You are here

  • Home
  • Meet Jean-Louis Sabaji, the Lebanese designer dressing the A-list 

Meet Jean-Louis Sabaji, the Lebanese designer dressing the A-list 

Meet Jean-Louis Sabaji, the Lebanese designer dressing the A-list 
Canadian model Winnie Harlow wears a Jean-Louis Sabarji gown at Cannes in 2018. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/2bcn6

Updated 33 sec ago
Hanadi Merchant Habib

Meet Jean-Louis Sabaji, the Lebanese designer dressing the A-list 

Meet Jean-Louis Sabaji, the Lebanese designer dressing the A-list 
  • By his own admission, Sabaji is ‘not very commercial,’ but his creations have grabbed headlines around the world 
Updated 33 sec ago
Hanadi Merchant Habib

DUBAI: After a decade in the business, Lebanese couturier Jean-Louis Sabaji has dressed some of the biggest celebrities, including Beyoncé and Rita Ora. His headline-grabbing creations regularly grace red carpet events across the world. Who can forget Cardi B’s purple floor-length gown bursting with feathers at the shoulders she wore to the 2021 American Music Awards? Or Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s iridescent foiled leather dress at Cannes in 2019.  

Sabaji’s fascination with fashion was inherited from his late father Jean, also a designer. He grew up surrounded by beautiful dresses in his father’s atelier, from which he still works today.  

“I was named Jean-Louis after the great Jean-Louis Scherrer, a very famous French designer — it was as if I was destined to be a designer from birth,” he says. “As a kid, I used to make miniature dresses for Barbie dolls. My dad encouraged me to keep doing this, unlike others who bullied me for dressing dolls.”  




Cardi B wears a purple Jean-Louis Sabaji gown to host the 2021 American Music Awards in LA. (AFP)

Sabaji completed his undergraduate degree in graphic design at the Lebanese American University and later attended the Domus Academy Milano for his master’s degree in fashion design. After completing his master’s with distinction, he came back to Lebanon and worked on his first collection in 2012. 

Given that he already had access to an atelier with experienced seamstresses — as well as the fact that fashion had been such a large part of his upbringing — launching his own brand wasn’t too tough. But getting anyone to notice was a different matter. 

“Lebanon has a lot of designers, so to stand out in a country with that much talent was hard. Additionally, I’m not very commercial. I target a niche clientele with my conceptual designs, so that made it more challenging,” he says. 




Sabaji completed his undergraduate degree in graphic design at the Lebanese American University. (Supplied)

He started by diving straight into the haute couture category. He didn’t get into ready-to-wear collections until much later. “I’d been taught that, in fashion, you work from top to bottom,” he explains.  

Once his name was well established, both regionally and globally, he branched out into ready-to-wear, producing his first collection in 2021. 

“During the pandemic, we understood the market better. We needed to have more clients, so that’s when we launched the ready-to-wear.” 

Sabaji loves to push the boundaries when it comes to daring designs. In 2013, he created a gown that looked like it was engulfed in a cloud of smoke — an idea inspired by wildfires in Lebanon that wrecked some of the country’s rural areas. “I used silk organza and airbrushed it to mimic smoke and the effect that ink has when it’s mixed in water,” he says. 




'Girls' star Allison Williams wearing Jean-Louis Sabaji. (Supplied)

Complex garment construction and meticulous hand embroidery are the backbones of his creations. “It’s very important to me that a dress holds the woman’s body properly for her to feel confident. That’s when it comes down to pattern making, the construction and the corsets inside the dresses,” he explains.  

Another of Sabaji’s signatures is the use of feathers, which appear in almost all of his collections, whether used sparingly on the sleeves or as an explosion covering the entire dress.  

“Feathers are so feminine. The way they move on the body is very romantic,” he says. “Growing up, we had a house in the mountains with a huge garden with a lot of animals and birds. I was always inspired by these beautiful creatures.” 

