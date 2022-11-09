Houthis launch fresh drone attack on Yemeni port 

AL-MUKALLA: A drone launched by the Iran-backed Houthis hit a commercial port in the southern Yemeni province of Shabwa on Wednesday when an oil tanker was offloading fuel.
A local official told Arab News that the drone landed near an oil ship at the Rudum terminal. No casualties were reported in the latest in a string of drone strikes on government-controlled ports since early last month.
“The strike appears to be a warning, similar to those on the Dhabbah port in Hadramout and the Al-Nashima port in Shabwa,” said a Yemeni official who requested anonymity.
The internationally recognized government designated the Houthi movement as a terrorist group in October after drone attacks on oil installations in Hadramout and Shabwa.
An earlier attack on Hadramout’s Al-Mukalla port, on Oct. 25, came days after the government threatened to withdraw from a UN-brokered truce and the Stockholm Agreement, which seeks to keep goods and humanitarian aid flowing through Yemen’s ports.
The movement has threatened to attack ships taking oil to the international market if the government does not pay public employees in regions under Houthi control.
This is despite agreeing in the UN-brokered truce to pay them with cash gained from fuel ships entering Hodeidah port, with the government making up any shortfall.
Yemeni experts and analysts argue that the Houthis began attacks on government-run ports after the administration opted not to use force to defend itself.
Ali Al-Fakih, editor of Al-Masdar Online, told Arab News that the Houthis’ first two drone assaults in Shabwa and Hadramout were intended to test the government.
"The Houthis want to send a message to the world that they control Yemeni ports and that all transactions must be done with their authorization,” he said. “They aim to impose their hegemony, compelling everyone to accept their conditions.”
Rashad Al-Alimi, head of Yemen’s Presidential Leadership Council, said in a speech to Arab leaders in Algeria on Nov. 3 that Houthi drone attacks caused his administration to shut off oil shipments through oil facilities in Hadramout and Shabwa.
Arab and Muslim Americans expand presence after Tuesday’s elections
145 Muslim Americans were competing in election contests throughout the US and 29 American Muslims serve as state legislators in 18 states
Updated 10 min 40 sec ago
RAY HANANIA
CHICAGO: Republican candidates fell far short of the election sweep that GOP leaders had predicted would occur on Tuesday, but Arab and Muslim Americans increased their election presence in several US states.
Some Arab and Muslim candidates, from California to New Hampshire, faced stiff challenges while a few lost their election bids.
Here is an overview of how Arabs and Muslims performed in election contests in several key American states, based on unofficial results that were released by election authorities or tabulated by major media.
Popular American TV host and Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz failed in his bid to become Pennsylvania’s first Muslim-American member of the US Senate when he lost by a narrow margin to Democrat John Fetterman. However, Arab and Muslim candidates in Minnesota, Illinois, Louisiana, Iowa, Michigan, New Hampshire, Florida and California won contests and strengthened their voices.
In Minnesota, Attorney General Keith Ellison held a narrow lead in his re-election bid to retain his title as the nation’s only Muslim attorney general against Republican Jim Schultz. With 95 percent of the votes counted, Ellison clings to a narrow but significant 20,000 vote lead in an election that drew more than 2.5 million votes.
“This election really was tough. Fear, division, the nasty commercials, millions of dollars spent just to sow hate, division and fear. And you know what, we overcame it. The votes are still being counted, but we will win this election,” Ellison told supporters early Wednesday morning, according to the Star Tribune Newspaper.
Ellison’s congressional colleague, US Rep. Ilhan Omar, a Somali-American Democrat, easily won re-election over Republican Cicely Davis, carrying 75.2 percent of the state’s votes in the 5th Congressional District.
In Illinois, voters elected Palestinian-Muslim Abdelnasser Rashid to represent the 21st Illinois House District with 65 percent of the votes. Rashid is the third Arab to win legislative office in Illinois, following in the footsteps of the late Jewish-Syrian American state representative and Cook County judge Miriam Dweck Balanoff, elected in 1978, and her son Clem Balanoff, elected to the Illinois House in 1993.
