Speed of Saudi Arabia’s mining approval process contrasts with ‘ridiculous’ slow global pace: Minister
Saudi Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Bandar Al-Khorayef (Screenshot)
Jana Salloum

Jana Salloum

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s industry minister has hit out at the time taken to award mining licenses across the world as he talked up the Kingdom’s ambition to be a global leader in the field.

Speaking during the Saudi Green Initiative Forum held alongside the UN’s Climate Change Conference in Egypt's Sharm El Sheikh, Bandar Al-Khorayef said his government would keep “feeding” opportunities to companies who want to tap into the Kingdom’s estimated $1.3 trillion mining sector.

He said Saudi Arabia’s burgeoning mining industry could learn from the Kingdom’s oil, gas, and petrochemical sectors in terms of scaling up production.

Reflecting on the advantage the Kingdom has over other nations, he said: “Globally, the time it takes to have a mining license is just ridiculous.

“Saudi Arabia provides mining licenses in 90 to 180 days, but globally, it takes years of time.”

Al-Khorayef attributed the delays in other countries to the history of the sector not giving back to the community in the way it should have.

The ministry has carried out three auctions for licenses since the beginning of the year, according to Al-Khorayef, and will continue to do so with five coming up for next year.

“We will keep feeding the market with these opportunities to ensure we are at the same speed,” he said.

“We believe in Saudi Arabia in addition to our resources, our geographical location could be a great asset for the global community's resilience in general,” Al-Khorayef told the SGI Forum.

The Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources was created under the idea of linking the minerals to industry to ensure that the country will be able to benefit from its natural resources in the industrial sector, he explained.

The main purpose was to push resources in the right direction, globally and locally, “not to fall in the trap like other countries where they have taken the resources to be developed or processed somewhere else.”

Al-Khorayef praised how the Saudi oil and gas and petrochemical sectors have their businesses linked together, leading to the highest impact, and he called for the mining sector to do the same thing.

“Looking at our experience in Saudi Arabia, how we link oil and gas business to the petrochemical business where it is really a seamless operation where we were able to get the highest impact,” he said.

“That is why we are more competitive; if we do the same thing in mining, definitely, I am sure that we can do much more than expected,” he said.

The minister highlighted that the country is underserved when it comes to geological surveys, adding: “That is where we are putting a lot of effort to make sure that we understand more and more how much resources we have.”

“I am a great believer that if the world does a good job, we will have the right amount of minerals,” he added.

Business & Economy
Updated 28 min 32 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan
JANA SALLOUM 

Updated 28 min 32 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan JANA SALLOUM 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is pushing the envelope on environmental sustainability by aiming for carbon capture targets of 44 million tons annually by 2035 to achieve net-zero emissions by 2060.  

Speaking at the Saudi Green Initiative in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said the Kingdom is intently working toward producing clean hydrogen at the lowest costs. 

On Thursday, Saudi Aramco joined hands with the Kingdom’s energy ministry to establish a carbon capture and storage hub on the east coast of Saudi Arabia in Jubail, aiming to have a storage capacity of up to 9 million tons of carbon dioxide a year by 2027.  

This development came as energy economics was engulfed in geopolitics, fueling market volatility, business uncertainties and wavering environmental positions. 

“The world hoped to crucify us because we are the biggest liquids exporter. We are going make the world accountable to us on what they deliver because we want people to match us and make sure people put their money where their mouth is,” said Prince Abdulaziz.  

Speaking on the development in hydrogen production, he said: “We do not have to call it green, purple, yellow or pink. We must work on standardizing hydrogen and call it clean or low-carbon hydrogen. At the end of the day, we must agree on the quality of hydrogen and make sure it is acceptable for people to buy it.”  

The energy minister also discussed the need to make hydrogen production affordable worldwide. 

“We have the competitive edge. If you produce blue hydrogen, we will be the lowest-cost producer. If we go for the green hydrogen, we will still be the lowest-cost producer,” the minister noted.  

Prince Abdulaziz further pointed out that Saudi Aramco has the lowest methane emissions. Moreover, the company had pledged to achieve the net-zero targets by 2050, 10 years ahead of the Kingdom’s net-zero goal.  