Sabaji is very particular about animal welfare, so the feathers he uses are all natural falls and are ethically sourced from specific farms, he stresses. 




American-Zimbabwean actress Danai Gurira in a Jean-Louis Sabaji creation. (Supplied)

Gradually, his contemporary interpretation of classic couture fused with edgy elements and glamour sparked the interest of international stylists. In 2018, Mary J Blige chose a dramatic black-and-white Sabaji gown to wear to the SAG awards — his first major celebrity endorsement. Just months later, Beyoncé wore his ‘Sphinx Abaya’ mini-dress with train for a major gala in Los Angeles. At Cannes the following year, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s edgy fluorescent gown was all over the news. Crafted from 18 meters of stiff foiled leather that mimicked snakeskin, the dress took 200 hours to create and came with its own set of challenges.  

“Initially, we had some issues with the fit because it was a stiff dress made out of leather, so it wasn’t easy to alter. Up to the last minute, we weren’t sure if she was going to walk the red carpet in the dress, but Aishwarya has a very good team, so, ultimately, they managed to sort it out,” Sabaji says. 

2022 has been a remarkable year for the designer. Not only did he celebrate the tenth anniversary of his label’s creation and sign up for a major partnership (details of which are still under wraps — all he will say is that it’s “big”), but he was also the first Middle Eastern designer to collaborate with Mattel for a special Barbie collection which he presented at Arab Fashion Week in Dubai last month — a full-circle moment for the kid who was bullied for dressing up dolls.  

“Everyone had a smile on their face watching the show. And for me, it was full of emotions. I had tears in my eyes the entire time backstage,” Sabaji says. “Barbie is a childhood memory, and seeing all this on the runway was so nostalgic.”  

Topics: Jean-Louis Sabaji

‘Nothing is right, nothing is wrong’ — ‘The White Lotus’ returns 

‘Nothing is right, nothing is wrong’ — ‘The White Lotus’ returns 
Updated 5 sec ago
William Mullally

‘Nothing is right, nothing is wrong’ — ‘The White Lotus’ returns 

‘Nothing is right, nothing is wrong’ — ‘The White Lotus’ returns 
  • The dark comedy’s first season picked up 10 Emmy awards, now it’s back for a season set in Sicily 
Updated 5 sec ago
William Mullally

DUBAI: What is “The White Lotus” about? That’s a question HBO’s hit series’ audience is still trying to figure out in as season two unfolds. The show — which took home a staggering 10 Emmy Awards for its first season — is at least easy to describe on paper: Each season is set in a different global locale of the fictional ‘White Lotus’ luxury resort, following a number of guests and staff as their lives start to unravel on their ostensibly relaxing holiday.  

The show is satirical, with moments of slapstick hilarity that are bookmarked by quieter sojourns into real drama. But what is it actually about? Who are you supposed to root for? That remains open to interpretation — by design. 

“Our creator Mike White is very interested in the gray area of life. He’s not sorting out the black and white, or judging the right or wrong — he’s interested in the in-between. I think that's what's so fun about the show,” Aubrey Plaza, who plays one of season two’s many hotel guests, tells Arab News. 

Aubrey Plaza in ‘The White Lotus.’ (Supplied)

“My character is on holiday with her partner and another couple, and with our storyline, you assume may assume one couple is noble, right, or smart at first. Then you dig deeper, and you find that the other couple may be the ones that have it all figured out — be it the world or their own relationship. Nothing is right, nothing is wrong. That’s much like what you get in life,” Plaza continues. 

While the first season, filmed during COVID-19 lockdowns, was set and filmed entirely in a Hawaiian resort, season two moves the proceedings to scenic Sicily, Italy, allowing not only for an exploration of the interplay between rich and poor, man and woman, and young and old — though all of that is well covered — but of the culture-clash as well, as Italian characters begin to interact with the American tourists. 

