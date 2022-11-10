You are here

Center of excellence needed to beat hackers: UAE cybersecurity chief 

Center of excellence needed to beat hackers: UAE cybersecurity chief 
 Mohamed Al Kuwaiti, the head of the UAE's Cyber Security Council
Center of excellence needed to beat hackers: UAE cybersecurity chief 

Center of excellence needed to beat hackers: UAE cybersecurity chief 
RIYADH: A ‘center of excellence’ needs to be created to thwart increasingly adept hackers, the head of the UAE’s Cyber Security Council has insisted.  

Speaking at the Global Cybersecurity Forum in Riyadh, Mohamed Al Kuwaiti said plans to defeat cyberattacks need to be constantly changing, as adversaries are becoming more adept and gaining momentum through better techniques and procedures.   

 He said: “Today, be it in the cost of cybercrime, or the data leaks, I believe that adversaries are better off in many aspects.  

“We’re trying to rethink the order of the cybersecurity. there has to be a continuous working group, something that allows us to build up that center of excellence.” 

Al Kuwaiti added his voice to the clamor for cross-border collaboration to tackle cybercrime, and said: "It’s not only partnering, changing or exchanging information, it’s the hand-in-hand shoulder-to-shoulder work, from an operational perspective as well as from a technical perspective.” 

Paul Griswold, chief product officer at US conglomerate Honeywell, told the forum he had seen notable progressive change since he entered the cybersecurity world in 1999.   

“As time has gone on, there’s much more collaboration,” he said, adding: “There’s relationships between vendors, vendors have relationships with governments, and there is a great deal of information sharing.”   

Arabian Drilling reports 171% profit hike in its first post-IPO earnings 

Arabian Drilling reports 171% profit hike in its first post-IPO earnings 
RIYADH: Arabian Drilling Co. reported a 171 percent growth in profits for the first nine months of 2022 in its first post-listing earnings results. 

After a $580 million initial public offering and a stellar debut, profits jumped from SR155 million ($41 million) to SR421 million for the period ending Sep. 30, according to a bourse filing. 

This came as revenues soared almost 22 percent year-on-year to as high as SR1.95 billion, the filing showed. 

The improved figures were achieved due to improved rig utilization following the restart of temporarily suspended rigs as well as increased offshore day rates. 

For the third quarter of the year, the Saudi-based onshore and offshore gas and oil rig drilling firm saw its profits jump 503 percent year-on-year to reach SR213 million. 

Founded in 1964, Arabian Drilling Co. is a limited liability company co-owned by Industrialization and Energy Services Co. and Schlumberger who own 51 percent and 49 percent respectively. 

The company operates a fleet of 45 drilling rigs, both onshore and offshore, which include equipment capable of drilling wells from 375 feet below sea level, as well as multi-purpose self-propelled service vessels that can intervene and test wells in the field. 

TASI continues to lose ground tracking oil prices: Closing bell 

TASI continues to lose ground tracking oil prices: Closing bell 
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s main index extended its losses in its last trading session of the week following further declines in oil prices.

The Tadawul All Share Index declined 1.71 percent to end at 11,211 while the parallel market Nomu dropped 1.67 percent to finish at 18,908.

Saudi oil giant Aramco ended the session 0.29 percent lower, a week after announcing that its profit had surged 39 percent in the third quarter of 2022, surpassing the average of analysts’ forecasts. 

Profits at Aramco hit SR159 billion ($42 billion) after revenue soared 51 percent to SR544 billion. 

Saudi National Bank, the Kingdom’s largest lender, slipped 4.02 percent, while the Kingdom’s most valuable bank, Al Rajhi, fell 1.41 percent, after it announced the appointment of CEO Waleed Almogbel as its new managing director and board member. 

National Gypsum Co. fell 4.24 percent, as its profits declined by 77 percent to SR5.4 million during the first nine months of 2022. Alkhaleej Training and Education Co. shed 1.79 percent, after it reported a profit surge of 2,994 percent to SR10.3 million in the first nine months of 2022. 

State-owned Saudi Electricity Co. declined 4.35 percent, after its profit fell 10 percent to SR13 billion in the first nine months of 2022. 

