You are here

  • Home
  • Fit and proper: Saudi Arabia plans 6 sports centers to boost healthy living

Fit and proper: Saudi Arabia plans 6 sports centers to boost healthy living

Fit and proper: Saudi Arabia plans 6 sports centers to boost healthy living
Saudi Sports for All Federation Managing Director Shaima Al-Husseini announced the plans at Misk Global. (SFA)
Short Url

https://arab.news/8ewmm

Updated 21 sec ago
Arab News

Fit and proper: Saudi Arabia plans 6 sports centers to boost healthy living

Fit and proper: Saudi Arabia plans 6 sports centers to boost healthy living
  • Saudi Sports for All Federation managing director announces plan at Misk Global Forum
Updated 21 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi sports authorities have revealed plans to build six new facilities across the Kingdom in a push to get more people healthy and physically active.

Saudi Sports for All Federation Managing Director Shaima Al-Husseini announced the plans during a discussion at the Misk Global Forum in Riyadh.

Al-Husseini said the new facilities would encourage a healthier society. She said the centers would have 30 to 40 courts offering more than 10 sporting activities, and added that she hoped they would attract more than 250,000 users in the first year. 

“The SFA has not only launched sports activities and events but has also encouraged various sectors of society to organize sports programs that encourage physical activity and promote a healthy lifestyle,” she said. 

“The Federation has come a long way since its establishment in 2018 in forming partnerships to support its objectives. Our plans for the coming five years are to continue bringing initiatives that help us build a healthy society and encourage community participation in sports and physical activity.

She added that the success of the Riyadh marathon in March was “a good example of how our initiatives encourage mass participation in physical activity.

“The event attracted thousands from more than 100 nationalities, helping transform the Kingdom into a global sports destination.”

Al-Husseini said that an opinion poll conducted by the federation showed that 41 percent of respondents complained about a lack of local sports facilities, which creates a challenge to get physical activity. The poll said that many women in particular had difficulty accessing indoor sports centers. 

She also noted that the federation provides programs for young people inside and outside school to practice sports, helping to  build the foundations of physical activity habits.

She said that supporting the participation of women who represent half of Saudi society in sports programs.

Misk Global Forum 2022, organized by the Mohammed bin Salman Foundation (Misk), has attracted many speakers, leaders, and thinkers focusing on the central theme: "Generation of Change." This year's forum coincided with the 10th anniversary of the Misk establishment. The forum seeks to raise awareness of values and goals shared by different generations.

Misk Global Forum was organized by the Mohammed bin Salman Foundation and is being held at the King Abdulaziz International Conference Center in Riyadh.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Saudi Sports for All Federation (SFA)

Related

Saudi Sports For All board looking to promote more programs across the Kingdom
Sport
Saudi Sports For All board looking to promote more programs across the Kingdom
Saudi sports federation launches fitness initiative in 13 cities
Saudi Sport
Saudi sports federation launches fitness initiative in 13 cities

Ronaldo to lead talented Portugal squad in Qatar World Cup

Ronaldo to lead talented Portugal squad in Qatar World Cup
Updated 5 sec ago

Ronaldo to lead talented Portugal squad in Qatar World Cup

Ronaldo to lead talented Portugal squad in Qatar World Cup
Updated 5 sec ago
DUBAI: Cristiano Ronaldo will enter his fifth World Cup with a Portugal squad filled with talented players but that will be missing some national team regulars.
Ronaldo will team up with Bernardo Silva, Bruno Fernandes and João Félix, but among those not included in the list of 26 players selected by coach Fernando Santos on Thursday were João Moutinho, José Fonte and Renato Sanches.
Also not going to Qatar is Liverpool’s Diogo Jota because of an injury.
Others who made the squad include João Cancelo, Rúben Dias and 39-year-old central defender Pepe. Defender António Silva, who is 19 and received his first call up, also will be going to Qatar.
The 37-year-old Ronaldo has been showing signs of a decline for the first time in his career but will still be the leader for a Portugal squad seeking their first World Cup title.
After finally earning a major international trophy at the 2016 European Championship, Portugal also added the title of the inaugural edition of the Nations League at home in 2019. But they didn’t make it past the round of 16 at the 2018 World Cup or at Euro 2020.

Portugal squad:
Goalkeepers: Diogo Costa (Porto), Rui Patricio (Roma), José Sá (Wolverhampton)
Defenders: Diogo Dalot (Manchester United), Danilo Pereira (PSG), João Cancelo (Manchester City), António Silva (Benfica), Pepe (Porto), Rúben Dias (Manchester City), Nuno Mendes (PSG), Raphael Guerreiro (Borussia Dortmund)
Midfielders: William Carvalho (Real Betis), Rúben Neves (Wolverhampton), Otávio Monteiro (Porto), Bernardo Silva (Manchester City), Matheus Nunes (Wolverhampton), Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United), João Mário (Benfica), João Palhinha (Fulham), Vitinha (PSG)
Forwards: André Silva (Leipzig), Ricardo Horta (Braga), Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United), João Félix (Atlético Madrid), Rafael Leão (AC Milan), Gonçalo Ramos (Benfica)

Red Bull biking superstars to appear at events across Saudi Arabia

Red Bull biking superstars to appear at events across Saudi Arabia
Updated 9 min 25 sec ago
Arab News

Red Bull biking superstars to appear at events across Saudi Arabia

Red Bull biking superstars to appear at events across Saudi Arabia
  • Rally champion and media personality Sultan Hamdi will host the event
Updated 9 min 25 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia will host a Red Bull sporting extravaganza later this month as some of the biggest names in biking and drifting, ride into Riyadh, Jeddah and Al-Kobhar. 

