Saudi Green Initiative Forum's 2nd edition to kick off in Sharm El Sheikh

Saudi Green Initiative Forum’s 2nd edition to kick off in Sharm El Sheikh
The SGI is a roadmap for Saudi Arabia’s environmental action (SGI)
Updated 36 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Green Initiative Forum’s 2nd edition to kick off in Sharm El Sheikh

Saudi Green Initiative Forum’s 2nd edition to kick off in Sharm El Sheikh
Updated 36 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The second edition of the Saudi Green Initiative Forum will kick off on Friday in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt, alongside the UN’s Climate Change Conference.

Inaugurated in Oct. 2021, the SGI is a roadmap for Saudi Arabia’s environmental action, with this year’s two-day event focused on demonstrating  how Saudi Arabia’s climate commitments have moved “from ambition to action.”

The forum will bring together an elite lineup of government ministers, climate experts, and thought leaders, led by Prince Abdulaziz Bin Salman, the Saudi Minister of Energy, and Abdulrahman Al-Fadley, the Saudi Minister of Environment, Water and Agriculture. 

It will discuss best practices and showcase the progress that has been made since SGI was inaugurated in 2021. 

An SGI Gallery will be open to the public until Nov. 18 to showcase the breadth and speed of Saudi Arabia’s climate action, a statement said. 

Following the Middle East Green Initiative held on Nov. 7, a gala dinner is set to take place on Thursday evening to build on the commitments made during the MGI Summit.

During the dinner, ministers from Africa, South Asia, and the Middle East will join counterparts from Saudi Arabia to further the progress of the Clean Fuels for Cooking Initiative, a program initially announced by the Crown Prince at the inaugural MGI Summit in 2021.

This happens as part of Saudi Arabia’s commitment to collaborating for a greener future for all.

This is evident in bringing the country’s flagship climate events to COP27. 

In addition to the continued discussion on targets set under the Middle East Green Initiative and SGI there is also a reiteration of the Kingdom’s commitment to reaching net zero emissions by 2060.

Topics: Saudi Green Initiative (SGI)

stc signs binding offer with solutions to sell 49% stake in Contact Center Co.

stc signs binding offer with solutions to sell 49% stake in Contact Center Co.
Updated 18 sec ago
Aqila Alasaeed  

stc signs binding offer with solutions to sell 49% stake in Contact Center Co.

stc signs binding offer with solutions to sell 49% stake in Contact Center Co.
Updated 18 sec ago
Aqila Alasaeed  

RIYADH: Saudi telecom giant stc has signed a binding offer to sell its entire 49 percent stake in Contact Center Co. to its subsidiary Solutions by stc for cash consideration.

On a cash-free and debt-free basis, the 100 percent enterprise value is SR450 million, according to a bourse filing.

The financial impact of the acquisition is expected to be positive, as solutions will become a 100% owned subsidiary of Contact Center Co.

Topics: Saudi telecommunications networks

Saudi ports record 15.3% rise in container throughput volumes in October

Saudi ports record 15.3% rise in container throughput volumes in October
Updated 12 min 21 sec ago
Dana Abdelaziz 

Saudi ports record 15.3% rise in container throughput volumes in October

Saudi ports record 15.3% rise in container throughput volumes in October
Updated 12 min 21 sec ago
Dana Abdelaziz 

RIYADH: Saudi ports recorded a 15.33 percent increase in container throughput volumes in October 2022 compared to the same period in the previous year.

During October, container throughput volume reached a total of 694,517 twenty-foot equivalent units, compared to the 602,210 TEUs, during the same period in 2021 the Saudi Ports Authority, known as Mawani, said in a press release. 

It noted that the exported container throughput in October witnessed a rise of 17.75 percent to reach 202,030 TEUs against 171,579 TEUs recorded in October 2021. 

Similarly, imported container throughput reached 214,174 TEUs in October, a rise of 23.02 percent compared to the same period last year. 

In a bid to strengthen national food security, food volumes climbed up at a 12.35 percent yearly growth rate to 2.3 million tons from 2.1 million tons.

The statement added the increase was an outcome of Mawani’s initiatives that aim to develop the maritime sector and increase operational efficiency.

This aligns with the objectives of the National Transport and Logistics Strategy launched in June last year.

The strategy aims to position the Kingdom as a global logistics hub connecting three continents and improve all transport services in support of Saudi Vision 2030.

Last month, Mawani signed two contracts totaling SR642 million ($170 million) to deepen and establish new berths at Jeddah Islamic port.

The two contracts were signed with contractors PC Marine Services and Modern Building Leaders, the latter in a consortium with Huta Hegerfeld Saudia, according to a statement. 

The signature underpins a transformative shift in port operations by implementing over 160 projects in a bid to position Saudi Arabia as a global logistics hub connecting three major continents. 

Topics: Cargo Ships Saudi Ports Authority (Mawani)

Saudi National Cybersecurity Authority, UNICEF sign child protection agreement

Saudi National Cybersecurity Authority, UNICEF sign child protection agreement
Updated 28 min 28 sec ago
Reina Takla
Dana Abdelaziz

Saudi National Cybersecurity Authority, UNICEF sign child protection agreement

Saudi National Cybersecurity Authority, UNICEF sign child protection agreement
Updated 28 min 28 sec ago
Reina Takla Dana Abdelaziz

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s National Cybersecurity Authority and UNICEF have signed an initial agreement to cooperate on child protection in cyberspace, according to a statement. 

