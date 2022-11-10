You are here

  • Home
  • PIF-owned SALIC to acquire 9% in India's LT Foods

PIF-owned SALIC to acquire 9% in India's LT Foods

PIF-owned SALIC to acquire 9% in India's LT Foods
SALIC strives to invest in targeted food commodities within Saudi Arabia’s food security strategy. (Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/6guup

Updated 19 sec ago
Waffa Wael

PIF-owned SALIC to acquire 9% in India's LT Foods

PIF-owned SALIC to acquire 9% in India's LT Foods
Updated 19 sec ago
Waffa Wael

RIYADH: The Public Investment Fund-owned Saudi Agricultural and Livestock Investment Co. has purchased a 9.2 percent stake in India-based LT Foods Limited totaling SR209 million ($44 million), said in a statement on Thursday.

In terms of expanding the scope of international investments, SALIC strives to invest in targeted food commodities within Saudi Arabia’s food security strategy. 

In early 2020, SALIC acquired a 30 percent stake in Daawat which is one of LT Foods major rice processing subsidiaries in India.

The market listed company on India's National Stock Exchange, LT Foods, recorded a consolidated revenue of around $715 million in 2021.

Topics: Tadawul All Share Index (TASI)

Related

Saudi Agricultural Development Fund signs $409m financing contracts to boost food security 
Business & Economy
Saudi Agricultural Development Fund signs $409m financing contracts to boost food security 
Saudi Arabia’s agricultural sector grew at a rate of 7.8% in 2021
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia’s agricultural sector grew at a rate of 7.8% in 2021

Half a million devices in Saudi Arabia affected with malware: Microsoft expert

Half a million devices in Saudi Arabia affected with malware: Microsoft expert
Updated 21 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

Half a million devices in Saudi Arabia affected with malware: Microsoft expert

Half a million devices in Saudi Arabia affected with malware: Microsoft expert
Updated 21 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Nearly half a million devices in Saudi Arabia are affected with various types of malwares, as technology shifts to cloud computing, warned a top Microsoft expert. 

Speaking at a session at Riyadh's Global Security Forum on Nov. 10, Microsoft's chief cybersecurity adviser Abbas Kudrati said that a shared responsibility model between the provider and customer is necessary for cybersecurity in the cloud. 

“With a population of 35 million in Saudi Arabia, almost 97 percent have access to the internet. Almost half a million devices within the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia are affected with various types of malwares,” said Kudrati. 

He added: “If you have to mitigate these half a million devices with your on-premise technology, it is going to be a very hard job. So, if you are using a cloud-based solution for managing them, your life will be much easier.” 

Talking about the risks of cloud technology, Kudrati noted that improper configuration of cloud environments could make users prone to cyberattacks. 

“Cloud will give you agility and flexibility. But, if you have not configured your cloud environment correctly, it will be directly get connected to the internet, and hackers are constantly scanning all the public IP addresses,” he said. 

Kudrati further pointed out that the right governance model and framework are required for managing the cloud in a more secure and better manner. 

For his part, Mark Ryland, director, Office of the CISO, Amazon Web Services said that the cloud is the future and enterprises — both large and small — can reap the benefit of it. 

“Cloud offers several benefits to small and medium-sized enterprises. Using the Cloud platform, you can stay more or less automatically on the cutting edge of technology,” said Ryland. 

He pointed out that adding additional layers of protection is the most effective way to prevent cyber risks in the cloud. 

“You really need to focus a lot on proper identity and access management as a key. Across all environments, we need to improve our network parameters and include additional layers of protection,” he said. 

Topics: GCF2022

Related

Center of excellence needed to beat hackers: UAE cybersecurity chief 
Business & Economy
Center of excellence needed to beat hackers: UAE cybersecurity chief 
IBM to help tighten Saudi Arabia’s cybersecurity as hackers target supply chains: General manager
Business & Economy
IBM to help tighten Saudi Arabia’s cybersecurity as hackers target supply chains: General manager

Center of excellence needed to beat hackers: UAE cybersecurity chief 

Center of excellence needed to beat hackers: UAE cybersecurity chief 
Updated 10 min 44 sec ago
Arab News

Center of excellence needed to beat hackers: UAE cybersecurity chief 

Center of excellence needed to beat hackers: UAE cybersecurity chief 
Updated 10 min 44 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: A ‘center of excellence’ needs to be created to thwart increasingly adept hackers, the head of the UAE’s Cyber Security Council has insisted.  

Speaking at the Global Cybersecurity Forum in Riyadh, Mohamed Al Kuwaiti said plans to defeat cyberattacks need to be constantly changing, as adversaries are becoming more adept and gaining momentum through better techniques and procedures.   

 He said: “Today, be it in the cost of cybercrime, or the data leaks, I believe that adversaries are better off in many aspects.  

“We’re trying to rethink the order of the cybersecurity. there has to be a continuous working group, something that allows us to build up that center of excellence.” 

