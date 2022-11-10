Saudi Green Initiative Forum’s 2nd edition to kick off in Sharm El Sheikh

RIYADH: The second edition of the Saudi Green Initiative Forum will kick off on Friday in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt, alongside the UN’s Climate Change Conference.
Inaugurated in Oct. 2021, the SGI is a roadmap for Saudi Arabia’s environmental action, with this year’s two-day event focused on demonstrating how Saudi Arabia’s climate commitments have moved “from ambition to action.”
The forum will bring together an elite lineup of government ministers, climate experts, and thought leaders, led by Prince Abdulaziz Bin Salman, the Saudi Minister of Energy, and Abdulrahman Al-Fadley, the Saudi Minister of Environment, Water and Agriculture.
It will discuss best practices and showcase the progress that has been made since SGI was inaugurated in 2021.
An SGI Gallery will be open to the public until Nov. 18 to showcase the breadth and speed of Saudi Arabia’s climate action, a statement said.
Following the Middle East Green Initiative held on Nov. 7, a gala dinner is set to take place on Thursday evening to build on the commitments made during the MGI Summit.
During the dinner, ministers from Africa, South Asia, and the Middle East will join counterparts from Saudi Arabia to further the progress of the Clean Fuels for Cooking Initiative, a program initially announced by the Crown Prince at the inaugural MGI Summit in 2021.
This happens as part of Saudi Arabia’s commitment to collaborating for a greener future for all.
This is evident in bringing the country’s flagship climate events to COP27.
In addition to the continued discussion on targets set under the Middle East Green Initiative and SGI there is also a reiteration of the Kingdom’s commitment to reaching net zero emissions by 2060.