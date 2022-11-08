You are here

Rains wreak havoc on Gaza Strip

Heavy rainfall has led to severe flooding in Gaza. (Social Media)
HAZEM BALOUSHA

  • Numerous videos and photos shared on social media showed flooding in Al-Shati refugee camp, west of Gaza City
  • The Gaza Strip has suffered from worn-out infrastructure for years, with authorities blaming the situation on successive Israeli sieges and bombardments
GAZA CITY: As the first winter showers lash the Gaza Strip, many streets have flooded, bringing vehicular traffic and the movement of people to a complete halt.

Numerous videos and photos shared on social media showed flooding in Al-Shati refugee camp, west of Gaza City, and cars almost completely submerged in water.

Citizens expressed anger over the inability of local authorities to deal with the rainfall.

“This is our situation with the first rain falling on Gaza,” a teacher at a school affiliated with UNRWA said in a video circulated on social media, showing the flooded schoolyard that left students unable to leave their classrooms.

The students appeared in the video as they looked through the windows of their classrooms.

The Gaza Strip has suffered from worn-out infrastructure for years. Authorities blame the situation on successive Israeli sieges and bombardments during various rounds of escalation, in addition to a lack of funding.

Since Hamas seized control of the Gaza Strip in mid-2007, Israel has imposed a severe economic blockade, which has affected various aspects of life in the area. The enclave has since suffered four wars and multiple rounds of escalation.

Yahya Al-Sarraj, mayor of Gaza City, said: “The infrastructure in Gaza is old and dilapidated. The siege and wars on Gaza are exacerbating the consequences and effects of storms. We are working hard to fix what can be fixed with our limited capabilities.”




Heavy rainfall has led to severe flooding in Gaza. (Social Media)

Marwan Al-Ghoul, a member of the Gaza City Municipal Council, announced on Facebook his resignation in response to events during the rainfall.

Palestinians complained about the handling of infrastructure by the municipality and expressed their frustration over the disproportionate impact of the small storm.

Bakr Abu Ryala, 44, who had to remove rainwater from his home in Al-Shati refugee camp, told Arab News: “Every year we face the same problem, and every year the municipality promises us that it will work to change this reality, but no one cares.”

He added: “It rained for about an hour, and while we were in our house, the water came in. How will it be with the coming days of winter?”

Ahmed Al-Naqah, a spokesman for Gaza civil defense, said: “Our crews are working to pump the water out of some houses and buildings in various areas, and the work is concentrated in Al-Shati refugee camp.”

Hiba Mahmoud, 35, told Arab News: “I used to love the winter season when my family would gather indoors and share food and have fun, but all of this is gone. We are busy now covering the house in plastic and cursing the winter and the rain.”




Heavy rainfall has led to severe flooding in Gaza. (Social Media)

While the municipality attributes the problem to a lack of resources, Gaza residents are sceptical of the reasoning behind their suffering.

Mazen Al-Najjar, mayor of Jabalia city, told Al-Aqsa radio: “The municipality’s crews are working to address the problems that have arisen with the rainfall to prevent their recurrence in the coming days.”

The Gaza Strip also suffers from a lack of reliable electricity. People receive just 40 percent of required power during the day as a result of the city power plant’s inability to operate at full capacity due to a lack of fuel.

“With the advent of each winter, infrastructure problems begin to appear, including rainwater flooding and massive power cuts. We are currently getting six hours of electricity daily,” Jameel Daban, 29, told Arab News while standing outside his grocery shop in Gaza City.

  • Guards intelligence agents detained Nili at Tehran's Mehrabad international airport on Monday night
  • Security forces have waged a campaign of mass arrests that has netted artists, dissidents, journalists and lawyers since protests broke out
PARIS: Iran’s Revolutionary Guards have arrested prominent lawyer Mostafa Nili, one of more than a dozen rounded up amid a crackdown on protests sparked by Mahsa Amini’s death, his sister said.
Guards intelligence agents detained Nili at Tehran’s Mehrabad international airport on Monday night before raiding his mother’s house and taking him into custody, Fatemeh Nili tweeted.
Another prominent lawyer, Saeid Dehghan, who is believed to be abroad, confirmed his arrest in a post on Twitter.
Nili was one of the “few hopes for citizens against a political system that is the enemy of lawyers” as well as against the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps who “consider themselves the law,” Dehghan said.
Security forces have waged a campaign of mass arrests that has netted artists, dissidents, journalists and lawyers since protests broke out over Amini’s death on September 16.
Amini, 22, died three days after falling into a coma when she was arrested by the notorious morality police in Tehran for allegedly flouting Iran’s strict dress code for women based on Islamic sharia law.
Security forces, including the Guards, have killed at least 186 people during the crackdown on the women-led protest movement, the Norway-based group Iran Human Rights says.
At least another 118 people have lost their lives in distinct protests since September 30 in Sistan-Baluchistan, a mainly Sunni Muslim province on Iran’s southeastern border with Pakistan.
Thousands of people have been arrested in the crackdown, including more than a dozen lawyers who had been working to defend those taken in before being detained themselves.

