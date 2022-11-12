You are here

Ras Al-Khaimah to host UAE's first casino with Wynn Marjan property

The resort will be located on Dream Island, an unused area on Ras Al Khaimah’s Marjan Island. (Screenshot/File Photo)
The resort will be located on Dream Island, an unused area on Ras Al Khaimah’s Marjan Island. (Screenshot/File Photo)
LONDON: Ras Al-Khaimah will host the UAE’s first casino when the Wynn Marjan opens in the emirate, it was reported on Thursday.

The emirate is currently writing gaming laws for the casino, which is set to be double the size of the Wynn flagship hotel in Las Vegas, using Singaporean and US regulations as its foundation, according to Hotelier.

The casino is set to open in 2026 and will be around 18,500 square meters in size, which would make it one of the 10 biggest casinos in the world.

Reports said the resort will be located on Dream Island, an unused area on Ras Al Khaimah’s Marjan Island.




Development plans for the Wynn Marjan resort. (Screenshot/File Photo)

“We certainly don’t want to underbuild the casino,” said Wynn Resorts CEO Craig Billings.

“The casino component, where at least for some period of time we will be operating on our own,...is shaping up to be somewhat larger than Wynn Las Vegas, but with numerous pockets of energy and compression.”

He said earlier this year that Wynn would not enter a market without gaming legislation but stated that “no further enabling legislation is required” and added that the project has “a very high return opportunity.”

Billings also praised the connectivity of the UAE to the rest of the world.

“The UAE is already a substantial destination for not only the region but for Europe, for British, for Germans, for folks from all over the place. So, this is a significant customer acquisition opportunity and a really material extension of our brand.

“When we open that property, 95 percent of the world’s population will be within an eight-hour flight of a Wynn Resorts property,” he said.

ACWA Power to save 9.5m tons of carbon yearly, chairman reveals

RIYADH: Saudi ACWA Power intends to save up to 9.5 million tons of carbon per year by 2025, the company’s Chairman Mohammed Abunayyan revealed during the UN Climate Change Conference, or COP 27, taking place in Sharm El-Sheikh in Egypt. 

In doing so, the Saudi-based developer, co-owner and operator of a portfolio of power generation and desalinated water production plants will decommission its Shuaibah Independent Water and Power Project plant, located 120 km south of Jeddah. 

With a capacity of 900 MW of power, the plant uses 63,000 barrels of Arabian light crude per day to burn it and convert it to the desalination, according to Abunayyan. 

This comes in line with the Saudi Green Initiative objective to reach a situation where oil is no longer used in the domestic energy mix by 2030. 

The conversion project of the plant to an energy efficient desalination plant will allow 46 percent of the new plant be powered by renewables. 

“We want to be one of the main pillars of the green initiatives led by our leader, the Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman,” Abunayyan said. 

Talking about the Red Sea Project, the chairman said ACWA Power is supplying the project with everything that has to do with infrastructure, adding that it is set to become the biggest storage in the world with 1.3 GW of storage capacity. 

“The biggest storage today installed and operated by batteries is 200 MW. This is almost six times, whatever had been installed, here (at the Red Sea Project) and we will have this plant 100 percent standalone and the whole project will be green,” the chairman explained. 

ACWA Power intends to supply green hydrogen to the world. Accordingly, the firm has many projects in its pipeline dispersed around the world from Oman to Egypt to Thailand and even Morocco, the chairman disclosed. 

Circular carbon economy only way to tackle climate change: Saudi IT minister   

RIYADH: The circular carbon economy is the only way to tackle climate change, said Saudi Minister of Communications and Information Technology Abdullah Alswaha, as he outlined the Kingdom’s green initiatives during the UN Climate Change Conference, or COP 27, in Sharm El-Sheikh.  

The circular carbon economy is based on the remove, reduce, re-use, and recycle loop, the minister explained. 

When it comes to the “remove” factor, he said the Saudi Arabian Oil Co., or Aramco, in collaboration with the Ministry of Energy, has launched a carbon capture and storage hub with a storage capacity of up to nine million tons of carbon dioxide per year.  

With adequate talent and technology, the minister stressed Aramco has demonstrated that carbon can coexist within the transition to net zero underground.

The “reduce” factor is evident in the Red Sea Project whereas it is completely powered by as much as 400 megawatts worth of solar energy, said Alswaha, adding that this is considered one of the largest storage implementations of 1.4 gigawatts per hour. As part of the project, he added that geospatial data was leveraged to map the projects into pixels. When it comes to ecotourism, the Red Sea Project is projected to preserve as much as 99 percent of the environment with zero waste landfill, Alswaha disclosed. 

As for the “recycle” factor, Saudi chemical manufacturing company SABIC’s partnership with American technology firm Microsoft has contributed to the fact that 20 percent of every single Microsoft product nowadays is made up of recycled plastic from the ocean powered by SABIC, he revealed. 

“If you want a nation that is driving big action with a bold ambition under the Saudi Green Initiative and the Middle East Green Initiative with the leadership of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, it is the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia,” Alswaha said. 

Talking about the role of the growing digital economy, he said the world should not only move to economic, social, and governance but also to digital ESG in the sense that digital governance can go hand in hand. 

This comes as he said one cannot today decouple the digital world from the physical world.  

As a result, Saudi MCIT has partnered with Aramco in February to launch Prosperity7 Ventures, a one-billion-dollar venture capital fund and one of the largest climate tech funds. 

“We genuinely believe we're building the right models under the Saudi Green Initiative and the Middle East Green Initiative to drive global consensus and collaboration,” the minister highlighted. 

Still, Alswaha stressed that there is no doubt that collective action plays a vital role in tackling climate change. 