Arabian Centres Co., known as Almrakez, increased 0.42 percent, following a higher profit of SR374 million for the first half of 2022. 

Al Gassim Investment Holding Co. dropped 5.68 percent, with its losses increasing by 102 percent to SR746,685 during the first nine months of 2022. 

Saudi Co. for Hardware plunged 2.48 percent, following news that its board of directors approved the appointment of Sameer Al-Hamidi as chairman, effective Nov. 3. 

Arabian Drilling rose 4.29 percent, after it reported 171 percent growth in profits to SR421 million for the first nine months of 2022 in its first post-listing earnings results. 

Saudi Arabian Amiantit Co. led the gainers with 9.97 percent gain, while Etihad Atheeb Telecommunication Co. shed 9.86 to lead the fallers. 

Makkah Construction and Development Co. fell 1.94 percent, after not being able to announce its annual financial results by the deadline for the third quarter and nine months 

Thimar Development Holding Co. was suspended from trading as it also was unable to publish its financial statements for the period ending Sep. 30, as scheduled. 

IBM to help tighten Saudi Arabia's cybersecurity as hackers target supply chains: General manager

IBM to help tighten Saudi Arabia's cybersecurity as hackers target supply chains: General manager
RIYADH: American technology firm IBM Security is seeking to tighten Saudi Arabia’s cybersecurity defenses after the Middle East ranked second globally for data breaches, according to the company’s general manager.

This comes as the rate and pace of digitalization, building new cities, and the use of technology is booming in the Kingdom which calls for the need of cybersecurity modernization as well, Mary O’Brien explained in an exclusive interview with Arab News.

The software company aims to bolster Saudi Arabia’s defenses through various programs, including upskilling the Kingdom’s workforce, ensuring that they are learning from people who have been working in the cybersecurity space for decades, she said.

The Middle East ranks second for data breaches mainly because of its valuable commodities which are of great interest to cyber criminals, the general manager disclosed.

“We want to be the trusted partner for Saudi Arabian businesses and the public sector as they evolve the business in the country and as they evolve the whole community and landscape as well,” O’Brien said.

While the average cost of breach has hit $4.35 million this year across several geographies and industries, the average cost of a data breach in the Kingdom was SR28 million ($7.44 million), O’Brien revealed. 

The more mature, sophisticated, and faster the security program is, the lower the average cost of the data breach is, she added.

As much as 21 percent of investigated cyber-attacks are categorized as ransomware. Weak credentials, phishing emails, and unpatched vulnerabilities are the three top cyber-attacking vectors, O’Brien said.

“Those top three attack vectors, whether you're a large company or a small company, you can do a lot to protect yourself against those kinds of attacks,” O’Brien said in the interview.

While the finance industry was historically the most attacked sector across the world, recent years have seen the focus diverted to the manufacturing and energy and utility industries.

This is attributed to the fact that cyber criminals are targeting stressed supply chains.

As a result of the pandemic, manufacturing industries have been facing stress in their supply chains, and with no tolerance for downtime, if an attack does take place, those firms are more likely to pay a ransom to get back to business as soon as possible.

“Attackers are looking for their opportunity to get a payday. So, they’re looking for the maximum disruption in order to be paid,” the general manager said.

To avoid weak credentials, employees should use strong passwords, avoid re-using passwords, use strong phrases that cannot be easily predicted, and use multi-factor authentication when applicable such as facial recognition, one-time passwords, or fingerprints. This will make it harder for cyber criminals to steal credentials, the general manager stressed.

To deal with unpatched vulnerabilities, companies should patch their software and hardware to keep them up to date, she added.

Founded in 2015, IBM Security aims to help its clients in the Kingdom and globally to be educated and trained with regards to cybersecurity and to implement more mature, sophisticated, and faster security programs to avoid potential attacks.

Nearly half the world's population without internet: SAMENA CEO   

Nearly half the world's population without internet: SAMENA CEO   
RIYADH: As many as 2.7 billion people still need to be connected to the internet despite the world seeing massive development in technology, said a top official of SAMENA Telecommunications Council, an industry body of telecom operators.  

