi, Moroccan and Qatari teams.

Tunisia is part of the World Cup Group D, which includes France, Australia and Denmark. The Tunisian team will kick off its participation by facing Denmark, followed by Australia. It will conclude its group-stage matches by facing France, the champion of the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Topics: #tunisia FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Related

Talented Indonesian footballer inspires at 2022 Amputee World Cup
Sport
Talented Indonesian footballer inspires at 2022 Amputee World Cup
Green Falcons complete final training session ahead of Iceland World Cup warm up match photos
Sport
Green Falcons complete final training session ahead of Iceland World Cup warm up match

Latest updates

Rayo Vallecano hand Real Madrid first Spanish league loss
Rayo Vallecano hand Real Madrid first Spanish league loss
French cardinal says he abused 14-year-old girl 35 years ago
Bordeaux Archbishop Jean-Pierre Ricard of France arrives at the Synod Hall at the Vatican. (AFP file photo)
Russia’s Prigozhin admits interfering in US elections
Yevgeny Prigozhin. (AP)
Dani Alves in, Firmino out as Brazil name World Cup squad
Dani Alves in, Firmino out as Brazil name World Cup squad
Saudi Arabia, Oman sign cooperation deal on energy
Saudi Arabia, Oman sign cooperation deal on energy

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.