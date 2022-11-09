Turkish bus refuses to stop for prayer, igniting fresh secularism debate

ANKARA: A long-distance bus driver’s unwillingness to stop so that a passenger could pray in Turkey has helped ignite a fresh debate over secularism in the predominantly Muslim country.
Following the driver’s refusal at the weekend, the passenger complained on Twitter, drawing a controversial response from the travel company.
“None of the rights defined by (Turkey’s) constitution can be used to violate the democratic and secular conception” of the republic, the firm Oz Ercis said in a statement, which went viral.
The controversy is the latest example of a long-standing debate in a country with a Muslim majority but a secular tradition, despite the erosion of this principle under President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
The bus was making one of the longest journeys through Turkey — connecting the Van region near the Iranian border in the east to Izmir on the Aegean coast in western Turkey — the travel firm’s lawyer said on Tuesday.
The journey takes more than 24 hours.
“The company finds itself at the center of a controversy on secularism. We are being singled out as a target. But we are respectful of all beliefs,” said the lawyer, Tuncay Keserci.
“It is not possible... to ignore the rights of other passengers who do not pray and who want to arrive at their destination in time, for a passenger to pray,” the firm’s statement added.
The response drew both praise and criticism, with supporters commending Oz Ercis for their “courage” in defending secularism, while detractors said they would not travel with the company again.
The Islamic faith provides that travelers can adapt prayer times and length when traveling.
“We are victims of a lynching campaign, as if we were preventing people from praying,” said Keserci, adding that the passenger in question was able to pray later when the bus stopped at a rest area.
Keserci said secularism “does not mean that we are not religious. Secularism also protects Muslims.”
SHARM EL-SHEIKH: African and Caribbean leaders demanded more funding and technical support from wealthier nations in the battle against global warming in a range of speeches at the UN Climate Change Conference in Egypt, or COP27.
Speaking at COP27 in the Red Sea city of Sharm El-Sheikh, South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa said the entire African continent is now experiencing the effects of climate change.
Ramaphosa said Africa should build its adaptive capacity but also urged multilateral cooperation to achieve sustainability goals.
“Multilateral support is out of reach for a majority of the world’s population due to lending policies and conditionality. We need a clear road map to deliver on the Glasgow decision to double adaptation financing by 2025,” said Ramaphosa, referring to last year’s COP26 summit in Scotland.
At the opening of this year’s conference, participating nations agreed to include the issue of “loss and damage” in the main agenda for the first time ever.
Acknowledging loss and damage would see cash-rich polluters pay reparations to poorer states who make negligible contributions to emissions but still face unavoidable damage from climate change due to worsening floods, droughts and rising sea levels.
Speaking to Arab News on the sidelines of the summit, Adel Al-Jubeir, the Saudi envoy for climate affairs, stressed that the response to climate change must be based on science and not emotions.
“Saudi Arabia has always maintained that discussions with regard to climate change need to be based on logic and science, rather than emotions, because we believe that there are solutions to these challenges. If we put our minds together and put our resources together and implement them, I would say that Saudi Arabia’s actions speak for themselves.”
Addressing the issue of renewable energy, Al-Jubeir said the Kingdom’s dedication to becoming the world’s largest exporter of green hydrogen demonstrates its commitment to environmental well-being.
“We plan on being the largest exporter of green hydrogen in the world. We want to make sure that we not only contribute but that we contribute effectively to dealing with the challenges of global change,” he said.
He added that the launch of the Saudi Green and Middle East Green initiatives are necessary actions taken to support action on climate change.
“Saudi Arabia has taken the lead in mobilizing the region through its Middle East Green Initiative, which is the most ambitious project in the world with regard to combating desertification and planting trees and shrubs in order to reduce carbon and increase oxygen production.”
Al-Jubeir also said the Kingdom has launched more than 60 initiatives to deal with environmental challenges, such as turning waste into energy, greening cities, and protecting and preserving 30 percent of the country’s land for natural habitat.
Speaking at the inauguration of the Eastern Mediterranean and Middle East Climate Change Initiative, Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi said policies to fight global warming must be coordinated with non-governmental organizations.
He said the scientific community was playing a key role in the initiative — something that marked it out from other organizations.
