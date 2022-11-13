You are here

Bahrain election sets record 73% voter turnout
Aside from the record voter turnout, Bahrain also had the highest number of candidates for this year’s election. (AFP)
Updated 13 November 2022
Arab News

Bahrain election sets record 73% voter turnout
  • Success of the record turnout was a ‘culmination of the democratic progress’ led by the country’s leadership
DUBAI: Bahrain recorded its largest voter turnout with 73 percent of eligible residents casting their ballots on Saturday to elect 40 representatives to the Council of Representatives and 30-member municipality councils for a four-year term.

The success of the record turnout was a ‘culmination of the democratic progress’ led by the country’s leadership, Nawaf bin Mohammed Al Mua’awda, minister for Justice, Islamic Affairs and Endowments and head of High Committee for Elections for 2022, said in a report from state news agency BNA.

The minister also noted that the elections were fair, free, and impartial with voting continuing without interruption across the country.

This year, Bahrain has recorded the highest number of candidates as 561 and 176 candidates were vying for 40 and 30 seats for the lower house of the parliament and for the municipal councils, respectively. This represents an increase of 20 percent compared with 2018.

The polling kicked off at 8a.m. across the country and was closed by 8p.m. without any interruption, with people within the polling station premises allowed to cast their ballots even after the closing time.

The counting of votes was immediately commenced afterwards and continued overnight.

JERUSALEM: Israel’s president on Sunday is set to formally designate Benjamin Netanyahu to form a government, a victory for the former veteran prime minister who had vowed to return to power.
After a period of unprecedented political gridlock that forced five elections in less than four years, polls on November 1 gave Netanyahu and his far-right allies a clear majority in the 120-seat parliament.
The result has all but sealed Netanyahu’s comeback, paving the way for him to form a government that could be the most right-wing in the country’s history.
President Isaac Herzog will formally assign him the task at around midday (1000 GMT), after 64 lawmakers recommended Netanyahu be tapped for the job.
The veteran right-winger, who is on trial over corruption allegations that he denies, will have at least 28 days to build a coalition with his allies — two ultra-Orthodox Jewish parties a rising extreme-right alliance called Religious Zionism.
The 73-year-old Netanyahu is expected to deliver a speech following Herzog’s announcement.
His moves over the coming weeks will be closely scrutinized, as unease mounts in some quarters over Netanyahu’s policy plans and the goals of his controversial governing partners.
The new government is widely expected to pass sweeping judicial reforms, a long-held priority of Israel’s right.
That could include a so-called “override clause,” giving parliament the right to overrule the supreme court any time it declares legislation to be illegal.
Netanyahu’s government may also take full control over appointing supreme court judges, a role currently held by a panel of lawmakers, sitting judges and lawyers.
“It is difficult for me to exaggerate the damage and danger” of the proposed reforms, said Suzie Navot, a constitutional law professor at the Israel Democracy Institute think tank.
Netanyahu can seek a two-week extension to his initial mandate, but is expected to announce a coalition deal reasonably quickly, given broad ideological unity within the incoming government.
Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich, co-leaders of the Religious Zionism bloc, have publicly demanded control of two key ministries — public security and defense.
Ben-Gvir, a firebrand known for anti-Arab rhetoric and incendiary calls for Israel to annex the entire West Bank, has repeatedly urged for the security services to use more force in countering Palestinian unrest.
Violence has soared between Israel and the Palestinians, and recent months have been the deadliest period in years in the Israeli-occupied West Bank according to the United Nations, with near daily army raids and an increase in clashes and attacks on Israeli forces.
Netanyahu’s previous terms in office saw what little remained of the Middle East peace process collapse in a surge of Israeli settlement expansion in the occupied West Bank.
Herzog, whose role is largely symbolic, was reported to have tried to convince outgoing premier Yair Lapid and his defense minister Benny Gantz to form a unity cabinet with Netanyahu, in order to keep Ben-Gvir from entering government.
The presidency publicly denied the claims.
But Herzog this week told Ben-Gvir that he had received “questions from Israeli citizens and world leaders... very sensitive questions on human rights.”
“There is a certain image of you and your party which seems, and I’ll say it in all honesty, worrying in many regards,” he added.

