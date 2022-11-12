Amman Opera Festival to host production of iconic ‘La traviata’

AMMAN: The Amman Opera Festival will launch its fourth edition on Wednesday and Friday, presenting the iconic Verdi opera “La traviata.”
The festival, the first of its kind in the Arab world, will be held at the Amman Academy Theatre, under the patronage of Princess Muna Al-Hussein.
“La traviata” tells a tragic love story set against the cruelty of 19th century European high society.
Starring Jordanian soprano Zeina Barhoum and Italy’s Riccardo Gatto as lead singers, the performance will be accompanied by the Italian Piacenza Opera House Choir, the Terre Verdiane Orchestra and musicians from Jordan.
Amman Academy Director Yasmin Nassif expressed the organization’s pride in hosting the festival, Jordan News Agency reported. Nassif said that the academy established its theater to provide a venue for artists and academics to showcase their creativity.
Conductor Massimo Taddia, director Riccardo Canessa and Gatto also expressed their excitement to be part of the event, adding that it will contribute to the orchestra’s friendship with Jordanian stakeholders.
Barhoum said that plans are in the works for a performance based on Petra — presented in Arabic, English and the ancient Nabataean dialect — for the festival’s fifth edition in 2023.
Syrian designer Zena Adhami’s love-themed rugs on show at Dubai Design Week 2022
Updated 12 November 2022
Rawaa Talass
DUBAI: For this year’s edition of Dubai Design Week, Syrian designer and graphic artist Zena Adhami designed a pair of hanging rugs inspired by the various stages and types of romantic love.
Toned in cold black and white, the rugs also demonstrate the unique richness of the Arabic language, which has more than 50 words describing various degrees and kinds of love, including wala’a (passionate love) and junoon (excessive love) and alam (madness).
Adhami named her work “Degrees of Love in Arabic Language,” and told Arab News that it was an infographic depicting the stages of love that sparked the idea for the piece.
“I wanted to think about those tensions of the word ‘love,’ the complexity of the Arabic language and the form of Arabic letters,” explained Adhami.
It took Adhami around three weeks to complete her rugs (with the help of a weaver). She began by using computer-generated imaging to help her create the various ‘steps’ (based on the words themselves) through which the figures in her design are climbing.
“It is quite challenging, because you’re translating something that is digital and you’re bringing it to life using a different material,” she said. “I let the material kind of dictate the meaning of the work. Errors might happen, but that is part of the interesting aspect of design.”
The resulting product partly portrays the sense of getting lost in a space, but also one’s own world of inner emotions, under a starry night.
“It is black-and-white only because love is mainly expressed at night. You can hear it in our songs in Arabic,” said Adhami.
Explaining the solitary nature of the figures in the rug’s designs she said: “It’s not necessarily about being isolated, but being connected with your feelings when you’re alone.”
REVIEW: ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ processes grief and loss
Updated 12 November 2022
Shyama Krishna Kumar
DUBAI: While the world is still coming to grips with “Black Panther” star Chadwick Boseman’s death to cancer two years ago, Marvel Studios has had to face the insurmountable task of following up one of its biggest hits without its lead star. But “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” releasing in theaters across the Middle East on Nov. 10, manages a heartfelt — if uneven — tribute, tuning into the grief and loss with respect and a sense of deserved reverence.
The sequel, coming four years after the breakout success of the original, finds Wakanda in deep mourning. The sudden death of its king and protector, the Black Panther (Boseman), means his mother Ramonda is now queen regent. As a fairly new player on the world stage, the power vacuum means that rival countries are now looking for easy ways to steal vibranium, a super-metal found only in Wakanda.
The US government, meanwhile, has managed to hire MIT student Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne making her debut as Ironheart) to build them a vibranium detector, which leads to the metal’s discovery a tad too close to another secret civilization: Talokan, director Ryan Coogler’s Mesoamerican-inspired version of the underwater city Atlantis.
Talokan ruler Namor, presented with exceptional intensity by Mexican actor Tenoch Huerta, wants to ally his secret nation with Wakanda, united by their aversion for oppressors and colonizers, to attack the rest of the world or risk being attacked themselves. In the center of all this upheaval is Shuri (Letitia Wright), a brilliant inventor and scientist who has to grapple with the finality of her being unable to save her brother despite her considerable gifts.
Shuri’s journey to come to terms with his death and forge her own path — whether by following in T’Challa’s steps or some other figures in her family — is truly the only story thread that matters, and while it is given appropriate weight, it sinks under the tonal shifts of its many story arcs.
