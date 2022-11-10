Prada taps Lebanese singer Dana Hourani to star in new campaign

“I never liked being defined, never liked being fixed, because I’m always changing,” she says in the video.
The campaign advertises the house’s new fragrance Prada Paradoxe, which was created by perfumers Nadège Le Garlantezec, Shyamala Maisondieu, and Antoine Maisondieu.
The move comes as Prada announced the release of a collection of garments inspired by the abaya. Twenty percent of the proceeds from the sale of the garments will go toward a Qatar Museums’ fund to support the country’s creative industry.
Director Khadar Ayderus Ahmed discusses critically acclaimed ‘The Gravedigger’s Wife’
The filmmaker’s work was the first-ever Somali film submitted to the Academy Awards after it premiered at the Cannes Film Festival
‘The Gravedigger’s Wife’ is also the first Somali-language feature to get a global theatrical release
Updated 57 min 7 sec ago
William Mullally
DUBAI: Khadar Ayderus Ahmed was at his nephew’s funeral when the idea came to him. In the wake of that tragedy, the Finnish-Somali director had spent a torturous week between hospitals and cemeteries, searching for imams in Finland who could put his young loved one to rest.
As they said their final goodbyes, Ahmed’s brother reminded him of how different things had been back in Somalia when they were children, where gravediggers sit day and night outside the hospital, ready to do the job at a moment’s notice. It’s an image that wouldn’t leave his head that night as he went to sleep, and it’s an image that he quickly turned into a script entitled “The Gravedigger’s Wife.”
“That character wouldn’t leave me alone,” Ahmed tells Arab News. “At home, at work, that character was in my head, helping me to tell his story. I couldn’t get him out until I locked myself in a room, didn’t talk to anyone, and came back out two weeks later with the first draft complete.”
10 years later, Ahmed’s passion project, filmed entirely in Djibouti, has made history. The film, which has received rave reviews since its debut at Cannes, just became the first Somali-language feature to get a global theatrical release, having already become the first Somali film submitted to the Academy Awards.
It’s a humbling moment for Ahmed, who wonders quietly to himself how a refugee in Finland because the first Somali to break that ground, despite a two million-strong Somali diaspora scattered across the globe, most in countries with seemingly far more opportunities for aspiring storytellers than the small Nordic nation in which he and his family settled when he was 16.
“I think that in a way, everything happened for a reason. It’s such a blessing,” Ahmed says.
He believes he owes his voice as a filmmaker both to his home country and his adopted one.
“I grew up in a storytelling nation, full of oral storytellers and poets. As I heard so many tell their tales, I started making up my own for my friends, creating intricate fantasies in my head. The first movies I was introduced to were Bollywood films that showed on TV with no subtitles or dubbing. I would sit there for seven hours a day having no understanding of what was being said but taking in so much from the visuals, creating the story in my head and telling it back to my friends later,” says Ahmed.
Being 16 years old is hard enough, managing the often-overwhelming transition into manhood. Doing that as a refugee in a foreign nation, going from “Africa, where everything is colorful, loud, and crazy to a small city in the North Atlantic that was so distant, so quiet, so cold and so white, was a huge culture shock,” says Ahmed.
“I felt a real emptiness moving from Africa to Europe, I had left everything behind. I didn’t know what to do, so I sought refuge in movies. I would go early in the morning where there were only a few other older people there, look up at a huge screen and immerse myself in a different world for an hour and a half. That was my way of filling the void,” he continues.
Ahmed knew he wanted to be a storyteller, but for years he thought that meant becoming a writer. And while he succeeded at getting the films he wrote made, he wasn’t satisfied with how Finnish directors were interpreting his work.
“It made me feel really bad. I was witnessing my scripts getting destroyed right before my eyes. You don’t know if someone is going to understand, and that was especially clear to me with ‘The Gravedigger’s Wife.’ A white Finnish director could never tell this story as a Somali would, because it would be from an outsider’s perspective. I knew then that I had to direct my own film,” he explains.
For the next several years, Ahmed cut his teeth as a director, helming a number of shorts before he was finally able to make “The Gravedigger’s Wife,” a script he had completed in 2012. While had had amassed a team of trusted collaborators who were willing to follow him all the way from Finland to the Horn of Africa, he and the team arrived in Djibouti only a month before the start of filming, and with only two cast members confirmed. As the country has no filmmaking infrastructure to speak of, there was no casting director he could call.