Houthi missile kills 6 in Yemen’s Lahj province

Houthi missile kills 6 in Yemen’s Lahj province
AL-MUKALLA: Four Yemeni troops and two civilians were killed on Friday in a Houthi missile strike on a village in the Yemeni province of Lahj, as the militia increased attacks on government-controlled regions in the province and elsewhere.

A local military official told Arab News that a Houthi-launched guided missile targeted a military vehicle transporting troops and residents in Qadash village, north of Lahj province, killing six people — four soldiers and two civilians — and injuring numerous more.

The strike spurred southern pro-independence troops to counterattack by heavily bombing Houthi-controlled sections of the province.

Also in Lahj, a Yemeni government soldier was killed in skirmishes with the Houthis in disputed parts of the province’s Tur Al-Bahah district on Saturday.

Local officials and media reports said that the Houthis assaulted separatist troops in Tur Al-Bahah district’s Hayfan region in an attempt to gain territory, resulting in the violence that ended when the militia ceased its offensive.

Dozens of civilians and combatants have been killed in skirmishes across Yemen since a UN-brokered truce expired in early October.

The truce that came into effect on April 2 significantly decreased violence throughout Yemen, allowed fuel tankers to enter Hodeidah port and also permitted thousands of Yemenis to fly commercially from Sanaa.

The Houthis refused to extend the truce as well as pay public employees in regions under their control.

They also rejected proposals to partially lift their siege of Taiz, Yemen’s third biggest city.

On Friday, the militia ignored international demands for it to stop attacks on government-controlled oil installations, reiterating the threat against oil tankers that transport Yemeni oil shipments to foreign markets.

Hussein Al-Azzi, deputy Houthi foreign minister, blasted US, UK and French diplomats who asked the militia to cease targeting oil infrastructure, threatening to continue attacks until the Yemeni government agreed to share income from oil sales.

“Sanaa will keep guarding the populace’s assets and won’t give up until all theft and looting activities come to an end and vanish completely,” the Houthi official said.

The Yemeni government declared the Houthis a terrorist group last month and demanded that the international community follow suit after the militia launched drone attacks on two oil ports in Hadramout and Shabwa.

The Houthis carried further drone assaults on commercial ports including Al-Mukalla in Hadramout and Qana in Shabwa.

Lebanon launches first phase of cholera vaccine campaign

Lebanon launches first phase of cholera vaccine campaign
BEIRUT: The Ministry of Public Health of Lebanon launched a cholera vaccination campaign on Saturday aimed at reaching 70 percent of the target population over the next three weeks.

The World Health Organization assisted the ministry in obtaining a critical shipment of 600,000 doses of cholera vaccine. 

The campaign will target all refugees and host communities over the age of one with a weekly target of administering 200,000 doses. 

“These vaccines will be a key tool to boost our response as the cholera outbreak is fast spreading in the country. The arrival of these vaccines in the country is timely and thanks to our collective efforts with the Ministry of Public Health of Lebanon, UN agencies and our partners on the ground,” WHO Representative in Lebanon Dr. Abdinasir Abubakar said. 

WHO is covering the full cost of doses from the International Coordination Group, which manages the global supply of cholera vaccines. In addition, WHO is providing technical guidance on target area selection, micro plan development and training of the implementing partners in charge of vaccine deployment. 

It will also assist the Ministry of Public Health in completing a second ICG application for the additional two million doses of oral cholera vaccine required for the campaign’s phase two. 

“Cholera vaccines are a critical tool to protect people and limit the spread of the outbreak, but they are not the only tool we have to combat cholera. We can prevent cholera effectively by improving access to safe water, proper sanitation and hygiene practices. Let’s also ensure people have access to these interventions,” Dr. Abubakar said.

The cholera outbreak in Lebanon is the first in more than 30 years, a result of the country’s economic deterioration as well as its lack of access to clean water and adequate sanitation services. 

As of Monday, 2,722 suspected cholera cases and 18 associated deaths were reported across the country, with 25 percent of cases being children under the age of five.