For the show’s new Italian cast, while the show comes from a limited American perspective, it was also refreshing in a way they weren’t expecting. 

Simona Tabasco (R) in ‘The White Lotus.’ (Supplied)

“What I found really surprising was that Mike White was able to write about three female Italian characters so far away from the stereotype, from cliche. Actually, I must say that these characters are so much more complex and interesting than many Italian characters in Italian movies. They are more progressive; they are more empowered. I was really impressed, and proud,” says Italian star Simona Tabasco.  

While the series introduces a wide array of new characters each with their own eccentricities and peccadilloes, there is one returning character that, because of the outsized talent and presence of its performer, is a welcome one for all involved — Tanya McQuoid, played by tenured comedy actor Jennifer Coolidge, who won her first ever Emmy for the role earlier this year at the age of 61. 

“Honestly, I never expected to win an award like that in my whole life,” Coolidge says. “I was so thrilled that it was for ‘White Lotus,’ as well — a project that’s so close to my heart. And now I have the double gift of being able to do another one, when it wasn’t supposed to be like that originally. I can’t even convey my gratitude for this show. It’s genuinely improved my life.” 

While the show is a skewering of the types of ultra-rich guests who may terrorize the staff of resorts such as this, it is the kindness offered them that Coolidge most responded to, and her own deep empathy for her character is why she feels that people respond to her so well — and means that the laughs she elicits never feel cruel. 

“I think maybe deep down I really love to play someone who’s kind of a mess — someone who’s ripped apart inside. She’s someone who loves things too much, and that eliminates her mystery. I think that’s why men don’t really want her. She’s too much. And I think aging helps play a character like this because you’re not worried about playing it safe. You’re not worried about going too dark. The closer you get to the grave, the more chances you’ll take,” Coolidge continues.  

With a morbid sense of humor like that, it’s no wonder that Coolidge continues to define the dark comedy and underlying interest in the human condition that “The White Lotus” has in such plentiful supply — and that helped elicit the rave reviews the series continues to get as the mystery of its new story continues to unfold on OSN+ in the region. 

Topics: The White Lotus

Where We Are Going Today: Cyan Waterpark 

Where We Are Going Today: Cyan Waterpark 
Updated 10 November 2022
Afshan Aziz

Where We Are Going Today: Cyan Waterpark 

Where We Are Going Today: Cyan Waterpark 
Updated 10 November 2022
Afshan Aziz

If you’re looking to enjoy a pleasant time with family or friends, Cyan Waterpark is sure to impress. The spacious waterpark has attractions for all ages, and you can easily spend long hours there getting great value for your admission. The family-friendly environment is accessible to all visitors, including those with special needs.

Not too far from midtown Jeddah and right at the start of Obhur, Cyan Waterpark is located on King Saud Road.

Plunge down on a single, double or multiple-person raft for a high-adrenaline adventure or take a relaxing ride and float along the lazy river.

There is an array of interactive water games for children including spouts, colorful slides and dumping buckets.

Cyan waterpark also offers two wave pools, one for children and the other for adults, which will make you feel like you are in the middle of the sea.

The park’s friendly staff enhances the experience with their excellent service and attention to detail.

With the highest safety standards and professionally trained lifeguards, the park is an outstanding leisure destination for the whole family.

in the near future, Cyan Waterpark is set to open other attractions such as event halls, a petting zoo, an educational farm and an activity center for kids.

Today, guests can get their Cyan Waterpark soft opening tickets by booking at www. cyanwp.com, or as walk-in customers. Admission for adults is sR299 ($80) and sR199 for children. 

As the waterpark has some dress code guidelines, ensure you bring suitable swimwear.

