Saudi Arabia’s minister of tourism meets Jordanian counterpart

Saudi Arabia’s minister of tourism, Ahmed Al-Khateeb met with his Jordanian counterpart, Nayef Fayez, on Monday at the World Travel Market in London. (File/AFP)
  • The pair discussed ways to enhance ties and cooperation in the field of tourism
DUBAI: Saudi Arabia’s minister of tourism, Ahmed Al-Khateeb met with his Jordanian counterpart, Nayef Fayez, on Monday at the World Travel Market in London. 
The pair discussed ways to enhance ties and cooperation in the field of tourism, reaffirming the ‘deep-rooted Said-Jordanian relations in various domains’, wrote state agency Petra. 
The World Travel Market is an international event that brings together stakeholders of the international travel industry.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Jordan tourism

RIYADH: “Masam”, a humanitarian landmine clearance project in Yemen, has dismantled 1,119 mines planted by the Houthi militia across the country during the first week of the month.

The work carried out by King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief), said the dismantled mines included six anti-personnel mines, 286 anti-tank mines, 816 unexploded ordnance and 11 explosive devices.

Since the beginning of the project 371,236 mines have been dismantled.

Saudi Arabia, represented by KSRelief, seeks to clear Yemen of mines randomly planted by Houthi militia causing the deaths and injury civilians.

Separately, 51 KSRelief relief trucks crossed Al-Wadiah border land port carrying more than 1,081 tons of food aid and 4,800 cartons of dates.

During the period from Oct. 23 to Nov. 5, the trucks to Marib, Ataq, Mukalla, Taiz and Abyan governorates.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Yemen

RIYADH: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) distributed 70 tons of food aid to displaced people in Hadar and Wajid areas in South West State of Somalia, benefiting 6,000 individuals.

KSRelief’s project to support food security in Somalia, has seen the distribution of more than 2,800 tons of food aid for 255,000 people displaced and impacted by drought.

In Jordan, KSRelief launched Sunday voluntary programs in the Zaatari camp for Syrian refugees, with the participation of 22 volunteers from various medical, psychological, social and educational specialties.

Topics: Saudi Arabia KSRelief

RIYADH: Saudi King Salman received a letter from Guinea’s Interim President Mamady Doumbouya, the state news agency (SPA) reported.

The letter, handed over to Saudi’s Deputy Foreign Minister Waleed bin Abdulkarim Al-Khuraiji, addressed bilateral relations and proposed ways to enhance cooperation between the two countries across various fields.

Delivering the letter, the Special Envoy of Guinea’s President Fode Amadou Fofana met with Al-Khuraiji in Riyadh where both exchanged views on issues of common interest and reiterated the increasing cooperation between both countries.

Topics: Saudi Arabia King Salman Guinea

  • Prince Khalid bin Salman congratulated Thabet Muhammad Al-Absi on his recent appointment as minister of defense
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Defense Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz made a phone call to his Iraqi counterpart Thabet Muhammad Al-Absi, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

Prince Khalid congratulated Al-Absi on his recent appointment as minister of defense in the new government formed in Iraq last month.

During the phone call, both officials discussed bilateral ties on Sunday and ways of enhancing cooperation in the field of defense in a manner that serves the interest of both countries.

They also discussed several issues of common interest.

Last month, Iraq formed a new government and appointed new ministers after a year-long political deadlock.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Iraq Saudi Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman

  • Specialized teams fixed some tears on the lower part of the Kiswa
MAKKAH: Saudi Arabia has carried out regular maintenance work on the Kaaba Kiswa in Makkah to preserve the holy site’s appearance.

On Sunday, specialized teams fixed some tears on the lower part of the Kiswa, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The King Abdulaziz Complex also dedicated a day to install a new silk fabric around the lower part of Kaaba.

Fahd Al-Jabiri, director of administration for maintenance of the Kaaba Kiswa at the Grand Holy Mosque, said the repairs were part of year-round care and maintenance of the Kaaba Kiswa, completed in record time without affecting the movement of Umrah pilgrims.

The General Presidency for the Affairs of the Grand Holy Mosque and the Prophet's Holy Mosque carried out the maintenance, while being represented by the Agency of the Affairs of the King Abdulaziz Complex for the Kaabah Kiswa and the General Administration for the Kiswa Maintenance.

The current Kiswa was installed at the Kaaba during the new Islamic year of Muharram 1, 1444, which coincided with July 30, this year, in the Gregorian calendar.

The Kiswa is replaced annually in a tradition observed for centuries.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Kiswat Al-Kaaba King Abdulaziz Complex for Holy Kaaba Kiswa

