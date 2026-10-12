RIYADH: The Saudi Agricultural and Livestock Investment Co. is transferring the ownership of the National Grain Co. to its subsidiary, the National Grain Supply Co., known as SABIL.

The transfer followed SALIC, a company owned by the Public Investment Fund, acquiring the remaining 50 percent stake in the National Grain Co. to take full ownership. The move aims to strengthen integration across SALIC’s domestic investments and improve the resilience of Saudi Arabia’s grain supply chains.

The Minister of Environment, Water and Agriculture and Chairman of the Board of SALIC, Abdulrahman bin Abdulmohsen Al-Fadley, witnessed the announcement.

The integration combines SABIL’s management of the strategic wheat reserve, national silo and storage network, and grain handling and distribution capabilities with the National Grain Co.’s expertise in international sourcing, grain and feed inputs, and local market operations.

This integration is expected to expand the range of grains and commodities covered by SABIL, enhance its ability to meet local market needs, and consolidate its role within the Kingdom's grain and feed system.

This step is part of SALIC’s strategy to link its local and international investments. In July, the company announced the joining of “Continental Farmers Group” with “Olam Agri” to strengthen its international sourcing capabilities.

The transfer of the National Grain Co. to SABIL supports this strategy by linking SALIC’s global sourcing capabilities with the Kingdom’s domestic logistics and commercial networks.

Under the new structure, the National Grain Co. will continue its operations as an independent legal entity wholly owned by SABIL, while the two companies work within an integrated national system for grain and feed inputs to support supply continuity and contribute to achieving food security targets and Saudi Vision 2030.