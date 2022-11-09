You are here

World needs over 8m cyber police to battle online crime: Nigerian Minister 

World needs over 8m cyber police to battle online crime: Nigerian Minister 
Isa Ali Ibrahim, Nigeria’s minister of communications and digital economy (Screenshot)
Nirmal Narayanan 

RIYADH: The world needs almost 3.5 million more cybersecurity professionals to combat the rise in online crime, according to Isa Ali Ibrahim, Nigeria’s minister of communications and digital economy.  

Speaking at the Global Cybersecurity Forum in Riyadh, on Nov. 9, Ali Ibrahims said that governments have a huge role to play to ensure safe cyberspace for individuals, private and public entities.  

“In July, a report suggested that we need 8.1 million cybersecurity professionals globally this year. Today, we have around 4.7 million professionals, and still, we have a vacancy of 3.4 million,” said Ali Ibrahim.  

Ali Ibrahim also noted that malware is being released every 4.2 seconds.  

“If you compute this 4.2 seconds for one week, you will discover that every week, 144,000 malware applications are being released. It is the responsibility of the government to set standards and guidelines to ensure that there is no compromise to cybersecurity,” he added.  

Citing a UN report, Ali Ibrahim said that the world population will hit 8 billion by Nov. 15, and added that the rise in population is demanding a rise in funds for cybersecurity initiatives by governments.  

“According to Accenture, by 2023, the total amount that will be lost through cybercrime could be more than $5.3 trillion, and it is more than 35 percent of the entire gross domestic product of a country like China with a population of 1.44 billion. It is more than 173 percent of the entire GDP of Africa with 53 countries,” added Ali Ibrahim.  

He also added that the total amount that will be lost through cybercrime will reach $10.5 trillion by 2025.  

Citing a report from Accenture, the Nigerian minister went on and said that a cyberattack takes place in the world in every 39 seconds.  

“These attacks may be either targeting individuals, sometimes private sectors or public sectors. Because of this, governments are spending a huge percentage of their wealth on cybersecurity,” he further said.  

He added: “In addition, what I think is critical here is the need to attain cybersecurity maturity, and most importantly to attain cybersecurity immunity. We must be in a situation, where people, even when they attack, what they are going to lose from the attack is even higher than the damage or costs to the institution which they attacked.”  

The minister also added that cybersecurity methods need a proactive approach as technology is advancing every day. 

Fahad Al-Jutaily, CEO at sirar by stc, used his appearance at the forum to warn about the huge increase in the number of cyber attacks during this year compared to previous years.

“In the previous year, there was an attack every 40 seconds,  today we are talking about around somewhere attack that is been initiated every 11 seconds so that is an a huge increase for initiating such type of attacks,” he added. 

Al-Jutaily explained that the trend we are seeing now is the adaptation that today's cybercrime is causing to new economic business models.

“Today the cyber attacks it’s been offered as a service, so there is an a huge evolution in that part for sure this will bring more challenges and these challenges we start seeing the outcome of it,” Al-Jutaily said. 

He added: “The professional cyber criminal and the expert they start building their capabilities as a services and they start offering it to the market to the black market.”

Topics: GCF2022

International agreements are needed to thwart the growing risk of cyberattacks, according to Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Energy Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman as he warned the energy sector is increasingly vulnerable to such dangers.

Speaking on the first day of the Global Cybersecurity Forum in Riyadh, Prince Abdulaziz said governments and companies faced a “collective danger”, although he insisted the Kingdom is ready for any such attack.

The minister called for global collaboration to help defeat the hackers, and said: “We need to have international agreements to mitigate cyberattacks just like the world is doing against terrorism.”

He went on to say that the motives behind these attacks could be “anything — whether political, ideological, etc”, and added: “We cannot afford to be attacked without being ready.”

The comments came as Fahad Al-Jutaily, CEO of cybersecurity firm sirar by stc, warned an attack is being launched somewhere on the planet every 11 seconds. 

