World Cup 2022
World Cup 2022

Maddison injured 2 days after being selected for World Cup

Maddison injured 2 days after being selected for World Cup
Leicester City’s James Maddison after sustaining an injury during their Premier League match against West Ham United at London Stadium on Saturday. (Reuters)
Updated 12 November 2022
AP

Maddison injured 2 days after being selected for World Cup

Maddison injured 2 days after being selected for World Cup
  • The score was 1-0 at the time, with Maddison having netted the goal
Updated 12 November 2022
AP

LONDON: James Maddison, who was a surprise inclusion in England’s squad for the World Cup, limped off with a suspected hamstring injury while playing for Leicester in the Premier League on Saturday.
The playmaker fell to the ground off the ball in the 22nd minute against West Ham and was holding the back of his right leg when medical staff came onto the field.
The score was 1-0 at the time, with Maddison having netted the goal.
He was consoled by West Ham and England’s Declan Rice as he went off.
Maddison has made only one appearance for England, coming on as a substitute in a European Championship qualifier against Montenegro in 2019. He has been rewarded for his good form for Leicester this season, scoring six goals and providing four assists before his call-up.
Maddison had been seen as having an outside chance of making the squad after being repeatedly overlooked by Southgate.

Bayern stretches Bundesliga lead ahead of World Cup break

Bayern stretches Bundesliga lead ahead of World Cup break
Updated 12 November 2022
AP

Bayern stretches Bundesliga lead ahead of World Cup break

Bayern stretches Bundesliga lead ahead of World Cup break
  • Nagelsmann opted not to risk Thomas Müller after the experienced German had a run of minor injuries
• Leipzig rose to second with a 2-1 win at Bremen
  • Leipzig rose to second with a 2-1 win at Bremen
Updated 12 November 2022
AP

GELSENKIRCHEN, Germany: With players keen to avoid injury risks ahead of the World Cup, Bayern Munich stretched their Bundesliga lead to six points after a 2-0 win over Schalke on Saturday in their last game before the tournament in Qatar.
Bayern lacked some of their usual intensity as Julian Nagelmann’s team cruised to victory against last-place Schalke thanks to goals from Serge Gnabry and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting.
Bayern were without Sadio Mané — because of a fibula injury which has made the Senegal forward a World Cup doubt — while Canada left back Alphonso Davies has a muscle issue and Nagelsmann opted not to risk Thomas Müller after the experienced German had a run of minor injuries.
Schalke held Bayern at bay until the 38th minute when Gnabry ran onto Jamal Musiala’s smart backheel pass to score the opener. Choupo-Moting, heading to his third World Cup with Cameroon, finished off a quick counterattack in the 52nd for his seventh goal in his last seven Bundesliga games.
Bayern forward Leroy Sané’s younger brother Sidi made his league debut off the bench for Schalke. The brothers weren’t on the field together as Leroy was taken off five minutes before his 19-year-old brother came on.
Around the country, German fan groups continued to display banners urging fans not to watch the upcoming World Cup. A large banner reading “Boycott Qatar 2022” was displayed along one side of Hertha Berlin’s stadium, and similar messages were shown at Schalke, Werder Bremen, Augsburg and at other games.
Leipzig rose to second with a 2-1 win at Bremen. Xaver Schlager surged into the penalty area and held off a stern challenge from Amos Pieper to restore Leipzig’s lead in the 71st minute after a fortunate deflected equalizer for promoted Werder. Leipzig could drop back to fourth depending on results Sunday.
Bayer Leverkusen continued their recent resurgence under coach Xabi Alonso, beating Stuttgart 2-0 for their third consecutive win to move up to 11th after weeks of hovering just above the relegation zone. Forward Moussa Diaby scored for the sixth time in Leverkusen’s last seven league games.
Ecuador midfielder Carlos Gruezo covered his face with his jersey and was comforted by his Augsburg teammates as he limped off with an injury that could put his World Cup chances in jeopardy. Bochum beat Augsburg 1-0 for their third win in five league games but remain second from last.
Ridle Baku was overlooked for Germany’s World Cup squad, but the Wolfsburg wing back responded by scoring the winning goal in a 2-1 defeat of Hoffenheim. Goals from Wilfried Kanga and Marco Richter lifted Hertha Berlin to a 2-0 win over Cologne to stay clear of the relegation places.