Topics: Cyan Waterpark Obhur Jeddah

Related

Photo/Elemental photos
Food & Health
Where We Are Going Today: Elemental introduces Saudi fine dining
Photo/Supplied
Food & Health
Where We Are Going Today: Daily Edition Cafe in Jeddah

Nordic cinema and culture celebrated in Riyadh

Nordic cinema and culture celebrated in Riyadh
Updated 10 November 2022
Rahaf Jambi

Nordic cinema and culture celebrated in Riyadh

Nordic cinema and culture celebrated in Riyadh
  • Four movies from Norway, Sweden, Denmark and Finland will be screened in Saudi cinemas as part of Nordic Cultural Week 2022
  • Danish Ambassador Liselotte Plesner: We are trying to strengthen the ties between us and the Kingdom through films and culture
Updated 10 November 2022
Rahaf Jambi

RIYADH: Scandinavian culture is coming to Riyadh with the launch of a week-long festival of some of the region’s latest films.

Four movies from Norway, Sweden, Denmark and Finland are to be screened in Saudi cinemas next week for this year’s Nordic Week. A cookery class is also being planned to let Saudis try some of the region’s best food.

The Norwegian Embassy in Riyadh hosted the launch of the week with guests at a get-together on Nov. 10.

Liselotte Plesner, the Danish ambassador to Saudi Arabia, said that such events were needed to strengthen the ties between Scandinavian countries and the Kingdom. 

“This used to be an annual event before COVID-19, and we’re glad it’s back,” he said. “We’ll have films from each country next week to showcase. Nordic countries are not well known in this region, so we are trying to strengthen the ties between us and the Kingdom through films and culture.”

Thomas Lid Ball, Norway’s ambassador in Riyadh, told Arab News that the embassy event “was part of our annual culture festival that we are having in the Nordic countries: Finland, Denmark, Sweden, and Norway. 

“Next week we are screening four movies, one from each country, and we are going to have a cooking event.” 

The films to be screened are “Held for Ransom,” “Bikes vs. Cars,” “Hope,” and “One Last Deal.”

“One Last Deal” is a Finnish film about an elderly art dealer who hunts for information about the past of an unsigned painting that threatens his already troubled career.

“Hope,” from Norway, tells the story of an estranged couple who are brought back together after a cancer diagnosis, and learn how to trust each other again. 

“Held for Ransom” is the story of Danish photographer Daniel Rye, who was captured by Daesh in Syria in 2013 and held hostage for 398 days.

“Bikes vs. Cars” focuses on pedal power and tensions between cyclists, drivers, and our reliance on fossil fuels.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Scandinavia Nordic Cultural Week 2022

Related

Norwegian Embassy in Riyadh celebrates national day in style
Saudi Arabia
Norwegian Embassy in Riyadh celebrates national day in style
Danish Embassy promotes new Nordic cuisine in Riyadh photos
Saudi Arabia
Danish Embassy promotes new Nordic cuisine in Riyadh

Prada taps Lebanese singer Dana Hourani to star in new campaign

Prada taps Lebanese singer Dana Hourani to star in new campaign
Italian luxury label Prada has tapped Lebanese singer Dana Hourani to star in its latest beauty campaign. (File/ Instagram)
Updated 10 November 2022
Arab News

Prada taps Lebanese singer Dana Hourani to star in new campaign

Prada taps Lebanese singer Dana Hourani to star in new campaign
Updated 10 November 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: Italian luxury label Prada has tapped Lebanese singer Dana Hourani to star in its latest beauty campaign.

Hourani released the campaign video on Instagram on Thursday, with a caption that read: “Never the same, always myself. Happy to share my new campaign for @pradabeauty @prada.”

“I never liked being defined, never liked being fixed, because I’m always changing,” she says in the video.

The campaign advertises the house’s new fragrance Prada Paradoxe, which was created by perfumers Nadège Le Garlantezec, Shyamala Maisondieu, and Antoine Maisondieu.

The move comes as Prada announced the release of a collection of garments inspired by the abaya. Twenty percent of the proceeds from the sale of the garments will go toward a Qatar Museums’ fund to support the country’s creative industry.