Rashid came from behind to defeat seven-term incumbent state representative Michael J. Zalewski in the June 2022 Illinois Democratic primary by only 255 votes in the heavily Democratic district. Zalewski, whose father was an influential former Chicago alderman, was seen as being unbeatable by Democrats, having served in the Illinois General Assembly since 2008.
Rashid told Arab News: “I am humbled and privileged to have the trust of the voters of the 21st District, who are sending me to Springfield to be a voice for working and middle-class families. I am also honored that Arab Americans throughout Illinois will have a voice in Springfield — someone who understands the community and who will fight for them.”
Also winning a seat in the Illinois State General Assembly is Democrat and Indian-American Muslim Nabeela Syed who defeated a Republican challenger, Chris Bos, to represent the 51st Illinois State House District.
Lebanese-American Congressman Darin LaHood, a Republican Christian, won re-election in Illinois to the 16th Congressional District, defeating challenger and Democrat Elizabeth Haderlein with 65 percent of the vote.
“I am committed to continuing to stand up for what people in my district believe in,” LaHood told supporters on election night according to WCBU Radio. “And that’s good conservative values.”
In Louisiana, Republican Congressman Garret Graves, whose mother Cynthia Sliman is a Christian-Lebanese American, won re-election on Tuesday in the 6th Congressional District with 80 percent of the vote, defeating libertarian rival Rufus Craig.
Lebanese-American Democrat Alabas Farhat won the race for state representative in the 3rd District over Republican Ginger Shearer. Incumbent Democrat and Yemeni-American Abraham Aiyash won re-election to the 9th District State House seat, defeating Republican Michele Lundgren.
Arab-American Dennis Denno, whose parents are from Iraq, won his election to fill a vacant seat on the Michigan State University board of trustees.
In New Hampshire, Republican Lebanese and Palestinian American Governor Chris Sununu won re-election with 55 percent of the vote over Democrat Tom Sherman with 57 percent of the votes cast. His father, John Sununu, previously served as governor and US senator in New Hampshire and also as chief of staff to former president George H.W. Bush.
Arab Americans had mixed results in Florida where Democrat Charlie Crist, who is of Greek and Lebanese descent, lost his bid to unseat Governor Ron DeSantis, one of the country’s most powerful Republicans who is believed to be a possible contender for president in 2024.
Crist lost to DeSantis, receiving 40 percent or 3.1 million of the more than 7.75 million votes cast in the election.
In California, Republican Syrian-Lebanese Christian Darrell Issa easily won re-election in the new 48th Congressional District over Democrat Stephen Houlahan with 60 percent of the votes cast.
And longtime Democratic Congresswoman Anna Eshoo, who is Assyrian and Armenian, was leading Rishi Kumar in California’s 16th Congressional District with 58 percent of only half of the district’s votes counted by Wednesday morning. Assyrians trace their ancestry to the Ottoman Empire and Iraq. Eshoo has held the seat since 1993.
*************
By Numbers
Muslims, including many Arab Americans, had a much stronger presence in Tuesday’s elections.
Five Arab Americans have been elected to the nation’s highest legislative office, as US senators. They include:
James Abourezk (Lebanese), representing South Dakota
George Mitchell (Lebanese), representing Maine
James Abdnor (Lebanese), representing South Dakota
Spencer Abraham (Lebanese), representing Michigan
John E. Sununu (Lebanese and Palestinian), representing New Hampshire.
Arabs in Congress
There have been 28 Arab or Middle East Americans who have held seats in the US Congress since 1959 when George A. Kasem was first elected to represent California for one term. Six Arab and Middle East Americans continue to serve in the US House of Representatives:
Anna Eshoo, California, Assyrian American
Darrell Issa, California, Syrian-Lebanese American
Global Cybersecurity Forum in Riyadh hears calls for greater resources to police online world
Companies experiencing higher operational costs owing to theft, network downtime and rising insurance premiums
The second edition of the Global Cybersecurity Forum is being held on Nov. 9-10 at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Riyadh
Updated 10 November 2022
Arab News
RIYADH: Cybercrime is set to play havoc with companies’ top lines, speakers at the Global Cybersecurity Forum warned on Wednesday as calls were sounded for greater resources to police the online world.