Heavy themes such as military oppression, colonizer violence, cultural sovereignty, and the fight between vengeance and alliance are discussed but barely resolved. A bloated runtime also means audiences are going to be squirming in their seats as they watch the climactic battle scenes, middling at best and boring at worst.
It is hard to watch “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” and not imagine what it would have been like with Boseman leading the way. But like all goodbyes, as unsatisfying as they may feel, closure comes and all we can do is embrace it.
Marvel star Chris Hemsworth says ‘Thor’ film is ‘north star’ of his career at PopCon ME in Dubai
Updated 12 November 2022
Shyama Krishna Kumar
DUBAI: Hollywood actor Chris Hemsworth, most famous for portraying the hammer-wielding Norse deity Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, dazzled fans in Dubai on Friday when he attended the PopCon Middle East pop-culture convention at Expo City.
When asked about his favorite role to date at a panel talk at the event, Hemsworth said: “It’s tough to go past ‘Thor’ one. It was what kickstarted my career. I was living in LA at the time and auditioning a lot. And right when I was about to decide to go back to Australia, this film came about and ever since then, it’s kind of been the north star for everything I’ve done.
“And I’ve been lucky enough to employ the character a number of times and do different things with the character ... And you know, the freedom that the character has given me, it’s a dream. If you’d asked me 10, 11 or 12 years ago what my dream career was, this is it.”
Hemsworth also gave an update on “Extraction 2,” the upcoming sequel to his hit Netflix action film.
“So ‘Extraction’ part one, when we shot that, the goal was to create an action film that was unlike anything else out there and we created a ‘one-r,’ which is a series of shots stitched together to feel like one single shot. And we shot a 12-minute sequence of intense action,” he said.
“This time around, we have no choice but to go bigger again, and we’ve done that with a 22-minute sequence. And look, people responded to that character in that world so much that we’ve got to do it justice. I’m really proud of that film,” he added.
“We just did some digital photography in Prague recently. We were landing helicopters on top of moving trains and having people jump out and then endless fight sequences with ‘300’ extras, and it was more detailed and complicated than anything I’ve ever done but I’m beyond proud of it.”
Hemsworth will also be seen in the 2024 “Mad Max” prequel film “Furiosa.” He said: “It’s kind of like the Marvel Universe. I can’t tell you a whole lot besides the fact that it was wild and unique, and again, very different to anything I’ve done before. The character I play, he’s not necessarily a good guy.”
Review: ‘Falling for Christmas’ is a holiday movie by numbers
Lindsay Lohan returns in Netflix holiday rom-com
Updated 12 November 2022
Matt Ross
LONDON: Heralded as the jumping-off point for the triumphant return of Lindsay Lohan, “Falling for Christmas” is the first of two Netflix projects for the former teen star as she seeks to shrug off her bad-girl image and undertake a series of more wholesome movies — the second, “Irish Wish,” is a fantasy rom-com due in 2023.
As you may have guessed, “Falling for Christmas” is part of this year’s early-holidays fare from the streaming giant, and sees Lohan play Sierra Belmont, an entitled hotel heiress who hits her head during a skiing accident (the movie sees Lohan swapping the indoor slopes of Dubai, the emirate she now calls home, for the rolling mountains of Utah) and loses her memory. She’s taken in by lodge owner Jake Russell (“Glee” alumni Chord Overstreet) and his spirited daughter and, slowly, over the course of a few days, learns that money and status might not be as attractive as her previous life had led her to believe.
As holidays movies go, “Falling for Christmas” is about as you’d expect — it’s a series of interconnected physical comedy bits, unfeasibly rapidly blossoming romance and cliched reminders of valuing companionship over money. But while it’s oh-so predictable, it’s also exactly what audiences want from a Netflix Christmas movie: Copy-and-paste storylines with slightly higher production values than Hallmark films.
And, to be fair to Lohan, she seems game for sending up her own reputation, at least a little. She sneers melodramatically as Sierra, before softening as “Sarah” — the amnesiac who learns to love Christmas all over again. Sure, it’s a little problematic quite how sweeping the generalizations are about blue-collar workers and their lifestyles, and Overstreet’s handsome widower feels a little convenient for the storyline, but you know what? As Christmas movies go, this is far from the worst. Whether or not it’s the start of Lohan’s grand return, however, remains to be seen.