Jordan's Queen Rania calls for shift in humanity's response to global crises at Paris Peace Forum
Queen Rania Al-Abdullah addressing audience at Paris Peace Forum. (Petra)
Updated 12 November 2022
Arab News

Updated 12 November 2022
  • Queen cites response to climate change as example of ‘chasm between promises and policies’
  • Disparity in reception of refugees from Ukraine to those from Syria, South Sudan and Myanmar also highlighted
Arab News

LONDON: Jordan’s Queen Rania Al-Abdullah urged the international community to shift its response to the world’s multiplying crises on Friday at the Paris Peace Forum, Jordan News Agency reported. 

In her address to the fifth edition of the forum, Queen Rania stated that the world is facing “a convergence of crises,” including the COVID-19 pandemic, the war in Ukraine, climate change, inequality and a general erosion of trust. 

“Yet, too often, we are failing to meet our common threats with a spirit of common cause,” she said.

“Our world is off-balance; simply trying to keep things steady is not enough.”

Queen Rania called for four critical shifts in humanity’s approach to shared challenges: “Renewing our faith in truth, recognizing that we all have equal worth, safeguarding the future and believing in our ability to remake the world as we wish it could be.”

Expanding on the first point, the queen emphasized that speaking the truth must be followed by real action. 

“Honesty is the foundation of trust, but words are not enough. Cynicism flourishes in the gap between words and deeds,” she said.

She cited the global response to climate change as an example of the “chasm between promises and policies.”

She drew attention to the stark contrast between pledges made as part of the 2015 Paris Agreement to keep global temperatures from rising and recent UN climate report findings, which predict that temperatures will exceed safe levels. 

“It’s too late for wish lists. We need binding to-do lists to save both our credibility and our planet,” she cautioned.

Regarding her second point, the queen emphasized the importance of remembering common humanity, especially in the case of refugee populations. 

She said that the global refugee crisis has reached “epic proportions” with the number of displaced people now exceeding 100 million. She also highlighted the disparity in the reception of refugees from Ukraine to those from countries such as Syria, Myanmar, and South Sudan.

“What accounts for the contrast in compassion? Does skin color make all the difference?” she asked. “Too often, the barrier isn’t budgets. It’s bigotry and bias.”

“Until we embrace the reality of our connectedness, we’ll continue to bear the worst of its consequences,” she added. 

Moving onto her third point, the queen stated that humanity must “act in the service of future generations,” affirming that the decisions of the present will have a direct impact on those who will inherit the future. 

“What matters is not the next election, or the next financial quarter, or the next generation of smartphones. What matters is doing right by the next generation of humanity,” she said.

Queen Rania, in reaching her final point, underscored the value of “renewing hope and confidence in ourselves.”

On a more positive note, she stated that “despite the multi-crises we face, humanity has made enormous progress,” relaying that over the last few decades, 1 billion people have risen out of extreme poverty, infant mortality has dropped by more than half, more children are attending school and fewer are going hungry. 

She explained that hope is based on the ability to believe that things can improve.

“It’s not just technology that’s enabled these wins, it’s collaboration and trust. The instinct to help. The goodness that resides in human hearts,” she noted.

Queen Rania urged the audience to resist complacency and try to anticipate crises earlier, “so that we can fix problems before they become perils and prevent tomorrow’s crises before they start.” 

The Paris Peace Forum was founded in 2017 with the goal of bridging the governance gap by bringing together key stakeholders to advance concrete solutions to global issues.

Public and private organizations present their governance projects to global leaders, elected officials, experts and other stakeholders at the annual event.

 

Lebanon launches first phase of cholera vaccine campaign

Lebanon launches first phase of cholera vaccine campaign
Updated 9 sec ago
Arab News

Lebanon launches first phase of cholera vaccine campaign

Lebanon launches first phase of cholera vaccine campaign
  • Campaign will target all refugees and host communities.
  • WHO is covering the full cost of doses
Updated 9 sec ago
Arab News

BEIRUT: The Ministry of Public Health of Lebanon launched a cholera vaccination campaign on Saturday aimed at reaching 70 percent of the target population over the next three weeks.

The World Health Organization assisted the ministry in obtaining a critical shipment of 600,000 doses of cholera vaccine. 

The campaign will target all refugees and host communities over the age of one with a weekly target of administering 200,000 doses. 

“These vaccines will be a key tool to boost our response as the cholera outbreak is fast spreading in the country. The arrival of these vaccines in the country is timely and thanks to our collective efforts with the Ministry of Public Health of Lebanon, UN agencies and our partners on the ground,” WHO Representative in Lebanon Dr. Abdinasir Abubakar said. 

WHO is covering the full cost of doses from the International Coordination Group, which manages the global supply of cholera vaccines. In addition, WHO is providing technical guidance on target area selection, micro plan development and training of the implementing partners in charge of vaccine deployment. 

It will also assist the Ministry of Public Health in completing a second ICG application for the additional two million doses of oral cholera vaccine required for the campaign’s phase two. 