The energy minister noted that Saudi Arabia could reach the net-zero target before 2060 but did not make any commitments.  

“We believe there is a chance this can be brought earlier. But we want to ensure we deliver things on time when we commit. We hope to deliver ahead of time,” he added.  

Meanwhile, during another session at the event, Saudi Aramco CEO Amin Nasser said he is very concerned about the underinvestment in the energy sector, which will negatively affect the supply amid rising demand.  

Nasser further noted that an unrealistic energy transition plan is the reason behind the supply and demand crisis in the sector.  

Patrick Pouyanné, CEO of French firm TotalEnergis, also urged that the world needs affordable energy because the macro implications of the energy crisis could turn huge and even destabilize the global economy. 

Business & Economy
Private sector key to Saudi Arabia’s green journey success: Deputy Minister

Private sector key to Saudi Arabia’s green journey success: Deputy Minister
Updated 38 min 52 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

Private sector key to Saudi Arabia’s green journey success: Deputy Minister

Private sector key to Saudi Arabia’s green journey success: Deputy Minister
Updated 38 min 52 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: The private sector will pay a major part in Saudi Arabia’s journey to becoming a hub of sustainability, according to Osama Faqeeha, the Kingdom’s deputy minister for environment. 

Speaking during a session at the Saudi Green Initiative in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, on the sidelines of the UN's Climate Change Summit, Faqeeha said environmental sustainability is an urgent global requirement. 

“Everyone should participate in the sustainability journey, the NGOs, the private sector, the civil society organizations, and all segments of society. Environment sustainability is a main pillar and milestone for social welfare and economic development,” said Faqeeha. 

The deputy minister added that the Kingdom’s sustainability initiative to plant 10 billion trees in the desert to tackle climate change and environmental issues has started showing benefits, as private entities are also joining the scheme. 

“It is not only important to cultivate 10 billion trees, the vitality is that they should be sustainable. 'Til now, and we are in the very initial phase, there are commitments with more than 600 million trees, and 50 percent of them come from major private companies,” he said. 

The project is one of more than 60 initiatives that form part of the Saudi Green Initiative goals, announced by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman last year.

According to the SGI targets, 10 billion trees would help rehabilitate 40 million hectares of Saudi land, restore vital ecological functions, improve air quality and reduce sandstorms. The Kingdom has already planted 8.4 million trees, according to government figures.

The deputy minister further pointed out the increasing number of trees in the roads and desert will change the lifestyle of people, and it will enhance the travel experience across the Kingdom. 

“It is not about the number of trees, it is all about changing lifestyles which will impact the quality of life, and health, along with the absorption of pollutants and supporting outdoor activities,” he noted. 

Faqeeha said that the Middle East Green Initiative was launched after it became clear that ensuring environmental sustainability cannot be done at a national level and should be complemented by actions from regional and international levels. 

Abdulrahman Al-Fadley, Saudi Arabia’s minister of environment, water and agriculture said that his Ministry has a clear strategy to identify gaps and challenges since its launch. 

“We are working to achieve sustainable economic development that would preserve and maintain the sustainability of natural resources,” he said. 

Al-Fadley added that the ministry will promote and explain bylaws to stakeholders to raise awareness among them, and will make them understand that these laws are necessary for environmental stability. 

“I believe that the future is promising. We are working on the national level by launching environment-centric initiatives. We have increased the number of protected areas to 30 percent. We have objectives to recycle 90 percent of waste, along with newly established centers working on climate change,” said Al-Fadley. 

Business & Economy
SGI: Youth will play a big role in Saudi Arabia’s environmental agenda
Business & Economy
SGI: Youth will play a big role in Saudi Arabia’s environmental agenda

Mitsubishi Power plans major investment in MENA region to aid energy transition: CEO 

Mitsubishi Power plans major investment in MENA region to aid energy transition: CEO 
Updated 11 November 2022
SARAH GLUBB
Reem Walid

Mitsubishi Power plans major investment in MENA region to aid energy transition: CEO 

Mitsubishi Power plans major investment in MENA region to aid energy transition: CEO 
Updated 11 November 2022
SARAH GLUBB Reem Walid

RIYADH: Japanese energy solution provider Mitsubishi Power plans to invest heavily in the Middle East and North Africa as it expects the region to become the world’s green energy hub, a top executive told Arab News.