Al Kuwaiti added his voice to the clamor for cross-border collaboration to tackle cybercrime, and said: "It’s not only partnering, changing or exchanging information, it’s the hand-in-hand shoulder-to-shoulder work, from an operational perspective as well as from a technical perspective.” 

Paul Griswold, chief product officer at US conglomerate Honeywell, told the forum he had seen notable progressive change since he entered the cybersecurity world in 1999.   

“As time has gone on, there’s much more collaboration,” he said, adding: “There’s relationships between vendors, vendors have relationships with governments, and there is a great deal of information sharing.”   

Topics: GCF2022

Related

IBM to help tighten Saudi Arabia’s cybersecurity as hackers target supply chains: General manager
Business & Economy
IBM to help tighten Saudi Arabia’s cybersecurity as hackers target supply chains: General manager

Arabian Drilling reports 171% profit hike in its first post-IPO earnings 

Arabian Drilling reports 171% profit hike in its first post-IPO earnings 
Updated 31 min 40 sec ago
Arab News

Arabian Drilling reports 171% profit hike in its first post-IPO earnings 

Arabian Drilling reports 171% profit hike in its first post-IPO earnings 
Updated 31 min 40 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Arabian Drilling Co. reported a 171 percent growth in profits for the first nine months of 2022 in its first post-listing earnings results. 

After a $580 million initial public offering and a stellar debut, profits jumped from SR155 million ($41 million) to SR421 million for the period ending Sep. 30, according to a bourse filing. 

This came as revenues soared almost 22 percent year-on-year to as high as SR1.95 billion, the filing showed. 

The improved figures were achieved due to improved rig utilization following the restart of temporarily suspended rigs as well as increased offshore day rates. 

For the third quarter of the year, the Saudi-based onshore and offshore gas and oil rig drilling firm saw its profits jump 503 percent year-on-year to reach SR213 million. 

Founded in 1964, Arabian Drilling Co. is a limited liability company co-owned by Industrialization and Energy Services Co. and Schlumberger who own 51 percent and 49 percent respectively. 

The company operates a fleet of 45 drilling rigs, both onshore and offshore, which include equipment capable of drilling wells from 375 feet below sea level, as well as multi-purpose self-propelled service vessels that can intervene and test wells in the field. 

Topics: Tadawul TASI arabian drilling

Related

Saudi Arabian Drilling IPO draws $580m from retail investors
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabian Drilling IPO draws $580m from retail investors
Arabian Drilling shares 61% oversubscribed, final price set at $27
Business & Economy
Arabian Drilling shares 61% oversubscribed, final price set at $27

TASI continues to lose ground tracking oil prices: Closing bell 

TASI continues to lose ground tracking oil prices: Closing bell 
Updated 37 min 48 sec ago
Aqila Alasaeed

TASI continues to lose ground tracking oil prices: Closing bell 

TASI continues to lose ground tracking oil prices: Closing bell 
Updated 37 min 48 sec ago
Aqila Alasaeed

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s main index extended its losses in its last trading session of the week following further declines in oil prices.

The Tadawul All Share Index declined 1.71 percent to end at 11,211 while the parallel market Nomu dropped 1.67 percent to finish at 18,908.

Saudi oil giant Aramco ended the session 0.29 percent lower, a week after announcing that its profit had surged 39 percent in the third quarter of 2022, surpassing the average of analysts’ forecasts. 

Profits at Aramco hit SR159 billion ($42 billion) after revenue soared 51 percent to SR544 billion. 

Saudi National Bank, the Kingdom’s largest lender, slipped 4.02 percent, while the Kingdom’s most valuable bank, Al Rajhi, fell 1.41 percent, after it announced the appointment of CEO Waleed Almogbel as its new managing director and board member. 

National Gypsum Co. fell 4.24 percent, as its profits declined by 77 percent to SR5.4 million during the first nine months of 2022. Alkhaleej Training and Education Co. shed 1.79 percent, after it reported a profit surge of 2,994 percent to SR10.3 million in the first nine months of 2022. 

State-owned Saudi Electricity Co. declined 4.35 percent, after its profit fell 10 percent to SR13 billion in the first nine months of 2022. 

Arabian Centres Co., known as Almrakez, increased 0.42 percent, following a higher profit of SR374 million for the first half of 2022. 

Al Gassim Investment Holding Co. dropped 5.68 percent, with its losses increasing by 102 percent to SR746,685 during the first nine months of 2022. 

Saudi Co. for Hardware plunged 2.48 percent, following news that its board of directors approved the appointment of Sameer Al-Hamidi as chairman, effective Nov. 3. 

Arabian Drilling rose 4.29 percent, after it reported 171 percent growth in profits to SR421 million for the first nine months of 2022 in its first post-listing earnings results. 