AP

  • The man was shot in his car as he entered the street where he lives in Baghdad
  • His wife and child were in the car with him but were not hurt
AP

BAGHDAD: Assailants fatally shot an American aid worker Monday in a rare killing of a foreigner in the Iraqi capital in recent years, two police officials said.
The man was shot in his car as he entered the street where he lives in Baghdad’s central Karrada district on the east bank of the Tigris River but the reason for the killing was not immediately clear, they said. They said the man’s wife and child were in the car with him but were not hurt.
The officials said as the man drove through his street, a car cut him off and assailants in another car shot him dead. It was not immediately clear if the assailants were trying to kidnap the man, they said.
State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters the department is aware of the reports of the killing of a US aid worker in Baghdad and is looking into them. But, he said the department was not yet in a position to confirm the accounts of the death or that the person was a US citizen.
According to documents seen by The Associated Press, the man had been renting an apartment in Karrada’s Wahda area since May last year.
No one immediately claimed responsibility for the killing.
US Embassy officials when contacted by The Associated Press could not immediately provide any information about the case.
Two security officials confirmed a US citizen who worked for an international aid organization had been killed without giving his name. They said details were scarce but an investigation was underway. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity in line with regulations.
A medical worker at Sheikh Zayed Hospital, where the victim was taken, said he was dead on arrival.
Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani said he would form a committee comprising the interior ministry and various security agencies to “investigate the circumstances of the killing of an American citizen in the capital.”
The streets of the middle class, mixed Christian and Muslim neighborhood where the victim reportedly lived were empty of residents but heavily patrolled by police Monday night.
Such attacks against individuals in the Iraqi capital have been rare since the defeat of the Daesh group in the country in 2017 but rockets are sometimes fired toward the US Embassy.
In the early years that followed the US-led invasion of Iraq in 2003, such attacks were common. In 2004, two Americans were kidnapped in Baghdad and extremists later released videos showing their beheading.
The attack came after Iraq’s new Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani was given a vote of confidence by parliament in late October. Al-Sudani was named by the Iran-backed Coordination Framework, composed largely of Shiite parties.
Iraq held early elections more than a year ago in response to mass anti-government protests that began in October 2019 in Baghdad and across southern Iraq. Protesters called for the overhaul of the political system established after the 2003 US-led invasion.
US-led coalition forces recently ended their combat mission in Iraq but continue to play an advisory role to Iraqi forces in the fight against Daesh.

Reuters

  • More than 100 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces in the same period
Reuters

JERUSALEM: An Israeli store-owner has died after being stabbed in the occupied West Bank two weeks ago, his family said on Tuesday, bringing Israel’s death toll from Palestinian attacks this year to 26.
More than 100 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces in the same period in what the United Nations said is set to be the deadliest year for Palestinians in the West Bank since the organization began tracking fatalities in 2005.
The latest Israeli to die owned a store in the Jewish settlement of Kdumim. He received hospital treatment after the Oct. 25 stabbing but his condition deteriorated, his family said.
The Israeli military said it had arrested the suspected assailant in a nearby Palestinian village.
Violence in territories where Palestinians seek statehood has surged since Israel launched a crackdown in March in response to a spate of lethal street attacks in its cities. Among the dead in Israel were two foreign workers, police said.

Reuters

Reuters

TUNIS: A boat carrying at least 16 migrants who were trying to cross the Mediterranean to Italy sank off the Tunisian coast on Tuesday, with at least five people missing and one body recovered, a security official said.
The official told Reuters 10 people had been rescued.
Coast Guard units were continuing to search for the missing people who were on board the boat that capsized off the coast at the northern city of Bizerte.
In recent months, dozens of people have drowned as the frequency of attempted crossings from Tunisia and Libya toward Italy has increased.
Hundreds of thousands of people have made the perilous journey crossing the Mediterranean in the past years.

Reuters

  • More than 1,000 people have been indicted in connection with what the government calls “riots.”
  • Iran deployed mounted police to quell protests
Reuters

DUBAI: Iran’s courts will deal firmly with anyone who causes disruption or commits crimes during a wave of anti-government protests, the judiciary said on Tuesday, signalling the authorities intend to hand down harsh sentences to convicted demonstrators.
One of the biggest challenges to Iran’s clerical leaders since the 1979 Islamic Revolution, the demonstrations have already persisted for eight weeks despite tough security measures and severe warnings from security forces.

In a rare move, authorities have deployed a posse of police on horseback in Tehran's streets to stifle the demonstrations, according to a video posted on social media.
More than 1,000 people have been indicted in Tehran Province alone in connection with what the government calls “riots.”
“Now, the public, even protesters who are not supportive of riots, demand from the judiciary and security institutions to deal with the few people who have caused disturbances in a firm, deterrent and legal manner,” judiciary spokesman Masoud Setayeshi said.
The anti-government demonstrations erupted in September after the death of a Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini, who had been detained by morality police for allegedly flouting the Islamic Republic’s strict dress code imposed on women.
The activist HRANA news agency said that 318 protesters had been killed in the unrest as of Saturday, including 49 minors. Thirty-eight members of the security forces had also been killed, it said.
State media said last month that more than 46 members of the security forces, including police officers, had been killed. Government officials have not provided an estimate of any wider death count.
Iranian leaders have accused enemies including the United States of fomenting the unrest. Hard-line Iranian lawmakers have urged the judiciary to “deal decisively” with the perpetrators.
“For how long can we tolerate this?” Setayeshi said.
People from all walks of life have taken part in the nationwide protests, with students and women playing a prominent role, waving and burning headscarves.
Two Iranian journalists are facing charges of collusion against national security and propaganda against the state, Setayeshi said, adding that the two were in prison under a temporary arrest warrant and that their case was about to be finalized.
One of those facing charges is Niloofar Hamedi, who worked for the pro-reform Sharq daily and was the first to signal to the world that all was not well with Amini with a photo of her parents hugging each other in a Tehran hospital.
The second journalist is Elaheh Mohammadi, who covered Amini’s funeral in her Kurdish hometown of Saqez, where the protests began. Some 300 Iranian journalists last month demanded their release.

 

