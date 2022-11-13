You are here

Taiz enforces gun and motorbike curfew to combat drive-by shootings

People shop for fresh produce in an open-air market in Taiz. Residents have welcomed police action to restore calm in the city. (AFP/File)
Saeed Al-Batati

  • Residents welcome move to restore calm in city plagued by war and infighting
Saeed Al-Batati

AL-MUKALLA: Police in the Yemeni city of Taiz have enforced a nighttime ban on guns and motorbikes and have launched operations to crack down on disorder, security officials said.

Lt. Col. Usama Al-Sharabi, a Taiz police spokesperson, told Arab News that security forces had been deployed in the Cairo, Salh, Al-Mudhaffar, and Ash Shamayatayn districts to hunt those who have wreaked havoc on the city in recent months.

He said the operation would put an end to drive-by shootings that have killed scores of military and security personnel.

“We want to capture a list of wanted people and prevent the manifestations of chaos, including motorcycles,” Al-Sharabi said. He added that a “very dangerous” suspect was killed in a gun fight and three additional wanted people were arrested.

Every night from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., residents are now prohibited from riding motorcycles or moving around the city with guns.

Police also asked drivers to remove their sun shades as they search for wanted men slipping in and out of Taiz.

Taiz, Yemen’s third largest city, has been the scene of fierce power struggles between armed groups who had previously fought the Houthis. Lawlessness and the breakdown of official institutions have contributed to the chaos.

The city is now peaceful, according to security officials, who added that operations had succeeded in pushing wanted people or armed groups into hiding, particularly at night.

“When security troops were deployed, the wanted individuals vanished,” Al-Sharabi said.

Last week, unidentified men on a motorbike threw a grenade at a security vehicle, killing a soldier, prompting local security officials to expedite the ban on motorcycles and firearms.

Residents have long complained that rival groups had weakened security and terrorized the population during the seven-year Houthi siege of the city.

Ahmed Al-Ghaidi, a resident, told Arab News that he supported the security operation in Taiz and bringing lawless areas back under a semblance of order.

“We support the restoration of security and the arrest of criminals. The city is currently peaceful,” Al-Ghaidi.

Many others showed their support for the operations on social media and urged that the security forces remain on the streets for good.

“Goodbye chaos. We salute this campaign and we hope everyone will cooperate with the security men,” Mohammed Bazara, a resident, said on Facebook. “Every gunman in the street must understand that the chaos in Taiz will end and the bullying will not continue.” 

Palestinians hit by Israeli reversal on 24-hour operation of Allenby crossing on Jordan’s border

Palestinians hit by Israeli reversal on 24-hour operation of Allenby crossing on Jordan’s border
Mohammed Najib

  • US ambassador visited site earlier this month, welcomed expanded working hours
Mohammed Najib

RAMALLAH: Israel has decided to reverse its earlier decision to open the Allenby-King Hussein Bridge — the only international crossing that connects the West Bank to the outside world — around the clock and return to the working hours operated under the previous system.

The move, which came on Sunday, came after a pilot week of opening the bridge 24/7 at the request of US President Joe Biden and supported by US Ambassador to Israel Tom Nides.

Some 3 million Palestinians living in the West Bank and East Jerusalem use the route, and the number of travelers using it annually exceeds 2 million.

Nides tweeted on Oct. 25: “I am glad to see the airport authority pilot approval to open Allenby Bridge 24/7. This is good for Palestinians, good for Israel, good for America.”

The ambassador had made a midnight visit to the bridge to watch the flow of passengers between the West Bank and Jordan. He tweeted: “Visited Allenby last night at midnight to see for myself in this pilot program what difference it makes for people to get 24/7 access to the border crossing.”

Maher Abu Shaaban, who owns Darwish taxi office, said: “This is an international crossing and it is supposed to remain open and operate 24 hours, regardless of whether there is a crisis or not.”

His office operates a service line consisting of 12 minibuses between Ramallah and Jericho Rest House of the Palestinian Authority, the last stop before Allenby Bridge.

He told Arab News the bridge was open around the clock before the coronavirus pandemic, adding that there was no need to impose a week-long trial period.

Prior to the pandemic, Abu Shaaban added, Palestinian travelers arriving at Queen Alia International Airport in Amman at night could return to the West Bank without having to stay overnight in Jordan and incur additional costs.