Signed at the Global Cybersecurity Forum in Riyadh, the agreement recognizes the two parties as strategic partners in ensuring that children can take advantage of all the opportunities of cyberspace while mitigating and responding to risks and harm.

“UNICEF is delighted to partner with the National Cybersecurity Authority,” said Sanjay Wijesekera, director of the programme group at UNICEF. 

“Our shared objective of ensuring that every child is protected from risks associated with digital technologies will help co-design and co-implement impactful contributions to a safer internet for children.”   

In an exclusive interview with Arab News, a child protection specialist at UN Children’s Fund said that Saudi Arabia’s Family Affairs Council has been partnering with UNICEF’s Gulf area office to develop a national online child safety framework.

Afrooz Kaviani Johnson added that the framework aims to develop a coherent national strategy for ensuring that important role players play their part in keeping children safe online.

In its final phases of consultation and finalization, the framework constitutes a multisectoral, multi-year plan that's been informed by consultations with children, young people, different ministries, and various policymakers. 

“Hopefully soon we'll see the validation of that framework and the high-level commitment and then implementation can start immediately,” she added.  

Afrooz Kaviani Johnson speaking to Arab News (AN)

Johnson noted that the fund is currently in discussions with the Saudi National Cyber Security Authority about a global initiative to improve children's safety online. 

“So that's really drawing on the good practices that are already underway within the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and looking at how we can provide support for other governments and other role players to ensure that children are kept safe.”

The UN specialist affirmed the importance of thinking about children when rethinking the global cyber order. 

“Children constitute one in three internet users globally, and actually, it's estimated that for children in the global north, about 80 percent of them will have a digital footprint before they're two years old,” she said. 

Speaking about the threats that children may encounter, she said that online child sexual abuse and exploitation are one of the greatest risks.

“UNICEF’s research in some parts of Asia and Africa revealed that up to 20 percent of children had an experience of online child sexual abuse in the past year,” Kaviani Johnson said.

The specialist noted that parents, caregivers, and community members are the important first line of protection around children.  

That is why it is important that parents should be aware of what their children are doing online, and that they engage in open communication with their children. 

“But if we really want to empower children to utilize the space in the best possible way, it's important that we're there and we're able to help them navigate that space,” she said. 

This would happen by being involved in the process. 

Parents should be helping children to navigate the digital world, just as they teach children how to navigate other parts of the physical world, she explained. 

Topics: GCF2022 Saudi National Cybersecurity Authority UNICEF

PIF-owned SALIC to acquire 9% in India's LT Foods

PIF-owned SALIC to acquire 9% in India's LT Foods
Updated 49 min 36 sec ago
Waffa Wael

PIF-owned SALIC to acquire 9% in India's LT Foods

PIF-owned SALIC to acquire 9% in India's LT Foods
Updated 49 min 36 sec ago
Waffa Wael

RIYADH: The Public Investment Fund-owned Saudi Agricultural and Livestock Investment Co. has purchased a 9.2 percent stake in India-based LT Foods Limited totaling SR209 million ($44 million), said in a statement on Thursday.

In terms of expanding the scope of international investments, SALIC strives to invest in targeted food commodities within Saudi Arabia’s food security strategy. 

In early 2020, SALIC acquired a 30 percent stake in Daawat which is one of LT Foods major rice processing subsidiaries in India.

The market listed company on India's National Stock Exchange, LT Foods, recorded a consolidated revenue of around $715 million in 2021.

Topics: Tadawul All Share Index (TASI)

Half a million devices in Saudi Arabia affected with malware: Microsoft expert

Half a million devices in Saudi Arabia affected with malware: Microsoft expert
Updated 10 min 53 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

Half a million devices in Saudi Arabia affected with malware: Microsoft expert

Half a million devices in Saudi Arabia affected with malware: Microsoft expert
Updated 10 min 53 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Nearly half a million devices in Saudi Arabia are affected with various types of malwares, as technology shifts to cloud computing, warned a top Microsoft expert. 

Speaking at a session at Riyadh's Global Security Forum on Nov. 10, Microsoft's chief cybersecurity adviser Abbas Kudrati said that a shared responsibility model between the provider and customer is necessary for cybersecurity in the cloud. 

“With a population of 35 million in Saudi Arabia, almost 97 percent have access to the internet. Almost half a million devices within the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia are affected with various types of malwares,” said Kudrati. 

He added: “If you have to mitigate these half a million devices with your on-premise technology, it is going to be a very hard job. So, if you are using a cloud-based solution for managing them, your life will be much easier.” 

Talking about the risks of cloud technology, Kudrati noted that improper configuration of cloud environments could make users prone to cyberattacks. 

“Cloud will give you agility and flexibility. But, if you have not configured your cloud environment correctly, it will be directly get connected to the internet, and hackers are constantly scanning all the public IP addresses,” he said. 

Kudrati further pointed out that the right governance model and framework are required for managing the cloud in a more secure and better manner. 

For his part, Mark Ryland, director in the office of the chief information security officer at Amazon Web Services said that the cloud is the future and enterprises — both large and small — can reap the benefit of it. 

“Cloud offers several benefits to small and medium-sized enterprises. Using the Cloud platform, you can stay more or less automatically on the cutting edge of technology,” said Ryland. 

He pointed out that adding additional layers of protection is the most effective way to prevent cyber risks in the cloud. 

“You really need to focus a lot on proper identity and access management as a key. Across all environments, we need to improve our network parameters and include additional layers of protection,” he said. 

Topics: GCF2022