“Cholera vaccines are a critical tool to protect people and limit the spread of the outbreak, but they are not the only tool we have to combat cholera. We can prevent cholera effectively by improving access to safe water, proper sanitation and hygiene practices. Let’s also ensure people have access to these interventions,” Dr. Abubakar said.

The cholera outbreak in Lebanon is the first in more than 30 years, a result of the country’s economic deterioration as well as its lack of access to clean water and adequate sanitation services. 

As of Monday, 2,722 suspected cholera cases and 18 associated deaths were reported across the country, with 25 percent of cases being children under the age of five.

 

Iran dissidents praise ‘groundbreaking’ Macron talks, urge action

Iran dissidents praise ‘groundbreaking’ Macron talks, urge action
Updated 6 min 42 sec ago
AFP

Iran dissidents praise 'groundbreaking' Macron talks, urge action

Iran dissidents praise ‘groundbreaking’ Macron talks, urge action
Updated 6 min 42 sec ago
AFP

PARIS: Iranian women dissidents who met President Emmanuel Macron praised the talks on Saturday as a historic move from Paris, while urging France to lead concrete action against the country.

Macron had on Friday held a previously unpublicized meeting with four prominent women campaigners as anti-regime protests sweep Iran over the death of Mahsa Amini who had been arrested by the morality police.

The four included US-based activist Masih Alinejad who for years has led a campaign encouraging Iranian women to remove their obligatory headscarves.

She held a one-on-one meeting with Macron at the Elysee Palace, before being joined by the three other campaigners, participants said.

They were Shima Babaei, who has campaigned for justice for her father who has disappeared in Iran; Ladan Boroumand, the co-founder of Washington-based rights group Abdorrahman Boroumand Center; and Roya Piraei whose mother Minoo Majidi was killed by security forces at the start of the protest crackdown.

“The meeting was very important. In 43 years (since the 1979 revolution) not one Iranian dissident had a meeting with official status with a French president,” Boroumand said.

“It was groundbreaking,” she added.

“What matters most in this historic meeting is the psychological impact of acknowledging the legitimacy of the ongoing struggle inside Iran. We need now to push the government to action.”

The four presented a list of demands for the French government including recalling its ambassador from Tehran, reducing diplomatic relations to a minimum and sanctioning officials responsible for the crackdown on protesters, according to the document obtained by AFP.

After the meeting, Macron on Friday told a conference in Paris of his “respect and admiration in the context of the revolution they are leading.”

Alinejad commented: “President Macron recognized the Iranian revolution and that’s a truly histor- ical decision. It’s time to stand on the right side of history and for universal values.”

Kuwaiti artificial island to attract 400 development projects

Kuwaiti artificial island to attract 400 development projects
Updated 21 min 56 sec ago
Arab News

Kuwaiti artificial island to attract 400 development projects

Kuwaiti artificial island to attract 400 development projects
  • Saji Island will feature food trucks, booths, exhibition areas and a viewing screen
Updated 21 min 56 sec ago
Arab News

KUWAIT: More than 400 local development projects will be launched on Kuwait’s Saji Island, the acting director general of the National Fund for Small and Medium Enterprise Development has said.

Adel Al-Hasawi told Kuwait News Agency that the artificial island, located south of Jaber Causeway, is versatile and will be divided into four areas: Al-Bandera, Al-Safar, the Marina and the Service Area.

The Marina will allocate water taxis to transport visitors to and from the island from the city of Salmiya, as well as organize tours. The Service Area will include a parking lot, gas station and buses to facilitate movement.

Al-Hasawi said that the national fund, which is overseeing the project, is looking to attract a variety of businesses to the island, which will feature food trucks, booths, exhibition areas and a large viewing screen.

The announcement came after Kuwait Interior Minister Sheikh Talal Khaled Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah led an inspection tour of the site.

 

Lebanese MPs accuse Hezbollah of undermining state, using weapons at home and abroad

Lebanese MPs accuse Hezbollah of undermining state, using weapons at home and abroad
Updated 40 min 11 sec ago
NAJIA HOUSSARI

Lebanese MPs accuse Hezbollah of undermining state, using weapons at home and abroad

Lebanese MPs accuse Hezbollah of undermining state, using weapons at home and abroad
  • Nasrallah’s speech deepens parliament division over next Lebanese president
Updated 40 min 11 sec ago
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: Several reformist MPs strongly rejected Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah’s statements against those who participated in the Oct. 17, 2019 protests, accusing them of being sponsored by the US and the US Embassy in Lebanon.

MP Ibrahim Mneimneh said on Saturday: “The one undermining the state is the one who uses his weapons at home and in the region.

“He is the one who left the borders loose, and he is the one who disrupted the constitutional deadlines, such as the presidential elections and the formation of governments. He is the one who protects the corrupt.

“What undermined the state is them covering your weapons while you cover their corruption. All of the corrupt are working for the benefit of foreign agendas and projects.”

The MP stressed that Oct. 17 would remain a historic day marking a cross-sectarian national uprising.