Tourism has a vital role to play in sustainability, says Saudi vice minister

RIYADH: Tourism has a vital role in sustainability, said Saudi Vice Minister of Tourism Princess Haifa bint Mohammed Al-Saud. 

Speaking at the Saudi Green Initiative forum in Egypt, she explained that although today tourism represents only 8 percent of greenhouse gas emissions, the sector is growing. 

“The number of travelers is expected to double by 2030, which only means that the environmental impact is growing further,” she added. 

The Princess spoke about Saudi Arabia’s tourism sector and said that action must be taken in the 10 destinations being developed across 13 different regions. 

“Not only by preserving and maintaining the destinations we are developing, but also taking it a step further and creating regenerative tourism,” Princess Haifa explained.  

On the Kingdom’s efforts in this regard, the vice minister said, “we are taking data-led actions, not just theoretical options.” 

She explained that Saudi Arabia had completed the first-of-its-kind methodology to define sustainability in tourism with a clear baseline.  

 “We have taken action in Saudi Arabia, and although it is important that we are acting locally, we maintain our commitment to the global community,” she said. 

This approach is evident in the Sustainable Tourism Global Center, an initiative Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman launched at the UN Climate Change Conference in Glasgow, also known as COP26, last year. 

The STGC aims to reduce the tourism sector’s estimated 8 percent contribution to global greenhouse gases and move toward net-zero emissions. 

This year at COP27, the Kingdom has announced through the STGC the launch of the tourism panel for climate change, Princess Haifa added.  

She said that most destinations in Saudi Arabia have announced that they have surpassed their 2019 numbers in terms of visitors. 

SABB aims to grow its ESG compliance lending to 20% in short term, CEO says

RIYADH: The Saudi British Bank aims to grow its environmental, social and governance framework compliance balance lending sheet between 15 to 20 percent in the “very short term” or over the next five to seven years, according to its CEO. 

Speaking at the Saudi Green Initiative Forum – taking place alongside the UN’s Climate Change Conference in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt – Tony Cripps explained that the Riyadh-based bank has around 5 percent of its balance sheet currently dedicated to ESG compliant lending.

“So, when it becomes one quarter of your entire business you better pay attention to it,” he said.

Cripps noted that one of the first discussions he had with the Saudi Central Bank, known as SAMA, was about establishing a framework where the finance industry works with regulators and the government.

This is needed to “look at how we can work together to develop the right regulatory framework, how we can develop the right products, how we can define the taxonomy that everyone needs, to be able to say what's green and what isn’t,” he explained. 

The discussion also involved the education required for the industry and for clients to understand why such a transition is imperative. 

He praised Saudi Arabia for looking at best global practices in Europe, China, and the rest of Asia and rapidly implementing those lessons. 

On transition financing, Cripps said this is crucial to meeting net-zero emissions targets, and that these goals would not be reached without new technology being financed. 

“It is hard to imagine not having the ability to use oil and gas, but we need to start financing through renewables as a way to see that transition through the next 30 to 40 years,” Cripps explained. 

Last year, Saudi Arabia issued the first SR14.12 billion ($3.76 billion) green loan for the Red Sea Development Co., with four banks including SABB.

“So, it was really that kickstarted the loan market,” Cripps said. 

SABB also has bought the first green asset management product with HSBC, so that investors are able to access the private bank market.

The lender launched a deposit product for its retail market and its corporate market so that customers who want to contribute can place their money on deposit in a green format in a Shariah compliant manner, he noted

“So, there are products being developed, but the pace needs to evolve. It needs to extend to the equity markets as it has done in other jurisdictions,” Cripps added. 

Saudi energy minister says Kingdom hosting MENA climate week in 2023

SHARM EL-SHEIKH: Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said on Saturday the Kingdom would host the Middle East and North Africa climate week in 2023. 

“We have been talking with UNFCC secretariat and we will be hosting in 2023 the MENA climate week,” the Prince said at a panel at the Saudi Green Initiative event taking place on the sidelines of the COP27 climate conference in Egypt. 

The minister also said Saudi Arabia was working on establishing a regional center to advance emission reductions. 

The center is set to be launched next year and will be located in Riyadh. 

"We have got the approval from the Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia, ECSWA, and next year we will be kick starting to put that center in the middle of Riyadh," said the minister.   

The Prince also revealed that the establishment of a circular carbon economy, or knowledge hub, to kick start on Jan. 1, 2023, in Riyadh. 

"We are going to be launching a CCE knowledge hub, with a hope that our friends and peers can join us in sharing the experience, knowledge and to share lessons learned," he added. 

The announcement was made during the Saudi Green Initiative on Saturday on the sidelines of COP27. 

During the panel, the Prince urged the audience to raise awareness to "the forgotten 2.6 billion citizens" on the planet who try to make a living by burning trees and cooking by using primitive materials to feed their children. 

“We should not lose sight of almost a third of the world's population, who if we were not to attend to their wellbeing, we would be actually causing a much more severe climate change issue.” 

During the summit, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman announced that the Kingdom is going to contribute $2.5 billion to the Middle East Green Initiative over the next 10 years and host its headquarters in the Kingdom. 

The Saudi Green Initiative program seeks to establish a regional carbon capture and storage center, an early storm warning center and cloud seeding programs as part of its efforts to create a greener future. 

On Nov. 10, the Saudi Arabian Oil Co., one of the biggest oil producers in the world, joined hands with the Saudi energy ministry to establish a carbon capture and storage hub as the Kingdom steadily progresses to achieve its net-zero ambition by 2060. 

After the announcement of the new project, the energy minister said that the Kingdom could achieve its net-zero target before the stipulated target in 2060. 

 
 