“I had no choice but to just go out into the streets and chase after people — literally. Luckily, I had a good friend, Fardouza (Moussa Egueh) with me, a local who ended up playing the doctor in the film. I couldn’t just walk up to a woman in the streets, so she would go up to them on my behalf. The men I would approach myself,” says Ahmed.
“We found pretty much (the whole cast) on the streets or in the mall. One girl was a cashier at the supermarket close to the hotel in which we were staying. I couldn’t give some of them the script because some read and write only in French. I had to stay so confident, and lean on the experience of my crew, to get all these people to believe in, understand, and execute our vision,” he continues.
This somewhat ramshackle method of casting actually paid dividends. Ahmed says he also drew inspiration from his group of first-time actors. In one of the film’s best moments, one gravedigger tells the others a joke, a fable about a group of rats wondering how they might protect themselves from a local cat. The clever rat says they could put a bell on the cat, and the other rats agree. Then, the “stupidest” rat ruins it all by asking, who’s going to put the bell on the cat? It’s a story that entirely came from the actor himself on set — and Ahmed marvels at how well it suits the film’s themes.
“Ultimately, this film is about the lengths that one man will go to to save the one he loves — in this case a gravedigger saving his wife, even if he knows it means sacrificing his own safety to do so. And while that could be heavy, dark and depressing, I wanted it to feel like a fable, and be full of humor, irony and heart — just like that joke,” says Ahmed.
As “The Gravedigger’s Wife” resonates with audiences across the world, Ahmed is satisfied that he has found his voice as a storyteller, both on the page and behind the camera, and is ready to debut his next film — a short entitled “Night Stop” — in competition at the Red Sea Film Festival in Jeddah next month, before he embarks on his next feature, a comedy set in Africa.
“In everything, I will continue to tackle heavy themes and difficult subjects, but I want my films to continue to have a little bit of everything — humor, intimacy, love, adventure and action,” he says. “It’s what we go through on a daily basis, and that should be represented all at once on screen, just as it is in life.”
Recipes for Success: French celebrity chef Yann Bernard Lejard talks edible art, lessons learned
The French director of culinary at the Ritz-Carlton Bahrain has been likened to Pablo Picasso and Jackson Pollock due to his edible abstract art
His cooking career has taken him to more than 20 countries and he was a finalist in the prestigious Swiss Taittinger Culinary Grand Prix
Updated 10 November 2022
Hams Saleh
MANAMA: It’s hard to believe that someone can be equally talented as a chef and as an artist. But French celebrity chef Yann Bernard Lejard proves it’s possible.
Lejard, the director of culinary, food and beverage at The Ritz-Carlton Bahrain not only creates eye-catching presentations for his meals, but he also decorates his plates with edible artworks. Yes, edible paintings.
Lejard’s abstract art is often compared to the that of Pablo Picasso and Jackson Pollock, among others. His cooking career first took off in his homeland has so far taken him to more than 20 countries, including Singapore, China, Mexico, the Netherlands, India, the US, Ireland, and Spain. He has worked at Michelin-starred restaurants and a slew of luxury hotels. He was also a finalist for the prestigious Swiss Taittinger Culinary Grand Prix in 2003.
“I started from the worst restaurant you can imagine in the south of France, where they put the fish straight in the deep fryer for the tourists, and went on to the best restaurants in Europe,” he tells Arab News.
Despite his success as a chef, however, Lejard became frustrated that he had had to sideline his love of art for the sake of his cooking career.
“I was not happy,” he says. “Even though I love food — it’s my passion to understand the ingredients, the sauce, the authenticity — I understood that, for me, cooking was not enough. My life was not this. My life was more. I was looking for an answer, because it was very boring.”
That boredom was alleviated by his move to the Middle East. His first stop was Saudi Arabia, as the executive chef for the award-winning Glow restaurant where he became the first chef in the Kingdom to be ranked by the UK food publication FOUR Magazine.
“When I first arrived in Saudi Arabia, I changed my way of thinking,” he says. “I found some kind of peace in the Middle East. I felt that I had to try to erase all I had learned.”