Meanwhile, the authorities in Qatar have said they have reached an agreement with Israel that allows Palestinians to use Ben Gurion Airport en route to watching World Cup matches, in exchange for Israelis being allowed to travel on direct chartered flights from Tel Aviv to Doha.

Amir Assi, the coordinator of trips to the World Cup through Ben Gurion Airport, told Arab News that Qatar had asked Israel to allow Palestinians to travel through Ben Gurion Airport, like Israeli fans.

Assi added that Israel had agreed to the suggestion, and requested that his company issue the necessary permits for Palestinians to travel through the airport directly to Doha.

Assi added that around 8,000 Palestinians had booked their tickets and flights via Royal Jordanian Airlines from Amman, adding that 1,000 had booked their trip through his company.

A high-ranking Palestinian official, who preferred not to be named, told Arab News that when Qatar signed its agreement with FIFA to host the World Cup, it complied with football’s governing body’s conditions and not the requirements of any other country, reducing the possibility that large numbers of Palestinians would travel through Ben Gurion Airport to attend the event.

At the same time, the Israeli authorities have maintained the suspension of flights for Palestinians from the West Bank through Ramon Airport.

Assi confirmed that Palestinian travel through Ramon Airport remained suspended while new requirements, procedures and travel conditions were being discussed. The airport is located about 300 km from Jerusalem.
 

Egyptian eco-friendly water bottle launched on sidelines of COP27

Egyptian eco-friendly water bottle launched on sidelines of COP27
Gobran Mohamed

  • The recently launched Good Water bottles are being distributed around a host of events taking place at COP27
  • The inexpensive, blue, 500-mililiter Good Water bottles will go on sale in Egypt at the beginning of next year
Gobran Mohamed

CAIRO: Egyptian-produced eco-friendly water bottles are taking pride of place on the tables of world leaders and delegates attending the COP27 climate summit.

The recently launched Good Water bottles are being distributed around a host of events taking place at the UN conference on climate change in Sharm El-Sheikh.

As part of Egypt’s vision toward a more sustainable and environmentally friendly future, hundreds of young people have been handing out the mineral water bottles which are made from plant materials and fitted with caps manufactured using a biopolymer derived from sugar cane.

Following the product launch on the sidelines of COP27, the inexpensive, blue, 500-mililiter Good Water bottles will go on sale in Egypt at the beginning of next year.

The water is sterilized before being packaged in cartons to protect it from light. Designed to meet internationally approved environmental standards, the production process does not use any fossil fuel, the bottles can be reused, and they decompose far quicker than plastic.

The Good Water company was established earlier this year by a group of Egyptian entrepreneurs with backing from national investors.

Egypt, Australia discuss mining and green hydrogen production

Egypt, Australia discuss mining and green hydrogen production
Gobran Mohamed

Gobran Mohamed

 

CAIRO: Egypt and Australia have discussed boosting cooperation in mining, energy transformation projects, reducing emissions and green hydrogen.

Petroleum and Mineral Resources Minister Tarek El-Molla and Australian Environment and Climate Action Minister Reece Whitby met on the sidelines of COP27 in Sharm El-Sheikh.

El-Molla said modern mining technology was important to preserve the environment, especially Australia’s, advanced expertise. 

He added that there were many mining opportunities in Egypt and that the country’s legislative reforms had made mining an attractive sector for investment. 

Australian mining companies were already operating in Egypt, he said, adding that “we look forward to having similar cooperation with Australia in green hydrogen production in Egypt.”

The Australian minister said that Egypt presents a wonderful model in hosting the climate summit. He said there were great efforts in Australia to achieve zero emissions in the oil and gas industry by 2050.

Whitby said renewable energy was the future but the world needs to rely on fossil fuels such as gas during the transition. He said that projects to produce green hydrogen and reduce emissions would mean gas could be more safely burned.

Whitby said that Australia occupied the second place in the liquefied gas industry and seeks to achieve the same position in hydrogen production.

Australia has an advanced mining industry, he added and its leading companies operate in Egypt, said the minister.
 