Attendees at the event, being held in Riyadh, heard how damage caused by hackers was expected to amount to $10.5 trillion by 2025, and that firms were experiencing soaring operational costs because of increases in real-time losses owing to theft, network downtime, and rising insurance premiums.
Abdulrahman Al-Fageeh, acting chief executive officer of Saudi Basic Industries Corp., said warnings were getting louder as firms battled against an increasing number of attacks.
“At an organizational level, it affects revenue and costs. For example, revenue in organizations has been reduced by five to 10 percent due to cyberattacks.
“The downtime to resolve cyberattacks can take up to 45 days. In addition, costs are becoming unpredictable as insurance costs are increasing significantly,” he added.
Khaled Al-Dhaher, deputy governor for control and technology at the Saudi Central Bank, urged companies to invest in technology wisely.
He pointed out that investment in firewalls and security middleware, with the proper governance approach and capability, could go a long way in detecting and troubleshooting the growing menace.
“It will create the right impact for the cybersecurity strategy. There has to be a continuous investment in innovation to address these evolving landscapes, and it is critical to have some threat intelligence,” Al-Dhaher said.
And he noted that businesses could not fight in isolation.
“A collaboration between different entities is a must because this is a war against criminals trying to damage us,” he added.
The forum heard that one of the worst-affected industries in cyberspace was the financial sector, especially the crypto community, which had been at the receiving end of cybersecurity problems.
According to speakers at the event, there was an increasing need for innovation in the financial sector, which had recently introduced user-friendly measures such as open banking.
Al-Dhaher said: “There is no doubt that innovation is critical to enabling and continuing trust in this sector. Artificial intelligence can help predict, protect, and minimize the impact.”
Saudi Arabia had recognized the threat and was gearing up to combat cybercrime, according to Alex Liu, managing partner and chairman of global management consulting firm Kearney.
He said the Kingdom had made huge progress in its commitment to combating cyberattacks, with Saudi Arabia ranking second on the Global Cybersecurity Index among nations committed to cybersecurity.
“I’m inspired by the fact that in just two short years, the Kingdom has become No. 2, and I think that comes from urgency and proactivity,” he added.
Liu noted that cybersecurity was one of the top three risks facing countries and companies and the urgency to counter it needed to be increased.
During a separate panel session, Isa Ali Ibrahim, Nigeria’s minister of communications and digital economy, suggested that the world needed 3.4 million more cybersecurity professionals to combat the rise in online crime.
He said: “In July, a report suggested that we need 8.1 million cybersecurity professionals globally this year. Today, we have around 4.7 million professionals, and still, we have a vacancy of 3.4 million.” He added that malware was being released every 4.2 seconds.
“If you compute this 4.2 seconds for one week, you will discover that every week, 144,000 malware applications are being released. It is the responsibility of the government to set standards and guidelines to ensure that there is no compromise to cybersecurity.”
Citing a UN report, the minister noted that the world population would hit 8 billion by Nov. 15 and that the population boom was demanding a rise in funds for cybersecurity initiatives by governments.
He said: “According to Accenture, by 2023, the total amount that will be lost through cybercrime could be more than $5.3 trillion, and it is more than 35 percent of the entire gross domestic product of a country like China with a population of 1.44 billion. It is more than 173 percent of the entire gross domestic product of Africa with 53 countries.”
Ibrahim added that by 2025, the total amount lost to cybercrime would reach $10.5 trillion.
Highlighting the findings of an Accenture report, he said that a cyberattack took place somewhere in the world in every 39 seconds.
“These attacks may be either targeting individuals, sometimes private sectors, or public sectors. Because of this, governments are spending a huge percentage of their wealth on cybersecurity.
“In addition, what I think is critical here is the need to attain cybersecurity maturity, and most importantly to attain cybersecurity immunity.
“We must be in a situation, where people, even when they attack, what they are going to lose from the attack is even higher than the damage or costs to the institution which they attacked,” Ibrahim added.
Cybersecurity methods, he said, required a proactive approach as technology was advancing every day.