 

Iran dissidents praise ‘groundbreaking’ Macron talks, urge action

Iran dissidents praise ‘groundbreaking’ Macron talks, urge action
PARIS: Iranian women dissidents who met President Emmanuel Macron praised the talks on Saturday as a historic move from Paris, while urging France to lead concrete action against the Islamic republic.

Macron had on Friday held a previously unpublicized meeting with four prominent women campaigners as anti-regime protests sweep Iran over the death of Mahsa Amini who had been arrested by the morality police.

The four included US-based activist Masih Alinejad who for years has led a campaign encouraging Iranian women to remove their obligatory headscarves.

She held a one-on-one meeting with Macron at the Elysee Palace, before being joined by the three other campaigners, participants told AFP.

They were Shima Babaei, who has campaigned for justice for her father who has disappeared in Iran, Ladan Boroumand, the co-founder of Washington-based rights group Abdorrahman Boroumand Center and Roya Piraei whose mother Minoo Majidi was killed by security forces at the start of the protest crackdown.

“The meeting was very important. In 43 years (since the 1979 Islamic Revolution) not one Iranian dissident had a meeting with official status with a French president,” Boroumand told AFP.
“It was groundbreaking,” she added.

“What matters most in this historic meeting is the psychological impact of acknowledging the legitimacy of the ongoing struggle inside Iran. We need now to push the government to action.”

The four presented a list of demands for the French government including recalling its ambassador from Tehran, reducing diplomatic relations to a minimum and sanctioning officials responsible for the crackdown on protesters, according to the document obtained by AFP.

After the meeting, Macron on Friday told a conference in Paris of his “respect and admiration in the context of the revolution they are leading.”

Alinejad commented to AFP: “President Macron recognized the Iranian revolution and that’s a truly historical decision. It’s time to stand on the right side of history and for universal values.”

“I’m sure it was not easy but he has clearly taken a brave and principled stance.”

Macron last month said France “stands by” the protesters in Iran and expressed his “admiration” for women and youths demonstrating in the country.

The Iranian foreign ministry retorted that his comments were “meddlesome” and served to encourage “violent people and lawbreakers.”

France Inter radio will broadcast an interview with Macron on the Iran issue on Monday.

Alinejad and other activists were previously bitterly critical of Macron’s decision to meet Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in September as he sought to revive the 2015 deal on the Iranian nuclear program.

Babaei, who is campaigning to learn the whereabouts of her father Ebrahim who has been missing in Iran since late last year, said she told Macron that the Islamic republic “has occupied my country” just like Russia has done to Ukraine.

“So do the same to the Islamic republic as you did to (President Vladimir) Putin. Recognize the revolution of the Iranian people,” she wrote on Twitter.

Piraei has now left Iran after a photo went viral of her with cropped hair and bare-headed standing by her mother’s grave in Iran. She held the hair she had cut off in a symbol of solidarity with the protests.

Babaei tweeted a photo of the four women locked in a tight embrace at the Elysee Palace.

“This is the moment when we defeated the propaganda of the Islamic republic and became the voice of the Iranian people in the Elysee Palace,” she said.
 

Kuwaiti artificial island to attract 400 development projects

Kuwaiti artificial island to attract 400 development projects
KUWAIT: More than 400 local development projects will be launched on Kuwait’s Saji Island, the acting director general of the National Fund for Small and Medium Enterprise Development has said.

Adel Al-Hasawi told Kuwait News Agency that the artificial island, located south of Jaber Causeway, is versatile and will be divided into four areas: Al-Bandera, Al-Safar, the Marina and the Service Area.

The Marina will allocate water taxis to transport visitors to and from the island from the city of Salmiya, as well as organize tours. The Service Area will include a parking lot, gas station and buses to facilitate movement.

Al-Hasawi said that the national fund, which is overseeing the project, is looking to attract a variety of businesses to the island, which will feature food trucks, booths, exhibition areas and a large viewing screen.

The announcement came after Kuwait Interior Minister Sheikh Talal Khaled Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah led an inspection tour of the site.

 