Reuters

  • Syrian state media posted a short video of the “aggression” and said there were material damages, without elaborating
  • Military sources said the air base, at Shayrat, was recently used by the Iranian airforce
Reuters

AMMAN: Israeli missiles hit a major air base in Syria’s Homs province on Sunday, killing two servicemen and injuring three others, the Syrian military said via state news agency SANA.
Military sources said the air base, at Shayrat, was recently used by the Iranian airforce.
Syrian state media posted a short video of the “aggression” and said there were material damages, without elaborating.
One military source, who was not authorized to speak publicly, said the strikes had targeted a runway in the sprawling air base that is located southeast of Homs city.
Asked about the strike, a spokesperson for the Israeli military said it did not comment on foreign reports.
The runway and underground facilities at Shayrat, including aircraft shelters, have undergone a major expansion by the Russia military in the last three years, the military source said.
Russia, which maintains a major military presence in Syria, has forces stationed near to Shayrat air base and uses the base, security sources say.
Regional and intelligence sources say Israel has in recent months intensified strikes on Syrian airports and air bases to disrupt Iran’s increasing use of aerial supply lines to deliver arms to allies in Syria and Lebanon including Lebanon’s Iran-backed Hezbollah.
The UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights which monitors such events said a warehouse for Iranian militias and Hezbollah located within Shayrat air base were destroyed in Sunday’s strike.
Opposition military sources say Iranian militias hold sway in large swathes of western Homs province near the Lebanese border and to the east where they have a string of bases.
Iran, which poured thousands of it’s Shiite militias to help Syrian President Bashar al Assad win his battle against insurgents, says its military presence in Syria is limited to a limited number of advisers.
Israel has been mounting attacks in Syria for years against what it has described as Iranian and Iran-backed forces that have deployed there during the war, which began more than a decade ago.

Iran issues first death sentence after 'riots': Judiciary

Iran issues first death sentence after ‘riots’: Judiciary
AFP

  • The judiciary said it had charged more than 750 people in three provinces for involvement in such incidents
  • Amini’s death on Sept. 16 came days after her arrest by the morality police
AFP

TEHRAN: Iran on Sunday issued its first death sentence linked to participation in “riots,” amid nationwide protests since the death of Mahsa Amini, the judiciary’s Mizan Online website said.
The accused was sentenced in a Tehran court to death for the crime of “setting fire to a government building, disturbing public order, assembly and conspiracy to commit a crime against national security, and an enemy of God and corruption on earth,” one of the most serious offenses under Iranian law, Mizan Online reported.
Another court in Tehran sentenced five others to prison terms of between five to 10 years for “gathering and conspiring to commit crimes against national security and disturbing public order.”
All those convicted can appeal their sentence, Mizan added.
Dozens of people, mainly demonstrators but also security personnel, have been killed during the protests, which the authorities have branded as “riots.”
Earlier on Sunday, the judiciary said it had charged more than 750 people in three provinces for involvement in such incidents.
More than 2,000 people had already been charged, nearly half of them in the capital Tehran, since the demonstrations began in mid-September, according to judiciary figures.
Judicial chief for the southern province of Hormozgan, Mojtaba Ghahremani, said 164 people had been charged “after the recent riots,” Mizan Online ealier said.
They face accusations including “incitement to killing,” “harming security forces,” “propaganda against the regime” and “damaging public property,” the website said, adding that their trials would begin “from Thursday in the presence of their lawyers.”
Another 276 people were charged in the central province of Markazi, its judiciary chief Abdol-Mehdi Mousavi was quoted as saying by state news agency IRNA.
However, 100 young people were released after signing pledges not to participate in any future “riots,” IRNA said.
In central Isfahan province, judicial chief Asadollah Jafari said 316 cases had been filed in connection with the recent strife.
Twelve have already gone to trial, the Tasnim news agency reported him as saying late Saturday.
Amini’s death on September 16 came days after her arrest by the morality police for an alleged breach of the country’s strict dress rules for women.
Authorities have denied claims by rights groups abroad that about 15,000 people have been detained in the ensuing unrest.
Iran on Sunday criticized a Friday meeting between French president Emmanuel Macron and opponents of the Islamic republic, calling Emmanuel Macron’s comments after the encounter “regrettable and shameful.”
Macron met with four prominent Iranian dissidents, all of them women.