He continues: “I was guided by a way of work, so I decided to remove everything. It was a long process, but I started to find joy in working. I found a purpose. The Middle East opened me to different cultures.”
He moved to Bahrain in 2014. “I found the place I was really looking for. Ritz-Carlton is a brand that I really associate with. I feel very committed and very loyal,” he explains.
Here, Lejard offers some culinary advice and discusses the importance of resilience.
Q: When you started out, what was the most common mistake you made?
A: Not listening. And I was in some very good places where I should have listened, because I was in front of very important professionals. In many restaurants, I would work one, two or three days and then move to another one, because I was not happy with the way they worked. But, it was in my head. It took so many years for me to find my conception of cooking. I need to have very strong, professional people around me to be able to work. I’m always thinking about different ways to do things. I want to do what other people are not doing.
Q: What’s your top tip for amateur chefs?
A: Be resilient. Never give up.
Q: What’s the secret to a successful restaurant?
A: The most important thing is that you have to touch the emotion. You need guests to feel good — to feel comfortable. They need to feel genuine care.
Q: What’s your go-to dish if you have to cook something quickly?
A: I have a very strict diet. I am nearly vegetarian. So I’d say tomato with olive oil, soy sauce and coriander.
Q: What’s the most difficult dish for you to get right?
A: Simplicity is difficult. In every dish there is a trick. In every dish there is a specific way to do it and there are the love and emotions that you put into it. Everyone can have the same recipe, but not everyone will have the same end result. I can’t make ratatouille like my grandmother. It’s the food that brings warmth to your heart and reminds you of your childhood.
Q: As a boss, are you a disciplinarian? Or are you quite laid back?
A: I understood, after many years, that alone you are nothing. You need people around you. I try as much as I can not to play with the emotions of the people around me. Even if I do it sometimes, I see that I made a mistake. I like to have a quiet working atmosphere where everybody has respect for each other.
Q: When you go out to eat, do you find yourself critiquing the food?
A: Absolutely not. I’m very cool when I’m not working. (Obviously), I don’t want to be disappointed. But I don’t like to judge.
Q: What request or behavior by customers most frustrates you?
It’s all about the emotions. Something I don't like is if someone hurts my emotions. I am very sensitive, but I’m working on it. Before, I used to care a lot about the feedback on the quality and mistakes. In cooking you have to be extremely consistent. When you’re cooking with passion, you put a part of you into it. A mistake can happen, and this can hurt my feelings and my emotions. Now, I just move forward.
Charting the life of Wadia Sabra — the (almost) forgotten Lebanese star
Wadia Sabra wrote the Lebanese national anthem and established its first conservatory
He was the first Lebanese student to study at the world-renowned Conservatoire de Paris
Updated 10 November 2022
Rawaa Talass
DUBAI: On Oct. 28, a concert took place in Beirut honoring the late Lebanese composer Wadia Sabra, who died in 1952.
Sabra should — by rights — be renowned in his homeland. He wrote the Lebanese national anthem, established its first conservatory, and was reportedly the first to compose an opera in his native tongue. However, over the years, he has largely been forgotten. Now, Lebanese baritone Fady Jeanbart is trying to revive his memory.
Jeanbart was commissioned to research the composer’s archive, which was donated to the Lebanese Musical Heritage Center by his family in 2016.
“Everything had been forgotten and lost because the family was hiding the archives for two main reasons,” Jeanbart told Arab News. “First, there were family feuds and then, when Sabra passed away, his wife asked the Lebanese government for a retirement pension, since Sabra was the founder and longest-standing director of the National Conservatoire, but he got nothing, he died penniless. She was so frustrated, she hid everything.”
In 1892, when Sabra was just 16, he won a scholarship to study music at the Conservatoire de Paris, becoming the first Lebanese student at the renowned institution, where the likes of Claude Debussy and Georges Bizet were educated.
A classical musician who added touches of oriental music to his repertoire, Sabra opened Lebanon’s first conservatory in 1910 (it is still open today). The 1920s was a productive time for him; not only did he set music to the words of the Lebanese anthem in 1927, but he also wrote an Arabic opera, “The Two Kings,” in the same year. Over the following decade, Sabra mainly composed French operettas.