Topics: Prada Dana Hourani

Director Khadar Ayderus Ahmed discusses critically acclaimed ‘The Gravedigger’s Wife’ 

Director Khadar Ayderus Ahmed discusses critically acclaimed ‘The Gravedigger’s Wife’ 
Khadar Ayderus Ahmed’s work was the first-ever Somali film submitted to the Academy Awards. (Supplied)
Updated 10 November 2022
William Mullally

Director Khadar Ayderus Ahmed discusses critically acclaimed ‘The Gravedigger’s Wife’ 

Director Khadar Ayderus Ahmed discusses critically acclaimed ‘The Gravedigger’s Wife’ 
  • The filmmaker’s work was the first-ever Somali film submitted to the Academy Awards after it premiered at the Cannes Film Festival
  • ‘The Gravedigger’s Wife’ is also the first Somali-language feature to get a global theatrical release
Updated 10 November 2022
William Mullally

DUBAI: Khadar Ayderus Ahmed was at his nephew’s funeral when the idea came to him. In the wake of that tragedy, the Finnish-Somali director had spent a torturous week between hospitals and cemeteries, searching for imams in Finland who could put his young loved one to rest.  

As they said their final goodbyes, Ahmed’s brother reminded him of how different things had been back in Somalia when they were children, where gravediggers sit day and night outside the hospital, ready to do the job at a moment’s notice. It’s an image that wouldn’t leave his head that night as he went to sleep, and it’s an image that he quickly turned into a script entitled “The Gravedigger’s Wife.” 

“That character wouldn’t leave me alone,” Ahmed tells Arab News. “At home, at work, that character was in my head, helping me to tell his story. I couldn’t get him out until I locked myself in a room, didn’t talk to anyone, and came back out two weeks later with the first draft complete.” 

10 years later, Ahmed’s passion project, filmed entirely in Djibouti, has made history. The film, which has received rave reviews since its debut at Cannes, just became the first Somali-language feature to get a global theatrical release, having already become the first Somali film submitted to the Academy Awards.  

Khadar Ahmed (C) and lead actress Yasmine Warsame (R) on the set of ‘The Gravedigger's Wife.’ (Lasse Lecklin)

It’s a humbling moment for Ahmed, who wonders quietly to himself how a refugee in Finland because the first Somali to break that ground, despite a two million-strong Somali diaspora scattered across the globe, most in countries with seemingly far more opportunities for aspiring storytellers than the small Nordic nation in which he and his family settled when he was 16. 

“I think that in a way, everything happened for a reason. It’s such a blessing,” Ahmed says. 

He believes he owes his voice as a filmmaker both to his home country and his adopted one.  

“I grew up in a storytelling nation, full of oral storytellers and poets. As I heard so many tell their tales, I started making up my own for my friends, creating intricate fantasies in my head. The first movies I was introduced to were Bollywood films that showed on TV with no subtitles or dubbing. I would sit there for seven hours a day having no understanding of what was being said but taking in so much from the visuals, creating the story in my head and telling it back to my friends later,” says Ahmed. 

Khadar Ahmed on the set of ‘The Gravedigger's Wife.’ (Lasse Lecklin)

Being 16 years old is hard enough, managing the often-overwhelming transition into manhood. Doing that as a refugee in a foreign nation, going from “Africa, where everything is colorful, loud, and crazy to a small city in the North Atlantic that was so distant, so quiet, so cold and so white, was a huge culture shock,” says Ahmed. 

“I felt a real emptiness moving from Africa to Europe, I had left everything behind. I didn’t know what to do, so I sought refuge in movies. I would go early in the morning where there were only a few other older people there, look up at a huge screen and immerse myself in a different world for an hour and a half. That was my way of filling the void,” he continues. 

Ahmed knew he wanted to be a storyteller, but for years he thought that meant becoming a writer. And while he succeeded at getting the films he wrote made, he wasn’t satisfied with how Finnish directors were interpreting his work. 

