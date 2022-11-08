You are here

World 'burning up faster' than it can recover: Pakistan PM
Pakistan’s PM Shehbaz Sharif delivers a speech at the leaders summit of the COP27 climate conference at the Sharm el-Sheikh International Convention Center, in Egypt on Tuesday. (AFP)
AFP

  • "The world is burning up faster than our capacity for recovery," Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif warned
  • "Raging torrents" from melting glaciers in northern Pakistan ripped up thousands of kilometres of roads and railway tracks, Sharif added
AFP

SHARM EL SHEIKH, Egypt: Climate change is outpacing the capacity of developing nations to cope with its devastating impacts, the Pakistani premier told COP27 on Tuesday, as his country reels from historic floods.
Talks at the UN climate conference in Egypt have been dominated by calls for wealthier nations to fulfil pledges to financially help poorer nations green their economies and build resilience.
“The world is burning up faster than our capacity for recovery,” Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif warned in his speech before the summit in the Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh.
“The current financing gap is too high to sustain any real recovery needs of those on the frontlines of climate catastrophe.”
Sharif argued Pakistan exemplifies the extreme vulnerability of nations in the developing world struggling to grow their economies while confronting a perfect storm of inflation, soaring debt and energy shortages — all compounded by global warming.
Catastrophic floods in Pakistan in August coming on the heels of a crippling two-month heat wave earlier in the year upended the lives of 33 million people and inundated a third of the country, he said.
“Raging torrents” from melting glaciers in northern Pakistan ripped up thousands of kilometers (miles) of roads and railway tracks, Sharif added.
The floods, which also swamped vast areas of key farmland, incurred damages exceeding $30 billion, according to the World Bank.
Pakistan, already facing a cost-of-living crisis, a nose-diving rupee and dwindling foreign exchange reserves, saw inflation surge after the floods.
“We have redirected our meagre resources to meet basic needs of millions of households affected by these devastating floods,” Sharif said. “And this all happened despite our very low carbon footprint.”
Rich nations historically responsible for rising temperatures have fallen short on delivering climate finance on several fronts, the prime minister said.
A 12-year old pledge made at COP15 to provide $100 billion a year to poorer countries by 2020 has still not been met and is $17 billion short.
A lightening-rod issue at COP27 is whether or not wealthy nations should commit to a separate financial facility for unavoidable impacts — from storms, heat waves and sea level rise, for example — known as “loss and damage.”
“How on earth can one expect from us that we will undertake this gigantic task on our own?” Sharif said.
At a Monday meeting with Sharif, UN chief Antonio Guterres said the world needs to rethink the international financial system to provide debt relief to countries battered by climate impacts.
“Pakistan deserves massive support directly from the international community,” Guterres said.

Topics: COP27 Egypt Pakistan Pakistani prime minister Shehbaz Sharif

RIYADH: Outdoor advertising provider Arabian Contracting Services Co., known as Al Arabia, has posted a 43 percent surge in its profit during the first nine months of 2022.

The Riyadh-based firm, partly owned by media giant MBC group, saw its net profit rising to SR194 million ($52 million) from SR136 million during the same period last year, a bourse filing revealed.

Economic recovery, along with a continued digitization push in the Kingdom, led to a 64 percent increase in revenues year-on-year to SR809 million.

The digital transformation led to an expansion in its client base in the current year to include new sectors, which, in turn, propelled solid first nine-months figures.

It added that the results were bolstered by the company's efforts to enhance regional expansion and enter new projects and strategic partnerships.

During the third quarter of the year, Al Arabia saw its profits jump 15 percent to reach SR66 million, compared SR57 million it made in the same period of last year.

 

 

Topics: Al Arabia

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Knowledge Economic City has widened losses by 317 percent in the first nine months of 2022 despite recording higher revenues.

The company’s net losses expanded to SR11 million ($3 million) during the first nine-months period, compared to losses SR3 million in the same period last year, according to a bourse filing.

The losses were attributed to the liquidation of one contractor's letter of guarantee amounting to SR25.8 million, the company said.

Despite incurring losses, revenues went up 18 percent to SR15.7 million for the same period to reach SR40 million.

For the third quarter of the year, KEC returned to profitability of SR5 million, compared to losses of SR2.5 million it made in the same period of 2021.

The third-quarter results were helped by 579 percent leap in revenue to SR10 million. 

KEC, based in Madinah, is a publicly-traded company that was established to execute Knowledge Economic City projects.

Topics: Knowledge Economic City

RIYADH: Arab leaders warned of growing agricultural challenges caused by global warming as they urged for more support from richer nations during the UN’s Climate Change Conference.

Addressing heads of state and other delegates at the meeting in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, Libyan President Mohamed Al-Menfi said scarce rainfall and reduced water resources over the past few years are causing severe droughts that are accelerating due to the soil becoming drier and the topsoil getting lost.

He added: “Climate change undermines the opportunities of development and investment and curbs economic growth, particularly in the developing countries that are agricultural-based, that is due to the difficulty to make up for the loss of natural resources.” 

Al-Menfi said the Presidential Council of Libya is aspiring to build a nation-state that opens up to the world and is committed to international instruments.

“Despite the political transition in Libya, we have not been idle, we have activated the National Committee for Climate Change and raised awareness about further engagement with the international community to mitigate the negative impact of climate change,” he added.

Similarly, the President of Somalia Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, said: “What is evident is that there is no equity and fairness in global climate, as the nations that produce greenhouse gas emissions pay the highest price twice.”