“Despite the primary responsibility of states and governments in this regard, other non-governmental parties must play complementary and supportive roles based on their responsibility and work towards the principles of cooperation and participation,” said El-Sisi.
“What distinguishes the initiative (for) which we are meeting today from other initiatives and efforts is the scientific component that it encompasses, which is indispensable if we seek to align our climate change efforts with the best available science.”
El-Sisi said the region has witnessed severe climatic events in recent years, from forest fires to floods and torrential rains, which resulted in many human and financial losses.
“We have faith in the countries that can undertake this initiative within the framework of coordinating policies directed at climate change,” he said.
“This is a region that, as you know, is one of the most affected regions of the world by the consequences of climate change and its devastating effects at all levels,” he added.
African and Caribbean leaders nevertheless argued that their nations need urgent financial assistance in order to face climate challenges.
In his COP27 address, Evariste Ndayishimiye, president of Burundi, said it is vital that African nations are given sufficient funding to help accelerate the energy transition.
“Burundi appeals to the UN and international financial institutions to create innovative financial mechanisms. These mechanisms should contain green bonds and large-scale financial guarantees,” he said.
Ghana’s President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo called for a “radical restructuring of global financial architecture.”
He added: “No one will win if Africa loses.”
Meanwhile, Gaston Browne, prime minister of Antigua and Barbuda, told delegates that reparations would help the world achieve its climate goals.
“Loss and damage should not be viewed through controversial lenses; it should be considered a decarbonization accelerator,” he said.
“We must establish a loss and damage response fund here. The adoption of the agenda item is just one step. We look forward to the establishment of funds by 2024.”
He also added that humanity needs collective action to reduce harmful emissions and criticized fossil fuel companies.
Browne, who was speaking on behalf of the 39-nation Alliance of Small Island States, also called for a windfall tax on oil companies to compensate developing countries for the damage caused by climate change-induced natural disasters.
“It is about time that these companies are made to pay a global COP carbon tax on these profits as a source of funding for loss and damage,” said Browne.
“While they are profiting, the planet is burning.”
On Monday, Mia Mottley, prime minister of Barbados, called for a 10 percent tax on oil companies to fund loss and damage.
During Tuesday’s meeting of the Eastern Mediterranean and Middle East Climate Change Initiative, Abdul Latif Rashid, president of Iraq, said the time has come to take action on the climate.
“I think we have enough information, knowledge (and) technology to tackle these problems,” he said, highlighting the need for all countries to support an implementation plan and to provide solutions.
“It will take time to implement and secure the required finance. There are direct and indirect factors affecting climate, such as increase in population, which directly affects climate change,” said Rashid.
“We must get new systems with new technologies...to limit water waste in the future,” he added.
Nicos Kouyialis, the Cypriot minister of agriculture, said the Middle East region has been classified by the scientific community as a global climate change hotspot, adding that coordinated action is necessary.
“Action based on sound scientific knowledge is necessary to address climate change issues in the Middle East region,” he said.
Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades concurred, adding: “I have no doubt that we will act with urgency, collaborate and coordinate, to ensure a better environment for the future.”
Kyriakos Mitsotakis, the Greek prime minister, said energy security remains a primary concern. “We spoke with Abdel Fattah El-Sisi about energy projects to ensure a more efficient energy transfer, not only for use in the region, but for export to the European market,” said Mitsotakis.
Meanwhile, Bisher Al-Khasawneh, Jordan’s prime minister, pointed to the repercussions on the environment, food and population due to climate change.
“They are increasing daily and foretelling a catastrophe in the future,” he said. “That is why we must start an initiative to confront these consequences of climate change.
“Jordan pledges to abide by and take all measures for comprehensive solutions and to ensure green growth while implementing our national ambitions.”
One person dead and three injured as building collapses in Cairo
Five ambulances were dispatched to the scene to provide emergency services
Updated 09 November 2022
Arab News
DUBAI: A person has died and three people were injured after a residential building collapsed in Imbaba, Egypt on Tuesday, the Egyptian Ministry of Health and Population said.
Five ambulances were dispatched to the scene to provide emergency services and transport the injured to hospital.
Two of the injured have been discharged from hospital after receiving treatment while another is still being treated.