“It made me feel really bad. I was witnessing my scripts getting destroyed right before my eyes. You don’t know if someone is going to understand, and that was especially clear to me with ‘The Gravedigger’s Wife.’ A white Finnish director could never tell this story as a Somali would, because it would be from an outsider’s perspective. I knew then that I had to direct my own film,” he explains. 

For the next several years, Ahmed cut his teeth as a director, helming a number of shorts before he was finally able to make “The Gravedigger’s Wife,” a script he had completed in 2012. While had had amassed a team of trusted collaborators who were willing to follow him all the way from Finland to the Horn of Africa, he and the team arrived in Djibouti only a month before the start of filming, and with only two cast members confirmed. As the country has no filmmaking infrastructure to speak of, there was no casting director he could call. 

“I had no choice but to just go out into the streets and chase after people — literally. Luckily, I had a good friend, Fardouza (Moussa Egueh) with me, a local who ended up playing the doctor in the film. I couldn’t just walk up to a woman in the streets, so she would go up to them on my behalf. The men I would approach myself,” says Ahmed. 

Khadar Ahmed on the set of ‘The Gravedigger's Wife.’ (Lasse Lecklin)

“We found pretty much (the whole cast) on the streets or in the mall. One girl was a cashier at the supermarket close to the hotel in which we were staying. I couldn’t give some of them the script because some read and write only in French. I had to stay so confident, and lean on the experience of my crew, to get all these people to believe in, understand, and execute our vision,” he continues. 

This somewhat ramshackle method of casting actually paid dividends. Ahmed says he also drew inspiration from his group of first-time actors. In one of the film’s best moments, one gravedigger tells the others a joke, a fable about a group of rats wondering how they might protect themselves from a local cat. The clever rat says they could put a bell on the cat, and the other rats agree. Then, the “stupidest” rat ruins it all by asking, who’s going to put the bell on the cat? It’s a story that entirely came from the actor himself on set — and Ahmed marvels at how well it suits the film’s themes.   

Behind the scenes on the 'The Gravedigger's Wife' set. (Lasse Lecklin)

“Ultimately, this film is about the lengths that one man will go to to save the one he loves — in this case a gravedigger saving his wife, even if he knows it means sacrificing his own safety to do so. And while that could be heavy, dark and depressing, I wanted it to feel like a fable, and be full of humor, irony and heart — just like that joke,” says Ahmed.  

As “The Gravedigger’s Wife” resonates with audiences across the world, Ahmed is satisfied that he has found his voice as a storyteller, both on the page and behind the camera, and is ready to debut his next film — a short entitled “Night Stop” — in competition at the Red Sea Film Festival in Jeddah next month, before he embarks on his next feature, a comedy set in Africa. 

“In everything, I will continue to tackle heavy themes and difficult subjects, but I want my films to continue to have a little bit of everything — humor, intimacy, love, adventure and action,” he says. “It’s what we go through on a daily basis, and that should be represented all at once on screen, just as it is in life.” 

 

 

Topics: The Gravedigger's Wife

Latest updates

Meet Jean-Louis Sabaji, the Lebanese designer dressing the A-list 
Meet Jean-Louis Sabaji, the Lebanese designer dressing the A-list 
‘Nothing is right, nothing is wrong’ — ‘The White Lotus’ returns 
‘Nothing is right, nothing is wrong’ — ‘The White Lotus’ returns 
Campaigning falls silent ahead of Bahrain elections
Campaigning falls silent ahead of Bahrain elections
Joint UAE-Bahrain anti-terror exercise emphasize regional security, stability – envoy
Joint UAE-Bahrain anti-terror exercise emphasize regional security, stability – envoy
ASEAN agrees in principle to admit East Timor as 11th member
ASEAN agrees in principle to admit East Timor as 11th member

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.