Speaking of the challenge facing his continetnt, he said that in 2022 over 800 million people — the majority from Africa — face food insecurity. 

With regards to Somalia, around 7 million cannot meet their basic food needs and require urgent humanitarian assistance, he explained. 

Mohammed Shtayyeh, Prime Minister of Palestine, reasserted the importance of international assistance from richer countries.

“Aid from rich countries, even if it is small, has a significant impact. The world’s poor are paying the price for emissions in rich countries.”

Shtayyeh said that emission reduction needs to be financed and the investment in clean energy needs many times the amount of funding now available.

“It seems the world is still far from achieving the goals set by the Paris Climate Conference because the change doesn't happen overnight as the signatories have not reduced emissions from their lands,” he said. 

Topics: COP27

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s main index declined on Tuesday due to concern over oil price shifts and mixed earnings reports.

The Tadawul All Share Index declined 0.97 percent to end at 11,486, while the parallel market, Nomu, dropped 1.28 percent to finish at 19,251. 

Saudi oil giant Aramco ended the session 0.14 percent lower, a week after announcing that its profit had surged 39 percent in the third quarter of 2022, surpassing the average of analysts’ forecasts. 

Profits at the most profitable oil company in the world hit SR159 billion after revenue soared 51 percent to SR544 billion. 

Saudi National Bank, the Kingdom’s largest lender, slipped 2.69 percent, while the Kingdom’s most valuable bank, Al Rajhi, fell 0.12 percent. 

BinDawood Holding lost 9.68 percent to lead the fallers, after its profit fell 74 percent to SR60 million in the first nine months of 2022.

ACWA Power Co. shed 3.93 percent, after announcing that its fully owned subsidiary, ACWA Power Management and Investments One Limited , offered to buy cash bonds up to $400 million on the Irish Stock Exchange.

Saudi Airlines Catering Co. dropped 1.67 percent, after it turned into profits of SR150 million during the first nine months of 2022, from SR32 million losses in the prior-year period.

Dallah Healthcare Co. declined 5.08 percent, despite posting a 31 percent gain in profit during the first nine months of 2022, reaching SR196 million.

Dar Alarkan Real Estate Development Co. added 1.20 percent, after it saw its profit surge by 416 percent to SR393 million during the first nine months of the year.

Saudi Kayan Petrochemical Co.shed 0.98 percent, following the signing of a SR3 billion Islamic Sharia-compliant Murabaha revolving credit agreement to improve its working capital.

Alhokair Group for Tourism and Development gainted 2.62 percent, after it managed to narrow its losses by 56 percent in the first nine months of the year to SR54 million.

Emaar the Economic City declined 2.05 percent, as its losses widened by 15 percent to SR627 million in the first nine months of 2022.

Seera Group Holding gained 2.49 percent, after it managed to narrow losses by 75 percent to SR77 million during the first nine months of 2022.

Topics: Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul)

RIYADH: In a step that could open up new possibilities for plastic recycling, Saudi Aramco TotalEnergies Refining and Petrochemical Co. has introduced a pioneering process that enables chemical recycling of plastic waste-derived oil as a feedstock to the refinery. 

A part of the Circular Economy initiative, which aligns with the Kingdom’s 2030 vision, the development is set to unlock new possibilities for recycling of low-quality mixed plastic including single-use plastics, according to a statement. 

“Our company’s commitment to the welfare of our planet and fellow humans is set in stone. Our team works relentlessly in providing a reliable, affordable energy source to our customers while engaging in a breadth of sustainability initiatives to safeguard our environment,” said Abdullah S. Suwailem,  president & CEO of SATORP, a joint venture between Aramco and TotalEnergies. 

In July of 2022, SATORP obtained the International Sustainability & Carbon Certification Plus credential, which represents an important milestone in testing the value chain of integrating plastic waste-derived oil into refinery processes. This certification makes SATORP the first refinery in the Middle East and North Africa to be certified for recycling plastic waste. 

SATORP Vice President and Chief Transformation Officer Mohammed Al-Ghamdi said, “SATORP is well positioned to be a part of the solution in our region’s sustainability journey. Our world-class assets and engineering expertise combined with environmental stewardship help us to address complex environmental challenges.”  

He added: “This initiative is pursued in alignment with our partners at Aramco and SABIC to produce the first circular polymers in the MENA region, utilizing a novel processing route starting from SATORP refinery and passing through Aramco and SABIC assets, where the first in-Kingdom circular polymers will be produced.”  

Al-Ghamdi revealed that their cross-functional technical teams worked collaboratively to evaluate and de-risk the new processing route for this sustainable feedstock. 

ISCC+ is a globally recognized standard for recycled and biobased materials. Obtaining an ISCC+ certification provides traceability along the supply chain and verifies that companies adhere to environmental and social standards, the release added. 

An ISCC+ certification ensures that criteria such as good practices to protect soil, water, and air are met. It also ensures that safe working conditions, compliance with human, labor, and land rights and good management practices are followed. 

The certificate holders need to make sure continuous improvement in the initiatives while ensuring that compliance with local, regional, and international laws is done. Through the entire chain of custody, from the raw material producer to the final brand owner, these requirements are maintained.  

SATORP’s innovative circular business model allows plastic waste-derived oil to be integrated into its refinery’s processing units and converted into raw material intermediates for the petrochemical industry.  

Topics: Saudi Aramco Total plastic recycling