A civil defense official told Al Hadath news channel: “The five-floor property was occupied by six families and our teams continue the search for casualties and survivors.”
Video footage showed rescue teams and civilians trying to search for survivors under the building in northern Giza.
Security forces have cracked down on near-weekly protests since the 2021 coup, resulting in at least 119 deaths, according to pro-democracy medics
Updated 08 November 2022
AFP
KHARTOUM: Sudanese security forces fired tear gas on Tuesday as they confronted thousands of pro-democracy demonstrators in the capital Khartoum.
Protesters chanted “No to military rule” as they marched toward the presidential palace, denouncing a coup last year led by army chief Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan that derailed a transition to civilian rule.
Burhan seized power in October 2021 and arrested civilian leaders appointed following the 2019 ouster of long-time autocrat Omar Bashir, plunging Sudan into a political and economic crisis.
“We will not stop until the military power is toppled and replaced with a civilian government,” said protester Hadia Mohammed.
“We will not leave the streets until we achieve the goals of the revolution — liberty, peace and justice,” said Samer Omar, another activist, draped in a Sudanese flag and wearing a yellow helmet for protection.
Eyewitnesses said thousands also demonstrated in the city of Wad Madani, south of Khartoum, and Gedaref in the east.
Security forces have cracked down on near-weekly protests since the 2021 coup, resulting in at least 119 deaths, according to pro-democracy medics.
Since the military power grab, activists have warned that several Bashir-era loyalists had been appointed to official positions, including in the judiciary, which is currently trying the former dictator.
Lebanese security remains robust despite presidential vacuum, minister says
Meanwhile, the army announced some units ‘have conducted exercises that simulate dealing with protesters, conducting raids and arresting wanted persons’
Updated 08 November 2022
NAJIA HOUSSARI
BEIRUT: As the Lebanese state continues to operate without a new president in place, the security services will take all necessary steps to maintain order, the country’s acting interior minister said on Tuesday.
Following a meeting with the Central Internal Security Council, caretaker minister Bassam Mawlawi said security is something all Lebanese require and “it is the duty of security bodies to maintain it using all available means.”
He said the number of crimes is “low compared to the same period last year” and “the situation in the Syrian refugee camps is highly under control.” Members of eight terrorist cells have been arrested this year, he added.
Meanwhile, the Lebanese army command announced that some units “have conducted exercises that simulate dealing with protesters, conducting raids and arresting wanted persons in Amchit, Tripoli, Jbeil, Beirut and Saida.”
The exercises “are part of the training following the concept of counterterrorism operations SOFEX 2022, implemented with the participation of American and British training teams,” the command said. An exercise in the coastal city of Jounieh simulated the handling of a security incident inside a bank and the arrest of the perpetrators. In recent weeks, amid growing frustration among bank customers over not being allowed to withdraw their savings, a number of customers, some armed, have stormed banks demanding their cash.
Army chief Joseph Aoun said: “This presidential vacuum period that the country is witnessing amid political tensions between parties might be accompanied by attempts to exploit the situation in order to compromise security.”
The presidential vacuum, following the conclusion of President Michel Aoun’s term at the end of October without any agreement among parties on a replacement, entered its second week on Tuesday and there appeared little hope that a new president would be chosen on Thursday during a fifth parliamentary session called by speaker Nabih Berri.
Meanwhile, caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati is attending the UN Climate Change Conference, COP27, in Sharm El-Sheikh. On the sidelines of the event he met on Tuesday with French President Emmanuel Macron, who emphasized the need as a matter of “priority to carry out the Lebanese presidential elections, in order to achieve the regular functioning of institutions,” according to Mikati’s media office.
Hezbollah and its allies have yet to announce their preferred presidential candidate. Parliamentary blocs that oppose Hezbollah have nominated MP Michel Mouawad, while independent MPs have nominated academician Issam Khalifeh.
Army chief Aoun said that his troops are not involved in the political conflicts and will not take sides.
“What matters to the army, first and foremost, is maintaining stability and civil peace,” he said. “We will not let anyone take advantage of the situation and turn our country into an arena susceptible to security incidents and suspicious movements. Security disruption is not allowed. It has always been one of the army’s fundamental constants and will remain so.”
