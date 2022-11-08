Saudi Arabia’s minister of tourism meets Jordanian counterpart

KSRelief’s Masam project dismantles 1,119 mines in Yemen within a week

RIYADH: “Masam”, a humanitarian landmine clearance project in Yemen, has dismantled 1,119 mines planted by the Houthi militia across the country during the first week of the month.

The work carried out by King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief), said the dismantled mines included six anti-personnel mines, 286 anti-tank mines, 816 unexploded ordnance and 11 explosive devices.

Since the beginning of the project 371,236 mines have been dismantled.

Saudi Arabia, represented by KSRelief, seeks to clear Yemen of mines randomly planted by Houthi militia causing the deaths and injury civilians.

Separately, 51 KSRelief relief trucks crossed Al-Wadiah border land port carrying more than 1,081 tons of food aid and 4,800 cartons of dates.

During the period from Oct. 23 to Nov. 5, the trucks to Marib, Ataq, Mukalla, Taiz and Abyan governorates.