In his Friday speech, Nasrallah accused the Lebanese who took to the streets of treason.

He boasted that Hezbollah was behind suppressing these protests and confronting what he said was the chaos planted by the US in Lebanon.

Independent MP Abdel Rahman Bizri told Arab News: “The Lebanese, from different sects and affiliations, took to the streets on Oct. 17 to remind the world that the state is theirs, not the politicians.”

Commenting on Nasrallah’s speech, Bizri added: “We had hoped for internal understanding on the next president by finding common ground around a candidate who may not be supported by everyone but does represent everyone. This would have been better than waiting for a decision by foreign parties. We have already tested such decisions regionally and internationally, and we have suffered the results.

“We, as MPs, feel as though we have failed to elect a president, and we are embarrassed in front of the people who elected us.

“The independent MPs will convene early next week with MPs from other blocs to possibly crystallize a common vision and perhaps bring about a surprise.”

Reformist MP Halima Al-Qaaqour said that Nasrallah’s accusations against the Oct. 17 protesters did not justify his behavior.

Al-Qaaqour said that Nasrallah has criticized protesters and protected former President Michel Aoun and the regime, both during the revolution and to this day.

“Corruption and bankruptcy were made by you and your partners,” she said, referring to Nasrallah, “but the Oct. 17 revolution was a sincere moment that broke your oppression and forced you to hear the voice of the people.

“We will carry on, and we will continue to be strong, no matter how many accusations you throw our way.”

Taqaddom, a party that was co-founded by MP Mark Daou during the Oct. 17 revolution, hit out at Nasrallah’s attack on the uprising of the Lebanese people against him and the regime, which the party said is based on corruption, smuggling and sectarianism.

At the present time, Hezbollah appears unwilling to compromise politically to reach a consensus in parliament over the future president.

A political source following up on the presidential elections said the dialogue proposed by Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri was no longer enough to break the current stalemate.

Hezbollah’s parliamentary bloc is still casting a blank vote in the presidential election sessions.

At the same time, the Free Patriotic Movement — an ally of Hezbollah — rejects the candidacy of former Minister Suleiman Frangieh, an ally of Syrian President Bashar Assad.

Nasrallah also mentioned the Lebanese army in his speech, especially since many believe army commander Gen. Joseph Aoun could be a potential presidential candidate. 

“The US publicly states that it supports the Lebanese army, which it considers qualified to confront the resistance, but we trust the army and its command, which rejects any confrontation with us,” he said.

“We want a president that does not stab the resistance in the back,” Nasrallah said. 

“We want a president who rests assured that the resistance has his back, a courageous president who...prioritizes the national interest over his fear, a president who can neither be sold nor bought.”

Nasrallah said that the presidency “is directly linked to national security, and we cannot fill the vacuum with just anyone.”

Qatar, Kuwait commit to Afghanistan aid

Qatar, Kuwait commit to Afghanistan aid
Updated 12 November 2022
Arab News

Qatar, Kuwait commit to Afghanistan aid

Qatar, Kuwait commit to Afghanistan aid
  • Gulf states pledged combined $40m to Afghan people in March fundraiser
Updated 12 November 2022
Arab News

LONDON: Qatar and Kuwait reaffirmed their commitment to provide aid to Afghanistan at a UN General Assembly session on Thursday.

UN Permanent Representative of Qatar Sheikha Alia Ahmed bin Saif Al-Thani said that her country had made long-term diplomatic and political efforts to facilitate negotiations between local and international parties to end the war in Afghanistan, Qatar News Agency reported.

Qatar’s efforts resulted in the joint declaration between the US and Taliban in February 2020.

Sheikha Alia also noted the High-Level Pledging Event for the Humanitarian Crisis in Afghanistan, during which Qatar pledged $25 million to the Afghan people as part of its humanitarian response plan.

She said that Qatar has made peace and development a priority of its post-war engagement in Afghanistan, particularly the issue of empowering women and girls, citing Qatar’s Education Above All Foundation, which helped 250 Afghan students, half of whom are women, resume their education.

Qatar will “always work” for Afghanistan’s stability and prosperity, she added, urging collective action to prevent Afghanistan from becoming an example of the international community’s failure.

Meanwhile, UN Permanent Representative of Kuwait Bader Al-Daihani said that his country will continue to support Afghanistan through coordination and close collaboration with international relief organizations, particularly with the arrival of winter and its implications on food security in the country, Kuwait News Agency reported.

“Since August last year, over the course of weeks, Kuwait has worked and cooperated with various countries to carry out evacuation operations for approximately 15,000 people of 32 different nationalities across its territory, in order to facilitate the transit of all people and ensure their arrival to their final destinations, due to the humanitarian crisis,” Al-Daihani said.

Kuwait has provided $92 million in humanitarian aid to Afghans, he added.

Al-Daihani said that the most recent Kuwaiti aid to the country was announced at a high-level meeting in March, when the Gulf state contributed $10 million in addition to $5 million provided by UN specialized agencies and the Red Cross.

 