Newcastle continue winning run with win over Chelsea

Newcastle continue winning run with win over Chelsea
Updated 12 November 2022
Liam Kennedy

Newcastle continue winning run with win over Chelsea

Newcastle continue winning run with win over Chelsea
  • The Blues, who dominated United at St. James' Park around 12 months ago, looked light years behind Eddie Howe's side
Updated 12 November 2022
Liam Kennedy

NEWCASTLE: For the first time in 21 years Newcastle United find themselves in the top four of the Premier League at Christmas — and they ensured that statistic by out-classing, out-battling and out-scoring one of the so-called ‘big six’ elite.
A solitary Joe Willock strike in the second-half was enough to ensure three points remained on Tyneside — and send Chelsea home empty-handed — taking Newcastle’s total to 30 from 15 games.
Just two points separate United and Manchester City, Liverpool are eight behind the high-flying Magpies.
In a season where a lot has been made of Newcastle’s ‘ceiling’ as a football club, just ask Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp — but game-by-game it’s proving impossible to really know where this side maxes out.
Is Champions League football out of the question? Well, not on this evidence. It’s human nature to rule out a title tilt, but what have the Magpies got to fear? Only Liverpool, courtesy of a 98th minute winner, have handed the bitter taste of defeat to the black and whites.
The Blues, who dominated United at St. James’ Park around 12 months ago, looked light years behind Eddie Howe’s side, who were the outfit on the front foot, against a Chelsea side who looked content to contain. How the tables have turned.
On the team news from Howe made two changes to the team who beat Southampton last time out in the Premier League with Joelinton and Chris Wood selected ahead of Jacob Murphy and World Cup-bound Callum Wilson.
A cagey opening was sparked into life by the Magpies when midfielder Joe Willock turned Cesar Azpilicueta inside out before dinking toward the back post where Wood was beaten to the jump by Kalidou Koulibaly before man of the moment Miguel Almiron volleyed the clearance over the top.
At the other end, a goal-saving header from Sven Botman prevented Armando Broja from snatching an unlikely lead for the visitors.
The flashpoint in an otherwise dull half came as time ticked past 45 — and referee Robert Jones was at the center of controversy, as well as usual culprit VAR.
A six-yard box-bound cross from Dan Burn was stopped by the hand of Trevoh Chalobah, but nothing was given — no check, bizarrely, much to the dismay of the 52,000-strong crowd.
Just after the break it was United who remained on the front foot and dominant — and two quickfire chances almost saw them break the deadlock.
Kieran Trippier’s chip to the back post was nodded across goal by Joelinton and first Chris Wood then Bruno Guimaraes saw shots at goal blocked. Then immediately after recycling possession Trippier pulled back to Sean Longstaff who flipped the ball over from eight yards out.
United kept knocking but just couldn’t break down the door.
While the Magpies ramped up the pressure, it was their own errors in their defensive third that kept a fire burning for Graham Potter’s men. Conor Gallagher was almost a beneficiary of that when he curled a shot that looked destined for Nick Pope’s far left corner, however the England keeper signed off before heading to Qatar with one of his best saves of the season to turn around the post.
And this chance was the wake up call Howe’s Magpies needed as they netted the only goal of the game from the next attack.
A slick move that started with an instinctive Joelinton flick over the top, saw Miguel Almiron control with his head not once but twice and lay on a plate for Willock to smash home from the edge of the area.
The expected storm did not really materialize from Potter’s men, as they headed back down to the capital with their tail between their legs — and importantly, nine points behind Newcastle.
Not since the dizzying days of the late, great Sir Bobby Robson has this Geordie outfit been a real force in this division, but the feels of 20 years ago are flooding back to this northern outpost — and long may it continue for Howe’s top six-breakers.
It took United until March 10 this year to reach 30 points for the 2021/22 season. In 2022/23 they’ve done so by November 12. The rise of Howe’s Mags knows no bounds, and in a season that promised Premier League consolidation, United are making those who tried to monopolize success at the top of the division look like they’re on very unsteady ground.