This was all happening at a time when Lebanon was emerging from Ottoman control, which ended in 1918. Through his music, Sabra contributed to the making of the young nation’s identity. “When he was born in 1876, there was no Lebanon,” said Jeanbart. “So, he is really symbolic of the birth of Lebanon.”
The recent Beirut concert featured Jeanbart, soprano Lara Jokhadar and mezzo-soprano Natasha Nassar, among others. They performed three operas, as well as the national anthem in its original key.
“The purpose was to shed light again on our past,” said Jeanbart. “It is important to remember it to know how to go forward.”
‘Dune 2’ star Timothée Chalamet shares snap from Jordan desert
Updated 09 November 2022
Arab News
DUBAI: US actor Timothée Chalamet is in Jordan, according to a snap posted on the Oscar-nominated star’s Instagram account, and eager fans are sharing hopes that it is for the filming of sci-fi epic “Dune 2.”
The sequel to the Academy Award-winning film “Dune” is set to shoot in the Middle East, with Jordan and the UAE slated to host the cast and crew.
“All the Dune fans (right now),” Chalamet posted on Instagram, alongside a trio of eye emojis.
Fans gathered in the comments section to theorize that the star is in Jordan, Petra to be specific, for the filming of the sequel.
Written by Villeneuve along with Eric Roth and Jon Spaihts, the “Dune” franchise was adapted from Frank Herbert’s 1965 book by the same name.
Chalamet returns to lead the cast as Paul Atreides. The Golden Globe winner will once again be joined by Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson and Javier Bardem, among others.
New cast additions include “Elvis” star Austin Butler, Christopher Walken, Florence Pugh, Léa Seydoux and Souheila Yacoub.
In November, the cast will head to the desert of Abu Dhabi, which will once again feature as the iconic setting of the desert planet Arrakis.
The action-adventure movie will film at the Liwa desert for over a month.
“Dune has again provided us with an exciting opportunity to associate the emirate with another global movie franchise which will allow us to entice enthusiastic fans and audience members to visit the landscapes which they have seen on screen,” chairman of the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi and twofour54 Abu Dhabi, Mohamed Khalifa Al-Mubarak, said in a previously released statement.
World-renowned Italian fashion school debuts at Dubai Design Week
Updated 09 November 2022
Hanadi Merchant-Habib
DUBAI: Installations focused on a sustainable future are on show at the latest edition of Dubai Design Week, running until Nov. 13.
Exhibitors from around the world have descended on the UAE city for the event and participating for the first time is world-renowned Italian fashion school Polimoda with alumni Lisa Mara Batacchi’s installation, “Shamal: Sand, Stone, Stars.”
Polimoda director, Massimiliano Giornetti, told Arab News: “I found Dubai Design Week to be an opportunity to widen our horizon.
“We are looking into new bridges and cultural exchanges, and I believe Dubai is a natural hub in which different cultures, influences, and inspirations are melted together.”
The former creative director of Salvatore Ferragamo and ex-Polimoda student now brings his vast experience into shaping the future of the design school.
“I feel that as a creator, there is a moment in which you need to give back your knowledge, experience, and know-how to the younger generation of creatives. I really believe that is a natural transition.”
Giornetti expressed pride about showcasing an alumni’s creation at Dubai Design Week. Curated by Federica Forti, Batacchi’s large-scale installation was inspired by Zoroastrian architecture and aims to highlight the upheavals of nature and the tumultuous times of the present day.
Batacchi has attempted to translate this via an image of a sandstorm – Shamal – the hot wind blowing from the northwest over the Arabian Peninsula. Batacchi wishes for the rebirth of humanity for the sake of greater spirituality and harmony.
Tapestries titled “Meditating on Earth” and “The World Is So Far Reversed” dominate. Hand-woven by the artist using raw and naturally dyed yarns and some vintage 1930s lacquer silks, their irregular texture was inspired by the sand continuously changing its form.
Giornetti said: “Shamal as an installation has a symbolic meaning – the necessity of collaboration between people and the possibility to interweave cultures, to reconnect with nature, to open a gate between earth and sky.
“The sense of absence of color is a deep and radical approach to a design that looks into the surfaces and textures more than decoration.
“Shamal is in my concept an ideal city of the future, in which the humans are connected through emotions.”