Speaking about Saudi Arabia’s readiness for any cyberattack, Prince bin Salman said: “I cannot proclaim victory before the victory.”

However, he stressed the importance of not being in a race with one another, competing on which country has the right capabilities to defend itself.

“This forum makes the point that cyber-attack is a collective danger that has to be attempted collectively,” he explained. 

The evolution of cybersecurity is one of the key pillars of the forum, which sees international leaders from different sectors coming together under the theme “Rethinking the Global Cyber Order.”

The event will host over 4,500 attendees from over 110 countries and convene more than 120 speakers to discuss day-to-day cyber issues.

Topics: GCF2022 Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman

  According to the SGI targets, 10 billion trees would help rehabilitate 40 million hectares of Saudi land
SHARM EL-SHEIKH: Saudi Arabia’s plan to plant 10 billion trees in the Kingdom over the coming decades is receiving backing and assistance from international bodies and institutions, Ahmad Alanazi, the head of Saudi afforestation efforts, told Arab News.

The project is one of more than 60 initiatives that form part of the Saudi Green Initiative goals, announced by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman last year.

The crown prince said the Kingdom would also work with other Arab states on the world’s largest reforestation program as part of the Middle East Green Initiative to plant an additional 40 billion trees.

Speaking at the ongoing COP27 Summit and ahead of an SGI event that begins on Friday, Alanazi told Arab News that hundreds of experts are helping the Kingdom reach its goal.

“We have a study to set up for a master plan for the 10 billion trees that will, by the end of the study, contain all the requirements,” said Alanazi, general manager of the afforestation program at the National Center for Vegetation Cover Development and Combating Desertification.

“We have a consortium of local and international companies and also (Saudi) universities such as KAUST (King Abdullah University of Science and Technology) and also King Faisal University. There are a lot of international companies within this project.

“Also, we have cooperation with international organizations … so we’re talking about more than 100 experts working with us and 10 entities that are helping us.”

According to the SGI targets, 10 billion trees would help rehabilitate 40 million hectares of Saudi land, restore vital ecological functions, improve air quality and reduce sandstorms. The Kingdom has already planted 8.4 million trees, according to government figures.

Topics: COP27 Saudi Arabia Saudi Green Initiative (SGI)

Jana Salloum
RIYADH: Exchanging information is important to protect citizens from cybercrimes, Interpol’s president Ahmed Naser Al-Raisi said.

Speaking at the Global Cybersecurity Forum in Riyadh, on Nov. 9, he said: “When we have a base to exchange information, even when there are no diplomatic relations between countries, it is important to protect citizens.”

Al-Raisi noted that in 2015, cybercrimes cost around $3 trillion in losses, in 2021, they reached $6 trillion and they are expected to reach $10.5 trillion in 2025. 

“This number is more than natural disasters that occur in a year, in addition to profits made by all drug dealers around the world,” he said. 

As the whole world is becoming a village through the vast space of the internet, a large field for all criminal operations in cyber-attacks has emerged. 

Launched in 1923, the International Criminal Police Organization, commonly known as Interpol, is an international organization that facilitates worldwide police cooperation and crime control.

Al-Raisi, the first Arab to head the organization, said: “My past experience with smart transformation has led me to have my first strategy in the organization (Interpol) and to prioritize cybercrime,” he noted. 

This has led to making the 195 member states have systems and capabilities of competencies that can not only respond to a cyber-attack but also be proactive against it, he added. 

Cybersecurity’s evolution, economic impact, and accessibility are the key pillars of GSF 2022 being held Riyadh on Nov. 9 and 10.

In its third edition, the annual forum will be hearing the contributions of global leaders from different sectors to contribute to the safeguarding of global cyberspace under the theme “Rethinking the Global Cyber Order.”

The event hosts over 4,500 attendees from over 110 countries and convenes more than 120 speakers to discuss day-to-day cyber issues.