Star is born as 16-year-old Chiara Noja wins Aramco Team Series Jeddah

Star is born as 16-year-old Chiara Noja wins Aramco Team Series Jeddah
Updated 12 November 2022
Arab News

Star is born as 16-year-old Chiara Noja wins Aramco Team Series Jeddah

Star is born as 16-year-old Chiara Noja wins Aramco Team Series Jeddah
  • Nicole Garcia also pleased the crowd on 18 with an eagle from off the green to secure sole posession third place
• Jeddah marks the end of the 2022 Aramco Team Series
  • Jeddah marks the end of the 2022 Aramco Team Series
Updated 12 November 2022
Arab News

JEDDAH: 16-year-old Chiara Noja claimed her maiden victory on the Ladies European Tour at the Aramco Team Series Jeddah on Saturday following a play-off against her childhood idol, Charley Hull. 

The Dubai-based high school student matched the tournament low of 65 in the final round at Royal Greens Golf & Country Club to secure her place in the play-off while Hull produced four birdies in her last six holes to tie with Noja on 13-under-par in regular play. 

Despite the pressure on the young schoolgirl, Noja played picture-perfect golf for unfaltering back-to-back birdies in the play-off, enough to secure the victory and the $75,000 first prize. 

Following an invitation from the tournament organisers, Noja took a break from her mock GCSE’s to play and joked earlier in the week “the goal is to win this week so I don’t need school anymore” after accidentally bringing the wrong books to study in Jeddah. 

After the goal came to fruition, Noja said: “I don’t think it’s sunk in quite yet. I think the happiness will come later this evening. Before we went out, my Dad showed Charley a picture of me with her as a 10-year-old. It’s like a full circle, it’s a blessing. 

“I’ve worked hard over a lot of years now to be able to not back out of shots and commit to everything that I do and not be afraid to fail.”

“I have no clue what the plan is next.” Noja added “I can’t even begin to fathom it, I’m just going to try and relax tonight. Maybe have a burger and sleep, probably the best night sleep I’m ever going to get and see how I feel.”

Nicole Garcia also pleased the crowd on 18 with an eagle from off the green to secure sole posession third place. She had a lot to celebrate this week as she led her team to victory here in Jeddah, her second team championship win as captain.

For the first time on the Aramco Team Series both the individual and team competitions were decided in play-offs with Team Garcia – Nicole Garcia, Cassandra Alexander, Tereza Melecka, and amateur Sonia Bayahya – claiming victory with a birdie in the first play-off hole against Team Wolf. 

Garcia nominated teammate Alexander to take on the play-off against Christine Wolf, who was teamed up with Laura Beveridge, Alexandra Swayne, and Saudi-female Raghdah Alessawi, who was the teams amateur. 

Team Captain Nicole Garcia, who’s now captained her team to victory twice, commented after the win: “Cassandra and I have known each other for a long time and we’d spoken before we even knew we were in the play-off that she was in, so it was already decided yesterday.”

After hitting the winning shots down 18, Alexandra said: “It was a bit nerve-wracking but I kind of knew what I was going to have in from previous rounds so I went to the range and hit a couple of that shot beforehand. I hit a 7-iron, and it was enough to get the job done.” 

Amateur Sonia Bayahya played a significant part in her team reaching the play-off today and added to their comments, “It’s a really good experience. Really the playoff victory was so good. I really felt part of the team, the girls were so sweet with me – thanks to them and thanks to all of Aramco Team Series.”

Jeddah marks the end of the 2022 Aramco Team Series following events in Bangkok, London, Sotogrande, and New York. 2022 marks the second year of the $1 million team tournaments on the Ladies European Tour schedule. 

Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee signs up to UN climate framework

Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee signs up to UN climate framework
Updated 12 November 2022
Arab News

Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee signs up to UN climate framework

Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee signs up to UN climate framework
  • SOPC is working on extending Kingdom's climate actions in sports, VP says
Updated 12 November 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee became an official signatory of the UN’s Sport For Climate Action Framework during the Saudi Green Initiative 2022.

The framework was signed by Prince Fahad bin Jalawi on behalf of SOPC President Prince Abdulaziz Bin Turki. 

Prince Fahad expressed his appreciation for the SGI’s notable efforts in encouraging climate action and sustainability in Saudi Arabia. 

“The climate crisis is a call of action for all of us to combat climate change through all levels. SOPC is working on expanding the scope of climate actions in the Kingdom to be extended to the sport level to contribute to finding solutions for the climate crisis in and through sports at the international, regional, and national levels,” Prince Fahad said.

“It is our responsibility to spread awareness about the climate issues and address them through sport as well as join the forces of all sports organizations in the Kingdom to play a vital role that helps achieve the goals of SGI and Vision 2030,” he added.

The SGI forum, held on Friday and Saturday in the Egyptian Red Sea resort of Sharm El-Sheikh under the patronage of Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman, focused on the Kingdom’s climate challenges and plans to address them. It also highlighted the accomplishments of 39 Saudi stakeholders in achieving the goals of SGI and Vision 2030. 

 

Brentford stun Manchester City thanks to Toney double

Brentford stun Manchester City thanks to Toney double
Updated 12 November 2022
AFP

Brentford stun Manchester City thanks to Toney double

Brentford stun Manchester City thanks to Toney double
  • City could now go into the World Cup five points off the top of the table should Arsenal win at Wolves
  • Guardiola's concerns did not stop him naming a starting line-up containing 10 players going to Qatar
Updated 12 November 2022
AFP

MANCHESTER, United Kingdom: Ivan Toney bounced back from missing out on the England World Cup squad by scoring twice as Brentford stunned Manchester City to win 2-1 at the Etihad on Saturday.
Pep Guardiola warned before the game that his stars could have “one eye” on staying injury free before the World Cup and the City boss’ fears were realized as the champions slipped to a first home defeat since February.
City could now go into the World Cup five points off the top of the table should Arsenal win at Wolves later on Saturday.
Guardiola’s concerns did not stop him naming a starting line-up containing 10 players going to Qatar.
Erling Haaland was the only exception as Norway failed to qualify and he returned to the starting line-up for the first time in six games due to a foot injury.
But Haaland was for once upstaged by his opposite number as Toney produced the perfect riposte to being overlooked by Gareth Southgate.
Toney should have opened the scoring when he fired too close to Ederson with just the goalkeeper to beat early on.
City did not heed the warning, though, as Ben Mee nodded on a free-kick and Toney got above Aymeric Laporte to head in his 10th goal of the season.
Going behind awoke the hosts from their slumber but frustration grew inside the Etihad as a series of VAR reviews for penalties were waived away.
Rico Henry escaped the biggest claim as his handball took place just outside the area, while Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne were adjudged to have gone to ground too easily.
City did finally level in first half stoppage time as Phil Foden connected perfectly on the half volley to drill a De Bruyne corner into the top corner.
The start to the second period was disrupted by a seven-minute stoppage for Aymeric Laporte to receive treatment on a head injury.
Laporte played on with several bandages covering a cut and he came to City’s rescue with a remarkable goal line clearance to deny Bryan Mbuemo a tap in from Henry’s cross.
City struggled to find their usual passing rhythm but did cut Brentford open with one stunning team move that Ilkay Gundogan should have finished after exchanging a one-two with Haaland.
Toney looked like he may have missed his chance to win the game when Ederson spread himself brilliantly to narrow the angle in a one-on-one and block at his near post.
But City were caught out by a clinical counter-attack from the visitors as Yoane Wissa and Josh Dasilva combined to tee up Toney to tap home.
Brentford’s captain should then have had a memorable hat-trick to savour only to be denied by De Bruyne chasing back to clear off his own line.
The Bees, though, were not to be denied their first away win of the season to set up an intriguing title race once league action gets back underway after the World Cup.