The show will run from November 17 to 19 Red Bull Mobile stores in the three cities, and will feature three of the iconic brand’s most prominent biking athletes in the field — Viki Gomez, Kenny Belaey, and Senad Grosic. 

Rally champion and media personality Sultan Hamdi will host the event, and for around two hours each day the program will include presentations and interactive experiences performed by the three riders and other Red Bull stars, as well as activities fronted by local talent and influencers.  DJ Masaken will also perform at the events.

Topics: Red Bull BMX biking Saudi Arabia

Related

Saudi Arabian bikers rank first in Global Biking Initiative 2018 
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabian bikers rank first in Global Biking Initiative 2018 
Nicki Minaj shows off her quad biking skills in the UAE
Offbeat
Nicki Minaj shows off her quad biking skills in the UAE

Al-Ain’s Soufiane Rahimi named UAE Pro League’s best player for October

Al-Ain’s Soufiane Rahimi named UAE Pro League’s best player for October
Updated 53 min 5 sec ago
Arab News

Al-Ain’s Soufiane Rahimi named UAE Pro League’s best player for October

Al-Ain’s Soufiane Rahimi named UAE Pro League’s best player for October
  • Ali Al-Hosani wins goalkeeper prize, Manuel Enrique Jimenez top coach
Updated 53 min 5 sec ago
Arab News

ABU DHABI: The UAE Pro League has announced the winners of the ADNOC Pro League Best awards for October.
In the Best Player category, Al-Ain forward Soufiane Rahimi took the top spot, beating off the challenge of Adrien Silva and Joao Pedro from Al-Wahda, Daniel Bessa of Ittihad Kalba and Ben Larbi from Ajman, who were also shortlisted.
The Best Goalkeeper award went to Ajman’s Ali Al-Hosani, ahead of Sharjah’s Darwish Mohammad and Al-Wasl’s Khaled Al-Senani, while, Al-Wahda’s Manuel Enrique Jimenez clinched the Best Coach prize at the expense of Ajman’s Goran Tufegdzic and Shabab Al-Ahli’s Jose Leonardo Nunes Alves Sousa Jardim.
All of the winners were announced on the UAEPL’s official Twitter account.

Topics: UAE Pro League UAE AL-Wasl al-ain fc

Related

UAE Pro League review: Leaders Sharjah stumble at home to rising Al-Wahda
Sport
UAE Pro League review: Leaders Sharjah stumble at home to rising Al-Wahda
UAE Pro League completes preparations for World Leagues Forum
Sport
UAE Pro League completes preparations for World Leagues Forum

’Unfit’ Lukaku named in Belgium squad for World Cup

’Unfit’ Lukaku named in Belgium squad for World Cup
Updated 10 November 2022
AFP

’Unfit’ Lukaku named in Belgium squad for World Cup

’Unfit’ Lukaku named in Belgium squad for World Cup
  • Lukaku has played just twice for Inter since the end of August because of a hamstring injury
  • "Romelu is medically unfit, I think that's quite clear," Martinez said as he revealed his 26-man squad for Qatar
Updated 10 November 2022
AFP

TUBIZE, Belgium: Romelu Lukaku was selected in the Belgium squad for the World Cup announced on Thursday despite coach Roberto Martinez admitting the Inter Milan striker was “medically unfit.”
Lukaku has played just twice for Inter since the end of August because of a hamstring injury. He returned briefly in October but suffered a recurrence of the problem.
“Romelu is medically unfit, I think that’s quite clear,” Martinez said as he revealed his 26-man squad for Qatar.
“Romelu is at the moment receiving treatment and is entering that period that until the 22nd of November — 24 hours before our first game — he has the opportunity to get himself fully fit.”
FIFA will allow teams to replace players unable to compete because of injury or Covid-19 up to 24 hours before their first match at the World Cup.
Lukaku is Belgium’s all-time top scorer with 68 goals in 102 appearances.
The 29-year-old has endured a difficult past 18 months after he rejoined former side Chelsea at the start of last season in a club-record £97 million transfer.
After falling out of favor at Stamford Bridge, Lukaku returned to Inter on loan in the summer but has been limited to three starts in his second spell in Italy.
Martinez conceded last month there were also question marks over captain Eden Hazard, who has played a total of 229 minutes for Real Madrid this season.
“Nobody is trying to look away from the reality. Eden hasn’t played consistently for a long, long time,” Martinez told state broadcaster RTBF.
“Another question is can he play for 90 minutes? Can he play seven games in a short period of time?“
Kevin De Bruyne, Thibaut Courtois, Axel Witsel, Jan Vertonghen and Toby Alderweireld were all key parts of the team that finished third in Russia four years ago.
Belgium start their Group F campaign against Canada on November 23. They will also face Morocco and 2018 runners-up Croatia.