Topics: GCF2022 Interpol

RIYADH: With cyberattacks now posing the same threat to the energy sector that physical attacks once did, Amin Nasser, CEO and president of Saudi Aramco, has warned that reliance on old systems and the move towards digitization means the sector is in a vulnerable position in regards to cybersecurity.

According to Nasser, the digitization conversion makes it easier for hackers to move laterally within an organization, which can have very serious consequences.  

Speaking at the Global Cybersecurity Forum in Riyadh, the CEO said: “Now clearly, the energy industry has an obvious vulnerability. Namely, the sector's dependence on legacy systems, many of which were built long before cyberattacks were ever considered a risk.”

Aramco's transition to digitalization is leading to a growing conversion of information and operational technologies, increasing the potential threat of crippling cyberattacks, the CEO added.   

Aramco’s CEO said the energy sector is a complex ecosystem with many common service providers, and Aramco requires strong cybersecurity standards from all its partners and suppliers. “It is vital that cyber resilience is extended beyond just being energy companies to include all service providers throughout our respective supply chains,” he said.

“We all need to urgently increase collaboration across borders, across industries, across the public and private sectors. Aramco, for our part, is an active member of the global platform and organization that are bringing together multiple stakeholders to tackle cyber threats,” he said. 

Commenting on Aramco being one of the founding partners of the World Economic Forum Center for Cybersecurity, Nasser said: “Through this and other organizations, we are supporting the adaptation of best practices and principles for cyber resilience globally,” he added. 

Aramco recently joined the National Cybersecurity Authority's Operational Technology Center of Excellence as a founding member.  

The NCA's initiative, according to Nasser, will help shape the global cybersecurity ecosystem by providing common standards and advancing research and development.  

“Simply put, cyber resilience is and will continue to be an extremely high priority at Aramco as cyberattacks are among our top corporate risks.”

Historically, the energy industry as a whole and in parts has been a favorite target of attackers, he added. 

Nasser said: “The danger for us is very clear, present, and constant,” he added. According to the CEO, the majority of cyberattacks originate from criminal gangs seeking ransom payments through ransomware or terrorist groups attempting to damage critical energy infrastructure.  

 

Topics: GCF2022 Cybersecurity

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has seen the number of financial technology companies in the Kingdom increase by 79 percent in a year, according to a report released by an industry body. 

Launched in 2018 by the Saudi Central Bank and the Capital Market Authority, Fintech Saudi revealed that the number of fintech firms in the Kingdom stands at 147, up from 82 in 2021.  

The report also pointed out that fintech companies grew nearly 15 times from 10 companies in 2018. The infrastructure sector primarily drove the growth at 600 percent, followed by personal finance and treasury management at 175 percent, financial markets at 129 percent and private money at 125 percent. 

As for the insurance sector, it stabilized without growth, while business solutions and information provision grew by 73 percent, payments and currency exchange by 65 percent, and lending and financing by 42 percent. 

The reporter further stated that the number of financial companies in Riyadh accounted for 79 percent, hosting 114 headquarters, followed by Jeddah with 11, Al Khobar with three and Dammam with one. 

The fintech strategy has also been an employment driver and could create 18,000 jobs by 2030 through 525 companies, contributing SR13.3 billion ($3.5 billion) to the gross domestic product and SR12.2 billion in venture capital investment. 

Saudi Arabia has announced plans to increase the number of fintech companies in the Kingdom by threefold under a new national strategy. 

In a statement issued in June, the Ministry of Finance said the number of firms is expected to increase to 230 by 2025. 

The ministry also seeks to increase the fintech sector’s contribution to the gross domestic product to SR4.5 billion and create nearly 6,000 jobs by 2025. 

The plan also aims to increase the share of digital transactions to 70 percent of all financial dealings by 2025.  

The strategy aspires to raise the cumulative value of venture capital investments in fintech companies to SR2.6 billion by 2025 to boost domestic and foreign investment. 

Topics: fintech Fintech Saudi