Saudi Arabian Amiantit Co. led the gainers with 9.97 percent gain, while Etihad Atheeb Telecommunication Co. shed 9.86 to lead the fallers. 

Makkah Construction and Development Co. fell 1.94 percent, after not being able to announce its annual financial results by the deadline for the third quarter and nine months 

Thimar Development Holding Co. was suspended from trading as it also was unable to publish its financial statements for the period ending Sep. 30, as scheduled. 

Topics: Tadawul TASI shares stock

Related

TASI falls on weak earnings: Closing bell
Business & Economy
TASI falls on weak earnings: Closing bell
TASI in red on oil prices shifts, mixed earnings: Closing bell 
Business & Economy
TASI in red on oil prices shifts, mixed earnings: Closing bell 

IBM to help tighten Saudi Arabia’s cybersecurity as hackers target supply chains: General manager

IBM to help tighten Saudi Arabia’s cybersecurity as hackers target supply chains: General manager
Updated 40 min 47 sec ago
Reina Takla
Reem Walid

IBM to help tighten Saudi Arabia’s cybersecurity as hackers target supply chains: General manager

IBM to help tighten Saudi Arabia’s cybersecurity as hackers target supply chains: General manager
Updated 40 min 47 sec ago
Reina Takla Reem Walid

RIYADH: American technology firm IBM Security is seeking to tighten Saudi Arabia’s cybersecurity defenses after the Middle East ranked second globally for data breaches, according to the company’s general manager.

This comes as the rate and pace of digitalization, building new cities, and the use of technology is booming in the Kingdom which calls for the need of cybersecurity modernization as well, Mary O’Brien explained in an exclusive interview with Arab News.

The software company aims to bolster Saudi Arabia’s defenses through various programs, including upskilling the Kingdom’s workforce, ensuring that they are learning from people who have been working in the cybersecurity space for decades, she said.

The Middle East ranks second for data breaches mainly because of its valuable commodities which are of great interest to cyber criminals, the general manager disclosed.

“We want to be the trusted partner for Saudi Arabian businesses and the public sector as they evolve the business in the country and as they evolve the whole community and landscape as well,” O’Brien said.

While the average cost of breach has hit $4.35 million this year across several geographies and industries, the average cost of a data breach in the Kingdom was SR28 million ($7.44 million), O’Brien revealed. 

The more mature, sophisticated, and faster the security program is, the lower the average cost of the data breach is, she added.

As much as 21 percent of investigated cyber-attacks are categorized as ransomware. Weak credentials, phishing emails, and unpatched vulnerabilities are the three top cyber-attacking vectors, O’Brien said.

“Those top three attack vectors, whether you're a large company or a small company, you can do a lot to protect yourself against those kinds of attacks,” O’Brien said in the interview.

While the finance industry was historically the most attacked sector across the world, recent years have seen the focus diverted to the manufacturing and energy and utility industries.

This is attributed to the fact that cyber criminals are targeting stressed supply chains.

As a result of the pandemic, manufacturing industries have been facing stress in their supply chains, and with no tolerance for downtime, if an attack does take place, those firms are more likely to pay a ransom to get back to business as soon as possible.

“Attackers are looking for their opportunity to get a payday. So, they’re looking for the maximum disruption in order to be paid,” the general manager said.

To avoid weak credentials, employees should use strong passwords, avoid re-using passwords, use strong phrases that cannot be easily predicted, and use multi-factor authentication when applicable such as facial recognition, one-time passwords, or fingerprints. This will make it harder for cyber criminals to steal credentials, the general manager stressed.

To deal with unpatched vulnerabilities, companies should patch their software and hardware to keep them up to date, she added.

Founded in 2015, IBM Security aims to help its clients in the Kingdom and globally to be educated and trained with regards to cybersecurity and to implement more mature, sophisticated, and faster security programs to avoid potential attacks.

Topics: GCF2022 IBM

Related

Special Cyber threats faced by children should be a ‘wake-up call’ for social media firms: thinktank CEO
Business & Economy
Cyber threats faced by children should be a ‘wake-up call’ for social media firms: thinktank CEO
Saudi Arabia and India set to deepen cybersecurity ties: top Indian official 
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia and India set to deepen cybersecurity ties: top Indian official 

Latest updates

PIF-owned SALIC to acquire 9% in India's LT Foods
PIF-owned SALIC to acquire 9% in India's LT Foods
King Salman visits the Qasr Al-Hukm district in Riyadh
King Salman visits the Qasr Al-Hukm district in Riyadh
’No progress’ in discussions with Iran: UN nuclear watchdog
’No progress’ in discussions with Iran: UN nuclear watchdog
Half a million devices in Saudi Arabia affected with malware: Microsoft expert
Half a million devices in Saudi Arabia affected with malware: Microsoft expert
Center of excellence needed to beat hackers: UAE cybersecurity chief 
Center of excellence needed to beat hackers: UAE cybersecurity chief 

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.