Craig Jones, the cybercrime director of global policing organization Interpol, said that law enforcement was not currently equipped to deal effectively with transnational crime such as cybercrime.
He pointed out that Interpol found it easier to deal with commodity-based crimes such as drugs and human trafficking, because it fitted into the police model of a particular jurisdiction, unlike cybercrime.
“The legislation is different country to country. We see the European Union, you have 27 member countries with joint laws, joint inputs, joint political initiatives, to deal with and combat cybercrime.
“But once you spread that out across the globe, there are different priorities. Some countries don’t even have the requisite laws. So, if it appears criminals are operating from one country, another country then tries to come in and identify these criminals and look to prosecute them and extradite them,” Jones added.
He also discussed the role of the police in combating cybercrime.
“The role of police is to protect communities; police are drawn from their communities. The policing model essentially was set up to deal with a local problem; a crime scene being local, the offender being local, and the victim being local.
“We could then develop legislation and laws, which could then be carried out by law enforcement in their country.”
In terms of law enforcement, he highlighted Interpol’s role in its 195 member countries.
Jones said: “What we’re seeking to do is to reduce the global impact of cybercrime and protect communities for a safer world and the model we’re following as a policing model.
“We’re looking from a global to local perspective. How can Interpol support and coordinate activities and operations, and we do it with people, process, and technology.”
Participating in the same panel, Marco Gercke, an international expert in the field of law related to cybercrime, said financial interest was often a driving factor, and criminals were taking advantage of increased digitalization.
“They’re realizing that they can make a lot of money by getting involved in this. The business models have changed. But it’s quite lucrative and it’s rather easy to set up. You don’t need to be an organized crime business that is in the market for a long period of time to get involved in cybercrime.
“And we have to be smart on the other side, through having the appropriate laws in place and having self-defense measures as companies, and as countries in place, changing our behavior, how we use devices, and how we protect ourselves, to respond to this increasing threat,” Gercke added.
Top Iran actor posts defiant picture without headscarf
Taraneh Alidoosti's apparent act of defiance comes as weeks of protests have rocked the country since the death of Mahsa Amini
She held a Kurdish-language slogan of the protest movement reading "Jin. Jiyan. Azadi." (Woman. Life. Freedom.)
Updated 10 November 2022
AFP
PARIS: One of Iran’s most prominent actors on Wednesday posted an image of herself on social media without the headscarf mandatory for women in the Islamic republic.
Taraneh Alidoosti’s apparent act of defiance comes as weeks of protests have rocked the country since the death of Mahsa Amini. The 22-year-old Kurdish Iranian woman died in mid-September after being arrested by the morality police in Tehran for allegedly flouting the country’s strict dress rules for women.
Alidoosti, one of the best-known actors remaining in Iran and who has publicly backed the protest movement, posted the image of herself with her head uncovered on her official Instagram account.
She held a Kurdish-language slogan of the protest movement reading “Jin. Jiyan. Azadi.” (Woman. Life. Freedom.).
Alidoosti is a regular star in films by award-winning director Asghar Farhadi, including “The Salesman,” which took the Oscar for best foreign language film in 2017.
Days ago on Instagram, the actor vowed to remain in her homeland at “any price,” saying she planned to stop working and instead support the families of those killed or arrested in the protest crackdown.
“I am the one who stays here and I have no intention of leaving,” said the 38-year-old, denying having any foreign passport or residence.
“I will stay, I will halt working. I will stand by the families of prisoners and those killed. I will be their advocate,” she said.
“I will fight for my home. I will pay any price to stand up for my rights, and most importantly, I believe in what we are building together today,” she added.
Alidoosti has been a prominent presence on the Iranian cinema scene since her teens and also starred in the recent acclaimed movie by director Saeed Roustayi “Leila’s Brothers,” which was shown at this year’s Cannes festival.
She is known as a forthright defender of women’s rights and wider human rights in Iran.
Iranian cinema figures were under pressure even before the start of the protest movement sparked by Amini’s death.
Prize-winning directors Mohammad Rasoulof and Jafar Panahi remain in detention after they were arrested earlier this year.