Full squad:
Goalkeepers: Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid/ESP), Simon Mignolet (Club Brugge), Koen Casteels (Wolfsburg/GER)
Defenders: Toby Alderweireld (Royal Antwerp), Jan Vertonghen (Anderlecht), Zeno Debast (Anderlecht), Leander Dendoncker (Aston Villa/ENG), Wout Faes (Leicester City/ENG), Arthur Theate (Rennes/FRA)
Midfielders: Thomas Meunier (Borussia Dortmund/GER), Timothy Castagne (Leicester City/ENG), Thorgan Hazard (Borussia Dortmund/GER), Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City), Axel Witsel (Atletico Madrid/ESP), Youri Tielemans (Leicester City/ENG), Amadou Onana (Everton/ENG), Hans Vanaken (Club Brugge), Yannick Carrasco (Atletico Madrid/ESP)
Forwards: Eden Hazard (Real Madrid/ESP), Leandro Trossard (Brighton/ENG), Romelu Lukaku (Inter Milan/ITA), Michy Batshuayi (Fenerbahce/TUR), Charles De Ketelaere (AC Milan/ITA), Lois Openda (Lens/FRA), Jeremy Doku (Rennes/FRA), Dries Mertens (Galatasaray/TUR)

Topics: World Cup 2022 Belgium Romelu Lukaku Roberto Martinez

Related

Flick omits Reus, recalls Goetze for World Cup campaign
Sport
Flick omits Reus, recalls Goetze for World Cup campaign
Varane and Giroud named in France squad for World Cup
Sport
Varane and Giroud named in France squad for World Cup

Heartbreak for India fans after thrashing by England

Heartbreak for India fans after thrashing by England
Updated 10 November 2022
AFP

Heartbreak for India fans after thrashing by England

Heartbreak for India fans after thrashing by England
  • One of the most one-sided matches in a World Cup knock-out phase was branded a "humiliating loss" by India's CNaN News 18 TV channel
  • Cricket is by far the most popular sport in India
Updated 10 November 2022
AFP

NEW DELHI: India cricket fans were left devastated and angry Thursday after seeing their team and their dreams of a T20 World Cup final against fierce rivals Pakistan crushed by England.
Chasing India’s 168-6 in the second T20 World Cup semifinal in Adelaide, England’s Alex Hales and Jos Buttler raced to their target with four overs to spare as they mounted an unbroken opening stand of 170.
One of the most one-sided matches in a World Cup knock-out phase was branded a “humiliating loss” by India’s CNaN News 18 TV channel.
Cricket is by far the most popular sport in India and matches between the national side and England always have an intensity given Britain’s colonial history.
“I don’t mind India losing: victory & defeat are part of sports. But I do mind India not showing up today,” Indian politician Shashi Tharoor tweeted.
Cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle tweeted the Indian team seemed like a different side between the group stage of the tournament and the knock-out phase.
“As one-sided as they get,” Bhogle said of the match.
India won the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007 but have failed to reach the final since 2014, and their qualification for the semifinal had raised hopes of finally repeating their early success.
Former Indian cricketer HarbHajjan Singh tweeted a broken heart emoticon while others on the platform suggested replacing current India coach Rahul Dravid.
“Sack Dravid, Rohit, Bhuvi, KLR, Axar, Ashwin from T20s. Get fresh blood and wrist spinners,” tweeted Twitter user GabbarSingh, demanding the departure of several of the players.
Fans had gathered at cafes and markets across India to watch the semifinal, hoping the team would win to set up a blockbuster final against Pakistan.
In the northern state of Punjab, lawyers in a district court requested judges to adjourn for the day so people could watch the semifinal, local media reports said, and the court agreed.
The defeat dominated headlines across Indian news publications as analysts called the loss “shocking,” while broadcaster NDTV blamed “over-dependence on aging stars” such as Virat Kohli.

Topics: England India Cricket T20 World Cup

Related

‘Sky’s the limit’: Azam finds form to power Pakistan into T20 final
Sport
‘Sky’s the limit’: Azam finds form to power Pakistan into T20 final

follow us

Latest updates

Fit and proper: Saudi Arabia plans 6 sports centers to boost healthy living
Fit and proper: Saudi Arabia plans 6 sports centers to boost healthy living
Lebanon’s army trains to stop bank heists after armed robbery string
Lebanon’s army trains to stop bank heists after armed robbery string
Officials: US sending Ukraine $400 million in military aid
Officials: US sending Ukraine $400 million in military aid
Ambassadors of UK, France, and US condemn Houthi attack on Yemeni port
Ambassadors of UK, France, and US condemn Houthi attack on Yemeni port
Ronaldo to lead talented Portugal squad in Qatar World Cup
Ronaldo to lead talented Portugal squad in Qatar World Cup

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.