Speaking at the Global Cybersecurity Forum in Riyadh, Bocar Alpha, CEO and board member at SAMENA Telecommunications Council, said 46 percent of the world’s population still needs an internet connection.  

He added: “We have to bring the 2.7 billion people online by 2030. If we bring them online tomorrow, we may have to bring 27 billion devices into the network. It costs money.”  

Alpha stressed that the catalyst for the technology is to accelerate the implementation of the 5G network.  

“We went with the telecom operator perspective into a massive deployment in all countries, and 5G is a reality that has been deployed. The objective is connecting everyone, everything and everywhere,” he said.  

The CEO also pointed out that 5G technology was adopted and implemented by most Gulf countries a few years ago, adding that “the 5G is an environment that will enable any new technological development.”  

“If 2G is a small fish, 3G is a much bigger fish, 4G is a shark, and the 5G is the ocean. That’s the environment where we can have 2G, 3G, 4G together and as an enabler for all the digital technologies,” Alpha said.  

He said the 5G also is an environment that will support infrastructure development.  

“It’s meant primarily for airports, smart cities and other industries. If you want to move as a consumer from 4G to 5G, feel free to do. You will have a better download speed,” the CEO said.  

He also explained that the market is in the transition stage, from 5.5 to 6G, with the platform set to support other technological innovations.  

“Saudi Arabia made a great step forward last year by bringing a revolution in our region in terms of the spectrum auction process,” he said while adding that the next steps must be seamless. 

Alpha added: “In general, we need to discuss with regulators with our government to ensure that there is no value destruction.” 

He also stressed that there is a need to consider the sustainability of the investment. 

Saudi Arabia and India set to deepen cybersecurity ties: top Indian official 

Saudi Arabia and India set to deepen cybersecurity ties: top Indian official 
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia and India will soon sign a memorandum of understanding to elevate cooperation in cybersecurity, as talks are steadily progressing between officials of the two countries, according to a top Indian official.

In an exclusive interaction with Arab News on the sidelines of the Global Cybersecurity Forum in Riyadh on Nov. 9, India's national cybersecurity coordinator Lt General Rajesh Pant, said that he will meet Majed bin Mohammed Al-Mazyed, governor of Saudi Arabia’s National Security Authority to discuss the MoU further.

“We will have some working groups in capacity building. There will be cooperation between the two national sides. There could be also cooperation in threat intelligence,” detailed Pant about the MoU. 

During the talk, Pant also said that the Global Cybersecurity Index, a multi-stakeholder initiative that ensures countries’ global cybersecurity commitment, is expected to change the style of its ranking system soon, and could adopt a block system where nations will be placed in different groups. 

“In the GCI Index, what I am told is that there is a fight going on. It is a typical classroom where somebody will come first and third. This time I am told they are planning to have blocks. For example, if you score 80 to 100, you will come to class A, and if you score 60 to 80, you will be B. So, people are generally happy, that they are not being ranked 1,2,3, but A, B and C,” said Pant. 

He noted that the decision to adopt a block-ranking system is not in the public domain yet, and added that discussions to use this new method are progressing steadily. 

Citing India’s growth in the Global Cybersecurity Index, Pant noted that the nation climbed from the 47th spot to the 10th place in 2021. 

Pant said that people needed to be armed with knowledge to resist the threats cybercrime poses.

“In cyberspace, how do you show your force? The solution to avoid conflicts is to create resilience. People have to be resilient in terms of technology, and they should have good cyber hygiene and they should be trained. There should be also a good cyber crisis management plan in place,” said Pant. 

Pant also said that international collaboration is  necessary to ensure a safe online future: “Today, no nation can protect itself, as protection in cyberspace demands threat intelligence. This threat intelligence should come from all around the world, and we need that information. That, you can only get if people from all around the world give it you.”

 

Center of excellence needed to beat hackers: UAE cybersecurity chief 
Center of excellence needed to beat hackers: UAE cybersecurity chief 
Arabian Drilling reports 171% profit hike in its first post-IPO earnings 
Arabian Drilling reports 171% profit hike in its first post-IPO earnings 