The fact that the 2022 UN Climate Change Conference, or COP 27, is taking place in Egypt and the one to follow — COP 28 — is set to take place in the UAE, showcases the region’s ambitions, potentials, and capabilities altogether to become an energy hub in the near future, according to Javier Cavada, president and CEO at Mitsubishi Power EMEA. 

“We are a technology company that has all the solutions for decarbonization and energy transition, and we are coming here to make sure that we build the alliances, we build bridges, and we put everybody joining together for the decarbonization and energy transition,” Cavada said in an exclusive interview. 

The CEO said the need to generate power greatly from renewables is dominant worldwide. Accordingly, in order to keep up with this need, he said studies have been conducted to pinpoint renewable sources that are affordable and capable at the same time of providing sufficient energy security. 

According to him, hydrogen is one of these sources and a big reason why global firms such as Mitsubishi Power have been shifting focus to the MENA when it comes to the energy transition journey. 

While Mitsubishi Power has several global projects across Japan, the US, and Europe, Cavada feels they need to scale up enough projects in the MENA region to create critical mass in the region. This will in turn help the energy solution provider reduce costs, become more commercial, and facilitate the energy transition, he highlighted. 

A wholly owned subsidiary of Tokyo-headquartered Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd., Mitsubishi Power aims to transform the firm’s pledges, initiatives, and commitments, into actions that are actually to be implemented.  

During COP 26 — which took place last year in Glasgow — a lot of targets and commitments have been set and taken. However, COP 27 calls for more speed and implementation, the CEO stressed.  

Zooming into Saudi Arabia, the CEO said they are very much present in the country with a manufacturing and service center as well as a big team in Riyadh. Mitsubishi Power is constantly working with local players and investors in the Kingdom’s energy community to ensure that the firm’s technologies are being adequately and professionally utilized in the country, he said. 

“Full solar capability and energy-intense industries are already deployed in the country. A lot of skills, technologies, industries, and infrastructure are present to fully decarbonize and become half, therefore leading the supply chains to other parts of the globe like Europe and Africa,” Cavada emphasized. 

Mitsubishi Power aims to bring its capabilities, knowledge, and know-how to Saudi Arabia in an attempt to deploy them and create partnerships. The energy solution provider is also targeting building firm strategies in line with the Kingdom’s goals and ambitions to create wealth and development and accelerate energy transition not only for the Kingdom but the whole world, the CEO revealed. 

Offbeat
Interpol’s cybercrime chief eyes Middle East duty station as he steps up battle against hackers

Interpol’s cybercrime chief eyes Middle East duty station as he steps up battle against hackers
Updated 11 November 2022
Reina Takla
Dana Yasser Abdelaziz

Interpol’s cybercrime chief eyes Middle East duty station as he steps up battle against hackers

Interpol’s cybercrime chief eyes Middle East duty station as he steps up battle against hackers
Updated 11 November 2022
Reina Takla Dana Yasser Abdelaziz

Interpol is working on establishing a duty station in the Middle East as it steps up its fight against cybercrime, according to the man responsible for defeating online criminals at the organization.

In an exclusive interview with Arab News on the sidelines of the Global Cybersecurity Forum in Riyadh, Craig Jones — Interpol’s director of cybercrime — said a tranche of staff already working in the region will be focusing on online security from 2023 as part of a new workstream.

Jones pointed out that the global nature of cybercrime means his officers do not necessarily need to be stationed in one place, but a base in the region would be advantageous. 

He said: “I've already given the example of Africa, but setting up for the Middle East and North Africa, this is going to be happening in 2023. 

“That means that in the Middle East there will be offices and staff that will be either seconded directly to us or liaison officers working closely to us and prioritizing cybercrime.