Rami Rayyes, an adviser to the head of the Progressive Socialist Party, told Arab News: “The greater the political exposure in Lebanon, the higher the risk of economic and security deterioration, especially in the absence of effective constitutional authorities.”
He said the makeup of parliament does not allow any one party to unilaterally exercise power, “therefore consulting each other is inevitable.”
Meanwhile, Barbara A. Leaf, the US assistant secretary of state for near eastern affairs, warned that “Lebanon is open to all scenarios, including a complete disintegration of the state. The Internal Security Forces and the Lebanese Armed Forces might lose control and mass immigration might take place.”
She was speaking at an event devoted to US policy in Lebanon, which was hosted by the Wilson Center and moderated by David Hale, a former American ambassador to Lebanon.
“I believe that the diplomats themselves will pack up their belongings and move to Europe,” said Leaf. “It is not the duty of foreign diplomats to go to parliament and put pressure on the cabinet to elect a president.
“We are putting pressure on political leaders to carry out their work; however, nothing will have the same impact as public pressure and, sooner or later, it will mount again.”
Leaf stressed that Lebanon urgently needs to elect a president and appoint a prime minister, then form a government that has full authority to make important decisions, including fundamental reforms and approval of loans of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank for funding energy deals.
She said the US is ready to work with the government to help ensure Lebanon has an administration with the full authority to take official action to implement the required economic reforms.
Although no one has claimed responsibility for the killing, Houthi sleeper cells in Marib are widely viewed as having been behind the attack
Updated 08 November 2022
Saeed Al-Batati
AL-MUKALLA: A Yemeni military leader who had fought the Iran-backed Houthis for the past seven years was assassinated on Tuesday in the central city of Marib, while local human rights groups blasted the Houthis for launching ballistic missiles on the city.
Local security officers and media reports said that unidentified men killed Brig. Gen. Mohammed Al-Jaradi, an adviser to Yemen’s defense minister, as well as his bodyguard outside the city of Marib.
Al-Jaradi was a former commander of an army brigade in Marib. He led troops in battle against the Houthis in the city. Al-Jaradi narrowly escaped death during combat beyond Marib, and survived a prior attempt on his life.
Although no one has claimed responsibility for the killing, Houthi sleeper cells in Marib are widely viewed as having been behind the attack.
Meanwhile, Yemeni rights groups, activists and government officials condemned the Houthis for carrying out a missile strike on Marib on Monday evening, killing four people and injuring five others.
Two ballistic missiles fired by the Houthis struck an army ammunition storage site in Marib, causing large explosions. The militia also fired rockets into densely populated camps for the internally displaced, a local military officer told Arab News.
Four individuals were killed instantly as a missile struck their makeshift home. Several other citizens were rushed to a Marib hospital.
Images posted on social media showed the mangled body of a child on a Marib hospital bed along with severely injured people receiving treatment nearby.
“The first missile struck close to the depot. The other missile hit the Katyusha rocket stockpile, launching them into the air,” an anonymous local official said.
Human rights organization Rights Radar criticized the strike, demanding that the Houthis refrain from targeting civilians and urging the international community to strive to cease atrocities against civilians in Yemen.
“Rights Radar calls on the international community to play a serious role to end assaults that violate civilians’ right to life and stability,” the organization tweeted, calling for immediate steps to safeguard the displaced.
The Yemeni Network for Rights and Freedoms accused the Houthis of sabotaging peace efforts and breaking international treaties that protect civilians during wartime.
It also urged foreign mediators to pressure the Houthis to cease targeting civilians. “The Houthi organization exploits international silence as justification and pretext for continuing its heinous crimes against Yemenis, endangering any efforts to achieve peace and end the conflict,” the group said.
The Houthis denied launching missiles toward Marib and accused their opponents of blowing up the facility, the militia-controlled Saba news agency reported.
Hundreds of civilians and combatants have been killed in and around the energy-rich city since early last year when the Houthis launched a military push to capture Marib, the seat of Yemen’s army and some Arab coalition military units.
The Houthi onslaught on Marib, which has mostly failed in its objective to seize the city, was halted during the UN-brokered truce, which went into force on April 2.