When major protests rocked the country in November 2019, Alidoosti declared that Iranians were “millions of captives” rather than citizens.
EU seeking to adopt new Iran sanctions next week: Germany
“We stand with the men and women of Iran, not only today, but as long as it is necessary”: German FM
The bloc had already imposed sanctions in mid-October against Iran’s “morality police” and 11 officials
Updated 09 November 2022
AFP
BERLIN: The European Union will seek to adopt new sanctions against Iran next week over the Islamic republic’s deadly crackdown on protests, Germany’s foreign minister said Wednesday.
“We are working flat out on the next package of sanctions,” Annalena Baerbock said on Twitter. “We want to adopt it next week.”
“We won’t let up,” she added. “We stand with the men and women of Iran, not only today, but as long as it is necessary.”
EU foreign ministers are due to meet in Brussels on Monday.
The bloc had already imposed sanctions in mid-October against Iran’s “morality police” and 11 officials including the telecommunications minister.
Iran has been rocked by demonstrations over the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Iranian of Kurdish origin, following her arrest in Tehran for allegedly flouting the country’s strict hijab dress rules for women.
The crackdown on nationwide protests since her death has killed at least 304 people, including 41 children and 24 women, says the Oslo-based group Iran Human Rights (IHR).
A teenager was shot and died later, while 56 were injured during an Israeli raid early on Wednesday in the city of Nablus
A branch of the militant Palestinian group Al-Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigade called the teenage victim “our martyr”
Updated 09 November 2022
Mohammed Najib
RAMALLAH: Two Palestinians have been killed by Israeli soldiers in the occupied West Bank.
A teenager was shot and died later, while 56 were injured during an Israeli raid early on Wednesday in the city of Nablus. Palestinian officials identified the victim as Mahdi Hashash, 15.
Ali Issa, 29, another Palestinian, was killed by soldiers on Wednesday evening west of Jenin in the northern West Bank, the Palestinian Health Ministry announced.
The Palestinian Red Crescent Society said Hashash was seriously injured after being shot in the abdomen, and doctors later pronounced him dead. Three others were hit by rubber bullets while 53 suffered the effects of gas inhalation.
A branch of the militant Palestinian group Al-Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigade called the teenage victim “our martyr.”
Clashes occurred after dozens of Israeli settlers stormed the location after midnight, and the confrontations continued into the early hours of Wednesday.
Mourners at Hashish’s funeral chanted slogans condemning “the crimes of the Israeli occupation against the Palestinian people.”
Palestinian government spokesperson Ibrahim Melhem, speaking to Arab News, described incursions into the West Bank as “systematic state terrorism” coordinated between the Israeli armed forces and settlers.
He said: “There is no difference anymore between the Israeli armed forces and the systematic settler terrorism against the Palestinians, with no respect for the lives of Palestinians, including children.”
Hamas spokesman Hazem Qassem said that Palestinians’ continued resistance against Israeli aggression confirms their determination to continue their fight.
He added: “The blood of the martyrs has always been a fuel for the escalation of our people’s revolution and a motive to continue fighting the occupier until our people’s goals of freedom and independence are achieved.”
The Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine called for the support of all resistance groups in the West Bank.
The Israeli daily newspaper Haaretz reported that a political event had been organized at Joseph’s Tomb on the outskirts of Nablus, with the approval of Brig. Gen. Avi Plaut, the military commander of the IDF in the West Bank.
Elected officials from the Knesset attended the event and it was reported the politicians were invited by the head of the settlement council in the West Bank, Yossi Dagan.
The decision was in the face of warnings by senior security officials who said that holding a political event there could lead to renewed confrontations in the Nablus area.
Israeli troops arrested 14 Palestinians in various locations in the West Bank and Jerusalem on Wednesday.
Soldiers also took into their possession two mobile homes east of Yatta, south of Hebron, in the West Bank.
Coordinator of the Protection and Resilience Committees in the South Hebron Mountains Fuad Al-Amour said the army’s move coincided with the onset of rains to put pressure on residents to leave their land, vacating it for settlers.
Israeli soldiers have killed 135 Palestinians in the West Bank since the start of the year.