Jones said: “We will be able to then work with those offices directly to the region, directly to the country, and, as I say, carrying out those activities to identify high harm, high impacting income in countries and regions, but then designing our program of work to hopefully reduce some of that harm as well. And that will continue in the coming years.”

When asked if Interpol will set up a specific office in the region for cybercrime staff, the director said: “At the moment we're looking at where we can station. Normally they can only be stationed, you know, in our duty stations. We don't have a duty station in the Middle East at the moment. 

“So again, there is work ongoing about where we can establish a duty station…in the GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) in the region as well.” 

Interpol, an international organization that facilitates worldwide police cooperation and crime control, is responsible for connecting the policing activities of 195 countries. 

Jones explained that Interpol’s global cybercrime program is becoming more effective as it can pull data from private companies for policing.  

“We can identify some of those vulnerabilities and share that information through law enforcement and private parties so that they understand the latest crime trends,” he explained.  

Jones said a greater focus is needed to thwart cybercrime due to the fundamental shift in working patterns caused by the COVID-19 outbreak.

“As we all ended up working online almost overnight when the pandemic hit, we increased the potential of services for cybercriminals to take advantage,” he explained.

Jones noted that Interpol is working with the UN over a new convention on cybercrime and as part of the campaign recently had meetings with the Saudi police force and the National Cyber Security Authority to develop modalities for combating cybercrime.

Business & Economy
USA’s Palo Alto teams up with stc’s subsidiary to boost cybersecurity  

USA’s Palo Alto teams up with stc’s subsidiary to boost cybersecurity  
Updated 11 November 2022
Reina Takla
Aqila Alasaeed

USA’s Palo Alto teams up with stc’s subsidiary to boost cybersecurity  

USA’s Palo Alto teams up with stc’s subsidiary to boost cybersecurity  
Updated 11 November 2022
Reina Takla Aqila Alasaeed

RIYADH: US-based cybersecurity firm Palo Alto Networks has partnered with Sirar, the cybersecurity subsidiary of Saudi telecom giant stc, to combat the growing internet threats, said the CEO of Palo Alto. 

“The partnership is important as the Kingdom has a strong and advanced awareness status in cybersecurity, but it’s always a race between the tech front,” said Palo Alto CEO Helmut Reisinger. 

“It is important for technology providers since they rely heavily on local partners,” he added. 

Speaking on the current cyber trends affecting the region, he said: “the Middle East is a global trading place in all the ecosystems. It’s home to critical infrastructure and there’s paranoia, given the global geopolitical situation, about protecting this infrastructure.” 

“Saudi Arabia has one of the most critical assets in this area. The Kingdom has a strong digital way of life, with businesses strongly adopting digital transformation.” 

When talking about the significant cyber threat, he explains that the major threats today are mainly related to infrastructure and cloud security since 43 percent of cloud workloads are not protected. 

“And then, another major threat is that the hacker community becomes increasingly industrialized,” he added. 

Additionally, ransomware attacks, business email compromises and software vulnerabilities pose the greatest threat. “This is why there are increasing soft supply chain attacks, which means you take advantage of a vulnerability in a softer piece.” 

Talking about measures the Kingdom should implement to increase its resilience to cyber-attacks, Reisinger believes it should raise awareness that cyberattacks can also be physical attacks. 

It also should identify the critical lessons you are learning in a country. “I think an overarching good plan and governance is in place to increase this level. We see this, we hear this, and there are activities ongoing on that.” 

“The other pieces I believe in the making are also role models in the region, and the Kingdom is a good place if you look here for the global cybersecurity forum is quite impressive,” 

Reisinger also urged private entities and governments to adopt a zero-trust policy. “We call it zero trust with zero exceptions,” he added. 

As global worker places are shifting to hybrid workspaces, Reisinger said there is a need to protect network assets and remote workers, who are increasingly working in hybrid environments. 

Palo Alto Networks is a leader in cybersecurity globally, with a market cap of around $15 billion with strong market growth. 

Business & Economy
Exclusive Saudi National Cybersecurity Authority, UNICEF sign child protection agreement
Business & Economy
Saudi National Cybersecurity Authority, UNICEF sign child protection agreement

